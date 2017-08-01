Reports: Attorney General Sessions to Unveil “New Leak Investigations” on Friday…

Forgive the epic level of cynicism this media reporting elicits. However, it just strikes as far too convenient that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is anticipated to reveal ‘new leak investigations’ after several weeks of people asking why ‘no leak investigations‘?

Two weeks ago Sessions’ defenders were claiming a monumental investigation into leaking was only days away. Those days came and went. The announcement goal posts were moved to last Friday. Again, nothing. Now the triple-dog swear promise for this Friday. “Major Crackdown”, uh huh… Here’s hoping.

(Via Fox) Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to announce a major crackdown on leakers this week, in the latest sign the administration is pushing to run a tighter ship as John Kelly seizes the reins as White House chief of staff.

One of the first tasks facing the retired general and former Homeland Security boss will be plugging the leaks at the White House that his predecessor struggled to stanch. “If Reince [Priebus] couldn’t control those leaks … then he was the one who was ultimately responsible, and General Kelly was brought in to make sure those leaks do not continue,” former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday. […] But beyond the White House effort to halt nettlesome leaks about behind-the-scenes feuding, Sessions is expected to go further with an announcement on criminal leak investigations — specifically, concerning news reports that published sensitive intelligence material, according to officials who have been briefed on the matter. Sessions plans to hold a press conference on leaks on Friday. The announcement may provide more of an overview of what the DOJ hopes to accomplish rather than specific prosecutions at this stage, Fox News is told. (read more)

