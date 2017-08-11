Predictable Friday Leak: U.S. and North Korea Have Been Talking Via Back-channels For Months…

It must be weird for the ordinary person around the world to view U.S. politics through the prism of the American MSM luegenpresse. We’re often left wondering if international observers realize how much deception and fraud exists in media broadcasts of President Trump.

However, that said, a few days ago CTH predicted via twitter that Friday would bring a “breaking news” revelation that President Trump’s administration had been in ongoing negotiations with North Korea. Today, exactly that happened.

(Via ABC) Despite the bombastic rhetoric exchanged between North Korean and American leaders this week, the Trump administration has been quietly engaged in back-channel diplomacy with North Korea for several months, according to a source familiar with the negotiations. The ongoing talks, which were first reported by The Associated Press, included discussions about U.S.-North Korean relations and Americans imprisoned in North Korea, the source said.

The case of American student Otto Warmbier, who died following his release from North Korea, was included in those talks. The U.S. State Department did not comment on the AP report. Despite White House condemnations after Warmbier’s death, those contacts have continued and include discussions about the remaining Americans held there, the source said. According to the source, the talks are being held between Ambassador Joseph Yun, the U.S. special representative for North Korea policy, and Pak Song Il, a senior North Korean diplomat at the country’s U.N. mission, using what’s known as the “New York channel,” which has been an avenue of communication between the U.S. and North Korea throughout the years. The talks ramped up after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, according to the source familiar with the negotiations, with the U.S. side aiming to secure the release of Warmbier and the other Americans held in North Korea. (read more)

These back-channel discussions were/are entirely predictable because negotiation is the forte’ of President Trump’s entire life’s repertoire. It’s just how he rolls. Negotiation is what gets Donald Trump’s autonomic disposition engaged.

However, that said, understanding the conversation has been going on for a lengthy period of time should also solidify to everyone the public words and strategic approach toward China is exactly what CTH has always held it to be; which is to say, part of a long-term economic strategy.

A great deal of President Trump’s negotiation tactics are for public consumption. They are positioned to help us understand who the domestic and international adversaries really are, expose them, and help us understand who and what we’re really dealing with. If we tune out the chaff and countermeasures from the luegenpresse the real challenge clarifies.

Yes, it’s all about the economics. It might become annoying to read it so often repeated but there are trillions of dollars at stake. Control of those trillions is the multinational battle-space and the true epicenter of the ongoing struggle amid geopolitical events.

Yes, North Korea is the visible surface issue, but China is the real adversary in this economic equation.

Every action taken by President Trump reflects his complete and comprehensive understanding of this geopolitical dynamic.

When President Trump moved the entire world via a strategic energy platform from OPEC to the EU and Baltic States, to North Africa via Macron, to walking away from the Paris Climate agreement; to the U.S. own internal energy production policy with Oil, Coal and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG); the bigger part of the big picture was how that impacted adversaries like Russia and simultaneously supported the larger America-First economic and geopolitical space.

President Trump thinks seriously long-term, and really BIG picture.

President Trump thinks so far out in front of his detractors that they genuinely cannot fathom the consequential and sequential logic behind the day-to-day granular action. In large part this is what makes President Trump so enjoyable to watch politically. Just like the American media, our international adversaries and competitors have no reference point for a U.S. President that is entirely independent from influence.

It’s really cool when you seek to understand and then actually accept what is behind the results. For an entire generation or beyond we have never actually seen a U.S. President who didn’t have some self-interested motivation behind what he was doing. For President Trump the U.S. win is the actual reward. He’s not looking for anything other than those wins for America.

When you really accept this truism, and you engage in what dynamics are in play to achieve this reality, it is also understandable why President Trump can often be frustrated by opinions cast through the prism of prior politicians, and their motives, in office.

However, CTH is not sycophantic about the political landscape. Heck, we brush our teeth with healthy cynicism in the morning. There might be issues or some action that President Trump achieves that we might not agree with. But when you begin from the perspective that we genuinely have a President doing what he views as a decades-long-developed plan to put America first, well, it becomes pretty difficult to be critical of the small stuff.

MAGA, is actually lots of good stuff.

Believe it.

Jinping and Trump have already discussed restarting the 6 party talks. Probably will hit media as "breaking news" around Friday. pic.twitter.com/DB1LoiCbKj — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) August 10, 2017

APNewsBreak: Beyond the bluster, the U.S. quietly engaged in ongoing diplomatic communications with North Korea. https://t.co/MeiH0Yu5tU — The Associated Press (@AP) August 11, 2017

Advertisements