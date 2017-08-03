Reports: Mueller Empanels Grand Jury – First Subpoena Issued to Donald Trump Jr….

According to numerous media reports Robert Mueller has empaneled a grand jury so that subpoenas can be dispatched to being taking testimony in the ongoing investigation into Russian interference within the 2016 election. Donald Trump Jr. in the first batch of recipients.

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Grand jury subpoenas have been issued in connection with a June 2016 meeting that included President Donald Trump’s son, his son-in-law and a Russian lawyer, two sources told Reuters on Thursday, in a sign that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is gathering pace.

The sources added that Mueller had convened a grand jury in Washington to help investigate allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. (link)