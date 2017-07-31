Laura Ingraham Interviews Corey Lewandowski….

CTH doesn’t know enough about General John Kelly (specifically) to be overly concerned about his political influence as Chief-of-Staff.
However, CTH does know how the Administrative State operates, and therein everyone should watch closely and cautiously.
If the President becomes isolated from his base of support, and consequently removed from his campaign promises, John Kelly will be the cause.
The administrative state, facilitated by both Republicans and Democrat wings of the UniParty, have a descending list of priorities. At the top of that list are: •continuance of the Multinational Corporate financial system, •crony capitalistic trade deals, •control over multinational banking systems, and •a porous U.S. border to include massive migration.
To facilitate and retain these priorities the President must be marginalized. To gain that marginalization the Deep State agenda is to isolate the existential threat that is Trump. One of the key indicators on John Kelly will be if the “physical structure” of the Southern Security Border Wall is abandoned. That’s a tripwire to watch.
Trust is tenuous. The absence of trust makes everyone nervous.
Well one thing about Generals – if they don’t work out there usually is a big fight and they’re gone!
So why the upset over Kelly ? Did I miss something?
Everyone is scared they got to him. It’s getting so there are Decepticons everywhere.
What has our President done since taking office that makes you worry that the WALL won’t be built? The Paris Accord was the biggest challenge to date for our President. He had the pressure of the entire world as well as some in his administration and he said to them all that in order to MAGA and allow it to be completely Energy Independent as well as Energy Dominate, the Paris Accord had to go! Our President has stood up for Christians across our country and throughout the world. The visit to Poland solidified his love and admiration for Defenders of Christ.
The parents that lost loved ones are near and dear to his heart. We don’t know what will happen in the Senate to Kate’s Law and Sanctuary Cities because of the 60 vote tress hold but the one thing our President controls is shutting down the government.
He would do that in a NY minute to make sure the funding for the WALL is appropriated! Also, we are about to renegotiate NAFTA! The Mexicans are about to have their asses to them. That $60 Billion dollar surplus will become a thing of the past! We may allow them to keep a slight surplus if funding for the wall occurs.
Let’s be honest. Last week was nothing short of chaos. The hiring and firing of Anthony was bizarre to say the least. Even the world class organization would have setbacks and failures at times. Why it is so difficult to understand that Trump might just made some rookie mistakes?
You say chaos. I say … genius.
Because there’s an unhealthy level of hero worship going on, imo, and heroes can’t be wrong. Ever. It’s much easier and more practical to accept the man is fallible like all men, and mistakes will be made, rookie and otherwise. PDJT is under pressure the likes of which none of us will ever (thank goodness) have to withstand, and just because he looks cool, calm and collected doesn’t mean he is all the time.
Everyone needs to do some deep breathing or meditation or sumthin. This isn’t getting us anywhere.
Sadly he wasn’t allowed any of that because of the leaks. Hopefully Gucci Mucci actually cleared as much out as has been rumored.
Nope. President Trump is doing what I want him to and needs to be done – upset and roil the status quo. He will stick with what works and self correct when it don’t. More chaos in that sewer would suit me fine. Stir the water to get some circulation…
Hiring Scaramucci may have been a mistake, but it may also have been strategic. He exposed the connection between Lizza and Priebus, for one thing. It could be that he asked Lizza to promise to keep it off the record, but then said things so deliberately salacious that he knew it would get published. Obviously details are hazy but it’s just too many lucky bounces for me to believe that we’re being told the whole story.
Priebus is gone (thank God) so give me some more chaos please!!
If you need something to be really depressed about think about this – The Dodgers, Cubs and the Nationals are all in 1st place.
Ok, the Nationals will choke, but still…….
Go Astros!
Yes sir !
Taking a break. Going hiking! Recharge my batteries and unplug! Nothing better than the great outdoors! So, keep the faith, treepers! Hold down the fort! 🙂
But it’s dark out.
This reminds me of before the Paris Treaty when people were freaking out about Cohn saying Trump has “evolved” Guess what, Trump ended up still pulling us out of the disastrous treaty.
He hasn’t kept every promise, but has already fulfilled a hell of a lot more than your typical Republican President.(and politician) He has kept promises on energy independence, trade, SC pick(and many other lower court judges) travel ban, stricter immigration enforcement, and much else.
He has kept many promises while Republicans in Congress have been sabotaging him at every step. The wall won’t be easy, because of them, just like Obamacare. I do think Trump is going to do his best though. He has certainly shown that he has tried honor many of his campaign promises.
Regarding the article that states Gen Kelly has convinced Trump to not build a wall or a full wall …
It’s BS!
Trump has said all along that while there will be a wall, it does not have to be continuous or, in some places, even a wall, but a fence.
This is not new at all.
Regarding isolating Trump, maybe, but, really? When has Trump been isolated?
No, not gunna happen.
As long as he keeps his twitter account and rallies, he’ll never be isolated.
Candid interview from Corey, valid criticism in my opinion. If it’s a matter of not having the right people in place to move the agenda along, I hope bringing General Kelly in is a step in the right direction.
People want this guy Lewandowski to be an official spokesman? He didn’t even address the fact that the polls have been substantially wrong, that they are a tool that’s being used to demoralize the base. He just bought into the narrative and tried to make weak excuses.
Trump’s real surrogates talk about how much has been accomplished & Lewandowski says it’s the administrations fault for not firing all the Obama people and getting their own in place. He says that President Trump hasn’t had any legislative accomplishments yet. What were BO’s legislative accomplishments? Lewandowski just co-opts the MSM viewpoint instead of pointing out that the Dems blocked all President Trump’s appointments so that there were delays in getting the staff changes they needed. I say leave Lewandowski in the woods. He may indeed believe in President Trump’s agenda but he clearly hasn’t read Sun Tzu.
