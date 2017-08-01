Reports: Attorney General Sessions to Unveil “New Leak Investigations” on Friday…

Forgive the epic level of cynicism this media reporting elicits. However, it just strikes as far too convenient that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is anticipated to reveal ‘new leak investigations’ after several weeks of people asking why ‘no leak investigations‘?
Two weeks ago Sessions’ defenders were claiming a monumental investigation into leaking was only days away. Those days came and went. The announcement goal posts were moved to last Friday. Again, nothing. Now the triple-dog swear promise for this Friday. “Major Crackdown”, uh huh… Here’s hoping.
(Via Fox) Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to announce a major crackdown on leakers this week, in the latest sign the administration is pushing to run a tighter ship as John Kelly seizes the reins as White House chief of staff.
One of the first tasks facing the retired general and former Homeland Security boss will be plugging the leaks at the White House that his predecessor struggled to stanch.
“If Reince [Priebus] couldn’t control those leaks … then he was the one who was ultimately responsible, and General Kelly was brought in to make sure those leaks do not continue,” former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday.
[…] But beyond the White House effort to halt nettlesome leaks about behind-the-scenes feuding, Sessions is expected to go further with an announcement on criminal leak investigations — specifically, concerning news reports that published sensitive intelligence material, according to officials who have been briefed on the matter.
Sessions plans to hold a press conference on leaks on Friday. The announcement may provide more of an overview of what the DOJ hopes to accomplish rather than specific prosecutions at this stage, Fox News is told. (read more)
Folks these things take time. You can’t just indict people and have them in prison already because you think they should be.
All the illegal spying is rumor at this point. All the classified intel leaks we have no idea if the people who did are known
Well, you can thank him for allowing all the time Mueller needs to cover up the swamp action from the past 8 years. He just cost us bigly by recusing. Think about it…if Mueller was not in there investigating some hoax…Jeffie could have been looking into all the crimes of the past administration…but no, he recused himself. Not only from any thing Russian, but anything Hillary too. Was that by design? How can you get swarn in, and then one month later ole the special counsel?
Sessions is there to protect the swamp. I don’t know if he went into his job planning this or if the swamp later convinced him, but he is an operative of the swamp.
I, too, have become very tired of “Gentleman Jeff” playing by the rules while we’re beseiged by elected and appointed criminals who follow no rules.
How do you know that?
Do some googling on “Chuck Cooper.” Sessions picked him as his private lawyer. If Jeff and his boss want to talk at any time now, guess who tags along?
Agree lulu. Don’t know why, just see what is.
Absolutely. Pres Trump has made clear he is unhappy with Sessions. Sessions should resign.
Instead he defiantly proclaims he “loves his job and loves the Department” i.e. Pres, Trump, let’s see if you have the political cajones to fire me. I am NOT going to make it easy for you-especially knowing the political blows you will have to suffer to get rid of me. HA HA HA HA HA!
Who will be going after the sanctuary cities and gangs of illegal alien thugs and drug dealers, and what is the priority work for Sessions, taking down serious criminals and their RICO partners in government or participating in a DNC manufactured Russian snipe hunt that will blow over as debunked because it never had any factual basis but is a fraud.
That was one of the most dishonorable things I’ve seen by a member of a presidential administration. If a cabinet member had done that to a Democrat president the media would have run 24 hour coverage of how awful, dishonorable the person was. We have not only the media but Congress threatening the president saying he has no authority to choose his own cabinet. Think about it – they do that not just because they hate Pres. Trump, but because Sessions is doing what they want.
Lulu, you forgot to mention that they hate us Deplorables, too.
The inaction from the DOJ has certainly frustrated me, but this is actually what worries me most about Sessions. While we can’t see what’s going on behind the scenes, the discord between the President and the AG, if not some sort of ruse, is real and fully on display. One doesn’t need to look far to see the tiny schisms that have formed in Trump communities. They may be harmless now, but these things can erode faith and unity quickly. Sessions should know how much more injury PT and his admin would have to suffer if he had to be fired. Why would an honorable man wish to inflict this kind of damage to an honorable cause? In a “relationship” that no longer works, the virtuous thing to do always is to exit graciously. Hope I’m wrong about this.
If you have evidence to support such an accusation then share it.
Lulu please cite your source re Sessions.
I think it was planned by the Swamp. There is absolutely no way that Sessions did not know that he would have to recuse himself because he had meetings with the Russians.
Sessions was either their mole From the start or was converted at some point or was blackmailed later. I am sick of him and want him gone.
Our President has stopped the tweet attacks against AG Sessions over the past few days (those attacks were right in my book). The new Director of the FBI was confirmed earlier today by a vote of 92-5. Our President has been going hard against the acting director, McCabe, recently.
This may be the perfect storm coming together. Wray’s entire process from the original tweet by the President selecting him the day before the Comey hearing through his confirmation today has been very quiet. We should see shakeups occurring rather quickly at the top of the FBI chain. McCabe should be fired or asked to resign by the end of the week.
I actually am going to look at all of this as the cup being half full. By next Monday, we will have a clearer picture!
fle, I hope that this is the case…
In the meantime, my spidey-sense aligns with suspicious cat.
M33 the good news is that we will know sooner rather than later.
It may be we are going to war soon. We do not want to get nuked or hit with a NORK EMP. That would be a real bummer. Except for taking out the media.
Can they reach the DC/NYC corridor? Because if not we’d just be nuked and stuck with the swamp creatures and their media lap dogs.
I’m remaining optimistic too although I’m tired of hearing the “this all takes time” excuse, especially in terms of the Clintons. I believe there’s a deliberate attempt by some to run out the clock.
There’s a general 5 year statute of limitations to file charges for non-capital federal crimes. (There are some exceptions involving terrorism, human trafficking, etc.) The clock begins running at the point the crime was committed.
The clock has already run out on crimes Hillary may have committed as a Senator. Also remember that she resigned from her position at State February 1, 2013. The five year limit has already run out for crimes she may have committed for a majority of her time at State.
Tick-tock-tick-tock. No time for dithering.
Hold on to some hope for locking her up. There are some cases where the statute of limitations are longer than others. Check it out there no limitations on the bottom…
In Which Cases is the Statute of Limitations Longer than Others?
The federal statute of limitations can be longer than five years for certain crimes, including:
Federal tax evasion (U.S. Code 26 Section 7201) – 6 years
Failure to file a tax return with the I.R.S. (U.S. Code 26 Section 7203) – 6 years
Major fraud involving at least $1 million against the federal government (U.S. Code 18 Section 1031) – 7 years
Non-violent violations of federal terrorism laws (U.S. Code 18 Section 3286(a)) – 8 years
Arson (U.S. Code 18 Section 3295) – 10 years
Embezzling funds from a federal financial institution (U.S. Code 18 Section 657) – 10 years
Using false or fraudulent citizenship papers (U.S. Code 18 Section 1423) – 10 years
Theft of major artwork (U.S. Code 18 Section 3294) – 20 years
Which Cases Do Not Have a Statute of Limitations?
There is no federal statute of limitations for certain crimes. A person can be charged at any time for the following:
Federal crimes punishable by death (U.S. Code 18 Section 3281)
Terrorism crimes that resulted in death or serious bodily injury (U.S. Code 18 Section 3286)
Sex crimes with a minor (U.S. Code 18 Section 3283)
Thanks. I posted a link below for those interested in the details. I’ve always thought her biggest vulnerabilities were on the issues of bribery and racketeering. I think each of those falls under the 5-year limit. We shall see.
https://www.justice.gov/usam/criminal-resource-manual-650-length-limitations-period
The fact that McCabe was given that position and allowed to stay was the most blatant show of the uniparty contempt for law and order and the American people. McCabe is completely compromised (700k) buys a lot of corruption.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“in the latest sign the administration is pushing to run a tighter ship as John Kelly seizes the reins as White House chief of staff”
per the Fox News report above
John Kelly did not seize the reins – President Trump handed the reins to him –
seizes conveys a totally different scenario
Hopefully, one rein.
Yea!
I mean Yea?
Basically they are forecasting a comment with no teeth aimed at (presumably) the NYT story that is what, 2 years old now?
I had hopes Sessions would take the hint and get going, but that isn’t going to happen from him.
Maybe he can’t help it, because he literally has to work alone on all this or risk DOJ/FBI leakers.
Getting Kelly into the WH hopefully is a good start. The DOJ and FBI? Zero trust in them as far as Washington is concerned. That part of the swamp is a little deeper than even McConnel, Graham, and scarface.
I find this absurd. Pathetic. Too cute by half. Not, my cup of tea. Poor Donnie.
And over at thegatewaypundit it’s being reported that Mueller just hired another Obama/holder attorney bringing the number up to 16 now.
A platoon of Clintonistas.
SD reported that earlier in this thread.
Takes several people to clean up all the sticky notes, Zip drives, data programs containing criminal activity as well as delete the private conversations and testimony making all the investigations since 2008 a fact, no crimes only matter and body bags.
It’s all just getting paid large amounts of money at taxpayer expense. They don’t intend or expect to find anything and if they are allowed to conclude (which I doubt) they will announce they are still suspicious but could find nothing upon which to base a case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Clintons didn’t bother destroying people with arrests. They just let the bodies pile up.
Federal grand juries take time to empanel as there are about 20-25 jurists. The pool is huge, notices have to go out and then a judge interviews each juror with a number of Asst. DA’s/DA’s listening in. Then once empaneled, they meet 1 – 2 times a week. Sometimes more if a lot is going on. They get to listen to the Asst. DA’s/DA’s information and watch them interview witnesses, etc.. They can then ask DA’s questions which may o may not make the witness be called back in. Some indictments take longer than others but none Indictments occur overnight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is no way any of that is happening without 30 stories being generated in the press.
I mean come on, the news of the day is Trump coached his son’s response and it hid what Jr. published, willingly, to the public over a month ago.
There is nothing to see there, and they keep on flailing about……..
Yes, we know all the details on the Trump investigation (who mueller has hired, what he is investigating, how he has expanded the investigation into friends and associates business dealings going back to 2008).
But we don’t know of any real investigations into the dem criminals.
And if DOJ/FBI was really investigating the leakers as they were charged to do, we’d be seeing clearances pulled, and people re-assigned/fired, even if no indictments yet.
I don’t believe the swamp is investigating itself.
Mike
Why are we assuming that there is a need to empanel a new grand jury? Aren’t there several grand juries empaneled at all times for just this purpose?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I’m understanding SD’s larger point here…
Sessions is “Drawing a red line in the sand”
Sessions is “Telling the enemy what he intends to do”
Sessions is “Announcing a DOJ Reset”
It’s not synonymous with POTUS’s attack plan. Not even close.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone on FOX said Sessions may announce what type of investigations are being done. ie: criminal leaks and/or the unmasking. The different “categories” of the investigations.
LikeLike
how impressive
I’m not attacking you by saying this. But, I’d much prefer he has a perp or two in the bracelets before showing his mug. Babe Ruth called his shot but that was way different.
LikeLike
I think we would all like that.
Results take time & I can wait on the results as long as I Know they are on the case. It’s the letting it slide that infuriates me.
Wish it could be like Babe Ruth !
Ask yourself, what would this guy do?
LikeLike
Where are the American Carriers? Trump haz a lot more on hiz plate than he thought he would. Amazing.
LikeLike
The comments here look like a left wing blog……
Couldn’t agree more. Sad to see it.
Very true Chuck and the head clown always spams the anti-session threads like he makes 50cents a post.
Interesting since the SD posted his/her own concerns re: Sessions. This thread seems an appropriate place to discuss Sessions, DOJ, people’s thoughts.
I know, but this is indeed our situation. At the end of the day, we are all on Trump’s side.
The situation is whether we can Trust Sessions, or more importantly, can Trump trust him? He has even Tweeted poor things about Sessions, many times. But even if we do not know about Trump, we can clearly see that Sessions is losing massive support from many around us.
I have to say, I thought he should never have recused himself. Trump may never recover from this. The Russian conspiracy may dictate how he moves forward from here. He was unable to defend himself because Sessions recused himself. And for what? Can anyone even remember? It was not a recusable situation.
This therefore makes me very suspicious of him. The swamp is very deep. The Deep State has a plan A, and a plan B, and a plan all the way down to Z. They have back up plans of back up plans. I believe Sessions is one of those back up plans.
I hope I am very very wrong. I also see the side that maybe we are just a bit too paranoid, and that Sessions should be given time. Maybe we are too hasty for convictions, or too untrustworthy of Mueller and his intentions.
Two camps have formed on this one issue. But we shouldn’t let it divide us. It is still all about MAGA.
Yawn. All that ever comes out of D.C. are investigations. And all that results from their investigations is whitewash and stuff being pushed under the rug. Until something actually results in someone being prosecuted, or something being changed or shut down because of it, I’ll presume it’s more kabuki theater.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m still hoping for Sessions to be moved to DHS and his third in command to take over and get rid of Mueller, Rosenstein et al.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Never been so disappointed in a bunch of people at this site as I am now.
GET A GRIP.
It was announced that AG Sessions would make an announcement this week. Anything BIG happen since then? New CoS, fired Comm Director? New FBI Director?
Since all things are going to go through Gen. Kelly, since we know there was unmasking and leaks from the FBI, since we know that there is going to be a political crapstorm once it hits if IT is going after Dems are going to happen, would you think maybe PDJT and the AG would have REASONS WHY they would want these people in their positions BEFORE announcing such big info?
Sometimes people here go from making sense to allowing negativity to take over.
There is NOTHING in PDJT or the AG’s LONG PAST that should make you think either would sell us out. And NEITHER of them are going to be bum-rushed into acting before their ducks are in a row just to please a bunch of impatient folks who only see the from the outside.
Be disappointed when and if it is warranted. Not before.
Got your back Albertus. 😎
thanks, buddy!
I trust Pres Trump and most of his cabinet-Sessions not so much.
It is not groundless “negativity” to make an assessment based on intelligence and past experience coupled with close observation of present behavior.
Sniping at commenters and Sundance’ blog posts because they vary from the common view has become an unfortunate feature of the CTH. Better to leave “group-think” to the leftists and maintain intellectual freedom here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow! The attacks on Sessions here tonight are even more over-the-top than usual.
I so enjoy it when armchair legal quarterbacks opine on how General Sessions is doing his job. As if they are privy to his calendar and updates from his 100,000 strong army of DOJ employees. Not sure how many of you run organizations of that size, but I sure don’t.
As you can tell from my screen name, I have a Bama connection. Born in Texas, though, and now live in Florida. But I did spend a lot of time in Alabama, as an undergrad, law school grad, and criminal defense attorney. Very active politically. Alabama Attorney General attended a party when I opened a new office after a few years in practice. That does not happen every day.
So I know of Jeff Sessions; not personally; but I know people who have worked with him, and some who worked against him. His reputation in that state is sterling. His exploits as U.S. attorney in the Southern District are exemplary. He served briefly as state Attorney General before he was elected to the U.S. Senate, where he served for 20 years as a conservative leader in a den of vipers.
When Donald Trump appeared, it was Jeff Sessions who was the first lawmaker to come out to support him. And I believe his loyalty to his President now is as steadfast as ever.
So rather than continue reading all the crap here about him and what he will or won’t do on Friday, I think I’ll go read a good book. Critics of actions taken are fine. But wild speculation about what our Nation’s top law enforcement official might do are useless. We simply do not know all that is going at DOJ. He is preparing to share SOME of it with us Friday.
Bash him all you want. I will stand by my Attorney General and pray they he can lead us out of the mess Holder and Lynch left us. Do you really believe someone can come in there and turn it upside down in 6 months? Find and appoint all new U.S. Attorneys? Magistrates? Deal with FBI fiasco? Come on now. Give him some slack. You would want the same if you were in his shoes, though I doubt very many of us would seek to trade places.
If just one of his critics could show how his or her résumé for law and law enforcement is superior to General Sessions’ I’d be open to constructive discussions about how to improve the Department of Justice. Otherwise, chill out and let’s pop some popcorn Friday and watch the show. Hope it will be awesome.
Oh, and R O L L T I D E 🏈
“But wild speculation about what our Nation’s top law enforcement official might do are useless. We simply do not know all that is going at DOJ. He is preparing to share SOME of it with us Friday.”
My sentiments too. If, however, the ‘concerns’ are valid, Trump is set. (see comment following)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, Sessions is an extremely patriotic, white-hat, loyal to Trump and America-First agenda, hard-working American who, last I read, had exactly two of his people approved and is still trying to work around/with the Poser’s gullibles. And still, people complain. Many they’re really trolls?
LikeLiked by 5 people
You’re wasting your time. This is not about logic. Logic doesn’t work with a mob.
BTW, my legal career was well over three decades, and your assessment of Jeff Sessions is spot on. He’s a great man.
Over three decades here too.
Good man.
Over three decades here too.
Yes!
I would drop that crew off on the nearest sand bar and call the Coast guard to pick em up myself.
Roll Tide !!!
If people knew what Sessions is all about, they wouldn’t be against him. Just shows who has done some homework & who is just talk.
AMEN!
Hi BamaFan
We’ve been so used to all being on the exact same page. The whole Trump ride is pretty awesome for political junkies like us.
But it’s evolving, and we have to evolve with it. The first chapter is over. That huge sense of being 100% unified has gone. Our man made it to The White House. The next chapters will see less unity as we all respond to the situations that surround Trump. But we are all on the same side still. We still all have the same goals.
We all want Trump to succeed.
I think it just stems from the attacks on this administration X100 times daily from multiple sources.
It’s basically just impatience on the Winning to start to happen. DJT has accomplished many things, but he’s still on defense on a daily basis.
We know he is/will be battling the Republicans, Democrats, and the press.
He has the talent and time to have done some massive swamp draining, and it is taking more time than people would like, including me.
I can’t recall any incoming president facing such a level of opposition from the media, opposing party, organized protestors in the streets, and his own party officials. Trump is handling it magnificently.
I agree, I don’t think Session is a swamp creature at this point. But there is quite a lot of things to fix. We aren’t privy to everything going on with investigations and the need for a new FBi Director to further those investigations has been a major obstacle to moving forward. I get that there are holdovers that need to be cleaned out but Sessions has done a lot to correct policy in the DOJ already.
RTR!
With Kelly in charge of the White House Staff, which includes Sessions, if Sessions is not on the job, Kelly can fire him. After all, Kelly fired Scaramucci, which is Trump’s friend, so Sessions must perform and not fake it either.
And one more ‘minor’ point, if Kelly fires Sessions there will be no fall out for Trump… This is the huge point for making Kelly COS and giving him the authority to fire.
One final point, even Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared report to Kelly.
Genius.
“Kelly can fire him?”
Perhaps you should reread your civics class notes. Cabinet officials are not White House “staff.” Kelly is Chief of STAFF.
LikeLiked by 6 people
See, I told you it’s not about logic. People who don’t know what “White House Staff” means are opining about the legal soundness of Sessions’ recusal.
That’s what gets me. People are trashing Lynch for not recusing herself & then want Sessions in the same position for the Dems to trash. smh
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂 🙂
Kelly is COS not the President. He cannot fire or appoint cabinet positions. Certainly not federal judicial positions. Or any Presidentially appointed position.
Sherlock. Here’s a sane one. 😉
Yep, tag him with an “S” and release him back into the herd.
On another topic, I was thinking today that it would be great for former prosecutors, defense counsel, and retired judges to form an anonymous group/forum for the sole purpose of discussing legal strategies to counter Mueller and forward them along if we come up with something useful. I looked but I couldn’t find anybody doing that. It’s a minefield, and they’ve already tripped a few times. Got to tighten up.
Moreover, who is going to impugn a 4 star Marine general who lost his son in the military.
No one, not even a lamebrain songbird.
Don’t forget he is the first in a long, long time that received a battlefield promotion to general.
But yet they will find a way…just wait.
This was the President dive days ago…I don’t think Sessions would hide investigations from him, so if you read this I don’t expect much, but will see…
Indeed. That reads crystal clear to me.
Counter espionage isn’t Trump’s thing. He’s not an actor. He’s a player. His distrust of Sessions is real. It’s not acting.
This is very disappointing. The only way Trump can succeed is by having someone be made of an example of. Or else this place will still leak to reporters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
1. What is your take on Rosenstein? White or Black hat?
2. How do you read the 92-5 results of Wray’s confirmation?
3. Rough guess on how long it takes for someone to go to jail from previous administration and/or
anyone related or involved with the Clinton’s?
LikeLiked by 1 person
How hard could it be to figger out who is leaking? Good Grief.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
and on record as stealing government documents including classified ones. (his memos)
More cats less Congresscritters
That is something I can agree with
Sessions is holding a presser to tell us that he is investigating whether or not he can investigate or if in fact there is anything to investigate.
Nothing to see here. Move along.
While I disagree with many that does not make me a troll anymore that it makes those who disagree with me a troll.
Why is it said by our side that we need to be inclusive and not shut out those from our side who we disagree with. All too often I see that it is quite the opposite. We will shout down, demean, call someone names and try to shut them out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is one thing to think the AG is weak because he doesn’t move in the manner you like or as quickly. However, to call him a swamper just shows YOUR ignorance. What a pure dumbass statement.
Actually he is worst than the swampers because he is disguised in a good guy mask.
You mean like Anthony Weiner?
