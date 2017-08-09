Defense Secretary James Mattis Delivers Statement on North Korea…

Posted on August 9, 2017 by

Speaking today in Garmisch-Partenkirchen Germany, Defense Secretary James Mattis gave a statement to the media before the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Marshall Plan at the George C. Marshall Center:

“The United States and our allies have the demonstrated capabilities and unquestionable commitment to defend ourselves from attack.

Kim Jong Un should take heed of the United Nations Security Council’s unified voice, and statements from governments the world over, who agree the DPRK poses a threat to global security and stability. The DPRK must choose to stop isolating itself and stand down its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

The DPRK should cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people.”

“President Trump was informed of the growing threat last December and on taking office his first orders to me emphasized the readiness of our ballistic missile defense and nuclear deterrent forces.

While our State Department is making every effort to resolve this global threat through diplomatic means, it must be noted that the combined allied militaries now posses the most precise, rehearsed, and robust defensive and offensive capabilities on earth. The DPRK regime’s actions will continue to be grossly over matched by ours and would lose any arms race or conflict it initiates.”

~ U.S. Secretary of Defense, General James Mattis

  1. ZurichMike says:
    August 9, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    I daily get on my knees and thank the good Lord that Hillary Clinton did not prevail last November.

  2. RedBallExpress says:
    August 9, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Note to Kim Jong Un: The right to swing your fist ends where my nose begins.

  3. ECM says:
    August 9, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Ah yes, the Marshall Plan–an enormous gift to bunch of ingrates and deadbeats.

  4. NYGuy54 says:
    August 9, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    By the time these fools in NK realize something is up, the overwhelming might of our arsenal will obliterate them. Fatboy is playing a dangerous game of chicken with a guy who won’t play.

  5. Osugagal says:
    August 9, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    I commented on the T-Rex thread about how happy I was to have competent professionals in charge. Now I am Doubling down on that comment here. Thank you Lord for Trump’s team. They are smart, strategic, determined, and have the b*lls of steel that were seriously missing for the last 8 years.

  6. Yvonne Stathos says:
    August 9, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Don’t go there Kimmie, you’re not gonna like the results!

  7. Janie M. says:
    August 9, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    I cannot help but wonder if Kim Jong Un feels emboldened to make his threats because China has been giving him its tacit approval, despite what it has said publicly.

    • dalethorn says:
      August 9, 2017 at 4:03 pm

      The UN resolution was unanimous including China. If Kim hits anyone – anyone at all – he’s toast, and China will stand by having made their commitment. But prior to any launch, little Kim is going to stir up s*** as much as he can. By all rights, the constant bluffing with no action should get him taken down by the military. What a nightmare it must be in N. Korea – I hate to say it but at least Hitler had a real military and war machine, but this Kim nutcase wants to commit instant suicide for his nation.

      • Janie M. says:
        August 9, 2017 at 4:07 pm

        dalethorn, China may have made their “commitment” but I consider them untrustworthy. At times like this, I have wondered what “monitoring” capabilities our IC has.

  8. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    August 9, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Lil Kim just ordered a shipment of diapers for his military

  9. NJF says:
    August 9, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Love this article.

    Spokeswoman Heather N (no idea how to spell last name) just killed it in the State Dept briefing.

  10. Alison says:
    August 9, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Now Secretary Ross should give his statement on NK (aka China proxy).

  11. treepertrappedinoregon says:
    August 9, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    So I wonder when we will deploy the first round of economic “nukes”?

  12. Jimbroh says:
    August 9, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Wow. Sounds like ‘mad dog’ is on Baird with POTUS. The libtards are gonna start freaking! #maga.

  13. Niagara Frontier says:
    August 9, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    The NK generals will not find any comfort whatsoever in that statement. I got a tremendous amount of relief just reading it. I am so glad that God put General Mattis on our side.

    On the other hand, the NK generals must be absolutely gleeful about Senator McCain’s remarks to date on the matter. I’m sure McCain’s subversive statements are being played on endless loop throughout North Korea.

  14. 17CatsInTN says:
    August 9, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    I LOVE me some no nonsense Marine speak. Yesssssssssssssss!! Semper Fi, General, Semper Fi.

  15. Sandra-VA says:
    August 9, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    A very well co-ordinated message from the entire Admin. Yet, President Trump had to have Press Secretary issue a statement saying that his message was discussed BEFORE he delivered it… because stupid people didn’t like him being tough.

    I am so sick to death of people in the media acting like our President Trump is an idiot doing whatever the hell he feels like doing. He is SMARTER than all of them combined.

  16. NYGuy54 says:
    August 9, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Maybe the head of the Coast Guard can send over his Tranny brigade to NK. That will make Un feel better. I mean, he already likes Dennis Rodman.

  17. calbear84 says:
    August 9, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    “The DPRK should cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people.”
    Translation: Don’t make me MOAB your sorry arse!

  18. Raffaella says:
    August 9, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Thank you Gen. Mattis. Thank you Sec. Tillerson. Wow.

    Love you President Trump. You are the greatest.

  19. TwoLaine says:
    August 9, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    I don’t think Mad Dog is mad yet.

  20. tonyE says:
    August 9, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    I think the thorniest issue is the artillery that NK has covering Seoul.

    ANYTHING we do -militarily- has to take that into account. At the very least, it must be an almost simultanous attack on Fat Boy’s rockets AND that artillery. Those first ten minutes will be vital. We must ensure that Fat Boy does not order a barrage into Seoul. It will likely last less than ten minutes before the US and SK shut it down, but those ten minutes can kill a LOT of people.

    Indeed, I posit that it’s not his missiles and nukes that are the most dangerous, but that artillery. That’s the Gordian Knot. Shooting the missiles and nukes is easy.

    IMHO, any American military endeavors into NK must shut down the launchers, known storage, known factories, ports AND push the NK border back 40 miles away from Seoul. We need not go further, no need to pull a McArthur. Let the Chinese save face and keep their puppet state. But Seoul must not be so close to NK artillery again.

  21. zaq123 says:
    August 9, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Before we start shooting at them and blowing them up, I say we just link with up with the South Koreans and all along the 38th Parallel, have non stop pig roasts and bbq’s. Get some strippers and some DJ’s playing some really loud music. Wait for the smell of that food to work it’s way to the North Korean guard towers. Let those guards get a good whiff of some pig, steaks and bbq. Let them good a good look at the dancing girls. They’ll be tiptoeing across that mine infested, wasteland as fast as they can.

  22. Sentient says:
    August 9, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    We should just talk North Korea into attacking Iran instead of us.

  23. Alan Reasin says:
    August 9, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    The negotiating paths and rewards for NoKo restraint, which were short lived, has been going on since President Clinton. So 20 years ago they launched their first missile, then their nuclear testing, but the can was kicked down the road and it is now at Trump’s feet. And already the usual suspects are blaming him; McCain is detestable in this regard, especially after his healthcare vote that stopped Senate/House negotiations on it.
    And 25 million lives in Seoul are being held hostage to NoKo conventional artillery and VX nerve agent that may be loaded in some shells. NoKo doesn’t need nukes for this and never has. People can say he wouldn’t use VX, but he used VX agent to kill his half brother in February at a Malaysian airport.
    His father shot down a US reconnaissance aircraft over international waters, captured the USS Pueblo spy ship just outside of NoKo waters and sunk a SoKo frigate and attempted to assassinate the President of SoKo. Little was done after these provocations and NoKo recognizes a US/SoKo pattern of appeasement and why shouldn’t they.

  24. TwoLaine says:
    August 9, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    If we could find Saddam Hussein in a hole, and OBL hiding in plain site, we can certainly find the Fat Boy and his family if/when we need to.

  25. Somewhere in Dixie says:
    August 9, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Remember, Fatboy has to shoot first so the world is not saying we are the aggressors. It is the unfortunate truth. Now, within a second he can be evaporated.

  26. David R. Graham says:
    August 9, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Good and strong words from a plain man whose call sign is not Mad Dog but Chaos. Yet, the statement is tactical only, not strategic and has not been backed up, in public at least, with a statement of US grand strategic objective in the Pacific. Ditto MENA: excellent tactical successes but no grand strategic objectives to guide said tactical successes.

    The nation’s blood and treasure are being poured out — still! — to gratify, by default, a century-old bit of left-wing imperialist stupidity said to be statecraft: that (1) everyone else wants to be like us and (2) we are obliged to help everyone else enter upon that elysian utopia.

    We are obliged to maintain our sovereignty and freedom inside that sovereignty. We may elect to assist others achieve their sovereignty and freedom inside that sovereignty, but those are elections, not obligations, and justifiable only if they conduce to our own sovereignty and freedom. Our own freedom in sovereignty is the touchstone of our statecraft worthy of the name and nothing else is or can be.

    So far, POTUS Trump and Cabinet have not affixed our own freedom in sovereignty as our grand national strategic objective. They wisely pursue fairness in trade relations and look with appropriate jaundice upon Oriental and African imperialisms. But as to affirming freedom in sovereignty as USA grand national strategic objective, there is no there there yet.

  27. greenmtngoddess says:
    August 9, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    I figured out a way to save Guam- Thanks to Senator Hank Johnson for the inspiration👌

    Hope I am posting picture correctly :/

  28. ej says:
    August 9, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    I saw a picture of Kim’s war room on twitter and he literally has an old fashioned paper map of the world on the wall. We have all this high tech stuff and they would be charting attacks the old fashioned way. He may have some nukes, but I am not convinced he could deliver them. I think a real fight would be over in no time. He knows it, we know it. I think this is much ado about nothing.

  29. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 9, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    “President Trump was informed of the growing threat last December and on taking office his first orders to me emphasized the readiness of our ballistic missile defense and nuclear deterrent forces.”

    Like I said yesterday, the President and his team are practicing Semper Paratus!

  30. daughnworks247 says:
    August 9, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    I would call Sec Mattis’ statement……. definitive.

