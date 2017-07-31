Laura Ingraham Interviews Corey Lewandowski….

CTH doesn’t know enough about General John Kelly (specifically) to be overly concerned about his political influence as Chief-of-Staff.

However, CTH does know how the Administrative State operates, and therein everyone should watch closely and cautiously.

If the President becomes isolated from his base of support, and consequently removed from his campaign promises, John Kelly will be the cause.

The administrative state, facilitated by both Republicans and Democrat wings of the UniParty, have a descending list of priorities. At the top of that list are: •continuance of the Multinational Corporate financial system, •crony capitalistic trade deals, •control over multinational banking systems, and •a porous U.S. border to include massive migration.

To facilitate and retain these priorities the President must be marginalized. To gain that marginalization the Deep State agenda is to isolate the existential threat that is Trump. One of the key indicators on John Kelly will be if the “physical structure” of the Southern Security Border Wall is abandoned. That’s a tripwire to watch.

Trust is tenuous. The absence of trust makes everyone nervous.

Advertisements