Angela Merkel Rises to Defend Kim Jong-Un…

The totalitarian left is beginning to rise up in defense of North Korea. Partly they are doing this because they are ideologically aligned with a similar totalitarian world view of order that they alone demand to be in control; the globalist view. However, they do this also as an outcropping of the economics – a generational defense of China.

President Trump will never take first-strike action against North Korea; it’s not his approach. Instead Trump prefers to take on the economic side of the conflict and he is more than willing to wage thermonuclear economic war against the DPRK’s enabler, communist China.

Remember, e.v.e.r.y enterprising nuclear power needs nuclear allies to protect them during the end-stages of their accomplishment. History has a perfect track record on this dynamic. It has always been thus…. Always.

To wit, and taking the bait to expose her ideological world-view, German Chancellor Angela Merkel rises up to defend Kim Jong-un from possible military action.

GERMANY – German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Friday against “the escalation of rhetoric” in the wake of rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, adding that she didn’t see a military solution to the issue.

“I believe that, am firmly convinced that an escalation of rhetoric will not contribute to a solution of this conflict,” Merkel said when she was asked about President Trump’s recent statements on the issue. “I do not see a military solution to this conflict, rather I see continuous work, like we have seen in the U.N. Security Council with members with resolutions in view of North Korea, and above all very close cooperation with affected countries, especially the United States and China, but also South Korea, of course Japan,” she continued. (read more)

