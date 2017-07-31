Economic Conflict – China Prepares To Drop Panda Mask…

Don’t focus on the waves, look closely at the tide.
You wouldn’t know if you just paid attention to the MSM presentations on developments in China, however internally China has already made the shift from Panda to Red Dragon. Over the past twenty years China has climbed economically driven mostly by massive internal manufacturing bolstered by strong central authority controls over their growth.
The Communist Party of China (CPC) is rarely discussed within most media conversations about China’s economic strength. However, in the face of a U.S. President who is no longer going to enable an erosion of America’s economy, President Trump’s trade policies become a risk to the objectives of Xi Jinping.
Big Panda drops the mask and shows the Red Dragon beneath the surface.
The exhibition of China’s military during a parade last weekend, and the words from China’s President Xi Jinping in combination with their facilitation of N-Korea’s aggression, reflect an increasingly obvious outlook China is preparing for conflict; and the Communist Party of China is rallying the Chinese people with a call for economic patriotism.
CHINA – […] The CPC undertakes noble responsibilities to ensure China’s peace and development, and enable people to realize their dreams. The ambitious responsibilities will be better identified when viewed in a historical context.
The CPC, Chinese government and the military should take on their responsibilities. National cohesion is critical for the people’s wellbeing and country’s competitiveness, yet opposing voices often find favor in diverse public opinions. Hence, having a firm leader is crucial for a power’s comprehensive national strength.
While leaders of other countries do everything to look witty and eloquent in front of the camera, a Chinese leader is devoted to real work. It’s clear who knows his country, unites the people and inspires the military.
China has formidable tasks ahead, which may be completely new to us. Modern countries have all designed a decision-making system that centers on a scientific and democratic approach. But as history proves, none of these can replace the leader’s wisdom. Having a brilliant leader is often a crucial factor in deciding a country’s fate.
China aims to rejuvenate the nation under the CPC’s leadership after past ordeals. But this involves remarkable internal governance and international leadership, which is a big test for the nation. It would be a noble and formidable undertaking for the CPC Central Committee with Xi as the core to lead today’s China. (link)
Andrewalinx provides a good encapsulation of how this official editorial from the Chinese Government should be interpreted:
That article seems to be signaling what SD termed the Red Dragon approach which is China getting ready for a trade war with the U.S. A lot of it looks like beginning to signal seizing of assets and becoming a much more central controlled economy.
China has been putting up a gilded appearance of a semi capitalist economy since the 1970’s and this article reads like they are about to drop the gild and go full blatant centralization.
This is not a swipe at the President of the United states or a compliment but more of creating the justification narrative as to why the current leaders of China are going to be breaking from the approach of the past leaders and go for a more blatant state run economy and frame the trade war in as positive a spin as they can get away with.
I see this as more confirmation that China has committed itself to going to economic war with the United States.
China has no cultural or political space between peace and war; they are a historic nation based on two points of polarity. They see peace and war as coexisting with each other. China accepts and believes opposite or contrary forces may actually be complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world, and they may give rise to each other as they interrelate to one another. Flowing between these polar states is a natural dynamic to be used -with serious contemplation- in advancing objectives as needed.
Peace or war. Win or lose. Yin and Yang. Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome. If it does not benefit China, it is not done. The outlook is simply, a polarity of peace or war. In politics or economics the same perspective is true. It is a zero-sum outlook.
Therefore, when you see China publicly use strong language – it indicates a level of internal disposition beyond the defined western angst. Big Panda becomes Red Dragon; there is no mid-status or evolutionary phase. Every American associated with investment, economics and China would be well advised to put their business affairs in order accordingly.
Trump don’t play. He’ll give others the opportunity to do right and if they don’t………well, complicated business folks!
Oh Wolf, THAT is deelicious hyperbole!
I find karmic satisfaction in giving the ChiComs a bit of skin-flaking sunlight. They did some nasty things. They deserve some “face time”.
It was extremely painful to watch what they got away with, thanks to our treasonous Americommies. Their exuberant humiliation of their victims was galling beyond belief.
Let there be justice, even if the sky must fall.
🐉 😡
We must never forget everything that China stole! When it comes to the protection of intellectual property, China is one of the world’s leading scofflaws. Everything is copied in the country, from designer watches to cars.
And what they didnt copy, they bought with money orders to presidential campaigns, ie nuclear secerts
Just look at the pictures in the Daily Mail article of their military. Everything, literally *everything*, all military hardware, vehicle, uniform, aircraft, weapon, etc has neen copied or stolen from some other country. They literally have no unique concepts or innovation.
I wonder if we have equipment superiority anymore?
Wish I still had the article I read that explained the chinese thinking as it was exactly as you said — “copied or stolen from some other country. They literally have no unique concepts or innovation.”
IIRC Chinese thinking is opposite the American thought process of the entrepreneurial, creative mindset. They do not think this way and therefore MUST copy, steal concepts or innovations to move forward. They have stolen so much from America and companies like Apple are stupid enough to hand it to them practically on a silver platter.
When I grew up “Made In China” was product one didn’t buy.
President Trump must go to trade war with China in order to MAGA as China will not relinquish what they have stolen. There’s no turning back for them.
Agreed.
The PRIORITY behind everything China has done since inception is war with the US – be it economic or military. China weaponized peace. We were idiots. Much of this was due to the left pressuring Nixon at home. He fell into a Chinese trap, which moved imperceptibly slow like a Venus fly trap, so it was never obvious. Trump flew us out at the last minute.
As a young gal working in the steel industry, I had a very wise boss who did not agree with the Nixon/China policies. He said, in the future the greatest threat to our nation will be China, and we will be to blame. My boss is long gone, as is the steel company, but his words play in my head.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Very wise, indeed.
Nixon was extremely “pushable”, and the infiltrated media used that to push his buttons. There was lots of talk about the safety of the relationship back then, and reassurance that we would be careful, but China was EXTREMELY patient, and bided its time on detectable subversion. Their opening move was to send “Mao jacket” students here, into science and engineering classes. They loosened up year after year. Over time, after that, what we SAW was the adoption of much Western/outside culture in China – a calculated risk on the CCP’s part. What we didn’t see was THEIR subversion here, which was much, much, much more stealthy.
I’m not so anti-communist that I think China should have its own indigenous form of government. For the Chinese culture, what they have may become exactly what they want, or at least it will get there eventually. What I refuse to accept is their attempt to export their model here by subversion. I have watched them kill freedom here, by poisoning it when we’re not looking, and I think it’s time to say “Not one drop more – or else.”
“We gotta be tough, folks.” That’s my feeling. No more doormat.
…should NOT have….
I think we are forgetting history here. Nixon went to China to split the alliance between China and the USSR. There was a Cold War if you recall. I agree with Nixon motives. The real problem was due to American business, politicians, and the Left using China to undermine U.S. entrepreneurs and workers. This more than anything that China did is what places us in peril. Our country is reeling from Marxist Globalism and this is our greatest danger and threat. The weakening of the West from Marxist Globalism is primary reason that now China can assert itself.
I also thought Nixon was nuts to do it. But, of course, he had to be “first” at something big. Just like so many other political megalomaniacs.
From Coke to Levis to cars..were salivating to get their product to 5 billion or so people. Wonder how it will work out for them now.
Good I hate pandas. ChiComs are going to try and act tough. Not sure they really fully comprehend how much butthurt they are going to receive.
This will not be a walk in the park and could easily spin out of control. Be careful what you wish for.
alternative?
Agreed. We have LOTS of options. Cool heads on our shoulders will win.
WE are the only people who will let it spin out of control. As long as we are cool, calm, and don’t listen to the Chinatized media, we’re good.
None good. Just because we believe we have the economic leverage does not mean we will not suffer some also. Also, China may decide to accelerate there expansion plans to rally support amongst their citizens.
The solution to getting out of a slow, twisted, patient plot, is often a series of abrupt, steep, sharp turns. Just hang on.
We are now IN THE GAME instead of pretending there isn’t one.
Pandas are carnivores who are vegan and refuse to reproduce in any meaningful way.
At the moment, whilst the Chinese middle class is largely vacant but developing, the Chinese economy can’t afford to lose the US consumer. So while a trade war might be in the Chinese interest it remains to be seen what effect it would have on their economy.
The way I see it is that China is only ever 1 step ahead of the economic reaper because their monetary policy of the last decade or so is not founded on sound principles. Eventually deflation has to hit them and it’ll hit hard. So either they stop screwing with their currency and lift their poor into the middle class or a trade war might collapse.
The panda mask might be off but I only see a paper dragon beneath.
I agree.
I say bring it on red dragon. Go Trump! Go USA!!
Sorry but you have not paid attention in class at all! In ww1 & 2 we trained supplied and saved both Russia and China from complete annihilation. We share a space station with both! They both buy trillions in US savings bonds investing directly in us the US! Your lack of tgis knowledge is depressing! Makes me think your invested in warmongering!
Notice all the Chinese people buying properties in the US?
The Chinese wants what’s best for us! The Chinese love us! They are with us! *foams at the mouth*
I am so very tired of seeing chinese made merchandise fill up the shelves in so many of our stores that I am looking forward to seeing labels with the words Made in the USA.
Same here Peace! There’s actually quite a bit out there already. I’ve been on the American made mission for over 3 years now and it’s a lot of fun… kinda like a treasure hunt! Here’s some of the products and companies I have found over the years:
http://www.americanretailusa.com
Happy hunting! 😀
My state, NC is already tooling up by planting cotton again. We were the leader in textiles until the 70’s when that left for Asian continents. Let’s see what happens. I’ll be glad to pay more for a good American made cotton tee shirt.
Re: N. Korea. Scud missiles are not ICBMs. The people who use the term ICBM are part of the problem.
China has a unique problem that war with the west will not solve (economic war or any other kind). As the living standard of her people rise they will look around the world and see that they are the only major nation in which the producing classes have no right to self determination.
You’re assuming the people who inhabit Anglo-Saxon societies in their present forms are in fact avatars of universal humanity. Our political systems are a product of ethnicity and culture, and they will not exist elsewhere as the man neocon ‘nation building’ exercises have so amply demonstrated. China’s political culture coalesces around the ‘mandate of heaven’. The communists embedded their ideology within Confucian reference points and thus assumed the mantle. Now the ‘Communist’ party, which is more accurately a technocratic-corporatist governing entity, is intent upon managing China’s rise to global prominence in much the same fashion Imperial Germany did – authoritarian (but not totalitarian) political structure using the power of the state to ensure industry can compete internationally, and is protected domestically. There’s also been a distinct trend in the last few years toward Confucian conservatism. Gays are banned from TV. They know great power does not derive from permissive values. Don’t invest your hopes in the rather blinkered view everybody wants to be American. Chinese civilization has been around a long time, and not once have they even approached democracy in their mentality.
The Cold War was real noting Nixon played the Chinese against the Russians.
For all the bad mouthing of Globalist, the positive was making Chinese into Capitalist instead cannon fodder and getting our folks killed. China will not go to war because Americans didn’t buy their products.
The down side is not one Chinese product I’ve bought in the last 20 years lasted more than two years.
Two nights ago we Had Chinese food at a small local shop. We know the owner, a Chinese man, who is truly a kind, generous person. He married an Americans and they are raising their two kids at the little restaurant while they both work 12-14 hour days, 6 days a week.
When we were ready to cash out, he said no charge! I was shocked. I had given them a bucket full of raspberry start earlier, but never expected a free dinner.
We talked for awhile and the owner said he was taking his family to china for the month of September. Happy that he was taking a vacation, I said “good that you are going now as the leaders our our country’s are quarreling over NK and trade.” He quickly responded “no problem, no war because it will blow up the world.” I smiled and we parted.
Important thing to remember – “refusing to be a sucker in peace” is not the same as “war”.
Trump is doing something no President has done since long before Nixon. He is letting China show its true face to us. That isn’t a bad thing at all. He got China to turn off their invisibility.
China wants to be number one. That will mean bullying us in the future. Exporting their commie corruption here. Not just one Clinton Crime Family. LOTS of them. If we don’t want that future, we have to stand up. As we have been, and as we will.
The idea that America was the world’s “one last superpower” when the Berlin wall fell was a delusion, encouraged by the nasty treasonous media. We were as “in charge” as Michael Jackson was in charge of his empire, hooked on drugs, pedophilia, and his addiction to fame. FAKE “in chage”. We were a Hollywood superpower.
The delusion glasses are off now. Time for painful but healthy reality – including our relationship with China.
I remember one time when I had my plumber over to work on my well pump, and he had to replace a leaky fitting. The original cheap part was Chinese made. It had a pinhole leak in the metal and the threads around the connection were leaking. He told me he could put a Chinese made replacement part on that cost 50 cents, and I would be calling him back over sooner or later. Or he could put an American made version of the same part and it would cost 5 dollars. But he’d never be back to replace it. The Chinese crap is made of the lowest grade material and machined so poorly that the male/female comnection won’t even screw in right. Folks, we can either lay down and keep getting fleeced, or we can fight. I have the belly for it, but I don’t know about the rest of the country, and I know the MSM enemy within is going to blame everything on Trump and MAGA when the going gets tough.
Bill Clinton left a hell of a legacy (other than Monica of course) he gave NK nukes and was instrumental in getting China into WTO and trade deals with US!
He did an awesome job protecting Americans and Americas future, don’t you think?! /s
“Every American associated with investment, economics and China would be well advised to put their business affairs in order accordingly.”
Indeed.
I wonder what this means for Chinese investment in the US. For some time now, we have been trading our real estate for cheap Chinese-made consumer goods. Chinese investors have been buying up so much real estate on the west coast that it is skewing the market.
Does this mean Chinese investors will be selling their US real estate holdings? If so, we can prepare for and benefit from that.
Do any real estate Treepers have any thoughts on this?
