Doctors Without Borders Suspends Their North African Migration Ferry Service…

Facing increased criticism from the EU and Libyan officials being paid by the EU to keep North African economic migrants from crossing the Mediterranean, Doctors Without Borders has temporarily shut down their North African ferry services.

Under the auspices of generous NGO funding, the globalist organization transported thousands of economic migrants from North Africa to the EU so far this year by transferring small groups onto their bigger ships for the journey across the sea.   However, the EU is overflowing with the migrant arrivals, and without the billions of dollars from U.S. pledges via the Paris Climate Treaty even liberal EU supporters of Drs w/out Borders are now saying enough is enough.

ROME (Reuters) – Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Saturday it was suspending its migrant rescues in the Mediterranean because it felt threatened by the Libyan coastguard and the Italian government’s policies have made its job harder.

The aid group’s decision is the latest development in mounting tensions between Rome and NGOs as migration dominates Italy’s political agenda ahead of elections early next year.

“We are suspending our activities because now we feel that the threatening behavior by the Libyan coastguard is very serious … we cannot put our colleagues in danger,” the president of MSF’s Italian arm Loris De Filippi told Reuters.

Almost 600,000 migrants have arrived in Italy over the past four years, the vast majority setting sail from lawless Libya in flimsy vessels operated by people smugglers. More than 13,000 migrants have died trying to make the crossing.

Charity boats have played a growing role in rescues, picking up more than a third of all migrants brought ashore so far this year against less than one percent in 2014.

However, Italy fears the groups are facilitating people smuggling and encouraging migrants to make the passage, and it has proposed a Code of Conduct governing how they operate.

Some groups, including MSF, have refused to sign the code. (read more)

  1. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Doctors Ignoring Borders it sounds more like. Which doctor is in charge, Dr. Mengele?

    • CiscoKid says:
      August 12, 2017 at 8:57 pm

      Look at that picture.
      That isn’t migration, that’s an invasion.
      99% men.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      August 12, 2017 at 8:58 pm

      “…(Doctors Without Borders)/MSF tweeted… the European Union’s immigration policies showed it was “determined to trap people in Libya.”

      I know little about Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and until recently had just categorized them as a group of do-gooders, you know, doing good for the poor and whatever.

      Sounds like they are a bunch of hard left agitators, or else addicted to George Soros’ money, or both. SMH.

  2. thevaccinemachine says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Aside from being blown out of the water like any invasion force, these boats needed to be turned back on day one – and the self-important NGO clowns should be jailed where laws apply

  3. Minnie says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    They’re just NOW saying enough is enough?

    Oh right, because the USA refuses to participate (pay into) the Paris Climate Accord.

    I ❤️ OUR President

  4. rsanchez1990 says:
    August 12, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Seems George Soros is redirecting funds from destabilizing the EU with migrants to destabilizing the US with riots.

