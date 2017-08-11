Angela Merkel Rises to Defend Kim Jong-Un…

The totalitarian left is beginning to rise up in defense of North Korea. Partly they are doing this because they are ideologically aligned with a similar totalitarian world view of order that they alone demand to be in control; the globalist view. However, they do this also as an outcropping of the economics – a generational defense of China.
President Trump will never take first-strike action against North Korea; it’s not his approach. Instead Trump prefers to take on the economic side of the conflict and he is more than willing to wage thermonuclear economic war against the DPRK’s enabler, communist China.
Remember, e.v.e.r.y enterprising nuclear power needs nuclear allies to protect them during the end-stages of their accomplishment. History has a perfect track record on this dynamic. It has always been thus…. Always.
To wit, and taking the bait to expose her ideological world-view, German Chancellor Angela Merkel rises up to defend Kim Jong-un from possible military action.
GERMANY – German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Friday against “the escalation of rhetoric” in the wake of rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, adding that she didn’t see a military solution to the issue.
“I believe that, am firmly convinced that an escalation of rhetoric will not contribute to a solution of this conflict,” Merkel said when she was asked about President Trump’s recent statements on the issue.
“I do not see a military solution to this conflict, rather I see continuous work, like we have seen in the U.N. Security Council with members with resolutions in view of North Korea, and above all very close cooperation with affected countries, especially the United States and China, but also South Korea, of course Japan,” she continued. (read more)
Oh yeah she makes perfect sense like Denmark hug a jihadi program for the poor ISIS boys returning. Give them houses and money. What’s wrong with you there must be compassion. merkel is the same…Oh let him have his toys and send him some money and all will be fine…..Susan Rice that outstanding scholar and liar like Rapsutina Power formerly of the UN tell us just get used to it and WE are the problem……….
Whatever, Furer Merkel.
Angela Merkel does not seem to be disturbed that Kim has concentration camps and sells his people as slaves and cheep labor. She was so used to this type of humanity when living in the former DDR.
Alone the inhumanity that North Korea represents should make us shudder. We said after Hitler never again except the barbarism in NK…? The whole free world should stand with the US and our President.
Stasi
The Ministry for State Security (German: Ministerium für Staatssicherheit, MfS), commonly known as the Stasi (IPA: [ˈʃtaːziː]) (abbreviation German: Staatssicherheit, literally State Security), also State Security Service (German Staatssicherheitsdienst, SSD), was the official state security service of the German …
That’s because Merkel would be selling German indentured servants if she thought she could get away with it.
TWO WORDS: “SCREW MERKEL”
Perfect pic of Kim Jung-O!
Angela, you can always try to disarm little Kim by getting him to watch on a never ending loop the movie of your famous political moves in Greece back in your more sober days:
Meanwhile, we’ll let the realists in this administration deal with miniscule Kim.
Yikes!
I need some windex. Got to clean my computer monitor after that.
Boy oh boy; had I seen that specimen of a female in my younger days, I wouldn’t have known whether to chuck it a fish or wrestle it!
The fish, definitely. Chuck it a dead, rotting fish. You don’t want to physically near that thing!
LMAO!!!
Wow! I wish I could un-see that!
After watching that I FINALLY understand homosexuality!
What a load of gobbledygook blabbering Merkel-speak…. Globalist leftists specialize in obfuscation-speech and the lobotomized snowflakes listen, glaze their eyes, and nod in agreement.
Yes PDJT had nothing, nothing to do with the UN resolutions. Mrs Rubio and the brains at the UN did it. It was all their idea and PDJT was on the sidelines trying to start a war. That is what I just read.
Love the hairdo,SD.Merkel your Communists roots are showing.PTrump is the Tank Man.
Merkel has destroyed Germany.
HECK, the (*%&$#@!) leftists and (*%&$#@!) Islamists have destroyed most of Europe.
Don’t hold back, it isn’t healthy. 🙂
Well at least the Germans have always been pacifists. We can rest on that.
The Germans are nothing but trouble .Its in their DNA.
Debbie UK please do not generalize that is offensive to me.
Thanks a lot… I happen to have German heritage…
“There are more than 49 million people with German ancestry in the United States, a number that accounts for 16 percent of the American population.
“This includes people reporting multiple ancestries,” said David Garoogian, senior editor of Ancestry and Ethnicity in America, in an email. “Only 16,912,041 people reported being of German ancestry alone.”
https://blogs.voanews.com/all-about-america/2014/12/19/people-of-german-ancestry-dominate-us-melting-pot/
LOL. Good one, Dr. Fringe.
Ephesians 6:12King James Version (KJV)
12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
—–
May, God, continue to Bless us.
Amen
And Amen
Amen.
In some sense North Korea has already won. They can deliver a high altitude nuke that will cause an EMP destroying the power grid in the USA for at least ten years. It only takes one low yield detonation to achieve this effect.
that’s not how it works.
The Axis of Weasels is live and well.
I’d bet good money that lil kim and those backwater NOKO hillbillies didn’t build an atom bomb and I’d bet that china gave it to them! Time to squeeze the Chinese with some economic bombs, like taking all of their USA assets and kick out all visa holders, take their stuff, send them home broke and then ban all travel to and from China! In less than 2 minutes lil kim would be sucking on the business end of one of those anti aircraft guns he uses for public executions!
And to add, I’m betting that if lil kim pops off a rocket with a nuke, it doesn’t get 300 feet off the ground and then explodes, a certain suicide!
Notice, Kim has been threatening to strike the United States with a nuclear warhead, yet there is only an “escalation of rhetoric” when President Trump responds to the threat. Classic leftism. I for one couldn’t be happier to see them all exposing themselves as the totalitarians they really are.
Trump has no regard for this commie and will continue to do as he thinks best.
Birds of a feather flock together.
Time to get grandpa’s ole’ 10 gauge out and clear the mutants’ roost.
“Germany is prepared to take in 3,000,000 irradiated North Korean refugees. Any natural-born Germans left will be placed in small boats and set adrift.” – Angela Merkel
Once STASI , always STASI.
Bingo
Merkel said nothing but wants to remain relevant. Just like Obama. They are all the same!
She’s still the Stasi commie she has always been.
Kim Jong Un threatens Guam and the rest of the US and Merkel is offended by President Trump. Her East Germany roots are showing. Merkel is no friend of ours. She is only a friend of Obama. They can both be former presidents together. Isn’t that special.
NJ Transplant, well, ya know, Nigel joined Candidate Trump on the campaign trail and I would hazard a guess he was successful in his efforts. Since ozero and Hellery are planning on joining as a team to campaign for the Dems for the 2018 races… maybe they can invite Merkel to accompany them (the DNC’s one-upmanship strategy 😝).
Our President said to a reporter that questioned him about her comments that she must be talking about Germany. Because she has no business talking about our country.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Damned Skippy!!
Thank you, fle
You don’t miss a trick, flep. You are a one woman command post! They could use you in the White House communications office.
This is a bunch of Bull, Kim’s not going to fire that scud at a military base out into the Pacific.
Fat boy just loves the attention on the world stage, but when the Iranians complete there’s it will be a different story.
Hey old lady “Stay out of our business and go back to ruining Germany and the rest of Europe!”
Does Merkel expect the US to defend Germany if they are threatened…? I hope not!!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is the left’s desperate attempt to continue the charade that Nork and Kim are separate from China. They are not separate. North Korea is the panda’s paw. Nork IS China. For all you oldsters out there, Kim is Charlie McCarthy sitting on Edgar Bergen’s (China’s) knee. China’s hand is up Kim’s arse making his fat little lips move.
OK. So the leader of the peanut gallery has spoken. Yawn.
Well – the leaders in NK are riding in expensive Mercedes’s.
“I do not see a military solution to this conflict, rather I see continuous work”
Yeah, like the continuous work that’s been going on for decades? The continuous work that’s resulted in these two bit dictatorships acquiring nuclear weapons? The continuous work that’s resulted in America & her allies being under the threat of being hit?
Sure, the leftist / Marxists are stupid, ignorant & insane, but they’re also evil to the core
In their minds, nuclear annihilation is a better outcome than losing ideological ground. Genocide of entire countries, societies & people is preferred rather than allowing people to decide their own political paths
It’s funny how people who consider themselves to be intellectuals, who consider themselves smarter that everyone else, could be so utterly stupid, & plot their schemes with such evil intent
Merkel is still of the belief that work will set you free…Arbeit macht frei. Now where have I see this before?
What’s with these Euro leaders?
https://i.redd.it/4q187te4wvwy.jpg,
That’s what unbalanced ambition looks like.
What has this disgusting Hillary twin done to prevent NK from threatening the world? What have they all achieved?
LOVE the Kim zero un hairdo!!!
Old Angie never looked so good! Woops, I mean she never looked good. Sorry about that
Thank God no one put her in charge. Oh wait, the Germans did.
Only one President at a time Comrade Merkel.
“The totalitarian left is beginning to rise up in defense of North Korea. Partly they are doing this because they are ideologically aligned with a similar totalitarian world view of order that they alone demand to be in control; the globalist view.”
___________________
Let them rise up in defense of North Korea!
Talk about walking into a trap.
Let them ALL rise up in solidarity with the mass-murderer Kim-Jong Un. Let them ALL lower their masks, and show the world that they stand with the modern world’s most brutal totalitarian dictator.
Let them show all the word that they stand with the monster, who puts whole families into the Gulags for the slightest disobedience of an individual, to be worked and starved and raped to death.
Let them all show that they stand with Evil.
And THEN, when they have all made their stand, let President Trump go before the cameras and show the whole world what a monster Kim Jong-Un really is, in a moment that would be a thousand times more powerful than the photographic evidence of Russian missiles in Cuba during the Cuban Missile crisis.
This is an opportunity to shame and de-pants the entire Global Uni-Party on the world stage, and associate them forever with the horrors of Stalinism.
Bring it.
Tee that up for our President.
I’ll take that Grand-Slam all day long, every day I can get it.
.
Merkle is a Fellow Traveler ja? The NORK Army is not a pushover. They have not spent 15 years turning the troops in to a social justice experiment. They will fight and die hard. He haz a million ready to go and 5 million Norkbots in reserve. China has not been conducting gender/justice experiments either. We are not combat ready. Our Army is more like MASH on tv.
I was going to post the following article a couple days ago but decided to hold off and wait until Angela Merkel made her next appearance in front of the cameras just to watch what happened…I can now confirm, Angela delivered a commentary that was completely in line with what I was expecting.
(The following article is long, but IMO, it’s well worth reading in light of this thread from Sundance)
“The leaders of Germany’s Social Democratic party (SPD), part of the ruling coalition, have denounced Donald Trump’s calls for NATO members to meet the defense spending target of 2 percent of GDP, accusing Chancellor Angela Merkel of kowtowing to the US leader.”
https://www.rt.com/news/398863-germany-socialists-nato-spending/
Merkel is making plans for Germany.
