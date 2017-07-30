More Winning – Foggy Bottom Begins Self-Draining as “Desperate” Career Diplomats Quit…

Oh, this is almost too much winning… almost. A pearl-clutching op-ed in the New York Times declares the hurt sensibilities within the State Department are leading to multiple people quitting.
Specifically citing the different managerial strategy of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and the priorities of the entire Dept. of State mission being reset, the career bureaucrats are dropping like flies hitting the T-Rex zapper.
The entire Op-Ed reads like viewing an increasingly bright orb powered by the salty tears of globalists as they fret over the losses like the DoS directorate of global youth disability rights, and shrinkage within the department of international Geo-genitic gender advocacy.
(Via New York Times) […] Stephenson, a former ambassador to Panama, is not used to being manhandled at the State Department she has served with distinction for more than three decades. She had been inclined to give Tillerson the benefit of the doubt. Transitions between administrations are seldom smooth, and Tillerson is a Washington neophyte, unversed in diplomacy, an oilman trying to build a relationship with an erratic boss, President Trump.
Still, that shove captured the rudeness and remoteness that have undermined trust at Foggy Bottom. Stephenson began to understand the many distressed people coming to her “asking if their service is still valued.” The lack of communication between the secretary and the rest of the building has been deeply disturbing.
An exodus is underway. Those who have departed include Nancy McEldowney, the director of the Foreign Service Institute until she retired last month, who described to me “a toxic, troubled environment and organization”; Dana Shell Smith, the former ambassador to Qatar, who said what was most striking was the “complete and utter disdain for our expertise”; and Jake Walles, a former ambassador to Tunisia with some 35 years of experience. “There’s just a slow unraveling of the institution,” he told me.
[…] a push to eliminate some 2,300 jobs; the vacancy of many senior posts, including 20 of the 22 assistant secretary positions requiring Senate confirmation; unfilled ambassadorships — roughly 30 percent of the total — from Paris to New Delhi; and the brushoff of the department’s input in interagency debate and in pivotal decisions, like withdrawal from the Paris climate accord. Days are now marked by resignations, unanswered messages and idled capacity.
The reasons for this dismemberment are unclear. Is it punishment for Hillary Clinton’s department? Or an extreme iteration of the “deconstruction of the administrative state” sought by Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon? Does it reflect the priorities of Trump’s base or White House suspicion of the “deep state” or the president’s love of generals? All these factors appear to play a part. (read more)
So many melting snowflakes.
Life is good! 😉
And not enough mugs to hold their precious tears for which to sooth a Treeper’s thrist…sigh
There is nothing so sweet and rejuvenating for your tired feet as bathing them in Liberal tears.
“The entire Op-Ed reads like viewing an increasingly bright orb powered by the salty tears of globalists as they fret over the losses like the DoS directorate of global youth disability rights, and shrinkage within the department of international Geo-genitic gender advocacy.”
Beat me to it. I was gonna post that picture. 😉
I think Sundance had that image in mind when he joked about an orb .
Boo Hoo
Good grief, that New York Times articles is laced with pure BS nasty-ism. Who believes such garbage??
I know people who do…they’re depressing. They’re “nice” until something stressful or bad happens. Then the fangs come out.
The fangs come out of really scary face contortions too. If I had a cell phone, would be great time to snap a pic and show them.
Those having itching ears believe anything that spooks their mule, I guess….
2 Timothy 4:4: And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables. (KJV)
This is great. The problem with so many liberals is that they’re all talk. They promise to quit and/or leave for Canada (although you have to feel sorry for Canada) and never do. They “adjust” somehow. We’re getting just the people at the end of their careers, but maybe we’ll get some younger snowflakes too.
Canada is too close. Why do they never promise to move to Somalia?
Venezuela is their paradise. Wonder why they don’t book a flight 🤔
Or Mexico? 💰⚰️🗡🔪🕳
Or El Salvador.
They could live out their pitiful lives like Socialist Kings, and with the exchange rate, Lobby the Government to finally have the Utopia they pine for.
The reason is, they Know Socialism will never work.
They only want to Destroy Capitalism, because it Does Work.
But it takes Individual Efort to Succeed.
Cuba is open to them too. You know the new left is what we get for closing nut houses.
👍🏻😏
They can move to Bangalore, India and start a “cry me a river” call center for all the “Slow Unraveling Snowflakes from State”
Or Mexico
Reality is no one wants them (either).
Dammit I haven’t seen any of the brown nosing a$$holes I knew when I was in the Foreign Service mentioned!
I stopped at “an erratic boss, President Trump.”
Tired of the dis-respect.
Stephenson mis-spoke. She meant to say “I’m indispensable, but I’m being treated just like an employee – you’d be erratic too if you had a Boss who expected RESULTS.”
Even the old crusty snowflakes from the back of freezer.
LikeLiked by 14 people
That made me laugh – thank you!
Yes Susan Magnani that was a good one.
The old crusty snowflakes who have been around for “decades” are finally leaving.
The “neophyte” Rex Tillersan, who successfully managed a company of 70,000 very happy employees for many decades, is just not up to their snowflake standards.
Poor Sec Tillerson, who has positive business contacts all around the world in hundreds of countries, just has no diplomatic skills at all.
Woe is me what shall we do!?
Hire a lot more guys just like Tillerson is what we should do.
Do not refill any of these clowns jobs. Not needed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Putin is also MAGA. He’s forcing the US ambassador count down by over half.
http://abcnews.go.com/International/putin-slashing-number-us-diplomats-russia-755-people/story?id=48937036
It’s technically retaliation for the insane bill that Congress just passed about Russia. Still not tired of winning.
So 755 cold war warriors, neocons, warmongers ,russophobes come back.My dream would be TREX give them pink slip right in airport….
POTUS hasn’t signed it yet…I hope his attorneys are scouring every letter of that UNCONSTITUTIONAL p.o.s.b, and enumerating all the technical errors, unforseen issues raised. Just who exactly does Congress think gave Legislators permission to limit the Executives Branch powers? Rat bastards, one and all. Mr. President, put the screws to these part-time, do-nothing fatburgers. Do not allow your Constitutional authority to be limited.
Hahaha, yep, love that mini 🎻 Sundance.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It is so cute!
Be movin that cheez lol
If you think 35 years of experience doing crap is better than 6 months of neophyte doing MAGA then you may be a bureaucrat.
If you think TRex came to a bloated department over budget and underperforming to learn how you do things, you may be a bureaucrat.
If you think a story appearing in the Failed New York Times bemoaning how rough you have it is going to change things, you may be a bureaucrat.
Dr. Fringe, that was awesome!
This IS a Goodun’ Dr.
Can I just call you Doctor, Doctor?
Oh, cry me a river. Show me something good for America that has come out of the state department in the last 8–heck, 20–years.
Maybe these have just started?
This is what taking our country back looks like. 🙂
The CEO of Exxon Mobil who’s traveled all over the world meeting who knows how many people from who knows how many countries discussing international business is unversed in diplomacy? What did these a$$hats do to be versed?
Only this:
LikeLiked by 3 people
My thoughts exactly.
Trump cut the State Dept. Budget and Tillerson is cutting the department.
Maybe that’s because….
Hillary lost (stole or spent on secret agendas) 6 Billion of the State Dept. Funds and Obama misspent trillions – the billion or so to Iran is one place and there was much, much more waste and graft than a team of a thousand accountants can find in a year.
No sympathy for the State Department.
when someone is able to take 1.6 billion dollars of the taxpayers money in cash and deliver it on a pallet without any oversight or knowledge of Congress, it isn’t hard to imagine where those funds went.
If T-Rex is such a neophyte, then the glaring question is: How did he so effectively remove so many unnecessary, legacites? Lol. These snowflakes are so SALTY. 🙂
Those career do nothings have been retired for yrs. while still getting full pay. Get em out!! And keep their coats!
My only word of caution on celebrating just yet – the brown nosed, incompetent, two-faced, back-stabbing ‘lifers’ hang on like bloodsuckers – they know only a miracle would get them any job other than mail room sorter inside a normal company.
Sounds like things are going smoothly and as planned.
Oh, the horror! To be lead by TRex *spit* who has NO diplomacy experience /s
Because THEIR 35 years of experience is so much more important than, say, the career computer programmers & techs who are forced to train their H1b replacements before being unceremoniusly being shown the door.
Welcome to the rest of America, you pampered pompous putzes. I hope TRex keeps your pearls.
Nixon called them the “little boys in the State Department”. The NY Slimes and the Left’s idea of the perfect State Department functionary is Alger Hiss.
I blame Trump for the EXTREME GLOBAL WARMING.
And whatever else the New York Times tells me to, obvs.
Given obongo’s disinterest and lack of capacity, hildabeast was able to set up a parallel government at state, effectively seizing control of U.S. foreign policy. What is it, 75,000 employees? Of course it needs dismantling.
I had a hard time reading the whole article so I skimmed. I couldn’t believe they had the nerve to bring up Amb. Chris Smith who was killed in Bengazi. The NYT spoke of Amb. Smith as a dedicated diplomat. Really, why didn’t they send any troops to keep him from being murdered?
A 30% cut in staff is a good start, but I bet we could go to 60% and never miss a one of those salamanders.
The scale of the violin in the image is still a couple orders of magnatude greater than my concern for these entitled elitists. Most if not all of these people will be forgotten the day after they remove their name plates and clear their workspaces.
“Like viewing an increasingly bright orb, powered by the Tears of Globalist”.
THIS!, sounds like
Selfsustaining Renewable Free Energy to me.
I. Love. Winning!
Press ON to MAGA!!
“the career bureaucrats are dropping like flies hitting the T-Rex zapper.”
LOL Sundance. So true. As far as the hurt sensibilities of the swamp, cry me a river NY Slimes!
Yeah, PDJT, $10 billion global business, MBA from Wharton at UoP, owns a Boeing 757 and two Sikorsky S-76 helos; yup he is a neophyte, an idiot, a dummy (with an IQ of 156).
Bathhouse Barry, on the other hand: spent most of his adult life as a “choom” smoking, community organizer, a few years as a Senator, supposedly graduated Harvard, Columbia, was a ” Constitutional Law Professor” (with a supposed IQ of 140); yet he was the “smartest evah”
The failing NYT sure has a sense of humor……or something
That’s some affirmative action scoring on the IQ test for 0bunghole–no way he’s over high 2 digits–couldn’t string 10 coherent words together without a script and a teleprompter. These DoS flunkies of his and much, much stupider HELLary are obviously the shiite that ran down hill from their bosses. Get ’em out, keep their coats, and rip the pearls from their clutches to pay for all the stuff they stole while in office.
Thrilled!
” the career bureaucrats are dropping like flies hitting the T-Rex zapper.”
If the shoe fits…wear it. Otherwise beat a path.
“Elitism” permeates senior level bureaucrats in the government. Despite their education, they have apparently never been schooled in who they work for – the taxpaying Main Street American. There is no great secret to conducting US foreign policy. It requires patriotism, traditional American instincts, critical thinking, and a healthy dose of common sense. Tillerson is more than able to do the job.
I know. Everyone in the free world does everything for less and gets more done.
‘Planned Attrition’ was the first thought that came to mind when reading this.
Past time to cull, trim and weed out the excess spending and personnel and get a fresh new life to this overgrown, root-bound department.
There Should be Hurt Feelings, when Under performing Employees are Shown the Door, in a Hostile Takeover, to Save the Company (Country).
Get the Losers OUT! OUT! OUT!!
Look, I am a federal worker so I know how to dismantle the administrative state. Change the agency operating rules, regs, and mission and the bureaucracy will downsize itself. All federal agencies have stretched their missions to the point of absurdity in some cases. The job of the cabinet secretaries is to follow through with a massive reorganization. No need to hold endless meetings and group hugs to get buy-in, just do it. Do a shock and awe campaign before the UniParty catches on because they will not like it one bit.
“An exodus is underway.”
Praise the Lord and Hallelujah!!!!!!
😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Can it get any better than this? Everyday I can hardly wait to see what POTUS & CREW are doing to MAGA. I just can’t seem to wipe the smile off my face. It just keeps getting better and I’m not tired of it yet.
I used to respect New York, New Yorkers but the New York slime times can kiss my ass
I was floored when I saw 700 US diplomats were being expelled by Russia, not because they were being expelled, but because there were 700 in the first place. All those diplomats now have nothing to do, they should all be fired.
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/rex-tillerson-eyes-cutting-2-300-jobs-state-department-article-1.3112544
I was shocked to see the State Department has 75,000 [3 zeros!] employees.75,000 indispensibles, like the NYT intimates? No sane person could agree.
T-Rex has alot to whack through by firing or attrition. Hope a bunch quit now.
Saw this on Twitter
Saw this on Twitter
Two new SD classics: “… dropping like flies hitting the T-Rex zapper,” and “… they fret over the losses like the DoS directorate of global youth disability rights, and shrinkage within the department of international Geo-genitic gender advocacy.”
Snooooorrrrt!
Gag me with a stick. Self-important bloated government hacks.
I heard that all the “refugee” programs may move out of State and under the DHS. I was thrilled since Genl. Kelly was in charge, and would only hope he’s helping pick a great successor in case that does happen. I think it needs to be moved.
Thank goodness these characters are self deporting on their own. My big concern is that there are so many leeches, without being nudged, they all won’t be gone until the end of President Trump’s second term!
Decades of career bureaucrats are suddenly seeing the downsizing of their pet projects and the shrinkage of the bloat so beloved by bureaucrats everywhere. As the water of the swamp drains, the light of the sun is beaming down causing the murky swamp dwellers to flee. The State Department has hundreds of departments many of which are doing ridiculous things wasting enormous amounts of money. T-Rex is a realist and a highly focused businessman who doesn’t tolerate waste. The private sector leadership thinking is so far removed from traditional bureaucracy that they feel he is a fool but that is not the case. T-Rex is highly intelligent and he doesn’t need this job and therefore is perfectly positioned to act as a servant for The People and the POTUS. He’s working to strip State down to bare bones and build it back up focused on what is truly important. Once the new culture is established, it may stick for decades more. The winning is not going to stop, it’s like a snowball rolling down a mountain. Future wins are going to snowball, getting bigger and bigger.
