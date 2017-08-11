Presser #2 – President Trump, Secretary Tillerson, Ambassador Haley and Nat/Sec McMaster Deliver Remarks…

Holding the second impromptu press conference of the day, President Trump, Secretary of State Tillerson, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and National Security Adviser HR McMaster delivered remarks following their national security meeting discussing North Korea and global issues.
Speaking clearly, on point and entirely extemporaneously, President Trump and Secretary Tillerson answered questions on a variety of issues. WATCH:
President Trump is drowning the MSM in news. The media are aging before our eyes. Good stuff.
No one, and I mean no one works as hard as our President. He runs his office at light speed compared to what the media can absorb. No one is used to working that hard, and it shows.
He is showing all the media, and the world, how it’s REALLY done. They just can’t keep up with the amount of work he is putting out. I LOVE IT!
Truly amazing history in the making.
Agreed, JAS, very well stated post.
Trump works harder while on vacation than Obama did during his entire occupation of the White House.
Some illegal aliens work pretty hard, but Obama just wasn’t one of them.
😅
hehe. Point!
Obama would have to work 500 years to do the amount of work President Trump has done in 6 months.
As long as the President is away from the Whitehouse, I think we can all rest assured that nothing military will happen.
Any leaks since? Just sayin’.
WSB , excellent catch there.
Now, We do not know if that is attested to Shawn and Rinse or the walls, but whatever…
Only in the plumbing, WSB!
For once, I love seeing the media age instead of our President. “Those who wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they will mount up on wings like eagles, they shall run and not grow weary, they shall walk and not faint”. Isaiah 29
Absolutely!
Mr. President is looking and sounding fine and fit 👍
And handsomer each day. I think the goodness of his intentions for this country of ours is shining through on his physical countenance.
God bless you, Mr President. You are loved by so many of us Deplorables. Xoxo
🦁❤️🇺🇸👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🚂👍🏼🙏🏼
Oh, I really needed to hear that verse right now, thank you
🤗🤗🤗🤗
Amen!
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/tapper-vs-tapper.jpg?w=640&h=344
https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/388f1a8c0238d5042100086731338ae8a4d8348f/0_114_3500_2100/master/3500.jpg?w=300&q=55&auto=format&usm=12&fit=max&s=3f5ef6f487dde3dbe811878c93c1ee1b
😊 Amen
Amazing, isn’t he? Remember way back when presidents used teleprompters?
LikeLiked by 9 people
No teleprompter, no podium, no notes. Answers were kept brief, and to-the-point. Several reporters were called on by name. No signs of nervousness or hesitation.
Not Tired Of Winning Yet!
God Bless OUR President 🙏
Such a huge gulping breath of fresh air, the most remarkable Commander in Chief in our lifetime.
And our children’s, as well.
I’m only saddened that it can’t last longer than 8 years.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Yes but don’t forget, he’s setting up the framework of what this beautiful country SHOULD look like.
True patriotic Americans are waking up and will hopefully never fall victim to the lies of previous candidates ever again.
We have 7.5 years to drill that home and all of Mr. President’s successes will speak for themselves.
OL,
I am sad because it won’t be President Trump… mainly.
“This too shall pass”
imo. We, the People of Planet Earth and Americans in particular, will have to be ready to carry on!
But I am so much enjoying the moment! Tomorrow will come and that can’t be stopped. Enjoy the moment. Behold a master at work.
Yes, master and THE Master! Thank You, God! Thank You for hearing the cries of Your people.
Ivanka in 2024!
Ivanka is not eligible to be president. Her mom was not naturalized until after she was born. Out of all of the president’s children, Tiffany is the only one eligible to be president, once she is a little older.
Ivanka was born in the US, she’s eligible (think of the Founding Fathers, they wouldn’t have been eligible under your definition of “natural born”). That said, Pence/Jr. 2020
Good lord, I meant 2024 – sorry (happy hour)
Let the lying lips be dumb, Which speak against the righteous insolently, With pride and contempt. (Ps. 31:18 ASV)
Media probably didn’t expect the Venezuela military option remark.
Should keep them and the Venezuelan dictator occupied
LikeLiked by 11 people
Oh their heads are exploding. I hope we take out Cuba and Maduro at the same time and restore our south forty.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Policeman to the world – that’s the opposite of the 2016 campaign.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes I did not care for that much either.
The world is full of third world countries with starving suffering people and I fell sorry for all of them.
I also do not really consider Venezuela a neighbor.
Perhaps when things settle down there we can send some humanitarian aid.
Now we should just send Sean Penn.
They voted for socialism a few years ago. Then they were surprised that they got it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So true Sentient.
I am not sure what Pres Trump meant.
But chaos and disorder is almost normal for a South American country.
I am very reluctant to sacrifice one American life for this problem.
While I completely agree with your sentiment that American blood should not be shed to save every failing state, I’m not so certain that their people actually voted for their oppressors. Look to the riots in Kenya right now, what with Obama looming over their recent elections. We see voter fraud right here in the USA, so what chance does some third world country really have?
Please don’t assume these people voted incorrectly, as we know that fraudulent elections are rampant. Furthermore, it is the “false song of Globalism,” promulgated by our own Deep State, that has intentionally caused food shortages and decimated economies throughout the world. It would be wonderful if our President figured out a way to make all these countries economically viable again.
Not just sean Penn, the fat guy Moore could lose a few pounds. We could send him too.
Before omelets can be made, some egg shells need sweeping up.
Have faith.
My people, he is negotiating.
He is always negotiating.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 10 people
Indeed, they’re on a new trajectory and floundering – love it!
Keep up or get out of the way.
Anyone notice Haley cracking a smile from time to time, like she just can’t hold it back?
LikeLiked by 6 people
She looked like a lightweight imho. Mrs. Rubio reads, memorizes and recites. Our President must be very forgiving to let her stand next to him after what she pulled in the State of the Union Rebuttle in 2016…. forgiving or keeping her on a short leash…
These press conferences with his team around him are amazing. Very Presidential. He looks strong and completely in charge. Wait for it…..and the press asking questions are somewhat respectful and not their usual idiots.
Is this new effective strategy the works of amazing Gen Kelly?
LikeLiked by 14 people
I was just wondering the same thing; Kelly having something to do with letting him speak?
I thank God every day for the strong leadership the USA has, now, with POTUS & his Administration. Please God, give them the Wisdom & Strength they need daily for the right decisions to keep us ALL safe, in Jesus Name I pray!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Amen 🙏❤️
Amen
Amen!!
Amen
The leftist MSM is wetting their pants.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I actually watched CNN today after a long time. And Wolf looked like he was ready to pass out after this conference. Enjoyed watching that.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Ditto, raffaella!
No way Wolfie lives thru this presidency.
These press conferences are wonderful…hope he keeps it up. Hopefully MSM is broadcasting some of these, at least, so that the American people can hear what our President is saying. It really is striking me in listening to these, how powerful his voice is…the depth, resonance, etc…so strong and clear (not including what he is saying, just saying the sound of his voice). That really means a lot in terms of how people “hear” what he is saying.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes they are broadcasting all of them. I watched on CNN. Their reaction was truly enjoyable.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I loved the way he ended the presser. Thank you and goodbye !!!!!!!!!!!! AWESOME
Thank you, Mr. President.
When you speak there is no ambiguity
Message sent – message received.
Noticeable improvement in the tone of the press.
Well done, sir. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
The press is still calling this time in Westminster NJ a ‘working vacation’ – never mind the White House is undergoing repairs/renovations long planned.
Here’s a peek at the new West Wing staff offices carpet:
Snowflake carpet in the beige color. Standard pad and tack. Doesn’t look like Axminster.
Probably so White House staff can walk on snowflakes underfoot all day long?
Fun!
Why in world is there carpet on top of that floor?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Floating area rug. GW Bush had the flooring installed. Oval area rug on top.
The pictures you are seeing are not photos of the rug that will go in there. This is the broadloom carpet for other areas.
The carpet is for the West Wing staff offices, not the Oval Office.
“Why in world is there carpet on top of that floor?”
In rooms where you want conversation to take place, too many hard surfaces make the room too reverberant or echo-y, making it difficult to hear or discern intelligibly what others are saying. Early reflections from hard surfaces are hitting your ear very slightly delayed from the direct voice your ear and brain are trying to discern.
It’s like the difference between attending a class or lecture in modern buildings with those white, “acoustic-tile” ceilings that act like corkboard and with side-walls of similar material versus trying to hear a speaker in a hardwood-floored, high-ceilinged, basketball-court gymnasium. Drapes and fabric wall-hangings are additional measures that can soften a room’s acoustics.
If your space is meant as a museum to be walked through and admired, hard floors are lovely.
But if you want important conversations to take place … not so much.
Amen to that. I’m hearing impaired, and peeved at all the public places where you would like to be able to have a conversation(church foyer), and can’t because of the echos. Not enough acoustics are considered.
Why cover that up? I can see an area rug, but the wood is beautiful.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The carpet goes into staff office section of West Wing – not Oval Office.
Like!
That’s a take-off from and old Russian design on that carpet, isn’t it?
Yes, Royal Tsar Medallion.
Uh Oh, I can see tomorrow’s MSM headlines already…..
PRESIDENT TRUMP REMODELS WHITE HOUSE TO APPEAL TO RUSSIANS!
That was a joke.
Hopefully they’re pulling any and all ‘bugs’ out of the vents, walls, electrical sockets etc, too. I don’t trust the previous admin AT ALL. In fact, pix of his royal assness make me look away. Pure evil intent in HIS heart and soul is reflected in HIS countenance as is Shilary’s. Just can’t stand looking at any of the Uni-party smarmy swamp dwellers.
Fantastic presser.
He’s owned the stage completely in the last two days with these press conferences.
They make the Manafort/Russia stuff that much more meaningless, and the pressers are even more important now with the growing North Korea matter.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The communications staff needs to get better control of the media monkeys and their behavior at the White House. It seems the President runs these (outside the White House) pressers as Trump organization events. They are no nonsense, efficient with great optics and President Trump shines.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Quick fast efficient…next!
Don’t forget – on point!
Just not possible to love or respect this man more.
I have NEVER seen a press conference as succinct, powerful or cogent as this one, ever.
OT: I will not be surprised if Haley replaces Pence in 2020.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Two other thoughts:
– I missed Sundance’s final paragraph of the post. “President Trump is drowning the MSM in news.” That summarizes everything, and that tells you why the leak came out on the back channel talks today. Trump has full command of the message now, and that’s not what the Uniparty wants.
– Haley in this presser = President of Croatia
LikeLiked by 8 people
I liked that sundance comment also MakeAmericaGreat.
I also liked sundance’s comment about the media aging before our eyes.
Very good stuff indeed.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Actually, it’s me too – I’m totally smitten with POTUS!
Big Ugly Stephen King tweeted that Trump needs to be removed from office. I guess his mask is off and he’s an anti-American. I hope he suffers severe backlash and maybe mother nature will step in and put him on short term notice too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Maybe King will “Thinner”.
He writes such horrible stuff he can’t have a beautiful happy spirit.
Niki Haley has not exactly a poker face. I would leave her out of the picture next time.
President Trump won’t reveal specifics. so Bluster mixed with Truth plays
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reports earlier from this Twitter account about NK main radio station being jammed. Now he Tweets this:
“Radio Free Asia reports #NorthKorea authorities dispatched emerg standby orders to leaders ruling Workers’ Party committee & Civ Def units.
Don’t know how reliable this guy is.
Aww, I thought she added a special unfettered place at this presser. She has grace, dignity and a sense of dignity.
oops, sense of humor
Pool time! Get your money out. How long before the Israel First crowd mounts a full court press to redirect attention to Iran?
Is this relevant? I don’t know. CNN and other eMSM were banned from a press gaggle today.
Oh, the humanity!
Popcorn required if you watch this.
LikeLiked by 6 people
No wonder the questions have been civil and relevant.
LikeLiked by 5 people
that happened back in february i believe during CPAC
Is this current or old?
I like this. I hope this means they have to move out of the White House.
Now that was funny. I only got to about 5-6 minutes before my phone crashed again, but I can assure you I was laughing and thoroughly enjoying it. Those two are so clueless.
Couldn’t help but smh when the one claimed they were there because their viewers are interested in health, economy etc and now that they were barred from entering, they could not ask those questions that their viewers are so desperately interested in. What a hoot. When was the last time they ever asked a decent question? I can’t think of it.
They know dang well why they weren’t allowed in today, they all know it, and it has absolutely nothing to do with their fictional toughness on the President, it is to do with their blatant lies day in and day out.
I didn’t have any popcorn, so I ate some really delicious pieces of chocolate. Hope that’s alright. I sure did savor each piece though.
Thanks for the link!
President Trump exercised his Constitutional right of freedom of association and chose not to associate with communist traitors from cnn.
Haha! ‘New York Times, LA Times, Politico also denied entry; no reason given’
Haha! Seriously… if you need to be TOLD the reason, you’re a moron. (Haha! Imho Haha!)
La-hoooo-huh-zuhhhhhhhs! Haha! 😂🤣😂🤣
Terrific summaries of the President’s press conferences today!
From the second one, a quick glance of the world’s journalists’ takeaway: “President Trump Threatens Venezuela With Military Option!”.
Sigh.
On the other hand, maybe that worked: “Maduro Requests Conversation With President Trump”.
http://www.oann.com/venezuelan-pres-requests-personal-meeting-with-pres-trump/
Who needs TV? This is entertainment at it’s finest!
LikeLiked by 3 people
An he has all the Neocons salivating as well. they are all board the Trump train now. That’s a double win in my book.
I’m sorry, but I look at this picture and I see, a BLOWFISH!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Korean Michael Moore.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He has better hair than Michael Moore . . .
But more dangerous than MM; this bozo has weapons.
I do have to be honest and say when I saw all of his troops marching for him, my heart twinged. The majority of them looked starved and these are supposed to be his people who get more food than the average? Sad really. Those belts were cinched so tight and their bellies were sunken.
It cannot be an easy life in that country and they’ve been so brain washed for two generations, now going on three. These people have no clue to how the world works and the evilness of their dictator.
I thank our Creator I was born free and an American citizen.
If the media knows all the details of US military plans, then so do Our enemies. But, then I repeat myself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He sure has gotten a lot of mileage out of that missile strike in Syria. LOL!
President Trump works for America First! Any questions about the status of our country has been answered: “we’re back baby!” Notice he didnt say we have to change regimes or expect democracy…it’s about safety, security, and interests. President Trump is telling the world, we have assets and we will protect them and our allies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who can argue with that?
Oh right, lefty loony globalists and their syncopant snowflakes ❄️
This is just too easy 😁
Excellent job Mr. President!
President Trump’s answer on Mitch says everything…how could Mitch not know about McCain? Why is there no response from the party…at minimum, McCain should lose an assignment…what about Collins…what Murkowski?
“Do you think Vice-President Pence will run for president in 2020?”
What a jackass question to ask at this point in time.
