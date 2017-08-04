AG Jeff Sessions Announces: “Just Don’t Do It” Leak Prevention Initiative…

A visibly angered U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions gave a passionate press conference earlier today to announce a stunning new anti-leak initiative: Mr Sessions has asked leakers to stop.
Additionally, during the much heralded press conference with Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Attorney General Sessions warned those who leak classified intelligence he is now talking to senior officers within the intelligence community.
The incredibly harsh “just don’t do it” program, as launched by an obviously angered Sessions, includes three seismic measures. They are:
♦First – A jaw-dropping appointment of Rod Rosenstein to monitor the intelligence community for possible leaks.
♦Second – A strong conversation with the NSA (Mike Rogers) about possible help stopping leaks.
♦Third – A stern review of DOJ policies toward leak investigation standards.
The DC-based intelligence leaking community has officially been put on notice. No-one expected the Attorney General to go this far. The “Just Don’t Do It” request has stunned and visibly shaken the anti-Trump forces in Washington. According to several DC officials, and sources who know a guy in Starbucks, “no-one is safe now”.
FULL Transcript Below:
[TRANSCRIPT] I want to thank Director Coats for being here. Together, we lead the National Insider Threat Task Force that was established in 2011. This task force has an important role to play and one we are taking seriously. Progress has been made and we intend to reach a new level of effectiveness.
First, let me say I strongly agree with the President and condemn in the strongest terms the staggering number of leaks undermining the ability of our government to protect this country.
Just yesterday, we saw reports in the media about conversations the President had with foreign leaders. No one is entitled to surreptitiously fight their battles in the media by revealing sensitive government information. No government can be effective when its leaders cannot discuss sensitive matters in confidence or to talk freely in confidence with foreign leaders.
We are here today to talk about the dramatic growth in the number of unauthorized disclosures of classified national security information in the past several months. This includes leaks to both the media and in some cases even unauthorized disclosures to our foreign adversaries.
Referrals for investigations of classified leaks to the Department of Justice from our intelligence agencies have exploded. In the first six months of this Administration, DOJ has already received nearly as many criminal referrals involving unauthorized disclosures of classified information as we received in the last three years combined.
Classified information, by definition, is information that if disclosed would do harm to our national security.
As Director Coats will discuss, these leaks are incredibly damaging to our intelligence mission and capabilities. Simply put—these leaks hurt our country. All of us in government can do better. The first requirement is for discipline within all agencies of the government.
To prevent these leaks, every agency and Congress has to do better.
We are taking a stand.
This culture of leaking must stop.
Furthering this goal, today, we are here to announce some of the steps being taken and underway by the National Insider Threat Task Force to ensure that this government’s first priority—to protect this country and her citizens—is not undermined by the very people who have been entrusted to protect it.
While the Department of Justice does not discuss ongoing investigations or confirm specific matters, it is important for the American people—and for those who might be thinking about leaking sensitive or classified information—to know that criminals who would illegally use their access to our most sensitive information to endanger our national security are, in fact, being investigated and prosecuted.
Since January, the Department has more than tripled the number of active leak investigations compared to the number pending at the end of the last Administration. And we have already charged four people with unlawfully disclosing classified material or with concealing contacts with foreign intelligence officers.
Soon after I arrived here in February, I initiated a review of our leak investigations and prosecutions. I reviewed how these cases were being referred and handled and was concerned with what we found—too few referrals, too few investigations with insufficient resources dedicated to them. I concluded the unprecedented rise in leaks required a surge of additional support for more investigations and to speed up our existing investigations.
Our system here relies on the intelligence community making a determination of whether classified material has been improperly handled or released and then sending referrals to the Department of Justice. This means it is vital for the intelligence community to know that the Department of Justice is committed to investigating and prosecuting these referrals. And when few investigations take place, criminal leaks may occur more often and a culture of leaking takes hold.
So, today, I have this message for the intelligence community: The Department of Justice is open for business.
And I have this warning for would-be leakers: Don’t do it.
For the past several months, we have already made changes and are seriously ramping up our efforts.
♦First, I directed my Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein—whose district in Maryland encompassed the NSA headquarters and who has personally led these kinds of investigations— and FBI Director Christopher Wray to oversee all classified leak investigations and actively monitor the progress of each and every case.
♦Second, I directed the National Security Division and U.S. Attorneys to prioritize cases involving unauthorized disclosures. The Department will not hesitate to bring lawful and appropriate criminal charges against those who abuse the nation’s trust.
♦Third, as I said, we tripled the number of active leak investigations. In response, the FBI has increased resources devoted to leak cases and created a new counterintelligence unit to manage these cases. Simultaneously, the Department is reviewing policies that impact leak investigations.
I have listened to career investigators and prosecutors about how to most successfully investigate and prosecute these matters. At their suggestion, one of the things we are doing is reviewing policies affecting media subpoenas.
We respect the important role that the press plays and will give them respect, but it is not unlimited. They cannot place lives at risk with impunity. We must balance their role with protecting our national security and the lives of those who serve in our intelligence community, the armed forces, and all law abiding Americans.
Finally, here is what I want to tell every American today: This nation must end the culture of leaks. We will investigate and seek to bring criminals to justice. We will not allow rogue anonymous sources with security clearances to sell out our country any longer.
These cases are never easy. But cases will be made, and leakers will be held accountable.
All of us in government and in every agency and in Congress must do better. The first requirement is personal discipline. Education and repetition will make a difference. Prevention is what’s required. An investigation of a leak is too late, the danger is done. (LINK)
Rosenstein nicely situated to make damaging leaks against President Trump flow more smoothly through the leak pipeline. Mueller is protected, potential Clinton/Obama investigations already are the deputy’s calls. The Recuser General stays ethical and can go back to running his division.
I would prefer removing the Deputy AG and firing Muellar and all those past Clinton attorneys asap. Sessions actually spoke softly so better watch out because like Trump he will come with an ax on anyone continuing in the media (thank God on that) and anyone else. Now Trump needs to remove all Obama hangerons now and start fresh. Step 1 is to fire all interns as they undoubtedly covering up the one who leaked Jared’s remarks. Now going on vacation, the WH will have replaced air and heat conditions (allowing them to remove ALL listening devices whether the conditions are really needed or not), getting a great search again of the WH for gadgets, and giving notice to hundreds of O’s remainders that they are fired. Trump taking a vacation speaks volumes that the WH will no longer be a Dump or a leaking situation. I also think Trump will continue working on that vacation because he is a worker! Also, I have stated all along that Sessions would not be fired because he was already working on subpoenas, etc. to bring down the Clinton cabal.
I hope you are right, Carrierh. As I stated in an earlier post, I will gladly eat a truck load of crow, if what you are saying turns out to be true.
I heard that the ACLU has already come out and said that stopping the leakers is trying to interfere with freedom of the press. LOL
What a huge disappointment Sessions has turned out to be. I thought he was a much better man than THIS !
Translation…we don’t have enough justices to handle the mountain of leakers that lead to treason of a former president and secretary of state.
Not exactly an “initiative” — more “guidelines” or “suggestions” really…
But backed up by the full power of the law. Walk softly and then take them on and punish them. Don’t give any information that shows they are the ones and that is also what Trump does – no real forewarning but the leopard will get you.
We have no country as long as we have no law that is applied equally to everyone. What we do have is unseen dictators pulling the strings of our elected representatives. This system is rigged as our representatives work only for corporate citizens who grease their palms enough to have caused them to become traitors to those whom they are supposed to be representing. In the privately held democrat and republican party (uniparty, not “we the people” party) the grease begins early, and the dirty tricks are well entrenched at even the most basic political unit. If change is to occur it starts right in your own home town, with you. And then do not be surprised when you are railroaded out of participation if you do not sing the same tune as the establishment, even by your neighbors and friends.
I am saddened to say Sessions is a do nothing but talk about these leakers AG. It has been going on too long and still absolutely NO action! No action on clintons, no action on comey, no action anywhere! This a no less criminal than the stunt the senate pulled to block our President from acting on appointments while the senate goes on a vacation. Not even one Senator was shown to support our President! Not even one!!
Don’t give me this freedom caucus crap, they are knuckle draggers just like McConnell and Ryan, they are ALL liars! Not one of them stood up for our President either! Not even ONE friggin senator!
And too, I am tired of hearing all the hot air from you locked and loaded crowd. You may feel strongly, but until someone rises up, like Trump has, it is nothing more than chest beating bluster, useless and a waste of everyone’s time.
The Senate has shown their disdain for the people of this country. These uniparty members all need to be tarred and feathered at home while they are on vacation, and then thrown out of their elected positions and locked up for treason when they try to return to Washington DC.
It is going to take an act of outrageous patriotism to demonstrate our disgust. Who will join me on Labor day weekend for a march on Washington DC? Who will occupy the senate chambers with me? And the house? Who will march to take back our government? It is clear the rule of law only applies to us.
I call on our President to sanction this march and ask his millions of supporters to help him take back our Government.
Labor Day Weekend…think of it. Lets camp in the streets of our capitol until justice is restored!
This press conference should have happened soon after he was confirmed, and today should have revealed who was guilty and charges filed. Even if it was just one person. It’s hard to believe they don’t know at least one leaker.
Someone, anyone should have been named and perp walked today.
The swamp seems to have boxed in POTUS and Sessions has helped to do it.
Yes, Comey testified under oath that he was a leaker,
They know. AG Sessions has decided not to indict or prosecute.
If you get caught leaking, the consequences will be very, very severe:
First offense: AG Sessions will be ever so cross with you!
Second offense: AG Sessions will give you a stern talking to!
Third offense: AG Sessions will put a letter of reprimand in your permanent file, etc…
LOL
Don’t forget he will tell you it was hurtful first.
You read my mind C. Lowell! I told my daughter Sessions might as well have threatened to put a stern letter of reprimand in their personnel file, sheesh
We have a Pomeranian when we need a pit bull…dear god and here I thought I loved this man! Embarrassing
Well, at least the Uniparty Congress loves Jeff, which is something I suppose…
“Strong conversation”………..”Stern warning”
That is not anything close to “WINNING”
It amazes me how just by having Sundance SPIN this with a sracastic tone and a bunch of STUPID pictures the SHEEPLE here follow his lead blindly. Did anyone actually READ what sessions had to say?
LikeLiked by 2 people
No. But the CTH is becoming a joke as of late,so the main topic fits its recent downhill decline.
Well, thank God! for your forthright concern.
Mr. Bluto, please make a note of M. Cardinals82’s concern, please. /s
Then drop out and let real people continue. Sessions is not a fool and you don’t give the game away upfront, the same Trump does. Soft words do not mean there is not a leopard ready to jump you and see that you are taken “care” of by law and punishment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Believe me….your concern has been "noted".
STUPID AND SHIPPLE = idiots like you waiting and hoping and praying that our AG performs his job.
What should we do other than waiting and hoping and praying that our AG performs his job?
Sd is a human being… He is entitled to feelings like disappointment, impatience, I get it. Either that or he just put this thread out as a test…hhhhhhhhhmmmmm because he is that clever. Agree to disagree and move on,,, time will tell.
According to some upbeat Pollyannish commenters here, the anti-Sessions sarcasm in Sundance’s post here would qualify SD as a “troll.”
Unless all comments are all positive all the time, some folks brand anybody not on board with Up-With-People type positivity as a “troll.”
Yes, and the same people that have been berating us for a long time because we recognized Sessions was not effective, are now saying we are sheeple following SD’s lead because of a post he made today.
SMH
Not so long ago..last week maybe, some of us were getting tossed in the moderation bin for criticizing Sessions because others on the thread didn’t like it and complained. Then SD saw the light and now you know the rest of the story.
Or, as The Oh? said to Putin, “Knock it off.”
First, let me say I strongly agree with the President and condemn in the strongest terms the staggering number of leaks undermining the ability of our government to protect this country. … Oh my! Sessions actually agrees with PDJT! I am so sure the swamp will like that/s
I support Trump 1000%. I used to respect Sessions but how could you not think from seesions actions that he is not up to the job and worse may have been a mole inside Trump’s Campaign all along? Please Mr President fire Sessions.
The AG has no bite in is bark….stunning.
His bark.
In Sessions’ defense, he did say they “tripled the number of active leak investigations” and “We will investigate and seek to bring criminals to justice”. Perhaps it is too little, too late, but the situation may not be as dire as Sundance suggests. Trump is certainly doing his part to ratchet up pressure on the DOJ to do something. The WV rally was incredible. Every time Trump said something aggressive, you heard screams like teenage girls at at an Elvis concert.
From the day he took office there were “leaks”. The “investigations should have started then. I want to back Sessions but he’s making it harder and harder…
What if someone accidentally leaked classified information while she was walking in the woods, even though her private server was locked safely in the bathroom?
Soon after I arrived here in February, I initiated a review of our leak investigations and prosecutions. I reviewed how these cases were being referred and handled and was concerned with what we found—too few referrals, too few investigations with insufficient resources dedicated to them. I concluded the unprecedented rise in leaks required a surge of additional support for more investigations and to speed up our existing investigations. ….. Oh dear … increasing investigations, speeding them up, more referrals for prosecution …. yep… the swamp will be pleased/s
Sundance, we must be related. This brand of humor is the underlying thread that connects all of my family and seems to be almost a genetic marker. Laughed my derrier off. Tysvm.
First, I directed my Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein—whose district in Maryland encompassed the NSA headquarters and who has personally led these kinds of investigations— and FBI Director Christopher Wray to oversee all classified leak investigations and actively monitor the progress of each and every case.
♦Second, I directed the National Security Division and U.S. Attorneys to prioritize cases involving unauthorized disclosures. The Department will not hesitate to bring lawful and appropriate criminal charges against those who abuse the nation’s trust.
♦Third, as I said, we tripled the number of active leak investigations. In response, the FBI has increased resources devoted to leak cases and created a new counterintelligence unit to manage these cases. Simultaneously, the Department is reviewing policies that impact leak investigations.
Yep… he is sitting on his hands/s
Trump is trapped. Sessions knows it, Rosenstein knows it, the entire Senate knows it.
Trump knows it.
The only way out of the trap is to fire literally everyone in the Justice Department who is senior enough to inherit oversight of the Mueller scam. Which wouldn’t have been necessary if Trump hadn’t appointed a compromised AG. Which wouldn’t have been a problem if Trump had fired a disgraced FBI director when it made sense, on day 1.
This nuclear option escape from the trap brings its own problems, of course. This is what happens when you make rookie mistakes in the face of determined enemies.
Nah, he’s not trapped. All President Trump needs to do is announce that with the very next leak he is issuing orders to Roundup the entire country of Afghanistan killing all the poppy fields and pulling all of our troops and money out of the country. The alphabet letter agencies will be jumping over each other to protect their black ops revenue stream by shutting off the “leaky faucet.”
I tend to agree with you that:
Comedy should have been fired on day 1 of Trump presidency.
A 20 year veteran of the swamp (senate) should have never been picked as AG.
Trump will forever regret these two decisions. But I love and support our President no matter what.
Are you trapped too? Mr Simple.
Finally, here is what I want to tell every American today: This nation must end the culture of leaks. We will investigate and seek to bring criminals to justice. We will not allow rogue anonymous sources with security clearances to sell out our country any longer.
These cases are never easy. But cases will be made, and leakers will be held accountable.
hmmm… he must be kidding eh? Swamp can relax/s
I’ve been saying “Defund the DOJ” since 2013. Now I’m saying, “Fire them all and defund/dismantle the DOJ and FBI, b/c that’s the only way America will ever be safe again!”
They have investigations open and will prosecute. Sessions bad but McMaster good. First of all you need to be methodical in going after leaks so that when you prosecute you get a convict. Otherwise you ate just wasting time and resources.
Meant type *are
McMasters is the problem and we should see him removed fairly soon. He is a leftover from Obama and time to remove his big spouting mouth now. Sessions has been working and just because you know nothing about law are denigrating his abilities and what he has been doing behind the scenes. I would like to see the Deputy AG gone and immediately firing of Muellar as real benefits, but maybe the Deputy can be used at least for a while, but Muellar must be removed along with all those Clinton attorneys he hired as he trianed and was/is a Comey friend and that ain’t good. No matter the media will say Trump is afraid of Muellar. Trummp afraid? Get real. AND he can fire the AG, the Deputy AG and any investigator because they are his employees. So hold your horses and start thinking.
don’t do it…we will find you…
On top of all this Twitter is a blaze with media people trashing Session for daring to go after them for the leaking! Why would the FAKE NEWS be all bent out of shape with what was said? Surely they agree with the sarcastic way it was all presented here right? Why all the clammer? Suspicious cat looks around……..
What was the point of even having this Presser today?
.They didn’t announce a whole lot of new news.
.If it was supposed to elevate Session’s rep after all the heat that has been on him, I really don’t think it satisfied that goal.
.if it was to make a public statement that would stop leakers, I’m thinking they aren’t shivering in fear.
So why do this at all?
He is such a loser. I hope he’s either being paid well or did something he really enjoyed to get blackmailed into appearing like the weakest cuck in the GOP and that’s saying something. Make no mistake Sessions is all in on removing President Trump whatever it takes.
For some reason, the transcript missed the AG’s remark about how he patterned this policy after an effective Obama policy to just confront others. As I recall, after Obama told Putin to “cut it out”, there was no more hacking done by the Russians. Right?
Have you ever watched the tactics of a killdeer bird? It leads predators away from its nest by pretending to have a hurt wing. It flaps and flails around, spelling out a doomed fate. The predators give chase and are led far away from the nest before the clever little bird takes to the sky and leaves them behind. I am thinking that Trump may be pretending to have a hurt wing. The difference of course is that unlike the killdeer bird, Trump is capable of a very fierce bite.
When you’ve lost FluffyDogAttack and Sundance there is nothing left but to resign.
Just a Shame we lost a good Senate Ally.
Sad to say, but I have finally lost all faith and confidence in Jeff Sessions. I really thought he would do a great job, but he hasn’t. There is definitely one set of rules for the “elite” and one for us “peons.” I would like to quote Metallica from the song …And Justice For All that pretty much sums up the evil in D.C. in a nutshell:
“The ultimate in vanity, exploiting their supremacy….Nothing can save us, justice is lost, justice is raped, justice is gone. Pulling your strings, justice is done! Seeking no truth, winning is all…”
As an aside, is there anyway one of North Korea’s nukes could be unleashed on D.C.? It would take care of 99% of our problems.
Next, I will gladly eat a truck load of crow, if something is going on behind the scenes and Sessions came out with indictments.
Finally, I feel so bad for Pres. Trump and his family. He has put everything on the line for us and he is knee-capped at every turn. There is a special place in hell for all these people.
When will there be a REAL rally in DC to shut all this down. We need a million man and women march to fire Mueller we must stay until this investigation is closed and demand it to be over we need to shut down the whole city peacefully. THE PEOPLE NEED TO RISE OUR LEADER IS BEING BOXED IN THEY ARE TARGETING HIS KIDS NOW!!! WE MUST RISE UP!!!
Sundance when do we ride???
I am really trying to “see the positive” in this man, yes, a gentleman, but, while he was speaking this image just kept on coming in to my mind.
Go get ’em Deputy Dawg
Loved that cartoon when I was a kid!
I feel better knowing the guy who appointed a Special Counsel four months into this administration is in charge..Good golly….The appointment of Rosenstein would have been enough to let Sessions go…This is sad…
I like Sessions, but he failed at his mission and he’s blind if he could spend this long in Washington and not know what democrats were up to…A blind man could see they wanted to screw the President…
He’s a failure…This speech should have been made months ago…
Who are the 4 leakers who have been charged?
Not ready to throw Sessions under the bus. Trump is still upbeat and charging forward. And Sekulow has persuaded me that POTUS is not Mueller’s target.
Rosenstein’s letter laid out a damning indictment of Comey, let’s not forget. And we are told that Trump met with Mueller before Rosenstein appointed him.
It is plausible to me that Comey cut a deal with Mueller, that grand juries are seeing evidence and hearing testimony, and that the hiring of Clinton / Dem donors as prosecutors was broadcast intentionally to elicit exactly the reaction it got.
Maybe what seems like maddening DOJ delay and incompetence is in fact the careful spreading of the net to take the bigger fish.
I have to hope that’s close to the truth of the matter. Otherwise….
Does the DOJ have any kind of scorecard on recent prosecutions so we can see what they are doing? I get the impression it is all a big black box.
Three leakers were given a stern talking too; a fourth got a stink-eye and disapproving shake of the head.
AG Sessions: “If you’re a leaker, I’ll be all over you like Depends incontinence briefs!”
Photo: AG Sessions, stopping a leak earlier today.
https://i1.wp.com/cauldronsandcupcakes.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/37105921-mjs_hme_home_medical0182.jpg?ssl=1
What a truly pathetic, weak little doddering old man who is tinkering around the edges of the issue instead of a full frontal vicious attack. No wonder Trump is so frustrated with Sessions and his limp-wristed initiatives.
Are there really 4 leakers being charged? If so, you can bet they are not the high profile ones like Katie Walsh, Dubke, or Priebus. All swampers are safe under Sessions.
And are the leakers those trying to damage PDJT or whistle blowers against the Obama/Clinton crime spree?
That should have them shaking…with laughter. YUGE disappointment. Trump was right. Sessions sucks.
Do I detect sarcasm from Sundance?
I think it is deeper than that.
After I logged off TCTH a few minutes ago, I found a copy of the Just Don’t Leak Initiative was embedded on the desktop of my computer. I didn’t put it there. In fact, I didn’t even read it on the TCTH site, so how did it get there? Is it on YOUR computer too?
Folks, that was THE LONG ANTICIPATED BAN-HAMMER OF DOOM!!!!! It finally fell!!!! Now go back to sleep.
Sessions and Rosenstein will get to the bottom of it. Crime will not go unpunished, not with Gentleman Jeff leading the charge. Starting with Flynn and Don Jr., the real criminals.
OK, all you Sessions dumpers.. Just imagine you met someone that knew Jeff Sessions pretty well, personally, in real life. Not tv, not a pundit, but a person you could talk to… What would you ask?
What an opportunity… imagine…
James Comey admitted under oath before a senate committee that he leaked classified info for the sole purpose of the info being given to the press in order to trigger a SC. The entire SC appointment and investigation was perpetrated by fraud as they was never any evidence.
in addition, Comey spent approx 15 minutes last July, detailing to the world every crime the Hildabeast committed relating to her secret unsecured server. Then he said none of it matters because there was no intent.
Today, at the very least Comey should have been named as a criminal and that indictments were pending.
There is zero excuse for that not to have happened today.
Too much is classified. Way too much. I would prefer Total Sunshine. Most of this classified information is to cover up crimes by the government swamp itself. The leaking here is selective and part of the scheme to get rid of Trump.
I just think it is ironic that the people wanting McMasters’s head, especially Breitbart, were defending Sessions like crazy after President Trump criticized him.
Now we see it is the opposite. McMasters is the one who should stay and Sessions fired.
