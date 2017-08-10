Press Conference #2 – President Trump Answers Lengthy Media Questions on National Security, Policy and Status…

Following a briefing and meeting with cabinet members and national security officials President Trump and Vice-President Pence held a rather lengthy Q & A with media reporters to answer a myriad of questions surrounding national security and ongoing administration policy.

The president discussed North Korea, regional partners, the United Nations, China, Russia, Syria as well as leaks, Jeff Sessions, Mitch McConnell, healthcare reform, taxes etc. together with Vice President Mike Pence in Bedminster, New Jersey.

