Secretary T-Rex Responds To Criticism From Inside State Department…

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson responds to criticism from inside the U.S. State Department –EXAMPLE HERE– stemming from the professional career bureaucrats who cannot accept a change in objectives within the Depart of State.
Advertisements
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson responds to criticism from inside the U.S. State Department –EXAMPLE HERE– stemming from the professional career bureaucrats who cannot accept a change in objectives within the Depart of State.
The insufferable Andrea Mitchell (Alan Greenspan’s wife) but, but, but Trump tweets…
LikeLiked by 27 people
Pound sand, Mrs. Greenspan!
LikeLiked by 16 people
She already does that–her husband is 9000-years old.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Loved his smile at the end! Well, almost a smirk.
LikeLiked by 5 people
TRex is a giant! So happy he’s part of the Team of Patriots.
LikeLiked by 9 people
She knows SO MUCH!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wasn’t it Reagan that said the trouble with dems is that they know so much that isn’t so?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, it was indeed.
LikeLike
Is there any “journalist” out there who can ask a pertinent question in two sentences or less? And I don’t mean compound, run on sentences. I mean, “Do you or the State Department as a whole find President Trump’s Tweets critical of China a help or a hindrance to carrying out stated policies?” See how easy that was.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Honestly, that was the longest question in the whole, wide world. Andrea Mitchell makes me sick. She is so rude and unattractive.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yes, she is. And very, very ignorant in her superior haughty bearing.
LikeLiked by 9 people
If WaWa had a sister !
LikeLike
Propaganda being phrased as a leading question. It’s their specialty as “journos” a.k.a. wordsmith tools.
LikeLike
On the topic of press pertinent questions . . . their goals are different than trying to extract information based on a question.
Press Goal #1 – Ramble on for several sentences that either directly accuse PTrump of some type of malfeasance, or impy it.
Press Goal #2 – Try to make goal #1 look like a question, rather than rambling vitriol.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Oh, I know. I guess I should have added the rhetorical question tag… 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
I knew it was hypothetical. I just had an irresistible urge to state the obvious in writing !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol! Don’t we all! These people are such dolts and make it so easy, don’t they?
LikeLike
Brilliant answer sir!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Best SecState I have ever been privileged enough to witness.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mrs Greenspan drags down the quality of journalism.
The state department reporters seem to be more qualified than the WH press corps, a shame Mrs Greenspan didn’t stay away
LikeLike
With regards to President Trump’s tweets: it cannot be explained any easier than this is the President’s way of simply communicating his core values, thoughts and goals/progress directly to the American people on the topic(s) of the day. To say it any other way gives the appearance by others in the administration of trying side step the tweets’ content.
As we can all imagine, the tweets can cause some discomfort (and brings the press spotlight) for those who might have responsibility regarding the content of the tweet. One bullet point tweet by the President probably requires a 50 slide Powerpoint to explain the US policy and the complexities surrounding the content of the tweet. Yet, for the American people – it is a very effective communication strategy.
LikeLike
“Anytime you have a dramatic change you have people who are going to struggle with that.”
This guy is smart and impressive.
LikeLiked by 21 people
“Anytime you have a dramatic change you have people who are going to struggle with that. And as our President’s economic policies take hold, they’re sure to find a new job that matches their skill set, such as shoveling out stalls.”
LikeLiked by 14 people
Speaking to the morons who just can’t cope.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I felt the presence of John Wayne,,, I can’t explain it.. maybe his deep voice. IDK…very impressive.
LikeLiked by 3 people
amwick, I think it is the way he ambles through his talking points and answers. Each word is packed with deliberate meaning and emotion.
LikeLike
We should crowd fund an animatronic (spelling?) T-Rex for him, so that when he has to go in front of reporters all he needs to do is press a button, have it roar at them and then walk away.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Fang drop.
LikeLiked by 6 people
*splort!gigglesnortcough*
that comment should have come with a windex alert.
LikeLiked by 1 person
State is the greatest hive of inbreds and degenerates within the swamp. It needs to be eliminated. Can anyone tell one accomplishment of State that doesn’t make you feel like needing a shower after you have absorbed what they have done like their climate change policies, refugee policies or their Iran deal?
LikeLiked by 14 people
Consigned millions of Chinese to slavery under Communist rule?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“That’s information for everybody,”………..even you, bimbo.
LikeLiked by 10 people
They have “permission” to leave…either out of State or to another role…either way, America First is the policy. President Trump was chosen👍🏻
LikeLiked by 8 people
Kinda odd to think back to Obama, who campaigned on “change”. Nobody in government struggled with his changes of more intrusive government.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Exactly.
I was talking to a lib that was worried about DJT. She was worried about too much change. I laughed. Really?
LikeLiked by 2 people
T. Rex!!! DJT is at the top of the political mountain, but Mount T. Rex follows closely! A succinct answer to a lib’s rambling question….. What a pleasure to have stalwarts and patriots back in positions of trust, direction and authority!!!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Tillerson is top tier
LikeLiked by 12 people
OT but I just wanted to thank you for all your working tracking the transition appointments. I really appreciated being able to get that stuff from you.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hi, Dave!
LikeLike
Love our T-Rex!!! If these people can’t adapt to the new policy well we will find something else for them to do …. like sweep the floors or clean the toilets!! LOL….go get ’em T-Rex!!
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
I like this one.
LikeLiked by 10 people
The first guy T-Rex ate was a cowardly lawyer sitting on a toilet.
LikeLike
Where is that “T-Rex Rules” picture from?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tillerson: “We’ll adapt to it”
translation: “Dude! Trump tweets. Get over it or stop following him.”
LikeLiked by 8 people
The answer is given respectfully and with dignity, without whining or resorting to profanity. Imagine that.
I hope the Swamp’s self-draining won’t stop, though. I prefer the demoralized Swamp. Take their coats.
LikeLiked by 10 people
The first thing I noticed about this guy after his appointment was that he always seemed to command the entire room. There are certain individuals who just have a presence.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Thin the herd, Rex. Good work!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The real problem with all the ‘reporters’ is that they are so full of themselves they don’t recognize it’s all really crap vs. brains.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m still amazed PDJT didn’t beg sellout Kerry or extortionist Hillary to come back to State???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love Rex Tillerson. He is a real leader. These progressives and liberals have gotten their way for SO LONG and run rough shod over our entire government that they can’t even fathom or comprehend what Tillerson just said. That our state department.and foreign policy should be dictated by some mealy mouthed disgruntled progressives is absurd and that reporters asnine question pretty much indicated that is what think!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Adult in charge
How can you not like this man, he is so honest and straight forward.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My suggestion would be to treat these insufferable Govt employees the way New York City disposes of teachers no longer permitted in classrooms but who cannot be fired.
They are assigned to a separate building where they report each day and read newspapers or some such to pass the time.
When taxpayers get wind of this abuse of the public purse, our do-nothing Congress will have no choice but to amend the law so they can be fired.
(In fact, I’d be surprised if the President hasn’t thought of this. Being from NYC himself, he no doubt knows about it.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
How about the question she was gonna ask, but lost her bottle.
Thank you Secretary Tillerson, I love me, who do you love?….
LikeLike
Thank you Secretary Tillerson for bringing Otto Warmbier home. That took skill and motivation. I feel safer knowing Tillerson is in charge
LikeLiked by 1 person
People talk about putting President Trump on Mt. Rushmore. I say no. What this country will need after eight years is an entirely new “Mt. Rushmore” with President Trump and most of his Cabinet carved onto it. #MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Government unions are one of the biggest problems today right alongside propaganda journos and establishment. It’s all about entitlements not ethics nor hard work.
LikeLike
The trouble with the Democrat Party …..is that it’s full of Democrats.
LikeLike