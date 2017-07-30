A Perfect Fit? The Team That Might Hire Colin Kaepernick….

Colin Kaepernick is the racial activist pro-football player who drew a great deal of criticism for his refusal to stand for the national anthem.
He mocks the U.S. military and has not played football since the San Francisco 49ers benched, then released him.
Finding a fit for his talents off the field has proven quite difficult as most NFL teams don’t want to deal with his divisive baggage and the potential to lose the majority of their fans.
Unfortunately Ferguson Missouri doesn’t have a pro-football team, so that leaves the next best location….
Without cheating and peeking, what city do you think would be considering him?
Answer below:
Yup, BALTIMORE
Perfect fit?
A match made in heaven.
hell
Yep, right where he belongs. No wonder I no longer watch football.
Perfect fit. The Modells are not my favorite football owners…they destroyed and abandoned the Browns IMHO
Yup. Ying & Yang on the way to the water closet……
Guessed Baltimore. Where do I pick up my prize?
You were going to get an ugly pair of Nike Airs…
but they were looted in a smash-n-grab, the store burned down, and the owners aren’t coming back. 😦
…and as a result of the looting the shoe sizes are different and each shoe is a different style…
Only the sneakers are gone. All the WORK boots are still on the shelves.
daveinsocal,
I like that you connected the dots…2 thumbs up fellow patriot!!!
me too 🙂
The second I saw the title I had a mantra of “please not Seattle” on repeat.
In downtown Baltimore….keys are inside the ignition. Good luck. 😝
And me! Our prise is winning!
Baltimore signed an Arena QB. I’m guessing Raven fans were lighting up their phones against Colin Kaepernick.
LikeLiked by 2 people
His mom is white and he was raised by a white family. He’s not authentic black.
they can’t afford him.
Thug city. He will fit right in.
Thug team
Baltimore sports teams are already used to playing to empty stadiums, so might as well sign a player who will make the people who can pay stay away and will work up into a riot the people who can’t pay.
Back in 2015, the Orioles had to play a game to an empty stadium because of all the rioting and looting going on around Baltimore, so they really are used to empty stadiums down in Baltimore:
http://www.masslive.com/sports/2015/04/baltimore_orioles_no-fan_game.html
Fans of other teams won’t want to see Kaepernick either.
Other teams should realize this by now.
They can expect low turnout and low ratings…for any game with Kaepernick playing.
Whatever team hires him will see an automatic drop in fans.
For once I was able to get the question right.
i just read he wasn’t picked
Oh, but that is so unfair /s
Tenor was banished by the NFL for playing for joy of God! Brady was suspended for the having the temerity of fighting false NFL charges. Last season, many players and coaches took a knee but some refused to visit the White House! Mark my words, Baltimore will not see the Super Bowl anytime soon.
Tebow
Real courage
Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti was asked by a fan on why he would ever sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)
http://www.baltimoresun.com/sports/94220461-132.html
Lots of hemming & hawing .
Tebow
Don’t shoot and we won’t loot? What a proud slogan. I’m shaking my head at the IQ it would take to carry a sign like that. Would it even register on the test?
I suspect the combined IQs of every sign holder in that picture wouldn’t register.
Aww, come on now.
I’m sure they could give a box of “Sporks” a run for their money!
Ok…
A small box.
/s
LOL!
It sure does… That is the idiot quotient… Like hardness scales for steels and rubbers, there are different scales for intelligence, and stupidity…
Menagerie, the “intelligent quotient” will take offense of you thinking there is any in Baltimore. After Dr. Carson’s treatment at Hopkins medical school commencement, I am now questioning there being an abundance of I.Q. at the school. Pathetic display of intolerance and racism toward an exceptional man.
Kapernick will wind up as an ESPN talking head, and ESPN will continue to shed subscribers as a result.
Kaepernick didn’t just hurt the 49ers…he hurt the NFL as a whole.
He spawned a whole lot of other knee-takers, even in the college and high school teams.
It became a spreading cancer.
It will be interesting to see what happens in this upcoming season.
Fans have not forgotten…and they are still pissed off.
Exactly. He’s a cancer that any locker roon doesn’t need to have in it.
As for the Ravens, take RG3. They are looking at him. He’s a good fit until Flacco gets healthy.
Even for free, Kap isn’t worth the problems he’ll create no matter how badly you need a QB.
“Even for free, Kap isn’t worth the problems he’ll create no matter how badly you need a QB.”
_______________
Maybe you have stumbled onto the solution for Colon’s employment problem.
Maybe he should be paying a team to let him play, make it worth their while.
.
After he gets mugged and robbed, he’ll high tail it out of there back to Fresno
Personally, I’ve been involved with team sports as a player, coach and as a spectator.
He isn’t going to fit anywhere. There are two problems with him. One being he hasn’t played in a long time. Away from the game like that tends to do two things. You get sick of the grind of practice and you develop a strong negativity to being hit.
The second is your skills diminish. That is the bigger problem.
But the honest answer is simply, “Who the heck needs that kind of distraction in the locker room?”
No one needs players having to defend or take questions about another player. These guys are here to find a job. And everything that interrupts that is a problem.
There is just to much baggage. To much focus on him and not the team or the goal.
The idiot hasn’t done one thing to make this right or to back down.
He isn’t a team player. He’s a distraction that no team can afford. If he does poorly, he will react poorly. If he excels, he’ll open him mouth and put his own foot in it.
Any player that hijacks the audience and uses it for a platform for his own personal political statement, is a selfish grandstander and should be dismissed immediately.
Kaepernick felt emboldened because Obama was in the WH.
That dreadful situation has changed now, thank God.
Like +99
Excellent, Wheatie. MAGA likes…
Spot on, areyoustillalive👍
I can’t even post the first music vid that came to mind in the respectable company I consider you all to be. This was actually my second choice to express my opinion. If you click it I’ll promise to pray for you. That’s only fair.
SUPER SALTY LANGUAGE ALERT
From the West Coast with love. “Straight Outta Compton” the movie missed a chapter or two.
What most don’t understand, is that Black people have been pushed, “Straight Outta’ Compton” by Hispanics, who have taken completely over in the town. Irony much??
California is a beautiful place. But they have leaders who buy into themselves instead of the tax payers. If I had a dollar for everything I was fortunate enough to buy – that wasn’t legal in CA…
Nevermind that. Does anyone from CA want a Christmas present from Uncle BSR wink wink?
Lack of talent is his biggest problem. Teams know how to defend the read option now, and he has lost a lot of weight due to vegan diet, so he’s not as strong. Never has been a great pocket quarterback. I was more put off when he sat on the bench during the national anthem. The knee seemed humble enough. But his coach or owner should have known it would enrage fans and put a stop to it.
Did Kap get his college degree? Maybe he can go back to the NCAA.
Washington was my guess.
Has CTH considered offering him a modest contract? I’m willing to donate $10.00 per month to hear this moron give me a chuckle. Anyone else?
We could get this up to a few dozen bucks and win the sweepstakes so buyer beware!
I’m in!
Lol!
Baltimore football fans love their Ravens. It doesn’t matter who they hire, fire, or trade away. They always play to a sold out stadium. The Ravens have sold out every home game since the franchise was started in 1996. I don’t think he will get signed here in Baltimore. They just signed David Olson 2 days ago, and they already have Ryan Mallett as backup to Joe Flacco who is expected to miss
1 week with back injury. Personally, I don’t care, as I am not a Ravens fan.
Oh, the irony 😐
That is a shame because I have a lot of respect for their coach, John Harbaugh. This team did the right thing when it came to the RB that beat his wife and dragged her into an elevator. His name was Ray Rice. He never got to play again in the NFL after he was cut by the Ravens.
Ray Lewis met with our President at Trump Tower sometime after he won the election. He was there with the great, Jim Brown and Pastor Scott. They discussed their program known as Amer-I-Can for young black youth. Ray Lewis is beloved by the Ravens. Hopefully he can knock some sense into them.
http://blackchristiannews.com/2016/12/jim-brown-ray-lewis-and-pastor-darrell-scott-meet-with-donald-trump-to-discuss-amer-i-can-nonprofit-program-to-benefit-inner-city-youth/
From the article linked above:
President-elect Donald Trump met with football legend Jim Brown and all star linebacker Ray Lewis to hear a pitch about a program that serves African American communities.
‘We couldn’t have had a better meeting,’ said Brown. The graciousness, the intelligence, the reception we got was fantastic,’ said Brown after the meeting.
I hope the Ravens don’t bring this guy in.
I guessed right, lol!
Baltimore is as synonymous with riots as Ferguson!
.
Might as well hire him, Ray Lewis was a murdering asswipe!
Batlimorgue
Which girlfriend to take the blm loony or the trany?
I guessed the nation of islam team Farrakhan.. no football team there.. wonder why. That’s the only place this radical anti-american dope fits.
I guessed Chicago. No chicken dinner for me!
Guessed Baltimore – less than a second. Oh well . . .. Pride comes before a fall . . . .
