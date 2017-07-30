More Winning – Foggy Bottom Begins Self-Draining as “Desperate” Career Diplomats Quit…

Oh, this is almost too much winning… almost.  A pearl-clutching op-ed in the New York Times declares the hurt sensibilities within the State Department are leading to multiple people quitting.

Specifically citing the different managerial strategy of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and the priorities of the entire Dept. of State mission being reset, the career bureaucrats are dropping like flies hitting the T-Rex zapper.

The entire Op-Ed reads like viewing an increasingly bright orb powered by the salty tears of globalists as they fret over the losses like the DoS directorate of global youth disability rights, and shrinkage within the department of international Geo-genitic gender advocacy.

(Via New York Times) […] Stephenson, a former ambassador to Panama, is not used to being manhandled at the State Department she has served with distinction for more than three decades. She had been inclined to give Tillerson the benefit of the doubt. Transitions between administrations are seldom smooth, and Tillerson is a Washington neophyte, unversed in diplomacy, an oilman trying to build a relationship with an erratic boss, President Trump.

Still, that shove captured the rudeness and remoteness that have undermined trust at Foggy Bottom. Stephenson began to understand the many distressed people coming to her “asking if their service is still valued.” The lack of communication between the secretary and the rest of the building has been deeply disturbing.

An exodus is underway. Those who have departed include Nancy McEldowney, the director of the Foreign Service Institute until she retired last month, who described to me “a toxic, troubled environment and organization”; Dana Shell Smith, the former ambassador to Qatar, who said what was most striking was the “complete and utter disdain for our expertise”; and Jake Walles, a former ambassador to Tunisia with some 35 years of experience. “There’s just a slow unraveling of the institution,” he told me.

[…]  a push to eliminate some 2,300 jobs; the vacancy of many senior posts, including 20 of the 22 assistant secretary positions requiring Senate confirmation; unfilled ambassadorships — roughly 30 percent of the total — from Paris to New Delhi; and the brushoff of the department’s input in interagency debate and in pivotal decisions, like withdrawal from the Paris climate accord. Days are now marked by resignations, unanswered messages and idled capacity.

The reasons for this dismemberment are unclear. Is it punishment for Hillary Clinton’s department? Or an extreme iteration of the “deconstruction of the administrative state” sought by Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon? Does it reflect the priorities of Trump’s base or White House suspicion of the “deep state” or the president’s love of generals? All these factors appear to play a part.  (read more)

83 Responses to More Winning – Foggy Bottom Begins Self-Draining as “Desperate” Career Diplomats Quit…

  Katie says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    So many melting snowflakes.

    Liked by 30 people

    Reply
  M33 says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Good grief, that New York Times articles is laced with pure BS nasty-ism. Who believes such garbage??

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    AM says:
      July 30, 2017 at 7:37 pm

      I know people who do…they're depressing. They're "nice" until something stressful or bad happens. Then the fangs come out.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    All American Snowflake says:
      July 30, 2017 at 7:37 pm

      Those having itching ears believe anything that spooks their mule, I guess….

      2 Timothy 4:4: And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables. (KJV)

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
  AM says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    This is great. The problem with so many liberals is that they're all talk. They promise to quit and/or leave for Canada (although you have to feel sorry for Canada) and never do. They "adjust" somehow. We're getting just the people at the end of their careers, but maybe we'll get some younger snowflakes too.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  PDQ says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    I stopped at "an erratic boss, President Trump."
    Tired of the dis-respect.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    filia.aurea says:
      July 30, 2017 at 7:55 pm

      Stephenson mis-spoke. She meant to say "I'm indispensable, but I'm being treated just like an employee – you'd be erratic too if you had a Boss who expected RESULTS."

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  Susan Magnani says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Even the old crusty snowflakes from the back of freezer.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    Weather Watcher says:
      July 30, 2017 at 7:45 pm

      That made me laugh – thank you!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    coloradochloe says:
      July 30, 2017 at 8:08 pm

      Yes Susan Magnani that was a good one.

      The old crusty snowflakes who have been around for “decades” are finally leaving.

      The “neophyte” Rex Tillersan, who successfully managed a company of 70,000 very happy employees for many decades, is just not up to their snowflake standards.

      Poor Sec Tillerson, who has positive business contacts all around the world in hundreds of countries, just has no diplomatic skills at all.

      Woe is me what shall we do!?

      Hire a lot more guys just like Tillerson is what we should do.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  albrevin says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Do not refill any of these clowns jobs. Not needed.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  AM says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Putin is also MAGA. He’s forcing the US ambassador count down by over half.

    http://abcnews.go.com/International/putin-slashing-number-us-diplomats-russia-755-people/story?id=48937036

    It’s technically retaliation for the insane bill that Congress just passed about Russia. Still not tired of winning.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    sejmon says:
      July 30, 2017 at 7:52 pm

      So 755 cold war warriors, neocons, warmongers ,russophobes come back.My dream would be TREX give them pink slip right in airport….

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    filia.aurea says:
      July 30, 2017 at 8:09 pm

      POTUS hasn't signed it yet…I hope his attorneys are scouring every letter of that UNCONSTITUTIONAL p.o.s.b, and enumerating all the technical errors, unforseen issues raised. Just who exactly does Congress think gave Legislators permission to limit the Executives Branch powers? Rat bastards, one and all. Mr. President, put the screws to these part-time, do-nothing fatburgers. Do not allow your Constitutional authority to be limited.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  Minnie says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Hahaha, yep, love that mini 🎻 Sundance.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  LafnH2O says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Be movin that cheez lol

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    If you think 35 years of experience doing crap is better than 6 months of neophyte doing MAGA then you may be a bureaucrat.
    If you think TRex came to a bloated department over budget and underperforming to learn how you do things, you may be a bureaucrat.
    If you think a story appearing in the Failed New York Times bemoaning how rough you have it is going to change things, you may be a bureaucrat.

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  NickD says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Oh, cry me a river. Show me something good for America that has come out of the state department in the last 8–heck, 20–years.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  redtreesquirrel says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    This is what taking our country back looks like. 🙂

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  adoubledot says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    The CEO of Exxon Mobil who's traveled all over the world meeting who knows how many people from who knows how many countries discussing international business is unversed in diplomacy? What did these a$$hats do to be versed?

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  georgiafl says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Trump cut the State Dept. Budget and Tillerson is cutting the department.

    Maybe that’s because….
    Hillary lost (stole or spent on secret agendas) 6 Billion of the State Dept. Funds and Obama misspent trillions – the billion or so to Iran is one place and there was much, much more waste and graft than a team of a thousand accountants can find in a year.

    No sympathy for the State Department.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    StormyeyesC says:
      July 30, 2017 at 8:01 pm

      when someone is able to take 1.6 billion dollars of the taxpayers money in cash and deliver it on a pallet without any oversight or knowledge of Congress, it isn't hard to imagine where those funds went.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  reenahovermale says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    If T-Rex is such a neophyte, then the glaring question is: How did he so effectively remove so many unnecessary, legacites? Lol. These snowflakes are so SALTY. 🙂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4sure says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Those career do nothings have been retired for yrs. while still getting full pay. Get em out!! And keep their coats!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  filia.aurea says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    My only word of caution on celebrating just yet – the brown nosed, incompetent, two-faced, back-stabbing 'lifers' hang on like bloodsuckers – they know only a miracle would get them any job other than mail room sorter inside a normal company.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  LBB says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Sounds like things are going smoothly and as planned.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Alison says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Oh, the horror! To be lead by TRex *spit* who has NO diplomacy experience /s

    Because THEIR 35 years of experience is so much more important than, say, the career computer programmers & techs who are forced to train their H1b replacements before being unceremoniusly being shown the door.

    Welcome to the rest of America, you pampered pompous putzes. I hope TRex keeps your pearls.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  colmdebhailis says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Nixon called them the "little boys in the State Department". The NY Slimes and the Left's idea of the perfect State Department functionary is Alger Hiss.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  BreyerConstruct says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    I blame Trump for the EXTREME GLOBAL WARMING.

    And whatever else the New York Times tells me to, obvs.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  starfcker says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Given obongo's disinterest and lack of capacity, hildabeast was able to set up a parallel government at state, effectively seizing control of U.S. foreign policy. What is it, 75,000 employees? Of course it needs dismantling.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  NJ Transplant says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    I had a hard time reading the whole article so I skimmed. I couldn't believe they had the nerve to bring up Amb. Chris Smith who was killed in Bengazi. The NYT spoke of Amb. Smith as a dedicated diplomat. Really, why didn't they send any troops to keep him from being murdered?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  StormyeyesC says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    A 30% cut in staff is a good start, but I bet we could go to 60% and never miss a one of those salamanders.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    The scale of the violin in the image is still a couple orders of magnatude greater than my concern for these entitled elitists. Most if not all of these people will be forgotten the day after they remove their name plates and clear their workspaces.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Southern Son says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    “Like viewing an increasingly bright orb, powered by the Tears of Globalist”.

    THIS!, sounds like
    Selfsustaining Renewable Free Energy to me.
    I. Love. Winning!

    Press ON to MAGA!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Pam says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    “the career bureaucrats are dropping like flies hitting the T-Rex zapper.”

    LOL Sundance. So true. As far as the hurt sensibilities of the swamp, cry me a river NY Slimes!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Flightmedic16 says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Yeah, PDJT, $10 billion global business, MBA from Wharton at UoP, owns a Boeing 757 and two Sikorsky S-76 helos; yup he is a neophyte, an idiot, a dummy (with an IQ of 156).
    Bathhouse Barry, on the other hand: spent most of his adult life as a “choom” smoking, community organizer, a few years as a Senator, supposedly graduated Harvard, Columbia, was a ” Constitutional Law Professor” (with a supposed IQ of 140); yet he was the “smartest evah”
    The failing NYT sure has a sense of humor……or something

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    dayallaxeded says:
      July 30, 2017 at 8:16 pm

      That's some affirmative action scoring on the IQ test for 0bunghole–no way he's over high 2 digits–couldn't string 10 coherent words together without a script and a teleprompter. These DoS flunk

      Like

      Reply
  29. decisiontime16 says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Thrilled!

    ” the career bureaucrats are dropping like flies hitting the T-Rex zapper.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. The Far Side says:
    July 30, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    If the shoe fits…wear it. Otherwise beat a path.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Allen Sutton (@StewardshipAmer) says:
    July 30, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    “Elitism” permeates senior level bureaucrats in the government. Despite their education, they have apparently never been schooled in who they work for – the taxpaying Main Street American. There is no great secret to conducting US foreign policy. It requires patriotism, traditional American instincts, critical thinking, and a healthy dose of common sense. Tillerson is more than able to do the job.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. georgiafl says:
    July 30, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    ‘Planned Attrition’ was the first thought that came to mind when reading this.

    Past time to cull, trim and weed out the excess spending and personnel and get a fresh new life to this overgrown, root-bound department.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Southern Son says:
      July 30, 2017 at 8:16 pm

      There Should be Hurt Feelings, when Under performing Employees are Shown the Door, in a Hostile Takeover, to Save the Company (Country).
      Get the Losers OUT! OUT! OUT!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  33. Archie says:
    July 30, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Look, I am a federal worker so I know how to dismantle the administrative state. Change the agency operating rules, regs, and mission and the bureaucracy will downsize itself. All federal agencies have stretched their missions to the point of absurdity in some cases. The job of the cabinet secretaries is to follow through with a massive reorganization. No need to hold endless meetings and group hugs to get buy-in, just do it. Do a shock and awe campaign before the UniParty catches on because they will not like it one bit.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  34. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    July 30, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    “An exodus is underway.”

    Praise the Lord and Hallelujah!!!!!!

    😂😂😂😂

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  35. jojo says:
    July 30, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Can it get any better than this? Everyday I can hardly wait to see what POTUS & CREW are doing to MAGA. I just can’t seem to wipe the smile off my face. It just keeps getting better and I’m not tired of it yet.

    Like

    Reply
  36. mikebrezzze says:
    July 30, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    I used to respect New York, New Yorkers but the New York slime times can kiss my ass

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. rsanchez1990 says:
    July 30, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    I was floored when I saw 700 US diplomats were being expelled by Russia, not because they were being expelled, but because there were 700 in the first place. All those diplomats now have nothing to do, they should all be fired.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. nottakingthisanymore says:
    July 30, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Saw this on Twitter

    Like

    Reply
  39. nottakingthisanymore says:
    July 30, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Saw this on Twitter

    Like

    Reply
  40. janc1955 says:
    July 30, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Two new SD classics: “… dropping like flies hitting the T-Rex zapper,” and “… they fret over the losses like the DoS directorate of global youth disability rights, and shrinkage within the department of international Geo-genitic gender advocacy.”
    Snooooorrrrt!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. TwoLaine says:
    July 30, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Gag me with a stick. Self-important bloated government hacks.

    I heard that all the “refugee” programs may move out of State and under the DHS. I was thrilled since Genl. Kelly was in charge, and would only hope he’s helping pick a great successor in case that does happen. I think it needs to be moved.

    Like

    Reply
  43. Matt says:
    July 30, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Thank goodness these characters are self deporting on their own. My big concern is that there are so many leeches, without being nudged, they all won’t be gone until the end of President Trump’s second term!

    Like

    Reply
  44. Question Everything says:
    July 30, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Like

    Reply
  45. JBrickley says:
    July 30, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Decades of career bureaucrats are suddenly seeing the downsizing of their pet projects and the shrinkage of the bloat so beloved by bureaucrats everywhere. As the water of the swamp drains, the light of the sun is beaming down causing the murky swamp dwellers to flee. The State Department has hundreds of departments many of which are doing ridiculous things wasting enormous amounts of money. T-Rex is a realist and a highly focused businessman who doesn’t tolerate waste. The private sector leadership thinking is so far removed from traditional bureaucracy that they feel he is a fool but that is not the case. T-Rex is highly intelligent and he doesn’t need this job and therefore is perfectly positioned to act as a servant for The People and the POTUS. He’s working to strip State down to bare bones and build it back up focused on what is truly important. Once the new culture is established, it may stick for decades more. The winning is not going to stop, it’s like a snowball rolling down a mountain. Future wins are going to snowball, getting bigger and bigger.

    Like

    Reply

