Defense Secretary James Mattis Delivers Statement on North Korea…

“The United States and our allies have the demonstrated capabilities and unquestionable commitment to defend ourselves from attack.
Kim Jong Un should take heed of the United Nations Security Council’s unified voice, and statements from governments the world over, who agree the DPRK poses a threat to global security and stability. The DPRK must choose to stop isolating itself and stand down its pursuit of nuclear weapons.
The DPRK should cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people.”
“President Trump was informed of the growing threat last December and on taking office his first orders to me emphasized the readiness of our ballistic missile defense and nuclear deterrent forces.
While our State Department is making every effort to resolve this global threat through diplomatic means, it must be noted that the combined allied militaries now posses the most precise, rehearsed, and robust defensive and offensive capabilities on earth. The DPRK regime’s actions will continue to be grossly over matched by ours and would lose any arms race or conflict it initiates.”
~ U.S. Secretary of Defense, General James Mattis
I daily get on my knees and thank the good Lord that Hillary Clinton did not prevail last November.
I second that emotion 🙂
Thank you so much General Mathis for all the good work you do. Its a scary time but with people like you as part of the Trump Administration we shall fear no evil.
If Hillary had been elected, she would have sold Kim all the nuclear warheads and ICBM’s his evil little heart desired. This providing that he made a nice fat donation to the Clinton foundation.
In any other era that would be a little joke, but sadly with Clinton it’s all too real.
Amen Zurich. I thank God every day and pray for our President. I couldn’t even imagine the destruction Hillary could have done. We would be on our way to being Venezuela. Well, the enemies of the Republic in congress are trying hard.
Amen to that! Don’t we all! 😉 Of course they call Mattis “Mad Dog” for a reason. Our military isn’t going to play games with these people.
We do the same in our home. Still we dont understand this miracle. He had it all against him and he won. Well, maybe miracles are not to reason them, only to fall on your knees and thank them. Gracias Dios mio Santo, we saved our skin for now.
Amen. And amen again.
Note to Kim Jong Un: The right to swing your fist ends where my nose begins.
I like that Red.
Ah yes, the Marshall Plan–an enormous gift to bunch of ingrates and deadbeats.
ECM Europe has always been Our Cross To Bear.
This is the gift that Harry Truman – a democrat – left behind. He should have listened to General MacArthur instead of fire him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Truman and his SOS Acheson.
By the time these fools in NK realize something is up, the overwhelming might of our arsenal will obliterate them. Fatboy is playing a dangerous game of chicken with a guy who won’t play.
or his generals. Not sure who is running the show over there. Fatboy seems a bit deranged .
One thing I think is that Fatboy has to show force first and foremost for the generals so none of them try to kill him or depose him. That is what dictators do first.
One more provocation and it will be the last thing he does on this green Earth.
NYGuy, I have hoped over the passing years one of his generals would be willing to take him out.
Wow! Is there anything else that needs to be said!
I was thinking about this video while reading his statement and the thought came to me: “A very controlled and calm statement Kim Baby but if you could hear what was in his head you would crawl under your bed and never come out again!”
Well said Mr Secretary of Offense
I commented on the T-Rex thread about how happy I was to have competent professionals in charge. Now I am Doubling down on that comment here. Thank you Lord for Trump’s team. They are smart, strategic, determined, and have the b*lls of steel that were seriously missing for the last 8 years.
We didn’t see any leadership the past eight years…. many have forgotten what it looks like. Thank you President Trump for showing us again.
Last 8 years? Try since 1988.
Unfortunately, both Dem’s and Repub’s have both grossly negligent in allowing NK to get to the point where they are at.
It isn’t just gross negligence, it’s treason. Every president since Reagan should be indicted.
I agree.
Yep – “New World Order” – all of ’em.
Don’t go there Kimmie, you’re not gonna like the results!
I cannot help but wonder if Kim Jong Un feels emboldened to make his threats because China has been giving him its tacit approval, despite what it has said publicly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The UN resolution was unanimous including China. If Kim hits anyone – anyone at all – he’s toast, and China will stand by having made their commitment. But prior to any launch, little Kim is going to stir up s*** as much as he can. By all rights, the constant bluffing with no action should get him taken down by the military. What a nightmare it must be in N. Korea – I hate to say it but at least Hitler had a real military and war machine, but this Kim nutcase wants to commit instant suicide for his nation.
LikeLike
dalethorn, China may have made their “commitment” but I consider them untrustworthy. At times like this, I have wondered what “monitoring” capabilities our IC has.
LikeLike
Lil Kim just ordered a shipment of diapers for his military
That is good because with the first wave of our incoming, they will soil the ones that they are wearing.
Love this article.
Spokeswoman Heather N (no idea how to spell last name) just killed it in the State Dept briefing.
Heather is a no-nonsense kind of lady. Perfect for this administration.
Heather is sharp as a razor, no fluff queen, background in high finance. On a vacation day, she could wake up early and devour a press corps as hors d’oeurves. Love to watch her work.
Nauret, was a Foxnews person. She was one of the good ones.
*Nauert Sorry all thumbs on the iphone keyboard.
Heather Nauert.
Now Secretary Ross should give his statement on NK (aka China proxy).
Just that photo of Wilburine buttoning his suit jacket with one hand and that “hold my beer” look on his face is enough. I look at that and every time I think he is going in for the kill!
So I wonder when we will deploy the first round of economic “nukes”?
Wow. Sounds like ‘mad dog’ is on Baird with POTUS. The libtards are gonna start freaking! #maga.
The NK generals will not find any comfort whatsoever in that statement. I got a tremendous amount of relief just reading it. I am so glad that God put General Mattis on our side.
On the other hand, the NK generals must be absolutely gleeful about Senator McCain’s remarks to date on the matter. I’m sure McCain’s subversive statements are being played on endless loop throughout North Korea.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Don’t remind us.
My caption: Still providing aid and comfort to America’s enemies.
God is taking care of John McCain in His own way. We won’t have to worry about him much longer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I LOVE me some no nonsense Marine speak. Yesssssssssssssss!! Semper Fi, General, Semper Fi.
A very well co-ordinated message from the entire Admin. Yet, President Trump had to have Press Secretary issue a statement saying that his message was discussed BEFORE he delivered it… because stupid people didn’t like him being tough.
I am so sick to death of people in the media acting like our President Trump is an idiot doing whatever the hell he feels like doing. He is SMARTER than all of them combined.
This is awesome. It is all going according to a script that Trump wrote.
and then there was the whiny reporter in the State Dept briefing that objected to the “obsessive” pejorative… it’s all about them, isn’t it?
President Trump is being a bad cop, so that Xi can be the good cop and talk Kim down.
Personally, I dont want ” kim talked down”. I want him and his minions GONE! Off the face of the earth where hitler, stalin etc are. To talk him down, means he cooperates with the world while keeping his nuke laboratory in working fashion. This has gone on long enough. Bush is just as much to blame as Slick and zero.
Maybe the head of the Coast Guard can send over his Tranny brigade to NK. That will make Un feel better. I mean, he already likes Dennis Rodman.
Well, we can always use cannon fodder. 😉
“The DPRK should cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people.”
Translation: Don’t make me MOAB your sorry arse!
Thank you Gen. Mattis. Thank you Sec. Tillerson. Wow.
Love you President Trump. You are the greatest.
I don’t think Mad Dog is mad yet.
I think the thorniest issue is the artillery that NK has covering Seoul.
ANYTHING we do -militarily- has to take that into account. At the very least, it must be an almost simultanous attack on Fat Boy’s rockets AND that artillery. Those first ten minutes will be vital. We must ensure that Fat Boy does not order a barrage into Seoul. It will likely last less than ten minutes before the US and SK shut it down, but those ten minutes can kill a LOT of people.
Indeed, I posit that it’s not his missiles and nukes that are the most dangerous, but that artillery. That’s the Gordian Knot. Shooting the missiles and nukes is easy.
IMHO, any American military endeavors into NK must shut down the launchers, known storage, known factories, ports AND push the NK border back 40 miles away from Seoul. We need not go further, no need to pull a McArthur. Let the Chinese save face and keep their puppet state. But Seoul must not be so close to NK artillery again.
Remember, Fatboy has to shoot first so the world is not saying we are the aggressors. It is the unfortunate truth. Now, within a second he can be evaporated.
Set up a very broad DMZ.
Before we start shooting at them and blowing them up, I say we just link with up with the South Koreans and all along the 38th Parallel, have non stop pig roasts and bbq’s. Get some strippers and some DJ’s playing some really loud music. Wait for the smell of that food to work it’s way to the North Korean guard towers. Let those guards get a good whiff of some pig, steaks and bbq. Let them good a good look at the dancing girls. They’ll be tiptoeing across that mine infested, wasteland as fast as they can.
I’ve read worse ideas.
I’m sure the use of high caliber BBQ weaponry is in violation of the Geneva Conventions on cruelty and torture. Using women plus BBQ is even worse.
We should just talk North Korea into attacking Iran instead of us.
I think NK might be doing Iran’s testing. Remember the chunk of money obongo gave Iran minus his take?
The negotiating paths and rewards for NoKo restraint, which were short lived, has been going on since President Clinton. So 20 years ago they launched their first missile, then their nuclear testing, but the can was kicked down the road and it is now at Trump’s feet. And already the usual suspects are blaming him; McCain is detestable in this regard, especially after his healthcare vote that stopped Senate/House negotiations on it.
And 25 million lives in Seoul are being held hostage to NoKo conventional artillery and VX nerve agent that may be loaded in some shells. NoKo doesn’t need nukes for this and never has. People can say he wouldn’t use VX, but he used VX agent to kill his half brother in February at a Malaysian airport.
His father shot down a US reconnaissance aircraft over international waters, captured the USS Pueblo spy ship just outside of NoKo waters and sunk a SoKo frigate and attempted to assassinate the President of SoKo. Little was done after these provocations and NoKo recognizes a US/SoKo pattern of appeasement and why shouldn’t they.
If we could find Saddam Hussein in a hole, and OBL hiding in plain site, we can certainly find the Fat Boy and his family if/when we need to.
Remember, Fatboy has to shoot first so the world is not saying we are the aggressors. It is the unfortunate truth. Now, within a second he can be evaporated.
Good and strong words from a plain man whose call sign is not Mad Dog but Chaos. Yet, the statement is tactical only, not strategic and has not been backed up, in public at least, with a statement of US grand strategic objective in the Pacific. Ditto MENA: excellent tactical successes but no grand strategic objectives to guide said tactical successes.
The nation’s blood and treasure are being poured out — still! — to gratify, by default, a century-old bit of left-wing imperialist stupidity said to be statecraft: that (1) everyone else wants to be like us and (2) we are obliged to help everyone else enter upon that elysian utopia.
We are obliged to maintain our sovereignty and freedom inside that sovereignty. We may elect to assist others achieve their sovereignty and freedom inside that sovereignty, but those are elections, not obligations, and justifiable only if they conduce to our own sovereignty and freedom. Our own freedom in sovereignty is the touchstone of our statecraft worthy of the name and nothing else is or can be.
So far, POTUS Trump and Cabinet have not affixed our own freedom in sovereignty as our grand national strategic objective. They wisely pursue fairness in trade relations and look with appropriate jaundice upon Oriental and African imperialisms. But as to affirming freedom in sovereignty as USA grand national strategic objective, there is no there there yet.
I figured out a way to save Guam- Thanks to Senator Hank Johnson for the inspiration👌
Hope I am posting picture correctly
I saw a picture of Kim’s war room on twitter and he literally has an old fashioned paper map of the world on the wall. We have all this high tech stuff and they would be charting attacks the old fashioned way. He may have some nukes, but I am not convinced he could deliver them. I think a real fight would be over in no time. He knows it, we know it. I think this is much ado about nothing.
I think I read it would take our military 15 minutes to get the job done aaaannndddd done!
“President Trump was informed of the growing threat last December and on taking office his first orders to me emphasized the readiness of our ballistic missile defense and nuclear deterrent forces.”
Like I said yesterday, the President and his team are practicing Semper Paratus!
I would call Sec Mattis’ statement……. definitive.
