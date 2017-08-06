Sunday Talks: Nigel Farage at Young Americans Conference…

The unapologetic U.K. wolverine, and friend of President Trump, Nigel Farage, delivers a speech to the Young American’s Conference (the leading edge of Gen-Z).
Farage is a national treasure and well received by the audience. During his remarks Nigel Farage discusses the comparison between Brexit in June and the U.S. victory for Donald Trump in November. WATCH:
.
Following the speech Mr. Farage held a Q&A to answer audience questions. He dives deeper into the economics of globalism, multinational corporations and the inherent political corruption which follows as a result. (video below).
.
Advertisements
Nigel is just a hoot! I really like that guy. He is always up beat which is amazing!
LikeLiked by 15 people
The British have a great sense of humor. But they can’t spell too good. “humour”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hee,hee…humour is correct English.
The American version is easily understood so no worries about the bastardised spelling.
LikeLike
He’s just great. Remember when we were all on here following the days up to and including the Brexit vote? What a fantastic time that was and what a momentous year.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nigel Farage is one of my favorite people. I love to listen to him because he stands for what’s right and he’s not afraid to make enemies.
LikeLike
Happiness is contagious, and the deplorables live in the joy of knowing we are free, and will fight to stay that way! God bless Farage and the wolverines of the U.K. Amen!
LikeLiked by 15 people
Oh, darned right! One reason we won over here is because of humor and the relentless mocking of the dull, gray, plodding left and all their PC rules and rituals. We’ll keep winning if can regain that spirit every day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I absolutely love that our young Generation Z and the future of this country and Trumpism are learning from the best of the best and soaking it up like a sponge. The left, Uniparty, MSM were petrified two weeks ago seeing the Lion connecting with 40K+ at the Boy Scout Jamboree in WV. That is why they condemned it to say it looked like a Hitler rally to his youth. Even the spokesman apologized that it was like a campaign rally since our President spoke about Healthcare and the kids went wild for his agenda.
Nigel is another Lion as well that can kill the left and the globalist with his satire, humor and more importantly his non PC way of speaking the truth! I am in heaven with all of this getting consumed by the future of our country!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Agreed. The Gen-Z crowd is scaring the daylights out of the establishment. Somehow they did not get their minds polluted by Common Core and participation trophies. They might very well set an example for those behind them and those ahead of them who suffered through the Dark Ages. I’m a racist for saying that!!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
Data is proving exactly your point!
http://www.christianpost.com/news/generation-z-most-conservative-since-wwii-177793/
From the article linked above:
Members of “Generation Z” are now beginning to graduate high school, and 2016 was the first time any of them were old enough to vote. At seventy million and counting, they’re also about to outnumber their predecessors.
So, what’s so intriguing about this new brood? Well, according to a growing body of research, they may be, by certain measures, the most conservative generation since World War II — more than Millennials, Generation Xers and even the Baby-Boomers.
Millennials were raised in a time of roaring prosperity, when video cassettes were a bigger influence than digital technology, and many came of age before the age of radical Islamic terror. Gen Z kids, by contrast, are “digital natives.” They’ve never known life without the Internet, and have grown up surrounded by instant access to the world’s harsh realities on their smart phones.
These young people are products of conflict and recession. They can only remember a news cycle “marred by economic stress, rising student debt … and war overseas.” As a result, they’ve taken on what one team of Goldman-Sachs analysts called a “more pragmatic” and conservative outlook on the world.
According to polling in the wake of the 2016 election, Gen Z Americans didn’t vote like their Millennial predecessors. Eight out of ten of these kids identify themselves as “fiscally conservative,” and they prefer saving to spending — at rates not seen since the Silent Generation.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s funny – Fleporeblog, how something Nigel Farage said here kind of ties in to your point… He said when Obama came to England and threatened that they would be at the back of the Que if they didn’t vote to Remain in the EU. That threat probably added another 2% to the decision to vote “Leave”. Obama has always had that effect. Remember Caterpillar and all the industries (solar) and so on, that he visited to make a point of how well they were doing, would go bankrupt and close soon after. Not to forget Michelle Obama’s interference in the national school lunch program. She probably is the one most responsible for the creation of so many future Republican voters. Those kids experienced Democrat ideology first hand.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great inference and you are right! That is why Barry is so valuable to MAGA! 😭
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to mention the Chicago Olympics.
LikeLike
Go Italy! ITEXIT
LikeLiked by 8 people
Nigel is a treasure.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bravo!!!! Nigel is amazing and it’s thrilling to see these patriotic young people getting involved and making a difference!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nigel is great!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been an avid UKIP/Nigel supporter since 2010. It’s great to see that Nigel and President Trump have built a true friendship along the way.
“UKIP MEP Nigel Farage slammed the European Parliament in the first session since ‘Brexit’ in Brussels, Tuesday.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
These videos are so great!! Remember the one where he’s talking to the head of the EU–“Who ARE you? Where did you COME from? Who ELECTED you?” Oh man, this guy is just one of a kind. I wish he’d appear over here some more. Remember him at the convention? Great days.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That was a great moment. I enjoyed his appearance at the Jackson, MS rally as well. So many great memories of the last year.
LikeLike
I just love Nigel. I remember his carrying a little Union Jack down the stairs. “Good MORNing!! Good MORRRNing!! Thank you for that warm welcome!” And “Now I know none of you have ever held a proper job.” Hilarious. Just as great today. It’s delicious how he skewers the bureaucrats. Thank you for posting, mad!
LikeLiked by 3 people
This speech was in the US shortly after Brexit. He’s brilliant and witty and full of common sense. God love him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
BRAVO! BRAVO MR. FARAGE! BRAVO!
LikeLike