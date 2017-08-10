Press Conference #2 – President Trump Answers Lengthy Media Questions on National Security, Policy and Status…

Posted on August 10, 2017 by

Following a briefing and meeting with cabinet members and national security officials President Trump and Vice-President Pence held a rather lengthy Q & A with media reporters to answer a myriad of questions surrounding national security and ongoing administration policy.

The president discussed North Korea, regional partners, the United Nations, China, Russia, Syria as well as leaks, Jeff Sessions, Mitch McConnell, healthcare reform, taxes etc. together with Vice President Mike Pence in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, media bias, Mike pence, Mitch McConnell, N Korea, President Trump, Secretary of State, Secretary Tillerson, Uncategorized, United Nations, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

109 Responses to Press Conference #2 – President Trump Answers Lengthy Media Questions on National Security, Policy and Status…

  1. dogsmaw says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Liked by 23 people

    Reply
  2. meadowlandsview says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    It seems that if NK launches missiles towards at Guam, then we are going to strike them. Note, NK has said they plan to hit the water 30 miles from Guam, not Guam itself.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. treepertrappedinoregon says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Holy Moley sundance, you are rally cranking out a whole lot of articles today!
    I can’t keep up!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. Pam says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Among the questions about NK, POTUS sent a very clear signal to McConnell that he’d better do his job or else. It’s sad that it had to be said, but it was necessary.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. Raffaella says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    I loved that press conference by our President. Very strong. Very impressive.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. bluegirl says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    MAGA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Minnie says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Thanks, Sundance.
    Going back upthread to read 👍

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Question Everything says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    The pivot from Sessions to Kelly was interesting.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Jay Chou says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Hello Treepers! (Republican Workers’ Party)

    This is being shared widely everywhere. From the WSJ, nonetheless. A must read. WowX3!

    Quote
    “The sweet spot in American politics is thus the upper-left quadrant of the double majority: economic liberals and social conservatives. It’s the place where presidential elections are won, and the winner is usually going to be the candidate who’s won’t touch Social Security and who promises to nominate judges in the mold of Antonin Scalia. In other words—Donald Trump.”
    Unquote

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-trump-won-in-two-dimensions-1502320256

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Summer says:
      August 10, 2017 at 7:07 pm

      Is that how Ozero won? Twice? By appealing to economic liberals and social conservatives? You don’t say.

      WSJ resides so high in their ivory tower that when they look down all they can see is fluffy clouds and the roof of the CoC.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • rashamon says:
      August 10, 2017 at 8:13 pm

      There are some things I just won’t do. One, is beating small children and animals. The other is reading the BS put out by the NYT, WaPo and the WSJ. I don’t care if they are quoting PDJT. They survive on clicks and subscriptions; I partake in neither.

      Like

      Reply
  10. Angry Dumbo says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Even better than tweets, we get to see PDJT’s face and body language AND the mouth breathers in the press trying to keep up. : ))

    MAGA

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Minnie says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Of course, one of the first questions was a pressing one re: military transgender policy.

    😐

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Lulu says:
      August 10, 2017 at 6:13 pm

      What’s sad is that reporter probably believes that is more important than say nuclear war – I’m not kidding.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      August 10, 2017 at 6:31 pm

      I thought it was interesting that Trump KNEW he was doing the military a favor, by making himself the sacrificial lamb here. And I agree completely. Trump understands that the military is not a place for people to come in needing fixed. And transgender – no matter what you think of it – is a BIG FIX.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Minnie says:
        August 10, 2017 at 6:45 pm

        I know for a fact the military will not accept anyone with a mental illness or instability or taking anti-psychotic medications, anymore so than one battling (God forbid) a life threatening illness.

        Why would that policy change to allow those “conflicted about their gender”?

        I am open to having an honest dialogue but sense there cannot be one.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          August 10, 2017 at 7:01 pm

          I would say that the fallback position might be that surgically complete trangenders, stable in their new gender, could be accepted or remain. HOWEVER, the risk of “transitioning back” is so high, I think it is wiser to just classify transgenderism with most long-term or serious episodic major mental disorders. We have seen what happened with Manning. Pre-trans is just as dangerous to secrecy as beginning trans or mid-trans, in my opinion. I would even classify gender conflict at any level as too risky.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • Maquis says:
        August 10, 2017 at 7:08 pm

        A very big very expensive fix.

        Our Military would be flooded with gender dysphoria sufferers demanding their very big expensive operations are paid for by Uncle Sam, ie, us.

        You can find scads of Sex Reassignment Surgery seekers on gofundme and the like. Guaranteed they would go nuts if we opened our pocketbooks to such. Trump did do our Military a huge favor. Military Bearing and Self Sacrifice are the furthest things from transgenders’ minds. Pampering them would decimate military capacity and readiness.

        Notice the Left never offers to fund the Social Experiments they champion nor to take such under their wing. Nope. They tweak the Military and watch to see how their little ant farm fares. Failure is then always the Military’s fault…

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • duchess01 says:
      August 10, 2017 at 6:34 pm

      That’s because they are confused about (among other things) – their gender – needless to say, it is not cost effective to have transgenders in the military – too much psychological analysis/evaluation – occupational therapy – downtime – unqualified for the job – period.

      If this list of disqualifiers for joining the Army is any indication – this is a no brainer –

      http://army.com/info/usa/disqualifiers

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  12. colmdebhailis says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    I’d like to see a prime time, take no prisoners press conference.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. wolfmoon1776 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    STRONG on McMaster. STRONG. WILL. NOT. BUDGE.

    No amount of wedging is gonna work. Any plans to generate disarray at this critical moment are a FAIL.

    I may not like McMaster, but I like to WIN. And I think he is a part of Trump’s winning hand, and China knows it. I think we will find ChiCom hands behind the attacks on McMaster right now. The ChiComs have become extremely good at making others do their fighting.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  14. Phil aka Felipe says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    President Trump (I like the sound of it) looks very relaxed, strong and confident…like a real leader.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. lfhbrave says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    As usual, POTUS gave a straight answer to each and every question. No more ums & uhs

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Lulu says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Am I crazy or did the same reporter ask like 10 questions between the two press conferences today? What’s up with that?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. iamanamericanblog says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    I am waiting for the MSMs to ‘praise’ POTUS Trump for keeping TRUMP water bottles in the table. Now, they are going to question the collusion between US Government and TRUMP organization.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Sylvia Avery says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    So, I thoroughly enjoyed that. A lot of times I get all tense when I watch the President speak because I know he will say something that the press will pounce on and they will use it to beat him mercilessly for days and days.

    But today, I just sat back and watched with a grin on my face. The way he talks, you could be sitting down having a normal conversation with him across the table. That is how it feels. The way he meanders a bit like you do in normal conversation makes me feel like he is totally transparent. He says what he thinks. No surprises with this man. It is such a relief after the empty suit Manchurian Candidate we had previously.

    I came away reassured about a number of topics. President Trump is in charge, he has hired great help, and I have confidence in their ability to execute on their plans.

    And I am hating the media in advance for whatever stupid spin they try to put on this chat with our great leader that will try and make him look bad. He was awesome.

    PS I have to wonder if Putin will crack a grin over the comments thanking him for helping us trim our payroll?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • duchess01 says:
      August 10, 2017 at 6:42 pm

      PS – my favorite part of the news conference, Silvia! 🙂

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      August 10, 2017 at 6:47 pm

      Putin: Ya know. I have to put forth a response to our diplomats being kicked out of USA by
      Zero. Otherwise my people will think I have gone soft..
      P/T: How many?
      Putin: 50…60..
      P/T: Would 450 be a good number?
      Putin: phone drop…
      P/T: What happened? Got disconnected.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Minnie says:
      August 10, 2017 at 6:47 pm

      Excellent 👍

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • mimbler says:
      August 10, 2017 at 8:03 pm

      You know, I used to cringe when he would say something in a way I knew the media would pounce on.
      Now I’m totally relaxed because I understand they will distort what he says no matter how well he words it. It is kind of liberating; I was laughing out loud when he told the police not to bother covering criminals heads when they put them in the patrol car! Sure the media would jump on that, but if not that they would still have found something to distort and make him look bad (in their eyes only, the viewers in general know the game by now).

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        August 10, 2017 at 8:24 pm

        I guess I am finally getting used to his style of communication, perhaps.

        In my former life as a management type, I was so accustomed to having to speak a certain way and to be so careful that my words were very, very measured. So PDJT has seemed like a wild man to me at times.

        I’ve gradually gotten used to his style, and I’ve come to understand him better. The whole thing about taking him seriously but not literally was a big key. And I have come to appreciate his sense of humor, like the example you gave about the thugs heads and patrol cars.

        He is engaging and likeable and smart. I can’t help but feel like I’d enjoy sitting down and chatting with him.

        The media are idiots if they can’t or won’t see that. And you are spot on with your comment that if he didn’t give them something to stroke out over, like Putin saving us payroll dollars, they’d just find something else.

        Sometimes I just have to pinch myself. It has only been six months of the greatest show on earth. May God bless and protect our President.

        Like

        Reply
  19. fedback says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Two brilliant press conferences by the President
    Love the way he doubles down when the media and Uniparty attack him for being to tough on North Korea.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  20. Minnie says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Per Mr. President – 6 trillion!

    $6,000,000,000,000.00
    (did I even come close?)

    Spent in Middle East while America’s infrastructure crumbles 😡

    Get it done, sir!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • duchess01 says:
      August 10, 2017 at 6:43 pm

      And – that is without the fraud, waste, and abuse, too, Minnie!

      Like

      Reply
      • Minnie says:
        August 10, 2017 at 6:48 pm

        It truly is stunning.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • duchess01 says:
          August 10, 2017 at 7:08 pm

          Two things President Trump does not like – stupid people – and – wasting money – everything he will do to MAGA – is dependent upon financing and resources.

          The best part is – he knows where the ‘pork’ is hidden – where to make the cuts – and how to finance multiple projects simultaneously! He knows what is cost effective, and what it not! He knows what is value-added – and what is not – he knows what is needed and how to capitalize on it! He sees problems as opportunities – and people as assets!

          If people only knew what goes into designing, planning, and finishing a new building – they would understand how his mind works – how he thinks – and why he is so successful at what he does!

          Oh, Wow – Are we Blessed!

          Liked by 5 people

          Reply
  21. angela says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Trump was ON today!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. MVW says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    There is nothing more real than Trump in a negotiation or the positions he takes in a negotiation.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Old Lady says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    I love that man.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. Beenthere says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    What a great press conference! Trump at his best. This press conference tells me that he is fully aware of what’s going on in the WH, nation & outside the country.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. Lion2017 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Yes, I love our lion President Trump!

    Like

    Reply
  26. IrredeemableDeplorable says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Classic Trump….he’s the best.

    Like

    Reply
  27. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    All of the millions the Soros group had used to pressure the GOP RINOs in the Congress/Senate against voting for Obamacare, voting for the Russian sanctions bill, etc. just went up in flames with two very informative press conferences. lol

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  28. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    I love listening to him! He tells it like it is and doesn’t dodge questions. And he is visibly respected by his cabinet members who are there with hum. Did he mean they would be at Trump Towers tomorrow when he said they would be in Manhatten? I thought because of security reasons he didn’t go there.

    Like

    Reply
    • Dorothy Marcum says:
      August 10, 2017 at 7:46 pm

      Secret Service has been removed from TT … they have offices elsewhere now
      Yes Trump is going home for the first time in 8 months … home to his beautiful Trump Towers
      Maybe he’ll start to stay there more often and REALLY piss the media off

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  29. Barry Odinga says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Can anybody understand why is the Breitbart’s hatred towards McMaster?

    Like

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      August 10, 2017 at 7:57 pm

      There are a lot of conservatives that are not McMaster fans. I’m one of them. That being said, I assume he is successfully executing the mission PDJT has assigned him, or PDJT wouldn’t keep him. So I’m not out for his head like many. But some of the reasons reported about him that some don’t like
      1) Firing Trump loyalists while keeping obama holdovers
      2) Allegedly has list of further Trump loyalists to fire
      3) Stated Susan Rice legally unmasked people
      4) Gave her unfettered access to any classified material she had previously seen Supposedly common practice but doesn’t seem appropriate with Rice.
      5) History of negative comments on Israel versus PLO for example.
      6) Wants to expand Afganistan war
      7) Brought in Obama people on his staff.

      Anyway those are some of the reasons off the top of my head. Some are debatable, some are subjective, etc. That would explain why there are those that like him and those that don’t.

      Like

      Reply
    • ALEX says:
      August 10, 2017 at 8:29 pm

      They have an agenda and McMasters fired their boys as It’s told..I find it hilarious either way..Reminds me of National Review during election…I don’t read any of them personally, but everyone has their favorites…

      Like

      Reply
  30. kpm58 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Has anyone seen the B52’s with the bubble windows?

    Like

    Reply
  31. takeadeepbreath says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    watched the video.

    Question. Why are all news reporters gay. The anchors, the talking heads. They are all gay. I have nothing against gay people, but they doseem to be over represented. And I know that this stuff is important to them. If it weren’t, they wouldn’t support affirmative action, and they do.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Trumpmendous says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    It wasn’t a dare, it’s a fact. Like Billy Jack.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s