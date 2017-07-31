Economic Conflict – China Prepares To Drop Panda Mask…

Don’t focus on the waves, look closely at the tide.

You wouldn’t know if you just paid attention to the MSM presentations on developments in China, however internally China has already made the shift from Panda to Red Dragon. Over the past twenty years China has climbed economically driven mostly by massive internal manufacturing bolstered by strong central authority controls over their growth.

The Communist Party of China (CPC) is rarely discussed within most media conversations about China’s economic strength. However, in the face of a U.S. President who is no longer going to enable an erosion of America’s economy, President Trump’s trade policies become a risk to the objectives of Xi Jinping.

Big Panda drops the mask and shows the Red Dragon beneath the surface.

The exhibition of China’s military during a parade last weekend, and the words from China’s President Xi Jinping in combination with their facilitation of N-Korea’s aggression, reflect an increasingly obvious outlook China is preparing for conflict; and the Communist Party of China is rallying the Chinese people with a call for economic patriotism.

CHINA – […] The CPC undertakes noble responsibilities to ensure China’s peace and development, and enable people to realize their dreams. The ambitious responsibilities will be better identified when viewed in a historical context. The CPC, Chinese government and the military should take on their responsibilities. National cohesion is critical for the people’s wellbeing and country’s competitiveness, yet opposing voices often find favor in diverse public opinions. Hence, having a firm leader is crucial for a power’s comprehensive national strength.

While leaders of other countries do everything to look witty and eloquent in front of the camera, a Chinese leader is devoted to real work. It’s clear who knows his country, unites the people and inspires the military. China has formidable tasks ahead, which may be completely new to us. Modern countries have all designed a decision-making system that centers on a scientific and democratic approach. But as history proves, none of these can replace the leader’s wisdom. Having a brilliant leader is often a crucial factor in deciding a country’s fate. China aims to rejuvenate the nation under the CPC’s leadership after past ordeals. But this involves remarkable internal governance and international leadership, which is a big test for the nation. It would be a noble and formidable undertaking for the CPC Central Committee with Xi as the core to lead today’s China. (link)

Andrewalinx provides a good encapsulation of how this official editorial from the Chinese Government should be interpreted:

That article seems to be signaling what SD termed the Red Dragon approach which is China getting ready for a trade war with the U.S. A lot of it looks like beginning to signal seizing of assets and becoming a much more central controlled economy.

China has been putting up a gilded appearance of a semi capitalist economy since the 1970’s and this article reads like they are about to drop the gild and go full blatant centralization.

This is not a swipe at the President of the United states or a compliment but more of creating the justification narrative as to why the current leaders of China are going to be breaking from the approach of the past leaders and go for a more blatant state run economy and frame the trade war in as positive a spin as they can get away with.

I see this as more confirmation that China has committed itself to going to economic war with the United States.

China has no cultural or political space between peace and war; they are a historic nation based on two points of polarity. They see peace and war as coexisting with each other. China accepts and believes opposite or contrary forces may actually be complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world, and they may give rise to each other as they interrelate to one another. Flowing between these polar states is a natural dynamic to be used -with serious contemplation- in advancing objectives as needed.

Peace or war. Win or lose. Yin and Yang. Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome. If it does not benefit China, it is not done. The outlook is simply, a polarity of peace or war. In politics or economics the same perspective is true. It is a zero-sum outlook.

Therefore, when you see China publicly use strong language – it indicates a level of internal disposition beyond the defined western angst. Big Panda becomes Red Dragon; there is no mid-status or evolutionary phase. Every American associated with investment, economics and China would be well advised to put their business affairs in order accordingly.

