Presser #2 – President Trump, Secretary Tillerson, Ambassador Haley and Nat/Sec McMaster Deliver Remarks…

Holding the second impromptu press conference of the day, President Trump, Secretary of State Tillerson, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and National Security Adviser HR McMaster delivered remarks following their national security meeting discussing North Korea and global issues.

Speaking clearly, on point and entirely extemporaneously, President Trump and Secretary Tillerson answered questions on a variety of issues. WATCH:

President Trump is drowning the MSM in news. The media are aging before our eyes. Good stuff.

  1. JAS says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    No one, and I mean no one works as hard as our President. He runs his office at light speed compared to what the media can absorb. No one is used to working that hard, and it shows.

    He is showing all the media, and the world, how it’s REALLY done. They just can’t keep up with the amount of work he is putting out. I LOVE IT!

    Truly amazing history in the making.

  2. jmarshs says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    As long as the President is away from the Whitehouse, I think we can all rest assured that nothing military will happen.

  3. Snow White says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    For once, I love seeing the media age instead of our President. “Those who wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they will mount up on wings like eagles, they shall run and not grow weary, they shall walk and not faint”. Isaiah 29

  4. Old Lady says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Amazing, isn’t he? Remember way back when presidents used teleprompters?

  5. allthingsaredisciplinedbytheology says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Let the lying lips be dumb, Which speak against the righteous insolently, With pride and contempt. (Ps. 31:18 ASV)

  6. fedback says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Media probably didn’t expect the Venezuela military option remark.
    Should keep them and the Venezuelan dictator occupied

    • Howie says:
      August 11, 2017 at 8:16 pm

      Oh their heads are exploding. I hope we take out Cuba and Maduro at the same time and restore our south forty.

      • Sentient says:
        August 11, 2017 at 8:31 pm

        Policeman to the world – that’s the opposite of the 2016 campaign.

        • coloradochloe says:
          August 11, 2017 at 8:35 pm

          Yes I did not care for that much either.

          The world is full of third world countries with starving suffering people and I fell sorry for all of them.

          I also do not really consider Venezuela a neighbor.

          Perhaps when things settle down there we can send some humanitarian aid.

          Now we should just send Sean Penn.

          • Sentient says:
            August 11, 2017 at 8:48 pm

            They voted for socialism a few years ago. Then they were surprised that they got it.

            • coloradochloe says:
              August 11, 2017 at 8:54 pm

              So true Sentient.

              I am not sure what Pres Trump meant.

              But chaos and disorder is almost normal for a South American country.

              I am very reluctant to sacrifice one American life for this problem.

              • Judith says:
                August 11, 2017 at 9:45 pm

                While I completely agree with your sentiment that American blood should not be shed to save every failing state, I’m not so certain that their people actually voted for their oppressors. Look to the riots in Kenya right now, what with Obama looming over their recent elections. We see voter fraud right here in the USA, so what chance does some third world country really have?

                Please don’t assume these people voted incorrectly, as we know that fraudulent elections are rampant. Furthermore, it is the “false song of Globalism,” promulgated by our own Deep State, that has intentionally caused food shortages and decimated economies throughout the world. It would be wonderful if our President figured out a way to make all these countries economically viable again.

          • mireilleg says:
            August 11, 2017 at 10:00 pm

            Not just sean Penn, the fat guy Moore could lose a few pounds. We could send him too.

        • alligatriot says:
          August 11, 2017 at 8:48 pm

          Before omelets can be made, some egg shells need sweeping up.
          Have faith.

        • lastinillinois says:
          August 11, 2017 at 9:08 pm

          My people, he is negotiating.

          He is always negotiating.

    • WSB says:
      August 11, 2017 at 8:34 pm

      That is for Sunday morning….

  7. Athena the Warrior says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Well they were just whining about him not holding any press conferences. Be careful what you wish for Swamp Media.

  8. justme928 says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Anyone notice Haley cracking a smile from time to time, like she just can’t hold it back?

    Liked by 6 people

    • WrightorWrongAl says:
      August 11, 2017 at 8:30 pm

      She looked like a lightweight imho. Mrs. Rubio reads, memorizes and recites. Our President must be very forgiving to let her stand next to him after what she pulled in the State of the Union Rebuttle in 2016…. forgiving or keeping her on a short leash…

  9. Raffaella says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    These press conferences with his team around him are amazing. Very Presidential. He looks strong and completely in charge. Wait for it…..and the press asking questions are somewhat respectful and not their usual idiots.

    Is this new effective strategy the works of amazing Gen Kelly?

  10. ladyfortruth says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    I thank God every day for the strong leadership the USA has, now, with POTUS & his Administration. Please God, give them the Wisdom & Strength they need daily for the right decisions to keep us ALL safe, in Jesus Name I pray!

    Liked by 17 people

  11. Howie says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    The leftist MSM is wetting their pants.

  12. littleflower481 says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    These press conferences are wonderful…hope he keeps it up. Hopefully MSM is broadcasting some of these, at least, so that the American people can hear what our President is saying. It really is striking me in listening to these, how powerful his voice is…the depth, resonance, etc…so strong and clear (not including what he is saying, just saying the sound of his voice). That really means a lot in terms of how people “hear” what he is saying.

    Liked by 9 people

  13. Minnie says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Thank you, Mr. President.

    When you speak there is no ambiguity

    Message sent – message received.

    Noticeable improvement in the tone of the press.

    Well done, sir. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  14. georgiafl says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    The press is still calling this time in Westminster NJ a ‘working vacation’ – never mind the White House is undergoing repairs/renovations long planned.

    Here’s a peek at the new West Wing staff offices carpet:

  15. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Fantastic presser.

    He’s owned the stage completely in the last two days with these press conferences.

    They make the Manafort/Russia stuff that much more meaningless, and the pressers are even more important now with the growing North Korea matter.

  16. colmdebhailis says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    The communications staff needs to get better control of the media monkeys and their behavior at the White House. It seems the President runs these (outside the White House) pressers as Trump organization events. They are no nonsense, efficient with great optics and President Trump shines.

  17. Tonawanda says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Just not possible to love or respect this man more.

    I have NEVER seen a press conference as succinct, powerful or cogent as this one, ever.

    OT: I will not be surprised if Haley replaces Pence in 2020.

  18. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Two other thoughts:

    – I missed Sundance’s final paragraph of the post. “President Trump is drowning the MSM in news.” That summarizes everything, and that tells you why the leak came out on the back channel talks today. Trump has full command of the message now, and that’s not what the Uniparty wants.

    – Haley in this presser = President of Croatia

  19. peace says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Big Ugly Stephen King tweeted that Trump needs to be removed from office. I guess his mask is off and he’s an anti-American. I hope he suffers severe backlash and maybe mother nature will step in and put him on short term notice too.

  20. xxMatxx says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Niki Haley has not exactly a poker face. I would leave her out of the picture next time.

  21. appadoo9 says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    President Trump won’t reveal specifics. so Bluster mixed with Truth plays

  22. justme928 says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Reports earlier from this Twitter account about NK main radio station being jammed. Now he Tweets this:

    “Radio Free Asia reports #NorthKorea authorities dispatched emerg standby orders to leaders ruling Workers’ Party committee & Civ Def units.

    Don’t know how reliable this guy is.

  23. Juzjon says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Aww, I thought she added a special unfettered place at this presser. She has grace, dignity and a sense of dignity.

  24. Trapper says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Pool time! Get your money out. How long before the Israel First crowd mounts a full court press to redirect attention to Iran?

  25. woodstuff says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Is this relevant? I don’t know. CNN and other eMSM were banned from a press gaggle today.

    Oh, the humanity!

    Popcorn required if you watch this.

    • NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
      August 11, 2017 at 9:03 pm

      No wonder the questions have been civil and relevant.

    • ter says:
      August 11, 2017 at 9:14 pm

      that happened back in february i believe during CPAC

    • littleflower481 says:
      August 11, 2017 at 9:14 pm

      Is this current or old?

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      August 11, 2017 at 9:16 pm

      I like this. I hope this means they have to move out of the White House.

    • maiingankwe says:
      August 11, 2017 at 9:54 pm

      Now that was funny. I only got to about 5-6 minutes before my phone crashed again, but I can assure you I was laughing and thoroughly enjoying it. Those two are so clueless.

      Couldn’t help but smh when the one claimed they were there because their viewers are interested in health, economy etc and now that they were barred from entering, they could not ask those questions that their viewers are so desperately interested in. What a hoot. When was the last time they ever asked a decent question? I can’t think of it.

      They know dang well why they weren’t allowed in today, they all know it, and it has absolutely nothing to do with their fictional toughness on the President, it is to do with their blatant lies day in and day out.

      I didn’t have any popcorn, so I ate some really delicious pieces of chocolate. Hope that’s alright. I sure did savor each piece though.
      Thanks for the link!

    • Founding Fathers Fan says:
      August 11, 2017 at 9:54 pm

      President Trump exercised his Constitutional right of freedom of association and chose not to associate with communist traitors from cnn.

    • NewNonna!!! says:
      August 11, 2017 at 10:26 pm

      Haha! ‘New York Times, LA Times, Politico also denied entry; no reason given’

      Haha! Seriously… if you need to be TOLD the reason, you’re a moron. (Haha! Imho Haha!)

      La-hoooo-huh-zuhhhhhhhs! Haha! 😂🤣😂🤣

  26. alligatriot says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    Terrific summaries of the President’s press conferences today!
    From the second one, a quick glance of the world’s journalists’ takeaway: “President Trump Threatens Venezuela With Military Option!”.

    Sigh.

    On the other hand, maybe that worked: “Maduro Requests Conversation With President Trump”.
    http://www.oann.com/venezuelan-pres-requests-personal-meeting-with-pres-trump/

    Who needs TV? This is entertainment at it’s finest!

  27. JAS says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    I’m sorry, but I look at this picture and I see, a BLOWFISH!

  28. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    If the media knows all the details of US military plans, then so do Our enemies. But, then I repeat myself.

  29. missmarple2 says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    He sure has gotten a lot of mileage out of that missile strike in Syria. LOL!

  30. Publius2016 says:
    August 11, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    President Trump works for America First! Any questions about the status of our country has been answered: “we’re back baby!” Notice he didnt say we have to change regimes or expect democracy…it’s about safety, security, and interests. President Trump is telling the world, we have assets and we will protect them and our allies.

  31. RJ says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Excellent job Mr. President!

  32. Publius2016 says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    President Trump’s answer on Mitch says everything…how could Mitch not know about McCain? Why is there no response from the party…at minimum, McCain should lose an assignment…what about Collins…what Murkowski?

  34. graphiclucidity says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    “Do you think Vice-President Pence will run for president in 2020?”

    What a jackass question to ask at this point in time.

