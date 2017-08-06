Sunday Talks: Nigel Farage at Young Americans Conference…

The unapologetic U.K. wolverine, and friend of President Trump, Nigel Farage, delivers a speech to the Young American’s Conference (the leading edge of Gen-Z).

Farage is a national treasure and well received by the audience. During his remarks Nigel Farage discusses the comparison between Brexit in June and the U.S. victory for Donald Trump in November. WATCH:

Following the speech Mr. Farage held a Q&A to answer audience questions. He dives deeper into the economics of globalism, multinational corporations and the inherent political corruption which follows as a result. (video below).

