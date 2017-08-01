Secretary T-Rex Responds To Criticism From Inside State Department…

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson responds to criticism from inside the U.S. State Department –EXAMPLE HERE– stemming from the professional career bureaucrats who cannot accept a change in objectives within the Depart of State.

  sundance says:
    August 1, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    The insufferable Andrea Mitchell (Alan Greenspan’s wife) but, but, but Trump tweets…

  Matt Musson says:
    August 1, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    “Anytime you have a dramatic change you have people who are going to struggle with that.”
    This guy is smart and impressive.

  Brian L says:
    August 1, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    We should crowd fund an animatronic (spelling?) T-Rex for him, so that when he has to go in front of reporters all he needs to do is press a button, have it roar at them and then walk away.

  Waco Bob says:
    August 1, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    State is the greatest hive of inbreds and degenerates within the swamp. It needs to be eliminated. Can anyone tell one accomplishment of State that doesn’t make you feel like needing a shower after you have absorbed what they have done like their climate change policies, refugee policies or their Iran deal?

  patrickhenrycensored says:
    August 1, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    “That’s information for everybody,”………..even you, bimbo.

  Publius2016 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    They have “permission” to leave…either out of State or to another role…either way, America First is the policy. President Trump was chosen👍🏻

  Vince says:
    August 1, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Kinda odd to think back to Obama, who campaigned on “change”. Nobody in government struggled with his changes of more intrusive government.

  Jim Rogers says:
    August 1, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    T. Rex!!! DJT is at the top of the political mountain, but Mount T. Rex follows closely! A succinct answer to a lib’s rambling question….. What a pleasure to have stalwarts and patriots back in positions of trust, direction and authority!!!

  Scotty19541 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Love our T-Rex!!! If these people can’t adapt to the new policy well we will find something else for them to do …. like sweep the floors or clean the toilets!! LOL….go get ’em T-Rex!!

  abstain says:
    August 1, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Where is that “T-Rex Rules” picture from?

  Charles says:
    August 1, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Tillerson: “We’ll adapt to it”
    translation: “Dude! Trump tweets. Get over it or stop following him.”

  Summer says:
    August 1, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    The answer is given respectfully and with dignity, without whining or resorting to profanity. Imagine that.

    I hope the Swamp’s self-draining won’t stop, though. I prefer the demoralized Swamp. Take their coats.

  stillers213 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    The first thing I noticed about this guy after his appointment was that he always seemed to command the entire room. There are certain individuals who just have a presence.

  Sylvia Avery says:
    August 1, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Thin the herd, Rex. Good work!

  Mickturn says:
    August 1, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    The real problem with all the ‘reporters’ is that they are so full of themselves they don’t recognize it’s all really crap vs. brains.

  tampa2 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    I’m still amazed PDJT didn’t beg sellout Kerry or extortionist Hillary to come back to State???

  LEET says:
    August 1, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Love Rex Tillerson. He is a real leader. These progressives and liberals have gotten their way for SO LONG and run rough shod over our entire government that they can’t even fathom or comprehend what Tillerson just said. That our state department.and foreign policy should be dictated by some mealy mouthed disgruntled progressives is absurd and that reporters asnine question pretty much indicated that is what think!

  fedback says:
    August 1, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Adult in charge
    How can you not like this man, he is so honest and straight forward.

  Paul Killinger says:
    August 1, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    My suggestion would be to treat these insufferable Govt employees the way New York City disposes of teachers no longer permitted in classrooms but who cannot be fired.

    They are assigned to a separate building where they report each day and read newspapers or some such to pass the time.

    When taxpayers get wind of this abuse of the public purse, our do-nothing Congress will have no choice but to amend the law so they can be fired.

    (In fact, I’d be surprised if the President hasn’t thought of this. Being from NYC himself, he no doubt knows about it.)

  Johnny Bravo says:
    August 1, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    How about the question she was gonna ask, but lost her bottle.

    Thank you Secretary Tillerson, I love me, who do you love?….

  wondering999 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Thank you Secretary Tillerson for bringing Otto Warmbier home. That took skill and motivation. I feel safer knowing Tillerson is in charge

  melski says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    People talk about putting President Trump on Mt. Rushmore. I say no. What this country will need after eight years is an entirely new “Mt. Rushmore” with President Trump and most of his Cabinet carved onto it. #MAGA

  keebler AC ovfefe says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Government unions are one of the biggest problems today right alongside propaganda journos and establishment. It’s all about entitlements not ethics nor hard work.

  dobbsfan says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    The trouble with the Democrat Party …..is that it’s full of Democrats.

