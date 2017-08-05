Ambassador Nikki Haley Interview Following Historic Unanimous U.N. Security Council Resolution Against North Korea…

[*NOTE* Ambassador Nikki Haley will be appearing for a lengthy interview on Sunday Morning FBN news with Maria Bartiromo tomorrow (10:00am EDT).]

Today, following the historic and unanimous U.N Security Council sanction vote on North Korea, U.N. Ambassador Haley appeared on CNN for an interview:

The Question on U.S. economic pressure toward China (via trade) was asked in this U.N. interview:

Haley Remarks at the U.N. following the vote:

