A Perfect Fit? The Team That Might Hire Colin Kaepernick….

Colin Kaepernick is the racial activist pro-football player who drew a great deal of criticism for his refusal to stand for the national anthem.

He mocks the U.S. military and has not played football since the San Francisco 49ers benched, then released him.

Finding a fit for his talents off the field has proven quite difficult as most NFL teams don’t want to deal with his divisive baggage and the potential to lose the majority of their fans.

Unfortunately Ferguson Missouri doesn’t have a pro-football team, so that leaves the next best location….

Without cheating and peeking, what city do you think would be considering him?

Answer below:

Perfect fit?

