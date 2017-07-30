A Perfect Fit? The Team That Might Hire Colin Kaepernick….

Colin Kaepernick is the racial activist pro-football player who drew a great deal of criticism for his refusal to stand for the national anthem.

He mocks the U.S. military and has not played football since the San Francisco 49ers benched, then released him.

Finding a fit for his talents off the field has proven quite difficult as most NFL teams don’t want to deal with his divisive baggage and the potential to lose the majority of their fans.

Unfortunately Ferguson Missouri doesn’t have a pro-football team, so that leaves the next best location….

Without cheating and peeking, what city do you think would be considering him?

Answer below:

Yup, BALTIMORE

Perfect fit?

65 Responses to A Perfect Fit? The Team That Might Hire Colin Kaepernick….

  1. Brian L says:
    July 30, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    A match made in heaven.

  2. conservativeinny says:
    July 30, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Perfect fit. The Modells are not my favorite football owners…they destroyed and abandoned the Browns IMHO

  3. coveyouthband says:
    July 30, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Yup. Ying & Yang on the way to the water closet……

  4. BAMAFan says:
    July 30, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Guessed Baltimore. Where do I pick up my prize?

  5. snarkybeach says:
    July 30, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Baltimore signed an Arena QB. I’m guessing Raven fans were lighting up their phones against Colin Kaepernick.

  6. joshua says:
    July 30, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    they can’t afford him.

  7. annieoakley says:
    July 30, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Thug city. He will fit right in.

  8. rsanchez1990 says:
    July 30, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Baltimore sports teams are already used to playing to empty stadiums, so might as well sign a player who will make the people who can pay stay away and will work up into a riot the people who can’t pay.

    Back in 2015, the Orioles had to play a game to an empty stadium because of all the rioting and looting going on around Baltimore, so they really are used to empty stadiums down in Baltimore:

    http://www.masslive.com/sports/2015/04/baltimore_orioles_no-fan_game.html

    • wheatietoo says:
      July 30, 2017 at 10:50 pm

      Fans of other teams won’t want to see Kaepernick either.

      Other teams should realize this by now.
      They can expect low turnout and low ratings…for any game with Kaepernick playing.

      Whatever team hires him will see an automatic drop in fans.

  9. AndrewJackson says:
    July 30, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    For once I was able to get the question right.

  10. nuthinmuffin says:
    July 30, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    i just read he wasn’t picked

  11. Publius2016 says:
    July 30, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Tenor was banished by the NFL for playing for joy of God! Brady was suspended for the having the temerity of fighting false NFL charges. Last season, many players and coaches took a knee but some refused to visit the White House! Mark my words, Baltimore will not see the Super Bowl anytime soon.

  12. LBB says:
    July 30, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti was asked by a fan on why he would ever sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

    http://www.baltimoresun.com/sports/94220461-132.html

    Lots of hemming & hawing .

  13. Publius2016 says:
    July 30, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Tebow

  14. Menagerie says:
    July 30, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Don’t shoot and we won’t loot? What a proud slogan. I’m shaking my head at the IQ it would take to carry a sign like that. Would it even register on the test?

  15. keeler says:
    July 30, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Kapernick will wind up as an ESPN talking head, and ESPN will continue to shed subscribers as a result.

  16. wheatietoo says:
    July 30, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Kaepernick didn’t just hurt the 49ers…he hurt the NFL as a whole.

    He spawned a whole lot of other knee-takers, even in the college and high school teams.
    It became a spreading cancer.

    It will be interesting to see what happens in this upcoming season.
    Fans have not forgotten…and they are still pissed off.

    • areyoustillalive says:
      July 30, 2017 at 10:58 pm

      Exactly. He’s a cancer that any locker roon doesn’t need to have in it.

      As for the Ravens, take RG3. They are looking at him. He’s a good fit until Flacco gets healthy.
      Even for free, Kap isn’t worth the problems he’ll create no matter how badly you need a QB.

      • scott467 says:
        July 30, 2017 at 11:27 pm

        “Even for free, Kap isn’t worth the problems he’ll create no matter how badly you need a QB.”

        _______________

        Maybe you have stumbled onto the solution for Colon’s employment problem.

        Maybe he should be paying a team to let him play, make it worth their while.

        .

  17. mikebrezzze says:
    July 30, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    After he gets mugged and robbed, he’ll high tail it out of there back to Fresno

  18. areyoustillalive says:
    July 30, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Personally, I’ve been involved with team sports as a player, coach and as a spectator.

    He isn’t going to fit anywhere. There are two problems with him. One being he hasn’t played in a long time. Away from the game like that tends to do two things. You get sick of the grind of practice and you develop a strong negativity to being hit.

    The second is your skills diminish. That is the bigger problem.
    But the honest answer is simply, “Who the heck needs that kind of distraction in the locker room?”
    No one needs players having to defend or take questions about another player. These guys are here to find a job. And everything that interrupts that is a problem.
    There is just to much baggage. To much focus on him and not the team or the goal.
    The idiot hasn’t done one thing to make this right or to back down.
    He isn’t a team player. He’s a distraction that no team can afford. If he does poorly, he will react poorly. If he excels, he’ll open him mouth and put his own foot in it.

  19. billarysserverroom says:
    July 30, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    I can’t even post the first music vid that came to mind in the respectable company I consider you all to be. This was actually my second choice to express my opinion. If you click it I’ll promise to pray for you. That’s only fair.

    SUPER SALTY LANGUAGE ALERT

    From the West Coast with love. “Straight Outta Compton” the movie missed a chapter or two.

    • TimeIsNow says:
      July 30, 2017 at 11:07 pm

      What most don’t understand, is that Black people have been pushed, “Straight Outta’ Compton” by Hispanics, who have taken completely over in the town. Irony much??

      • billarysserverroom says:
        July 30, 2017 at 11:21 pm

        California is a beautiful place. But they have leaders who buy into themselves instead of the tax payers. If I had a dollar for everything I was fortunate enough to buy – that wasn’t legal in CA…

        Nevermind that. Does anyone from CA want a Christmas present from Uncle BSR wink wink?

  20. starfcker says:
    July 30, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Lack of talent is his biggest problem. Teams know how to defend the read option now, and he has lost a lot of weight due to vegan diet, so he’s not as strong. Never has been a great pocket quarterback. I was more put off when he sat on the bench during the national anthem. The knee seemed humble enough. But his coach or owner should have known it would enrage fans and put a stop to it.

  21. Archie says:
    July 30, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Did Kap get his college degree? Maybe he can go back to the NCAA.

  22. Jason Johns says:
    July 30, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Washington was my guess.

  23. billarysserverroom says:
    July 30, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Has CTH considered offering him a modest contract? I’m willing to donate $10.00 per month to hear this moron give me a chuckle. Anyone else?

    We could get this up to a few dozen bucks and win the sweepstakes so buyer beware!

  24. citizen817 says:
    July 30, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Baltimore football fans love their Ravens. It doesn’t matter who they hire, fire, or trade away. They always play to a sold out stadium. The Ravens have sold out every home game since the franchise was started in 1996. I don’t think he will get signed here in Baltimore. They just signed David Olson 2 days ago, and they already have Ryan Mallett as backup to Joe Flacco who is expected to miss
    1 week with back injury. Personally, I don’t care, as I am not a Ravens fan.

  25. Minnie says:
    July 30, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Oh, the irony 😐

  26. fleporeblog says:
    July 30, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    That is a shame because I have a lot of respect for their coach, John Harbaugh. This team did the right thing when it came to the RB that beat his wife and dragged her into an elevator. His name was Ray Rice. He never got to play again in the NFL after he was cut by the Ravens.

    Ray Lewis met with our President at Trump Tower sometime after he won the election. He was there with the great, Jim Brown and Pastor Scott. They discussed their program known as Amer-I-Can for young black youth. Ray Lewis is beloved by the Ravens. Hopefully he can knock some sense into them.

    http://blackchristiannews.com/2016/12/jim-brown-ray-lewis-and-pastor-darrell-scott-meet-with-donald-trump-to-discuss-amer-i-can-nonprofit-program-to-benefit-inner-city-youth/

    From the article linked above:

    President-elect Donald Trump met with football legend Jim Brown and all star linebacker Ray Lewis to hear a pitch about a program that serves African American communities.

    ‘We couldn’t have had a better meeting,’ said Brown. The graciousness, the intelligence, the reception we got was fantastic,’ said Brown after the meeting.

    I hope the Ravens don’t bring this guy in.

  27. scott467 says:
    July 30, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    I guessed right, lol!

    Baltimore is as synonymous with riots as Ferguson!

    .

  28. mikebrezzze says:
    July 30, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Might as well hire him, Ray Lewis was a murdering asswipe!

  29. Bouchart says:
    July 30, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    Batlimorgue

  30. Watcher says:
    July 30, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Which girlfriend to take the blm loony or the trany?

  31. quintrillion says:
    July 30, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    I guessed the nation of islam team Farrakhan.. no football team there.. wonder why. That’s the only place this radical anti-american dope fits.

  32. Windy Day says:
    July 30, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    I guessed Chicago. No chicken dinner for me!

