Presser #2 – President Trump, Secretary Tillerson, Ambassador Haley and Nat/Sec McMaster Deliver Remarks…

Holding the second impromptu press conference of the day, President Trump, Secretary of State Tillerson, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and National Security Adviser HR McMaster delivered remarks following their national security meeting discussing North Korea and global issues.

Speaking clearly, on point and entirely extemporaneously, President Trump and Secretary Tillerson answered questions on a variety of issues. WATCH:

.

President Trump is drowning the MSM in news. The media are aging before our eyes. Good stuff.

Advertisements