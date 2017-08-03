Reports: Mueller Empanels Grand Jury – First Subpoena Issued to Donald Trump Jr….

According to numerous media reports Robert Mueller has empaneled a grand jury so that subpoenas can be dispatched to being taking testimony in the ongoing investigation into Russian interference within the 2016 election. Donald Trump Jr. in the first batch of recipients.
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Grand jury subpoenas have been issued in connection with a June 2016 meeting that included President Donald Trump’s son, his son-in-law and a Russian lawyer, two sources told Reuters on Thursday, in a sign that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is gathering pace.
The sources added that Mueller had convened a grand jury in Washington to help investigate allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. (link)
Attorney Jay Sekulow weighed in earlier (video below)
Thank you Jeff sessions.
Well we now know Little Jeffery Sessions probably has no sitting grand jury going on….
Wonder if Sessions was a plant from the beginning or if he has some Bill Clinton type scandals.I hope he rots and people remember his name as the traitor he is.
Bluah.
If there was one of would have leaked.
(What if…)
Loyal aide:
Excuse me, Mr. President, but several small brush fires have ignited.
Mr. President, more brush fires all around, spreading, growing.
Mr. President, these are no longer brush fires, larger, becoming worrisome.
Mr. President, fires are raging now, at this point may be out of our control.
Stop worrying! I’ve got a team of really great firemen. Doing a fantastic job. Look at the water buckets they’re carrying.
Mr. President, that’s not water…
So much pointless fretting here.
You believe a DC grand jury isn’t going to indict anyone named Trump?
Well, they either will or they won’t.
Oh, there’s a point. It never would have come to this if Sessions had done has job.
In case Sessions didn’t notice, the election was a repudiation of the DC elite.
So, what does this guy do practically on day one?
He gives the DC elite unlimited power to investigate Trump.
Sessions is either too stupid to be AG or he’s in on it.
Negative energy. Fretting accomplishes nothing imo.
Mueller went to a Grand Jury Panel in which 98% voted for Hillary.
President Trump needs to go NUCLEAR.
How did we get from “lock her up!” to Jr going before a grand jury?
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is an MSNBC Grand Jury….Bet the damn ranch.
Republican party.
That’s the $64,000 question.
Sekulow seemed unworried about the investigation and the Grand Jury.
He says it’s just normal part of the wrap-up of an investigation.
PRESIDENT TRUMP is holding and unbeatable poker hand. The more they upset P/T the harder he will go after them LEGALLY for Liability; Clinton Emails etc.
I like the positive vibe and for many reasons.
he’s an attorney…his butt isn’t on the line…his next gig is his biggest worry
How dare you.
Sekulow is a serious, righteous warrior for conservatism, law and order.
Get a grip.
I repeat. He is an attorney. He is not Jesus.
Another new troll. They’ve been here all day. Haven’t you noticed that half the names in this thread are new ones? They’re here to get us all upset and running around screaming that the sky is falling.
Honestly, I’m more upset about the fake Facebook treehouse than the rotten undeserved attacks on Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions.
Yes. He also noted that a grand jury may have been impaneled some time ago, which is customary. Grand juries sit in session to hear a number of cases at a time. It doesn’t mean that it was impaneled for this purpose only, as the media is suggesting.
Good point.
Sekulow seemed worried to me. Of course he would never admit he is worried. And I know that President is very upset about this circus which would have never happened if we had a different AG.
Normal part, right. Like quickly appointing a Special Counsel and Grand Jury was a part of a normal investigation into multiple Clinton and Obama crimes. Oh, sorry, I forgot that no reasonable attorney would prosecute Hillary Clinton, my bad.
What would you expect jay to say? Seriously, he is representing POTUS, not a talking head. He has to maintain composure. He’s not going to sound alarms when speaking of the leader of the free world. How compromising would that be to our national security? Bad enough it is already compromised by IC, MSM and uniparty.
I am confused by the headline on this article that the first subpoena issued was to Donald Trump Jr. The link says the same as the article that according to some unnamed sources, subpoenas will be issued IN CONNECTION to the meeting. I don’t think that’s the same. Sekulow said on Hannity tonight that no subpoenas have been received.
Obama has his hands all over this.
Val Jarrett
I think it is time for a postcard campaign to the President AND Don, Jr.
Starting tomorrow, everyone, if you can, send 3 postcards of encouragement to both of them.
Let them know we appreciate them and we stand with them. It ‘s important.
Sundance? Thoughts? Comments? Suggestions?
Just occurred to me, most, if not all, swamp work took/takes place in DC and environs. The same place that has a 95+% democrat voting block. Mueller’s jury pool. Any grand jury empaneled for dem deeds would just laugh, and meet for days/weeks/months getting paid by the tax payer and then come out with a no finding of criminality.
This country is so screwed. I’m just glad I live in the country. I think DC is following venezuela’s lead and working hard to catch up.
Why are we allowing this to happen? I am disgusted beyond any words I could ever think to say! We are crazy to let this whole Russia fiasco take the spotlight away from all the good happening. WHY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because that is the president’s plan, and it is coming together nicely… 🙂
What if a whole lot of ‘Mr. and Ms. Smith’s went to Washington?’ Say a million or two? Maybe more, after all there are about 63 million of us out here. I’m really starting to see that this is up to us, the people, It will go on the same as it has since he won, The swamp scum think they will outlast us, and they are probably surprised at the tenacity of Trump supporters. and they are waiting until either we get tired or it and stop paying attention, of something happens to President Trump. Let’s put on our own rally for him. We need to help him dammit it !
Hooray. Welcome on board. I knew this was going to be the case. We need 5 million, marching not only on Washington, but in it. In it’s chambers, it’s corridors, and it’s institutions. Freedom ALWAYS has to be fought for.
I thank God that we are only going to have to march, but march we must. On DC, and take over the government, and kick them out.
It’s a civil war between us, the people, and the few thousand government workers and politicians. What are we waiting for?
I’ve been one of the first to say.
I am sorry, but Jeff Sessions is a Benedict Arnold character, as in, the real deal. The real deal.
Proof, please.
For the past couple of weeks we have heard that the President needs to keep Sessions since he is loved by the base. Watch how fast this base turns on Sessions after this. He has betrayed this President. He should have never accepted the position of AG if he was going to recuse himself. The President needs to reassign Sessions if nothing of significance is announced tomorrow.
Been praying fot PDJT, his loved ones, those who are fighting for MAGA, and for the obstructionists, etc., in general prayer. Today I begged God to scour our government of all of ill will, asking Him to just scarf them up and out of our government.
If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.
2 Chronicles 7:14
And how did that work out? Did it fix it?
If not, we all need to get active, and do something, rather than just pray.
The way I see it, the President has nothing to hide but Pickles, Comey and Mueller have plenty.
Mueller has a bunch o’ donkey Bickles donating lawyers on the team to keep the light off himself and Hillary. A lawyer with integrity would have self-recused himself already due to his connection to a scared Comey who wants the investigation turned away from himself and onto the President. This is how donkey Democrats strategize – they attack to keep the light shining away from them. But there will be unintended karmic consequences and the investigation focus will turn around and shine back on them!
Because no prosecutor or judge has been so intentionally and blatantly biased before…
We all know that to be false.
Bill always sees 4-D chess & flowers and rainbows.
We’re all hoping for that.
If Preet works for Mueller, his tweet is unethical:
“This will take time”
Like, about 8 years maybe?
Seems one of Preet’s former prosecutors from NY works for Mueller.
If things are so dire (and they are), why do you suppose the gov of WV switched parties saying he could no longer do anything for the people of WV as a Dem? I read that he is also a billionaire and said he and the President are in politics not for themselves, but for the people. Could it be that he is joining forces with PDJT to dismantle the swamp? Seems as a Dem, he has a better chance of getting things he wants with the blessing of the Uniparty R’s, than as a Trump supporting R..
My theory:
I’ve said from the start that Mueller is not really an SC. He’s the deep state’s lawyer and negotiator. He’s there to keep Trump from prosecuting Hillary. We might get some low level prosecutions but non of the big dogs are going down (on either side).
The phony Russia garbage & SC appointment is a clever way to a truce.
Both sides know it’s phony, so both sides can feel free to use it with impunity.
It ensures mutually assured destruction if either side deviates.
That’s the way our national politics is played. The powerful protecting the powerful by turning their guns on each other.
I believe that Trump wants to prosecute Hillary. But, he knows that that process and the exposition of all the dirt & the crimes would tear the country apart (most people have no clue what Hillary really did). It would become a run away train that ensnares more people than expected and have unintended & unforeseen consequences for the country. It would be too overwhelming for many people. It would be all consuming and hurt Trump’s agenda. It would give the crazy left an excuse to cause even more mayhem & destruction to the country.
I want to lock Hillary up as much as anyone. But, I don’t see it happening. I think we’re at a standoff unless someone flinches.
All right, y’all. Calm down. Just CALM DOWN. If nothing else, you can’t fight effectively if you’re in a tizzy.
Lots of unfamiliar posters here spreading gloom and doom. Welcome, Soros employees.
Real Trump supporters–we all think we see what’s going on…do you HONESTLY think Trump doesn’t, and has no plan? Do you honestly think he wouldn’t call on us tonight to rally behind him actively if he thought he and MAGA were in mortal jeopardy?
Maybe he is, and doesn’t realize it–but I don’t think so. He hasn’t yet gone to the Reagan-style “contact your Congressman and Senators” route. My guess: he’s saving it.
And for all you Trump hero-worshippers here, he makes mistakes. Looks like Jeff Sessions was a huge one, but who knew? Trump is great at recovering from mistakes.
The aggression and brazenness of what’s happening means the elites are nlinded by tjeir own power–and deathly scared. They are not clueless–they know what buttons to push to get elected, so tjey MUST know how much we hate them, because they are spitting on our eye.
All manner of things may yet be well. Keep your courage up and your powder dry.
Free legal advice for Don Jr.
During the 3 hour (with several potty breaks), interview with the FBI, Mrs Clinton said, “I can’t recall” or ” I don’t remember”, 41 TIMES!!
That’s 13.67 times per hour or once every 4 minutes/39 seconds.
It worked for HER!
Did she win the election?…….I can’t recall.
Best legal advice is to challenge any subpoena either for documents or his testimony. It would go a long way in divulging Mueller motives/strategy.
There is zero evidence of anything about this grand jury that can be verified. Zero. It’s time to chill.
Grand juries in DC run year round. There is always one up and running. And it is not the same people over and over. The people picked serve for a time and then are replaced by a new batch.
Again, there is no substantiated evidence about anything that has been printed in the media. Zero.
Chill. Negative speculation does more harm than actual facts.
Go rent 1941, the movie. And have a good laugh at what negative speculation can do 🙂
Again, let it be known, that Mueller is not a self-respecting lawyer because even with known ties to Comey and Pickles (Hillary), he is choosing not to recuse from this investigation. Let’s just do away with the myth that Mueller has this decades long integrity and reputation. Swamp Republicans calling him honorable is proof that Mueller is a bog creature in a suit. His fellow Orcs in the GOP like Missy Lindsay and Murscowlski are traitors to a Republican president presenting a bill to keep Mueller from being fired. I’ve never seen such abuse by members in a party towards their own president. It matters not whether the Mueller lawyers are democrat or not, they’re all traitors.
I sure hope Ty Cobb is sharpening his spikes for this one.
