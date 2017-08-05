Ambassador Nikki Haley Interview Following Historic Unanimous U.N. Security Council Resolution Against North Korea…

[*NOTE* Ambassador Nikki Haley will be appearing for a lengthy interview on Sunday Morning FBN news with Maria Bartiromo tomorrow (10:00am EDT).]

Today, following the historic and unanimous U.N Security Council sanction vote on North Korea, U.N. Ambassador Haley appeared on CNN for an interview:

The Question on U.S. economic pressure toward China (via trade) was asked in this U.N. interview:

Haley Remarks at the U.N. following the vote:

8 Responses to Ambassador Nikki Haley Interview Following Historic Unanimous U.N. Security Council Resolution Against North Korea…

  1. MrE says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Interesting vote by China. Did they do it just to save face and not appear like the lone NK apologist? Will be interesting to see if Jinping abides by the new sanctions.

    • Bouchart says:
      August 5, 2017 at 7:40 pm

      China is in the easiest position to smuggle in and out of NK. They’ll pretend to go along since it costs them nothing.

  2. sundance says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:31 pm

  3. growltiggerknits says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:37 pm

  4. growltiggerknits says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:38 pm

  5. Wend says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    This is petty, but I love Nikki Haley’s dress. She’s really rocking that bright color.

  6. Quinan2 says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    And who says Pres. Trump is not working hard enough or that he is not getting things done?

  7. trapper says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Well done, Madame Ambassador, well done!

