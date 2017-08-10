President Trump Thanks Vladimir Putin For Reducing State Department Payroll in Russia…

President Trump was asked to respond to Russian President Vladimir Putin expelling 755 of the U.S. Russian embassy’ 1,200 strong consulate staff in Moscow.

The response wasn’t exactly what the liberal U.S. media anticipated. WATCH:

 

“I first saw the campaign of his excellency President Trump, and I listened to his speech of the necessity of facing and confronting terrorism all over the world; that he is a great personality and a unique individual, and that he will find great success.”

~ Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

91 Responses to President Trump Thanks Vladimir Putin For Reducing State Department Payroll in Russia…

  2. webgirlpdx says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Will we have to pay for their move back to the states?

    Like

    Reply
  3. Sylvia Avery says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Best.President.Ever.

    Every regular Joe in America who hears that clip is going to love it. The only sour faced prunes who won’t like it are the ones who have pink hats in their closets or are in Mom’s basement painting some more picket signs.

    Result–up goes PDJT’s approval rating. And I have to wonder if Putin laughed when he heard it or frowned?

    Liked by 32 people

    Reply
  4. JoAnn Leichliter says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Thanks for cutting our payroll… Ya gotta love it!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. hpushkin says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Totally hilarious.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. M33 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Hahahaa!

    Love it!

    The reports didn’t even laugh, they were so in shock!!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Lulu says:
      August 10, 2017 at 6:59 pm

      They have no sense of humor – seriously my progressive friends and acquaintances long ago lost whatever sense of humor they may have had. They are a bunch of humorless scolds.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Aparition42 says:
        August 10, 2017 at 7:05 pm

        Even their much vaunted “comedians” have no concept of humor anymore. Back in the day I could at least understand why the opposition thought a joke was funny. I even laughed along at some of the better ones. Now they don’t eve try to tell jokes. They just lob a crude insult, scream an epithet, or make a threat and the audience cheers, but they never laugh.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • mortgagesforthemasses says:
        August 10, 2017 at 7:18 pm

        Agreed…the most unhappy people I know are progressives.

        Like

        Reply
      • growltiggerknits says:
        August 10, 2017 at 8:34 pm

        They can’t stand it. President Trump is teflon. They keep thinking “We got him now”. they can taste it. They can’t wait to rub it in…Then one more time the football is pulled away and they fall flat on their backs.

        Like

        Reply
    • Bree says:
      August 10, 2017 at 7:29 pm

      I noticed that too. They were speechless. Made it even more delicious!!!!!! Hahahahaha!!!! Luv #45.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  7. dayallaxeded says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Doesn’t mean all those who’re leaving Russia will automatically be term’d; it means the overall payroll is reduced, so PDJT/T-Rex can keep the patriots and kick the elitist parasites to the curb. It will be easier now that so many can be characterized as “redundant.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Alison says:
      August 10, 2017 at 6:51 pm

      I’d rather be a Deplorable than a Redundant 🐸🐸

      Maybe Hillary will be hiring acolytes when she becomes a preacher.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Aparition42 says:
        August 10, 2017 at 7:07 pm

        Knowing Hillary, the acolytes will have to pay her. They’ll get the money by charging their initiates. The initiates will pay their dues by pan handling on street corners while the wave their “The End is Nigh” signs.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Somebody says:
      August 10, 2017 at 8:39 pm

      Their salaries will be reduced. When civil servants serve overseas they are given a stipend. If there is a US base nearby, their stipend is less because they are allowed to shop on base. I’m sure the stipend varies, but I think on average it is around 20-25% of their salary. They can also qualify for hazard pay which would be on top of everything else, again amount depends on location.

      Sone, but not all get a per diem in addition to their enhanced salary. Those are mostly the upper level people, but the government quite often sends people on “temporary” assignments that last years. It’s usually part of a payroll game, the temporary worker doesn’t count against your staffing. It is also sometimes done with a wink and a nod as a reward. I knew a married couple that both were on “temporary” assignments and BOTH got per diem for over 5 years. They obviously lived together so they pocketed quite a bit of taxpayer money during those years. I always wondered who or what they knew.

      So not only are local workers off the payroll, but the ones that remain on the payroll will be getting less.

      Like

      Reply
  8. james23 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    hahahahahaha!

    Like

    Reply
  9. anotherworriedmom says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Not one of the extreme media thought his comment was funny. I, however, laughed out loud. PDJT minimized Putin’s “harsh” measure with a single comment. If Obama had said that they would have all guffawed and admired his brilliant comedic timing and called it a one-for-the-ages political zinger. But since PDJT said it then it’s “heartless to laugh at all those people that are now out of work”. Those people all work for the State Dept and not Putin. They’re all still getting paychecks. PDJT was tweaking Putin. The enemedia presstitutes are just plain stupid.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  11. Minnie says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    That’s OUR President!!

    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🦁

    I love you, Mr. President ❤️

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. Charlie says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Putin is laughing and learning a few things from our lion.
    Deep state snowflakes are melting…lol

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  13. Ber Knar says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    The US really did save money. Most of the 755 could be Russians paid by the State Dep’t as non-diplomatic staffers.

    A spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, said that the 755 staff could include Russian citizens, a group who comprise the vast majority of the United States’ roughly 1,200 embassy and consulate employees in Russia

    This clarification means there is unlikely to be a mass expulsion of US diplomatic staff from the country. Commenting on which diplomatic staff would have to go, Mr Peskov told reporters: “That’s the choice of the United States.”

    He added: “(It’s) diplomats and technical employees. That is, we’re not talking purely about diplomats – obviously, there isn’t that number of diplomats – but about people with non-diplomatic status, and people hired locally, and Russian citizens who work there.”

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  14. Zach (@symsense) says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    THIS IS MY PRESIDENT!

    awesome. more of this pleaseeeeeeeeeee

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. Phil aka Felipe says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    LOL! Did you notice how he kept a straight face? Gotta love it!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  Reply
    August 10, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    That’s going to melt down a bunch of State Department snowflakes even more.

    I hope Trump cuts the State Department personnel and budget to the BARE BONES!!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  17. PDQ says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Zing-Bang !

    🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. WonkoTheSane says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Did you notice the little wry grin when he said it? He was halfway joking, but the lefty media are going to say The President is heartless doesn’t care about State Dept. people losing their jobs. SMH

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. Peter says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    OMg. This will go down as one of his all time best trolling feasts – vintage trump.

    Putin has to respect and love trump – what a breath of fresh air.

    Now imagine President Pence and how he would have responded, omg, please no. A good soldier yes, leader, not so much.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. IMO says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Government shut down needed end of September than tell the deep state your services not needed. That takes care of traitor obama leftovers.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      August 10, 2017 at 7:18 pm

      I agree about the government shutdown, totally, but let’s not get caught up in the manufactured narrative that deep state is just state dept. soetoro holdovers! deep state scum are spread far and wide, with probably half not holding any office or bureaucrap position at all…

      Just sayin! 😉

      Like

      Reply
  21. Gil says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Yeah, that is so my president.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  Reply
    August 10, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Thank you Lord for the wit, wisdom and all the gifts you gave our president in preparation for this job.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  23. Paul Dillion says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Thanks for showing the smiling faces

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Oldskool says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Been around for a while and that was a classic response, media probably won’t mention it, nor will the majority of people even be aware of it since it was in the bullseye and won’t be broadcast by the msm, but we know he said it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. Pam says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    I gotta admit that was priceless. Nope, the MSM wasn’t looking for him to say that. I love this man!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  26. MaineCoon says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    reposting..

    Putin: Ya know. I have to put forth a response to our diplomats being kicked out of USA by Zero. Otherwise my people will think I have gone soft..
    P/T: How many?
    Putin: 50…60..
    P/T: Would 450 be a good number?
    Putin: phone drop…
    P/T: What happened? Got disconnected.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  27. flounder, rebel, vulgarian, deplorable, winner says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Seriously? 1200 Employee’s? And what benefit have they delivered over their tenure?

    Well done, Mr. President.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  28. b4im2old says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Omg, I’m still laughing! Between that and the backfiring of the inflatable chicken on the Whitehouse lawn today I’m cracking up!

    Love our President! Not tired of winning! 🙂

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. chbailey says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Hey, CNN does know how to mute the clacking background noise so we could hear our President…way.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. highdezertgator says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  31. Oldschool says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Oh boy, now POTUS did it. State dept employees are going to need more meetings for TRex and and assistant to give them more reassures, cocoa and safe spaces.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  32. ediegrey says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    “There’s no real reason for them to go back.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Liz says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    I can’t be more grateful for President Trump pure common sense wins every time…The more he is in office the more I realize why we never need politicians in office again.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. Xroads says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Ooh, what’s that sound? Triggers going off everywhere! Absolutely hilarious 😂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. OldGal46 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    COVFEFE, Mr. President, darn tootin’ COVFEFE !!! Wonder how many in that room wet their pants or three up in their mouths a bit? Also love that PDJT said all this with such a straight face !!! 😃 😉

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. dalethorn says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    THE best ever!!

    Like

    Reply
  37. mw says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    I love my President, woo hoo!

    Like

    Reply
  38. TwoLaine says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    That’s exactly what we said here when it was announced. Common sense.

    I wouldn’t put it past him to have arranged this at their “secret” meeting.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. justfactsplz says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    That clip was pure Trumpism. #love my president.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  40. Curry Worsham says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  42. HolyLoly says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Hahaha! That was delicious! No wonder the press is having daily conniption fits. They are powerless to manipulate this president with any guilt whatsoever.

    Reminds me of the time Trump told Jorge Ramos to sit down at one of his pressers early in his campaign. Ramos was arrogantly trying to shame Trump for wanting to build a wall and send Mexicans back to Mexico. He was so rude and out of control and Trump told him to sit down about three times. I laughed out loud then, too.

    After eight years of the condescending wimp Obama, Trump sends me over the edge with adulation. He said we were going to have fun making America great again. This is my kinda fun!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  43. Vince says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Now T-Rex will have to pass out teddy bears and pacifiers to his staff…

    Like

    Reply
  44. The Devilbat says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    That is so funny!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  45. rhcrest says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!! OMG I just LOVE President Trump! Best President ever!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  46. NewNonna!!! says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Haha!!!

    EXCELLENT Mr President!!

    I love you more and more every hour of every day!!

    God bless you, Sir!!

    🤣😂🤣❤️🚂🦁👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  47. Payday says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    LMAO! I love it!

    Like

    Reply
  48. Reaganite "The Deplorable" says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    More Winning.

    Like

    Reply
  49. Rodney C. Johnson says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    LOL! That was perfect!

    Of course, they wanted the President to get all mean with Putin about it.

    Like

    Reply

