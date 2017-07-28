John McCain Casts Legacy Vote Against American People – Votes To Continue ObamaCare…

At 1:45am on July 28th 2017, Republican Senator John McCain together with Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins voted against the ObamaCare repeal in the Senate; ensuring the failing ObamaCare health care takeover and economic drag continues.
This should not come as a surprise. McCain has a legacy of voting against the American people to the benefit of his corrupt legislative corporate handlers. Yet, the vote was still blood-boiling in ramification and consequence.
Additionally, it should be noted for an accurate record that Nevada Republican Senator Dean Heller delayed his own roll call vote, skipped his name when called, until he was able to see that McCain cast the vote against America.
When Heller was safe – as in: able to hide his malicious intent and vote “aye” at the conclusion of the roll- he gave the appearance of support. A very typical albeit Machiavellian maneuver, customarily subtle and historically utilized by Senator Ted Cruz with few paying attention.
Senator McCain’s vote holds much larger ramifications than just the continuance of ObamaCare. Inherent within the retention is a reality that any tax reform, tax cuts to benefit the middle-class, will also necessarily be diminished.
The expansion of Medicaid within ObamaCare has, by intention and design, blown a massive hole in the federal budget.
When tax reform legislation is now proposed the CBO scoring will have to factor in a large projected need for additional tax revenue. This reality essentially dooms the middle-class tax proposal of the White House unless adjustments are made.
When considering the cost of ObamaCare and expanded Medicaid expenditures, it is now likely the middle-class tax-paying workers will not only have the cost of skyrocketing health insurance premiums locked in, but they will now need to contribute more of their tax dollars to subsidize Medicaid.
Yes, this is a double-whammy impact; and yes, it was done by design. The original goal of ObamaCare was always to facilitate a collapse in the system creating single-payer as the default setting for any possible financial exit.
The vote cast by Senator John McCain carries much more than just more inflicted pain upon the middle class and health care insurance costs, it now -once again- clouds any hope for tax relief upon the forgotten American workers. It is a sad reality that there are few voices beyond President Trump looking out for the forgotten American middle-class.
However, all of that bad news established – the collapse of the healthcare insurance reform effort does open a door in tax policy. If I could capture Mick Mulvaney’s ear I would immediately suggest to him that the White House might consider shifting part of their focus of the income tax reform effort.
I would suggest that immediately President Trump and the White House tax policy team add in the removal of state income tax deductions from federal income tax filings to their planned reform.
The Trump administration is currently proposing to remove deductions on high income earners in an effort to lower rates, and yet broaden the tax base, by removal of deductions often exclusively used by high income filers.
I would strongly suggest they adjust and expand the federal tax reform proposal to include removing any deduction for local and state income taxes.
Almost immediately the liberal states, New York, Illinois and California as examples, will go bananas at such a tax proposal. However, ObamaCare’s need for revenue now gives the opportunity for such deductions to be called into question.
If retaining ObamaCare needs that revenue, then I would propose getting it from liberal states -with greatest advocacy of ObamaCare- via removal of this federal income tax deduction.
The current tax deduction laws allow and enable states with high income taxes to advance overly aggressive taxation by deducting that taxation from federal income tax liability. If the American middle-class is going to suffer under the retention of ObamaCare’s endless revenue need, then let everyone suffer under the same equity.
Hold firm to this tax reform proposal as a stick to bring Democrats back to the table and reconsider the failing economics of ObamaCare. And do not flinch. We are obviously going up against the UniParty and extreme measures are now called for.
Lastly, here’s video of Mitch McConnell conceding defeat to John McCain and his crew of like-minded Democrat brethren. Always remember the Republican leadership don’t fear losing the next election to the other side of the UniParty. Regardless of what color flag is atop the spire the indulgences of the swamp are almost identical; nothing changes and the seats of power are still controlled by the same group and their financiers.
What both sides of the UniParty fear is losing an election to uncontrollable actual outsiders who possess differing priorities and ideas that are counter to the best interests of the swamp.
Sear this into the psychological vault of cold anger.
.
To HELL with John McCain.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Hopefully, soon, after some hard days and nights.
(We both have cancer, one long considered terminal)
LikeLike
Obviously, Johnny boy is living his last as a man with nothing left to lose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yesterday Trump called McCain a hero , I wonder how he feels not that John has shoved it up his ass.? This is Johns revenge to Trump and to middle class Americans who did not vote for him for President. Is not the cancer eating his brain it’s the vicious bile.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another good catch!
“Additionally, it should be noted for an accurate record that Nevada Republican Senator Dean Heller delayed his own roll call vote, skipped his name when called, until he was able to see that McCain cast the vote against America.
When Heller was safe – as in: able to hide his malicious intent and vote “aye” at the conclusion of the roll- he gave the appearance of support. A very typical albeit Machiavellian maneuver, CUSTOMARILY SUBTLE and HISTORICALLY USED by SENATOR TED CRUZ with FEW PAYING ATTENTION. ”
How DUMB can CRUZ BUTTS be? I saw other things with him but NOT this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God speed Songbird.
LikeLike
When civil war descends upon us, everyone should remember that this debacle was when we passed the point of no return.
Heller is my senator. Any primary opponent has my vote. If Heller wins the primary, he won’t be receiving my vote in the general. I don’t care if the democrat wins; they are all democrats now.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’m with you. He’s vulnerable now.
LikeLike
We need to find a worthy challenger now and get the donation stream going, similar to what was going on with the Nehlen campaign.
LikeLike
The problem is he c=got away with it. He voted FOR it because he could see OTHERS would stop it. He’ll be re-elected.
LikeLike
Very Machiavellian of you SD. I like it A LOT!
It’s all really rather simple. McCain was in the perfect position to do what he did. With nothing to lose he “fell on his sword” for the party, the Uniparty. Just more marionette theater for the numbed down masses, all an illusion.
The biggest problem in this country is that these people have engineered a dual system where the laws they pass apply to us, but not to them. And them is not just the politicians. It’s the people pulling the strings behind the curtains. The politicians are the actors, the marionettes.
“….It’s a big club, and you’re not in it….”
Elections don’t ever change that dual system of laws. Ever wonder why that is? The people behind the curtains are in there for life. Some marionette names might change once in a blue moon but the construct stays exactly the same.
We shocked them with Trump and that woke them up. They are in the fight now – big time. The Russians are coming and all that.
There is only one way to out ourselves from this conundrum – by enforcing the laws on them. We need to bring the law TO THEM. Until that happens nothing will change. We need to do the tedious research, the long hard ours of work, expose them for what they are.
We also really need to pay attention and elect good local judges, good local law enforcement, good local government. Win the local battles first. The States are the last stand. Win the States and we get to keep the 2nd Amendment. Win States and DC has nothing!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I am soooo glad I refused to case my vote for him in November… went for the Green Party guy instead, there was no way this old fart was ever getting my vote again – too bad a lot of older Zonies still consider him a flipping hero when he is a crook.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To the moron consumerists who vote for this evil old bastard, I simply say:
It’s always darkest before you pull your head out of your ass.
LikeLike
It’s the old RINO Repubicans in Arizona . The Little twerp of the Arizona govenor Duchey
Thanked McCain because he wanted a no vote. For people who believe aArizona is a conservative state think again.
LikeLike
Trump needs to do away w/ Congress’ Ocare exemption–can this be accomplished via exec order and/or HHS sec?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Don’t know, but I’ve written the WH and Sec Price about stopping Congress from exempting themselves from the laws they pass. There can’t be anything constitutional about that.
Desperately looking to see what President Trump will do next. People don’t want Medicaid. Medicare is going to be destroyed by Obamacare – it was designed to – and the monies we’ve paid in since 1966 mean nothing. The People will be treated like they’re second/third class citizens. When the government controls your healthcare – they control your life.
This is really what the Charlie Gard story represents…a fascist state of mind of owning the individual. I wrote this: Obamacare will now be the NHS. We’ve already been experiencing it in our healthcare now – paying dearly for insurance, but treated like we shouldn’t have care. Remember, Obamacare contains the “death panels.”
http://www.unifiedpatriots.com/2017/07/25/charlie-gard-a-society-which-loses-its-humanity-loses-its-soul/
LikeLike
I hope Charlie’s story, bad as it is will wake Americans up about horrendous single payer. Also remember a previous Charlie was exhilarated to Spain by his parents who risked prison to save him and SURVIVED. The treatment NICE, the UK death panel was refusing, saved him. I had a discussion on a train recently with a stupid liberal, her mother, a health care professional patiently explained how her aunt had actually lost her cover, being unable to pay for it and she still didn’t get it.
LikeLike
Apparently, Obama used his pen for the exemption. If so Trump can rescind it with his pen.
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/07/28/how-trump-can-win-obamacare-fight-end-friends-and-cronies-exemption-for-congress.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
The problem being, then Trump will lose more support from Congress, which is already is short supply. Nevertheless, it is good to point this out – that Congress has exempted itself.
LikeLike
What difference, at this point, does it make?
LikeLike
Obama’s last twitter and only one this month.
Wink wink, John.
LikeLike
Instead, John gave us Hell.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He gave us more… death AND taxes
LikeLiked by 2 people
The one thought that I hold dear right this moment is that John McStain will die hopefully before the end of his term. If not die, then weaken and have to drop out. Perhaps we shall see Karma. Who knows…
I believe 2018 will be a blood bath for the Democrats and those RINOs who are up for reelection and have primary challengers. At any rate, there will be a fresh new group of Republicans in the Senate who will be willing to pass a repeal of Obamacare.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He will. His diagnosis is the most aggressive of brain cancers, there will be accompanying decline in function. Of course, he’ll get the best of any treatment out there…but it’s hard not to have a strong feelings about the rot this man has left in his wake.
LikeLike
Why?
That is my question.
Why?
You’re staring the end of your life in the face. It is a fact. It is coming within months, and yet you stick with what you have been ordered to do.
Why?
I don’t have an answer, just a question.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The answer lies in McCain’s personality disorder – Narcissism. The person with NPD, among other cruelties, never leaves an inheritance for his heirs. We are not his heirs, but McCain is making sure he will be remembered. Love or hate – makes no difference to them. It’s all “attention”.
McCain is not the only one in the Senate who suffers from it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“We’ll take care of your family, John”
LikeLike
Satan controls this man. He has been made wealthy and powerful, and used this to become yet more wealthy and poweful. His philanthropy does not much extend beyond his kids’ schools. The true extent of his wife’s wealth is carefully concealed. He could have been a great contributer, but everything was for him and about him. God granted him the time to set things right, and step onto the road to righteousness, but he was blind to the opportunity. A wicked man in my opinion, who could not bear to give God the glory, and chose to serve the evil one. Perhaps our Father will see some redeeming action or characteristic in McCain to keep him from the lake of fire.
LikeLike
He thinks if he plays Robinhood on earth he will earn more privileges in his afterlife.
This sicko has spent 34 years on the government dole.
McCain’s legacy – “How I Screwed Over the Middle Class with Pride”
LikeLike
Seared and ready to fight against the Uniparty. This was the plan all along, for only a few nay votes were needed. MCCain did the Uniparty proud while throwing Americans and our future under the globalist bus once again.
Love the ides to remove the deduction of the state and local taxes from the federal taxes. Puts the pain onto the correct states.
LikeLiked by 2 people
John McStain’s vote was a demonstration of his hatred for POTUS Trump, pure and simple. He would rather the American people suffer than see any America First agenda succeed. His “heroic” return to DC was nothing more than vengeance against POTUS and We The People. How dare we elect a brave man to represent us and drain the swamp. McStain will show us who is boss. What a spiteful person he is!
Question is how many others, in addition to Heller, hid behind McStain’s vote and would otherwise have voted no rather than allow even the smallest of Obamadoesn’tcare repairs to pass.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sign the petition to force Congress to use Obamacare.
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/force-congress-use-obamacare
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone here linked to a guy named Thomas Wictor on Twitter recently. I don’t do ‘Twitter’, but I checked his page the last couple days. He seems confident Trump expected this all along, that if it wasn’t McCain casting the determining vote it would have been one of 20+ others, so it was never going to pass and Trump knew and expected the charade to fail.
And he thinks Trump prepared for it all along and is working a plan.
I guess we’ll see.
.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Senate not repealing Obamacare could be a gift then – if used correctly, and PDJT is a master.
We The People must do our patriotic duty and pay attention to our representatives and vote out the incumbents so they do not become entrenched career politicians. I hope most of us are paying attention after this. It doesn’t hurt that President Trump is clearing out voter fraud before the 2018 primary and elections.
When they are up – Sen Richard Burr and Thom Tillis of NC have to GO!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was probably me, @PopcornTape.
I don’t always agree with Thomas Wictor (especially when it comes to Islam), but he is a very wise and well-traveled man who’s worthy of a follow for his great stories.
Sundance says Wictor’s method won’t work, because the first couple of weeks were filled with executive orders that took away the authority to do it, but that begs the question: can’t he give it back with another EO?
LikeLike
OK, so Obamacare will crash and burn. The great unwashed masses will really wake up when they have no insurance at all. Most Americans do not follow politics. They don’t have a clue.
I can see a lot of democrats and of course all the rino’s losing their seats come their next election. Actions have consequences. Inactions also have consequences.
Every cloud has a silver lining. The good news is that Obama now totally loses his legacy. Had the new healthcare been approved, the left would simply say that it was Obama’s creation and it just needed a few changes made to it. That cannot now happen as Obamacare will go down in flames.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They were never going to let this bill pass. Who would have been the third no vote if both McCain and Heller had decided to vote yes at the last minute? All worked out in advance. Lucky for them that they had McCain to take the fall for the GOPe in the house and the senate.
LikeLike
Never liked McCain never will. He is an evil SOB!
LikeLike
Insane McCain, after 34 years living off American taxpayers, not even a street was named after him.
LikeLike
John McCain’s Propaganda Recording June 2, 1969 click audio bar 1 ~ 16:11
TRUNEWS 08/04/16 John McCain’s 1969 “Tokyo Rose” Propaganda Recording Released http://www.trunews.com/listen/trunews-08-04-16-john-mccains-1969-tokyo-rose-propaganda-recording-released#sthash.C8CtPTFV.ITgsM2xR.dpuf
LikeLike
I apologize for my upcoming language. Delete this post if you must, Sundance–I know your stance on such words.
But I feel I speak for everyone here, sir, when I say…
Fuck the UniParty.
LikeLike
I just started a petition on the White House petitions site, We the People. Will you sign it?
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/have-john-mccain-removed-senate-because-brain-tumor-and-meds-he-hes-not-capable-clear-thought
LikeLike
For very many years the colonist endured the cruelty of a despot king and his armies who answered to no one. Then late one night patriots of Boston dumped the tea which was being taxed to high heaven into the waters of the harbor. This set off a fight that lasted years and saw the humiliating defeat of the worlds largest super power, Britain. Men AND Women of courage and valor swore their lives, fortunes and their sacred honor to the cause of justice and freedom. One of the framers of the constitution wrote, you have now a republic, IF…you can keep it. We THE people have now arrived at that very moment where we have to now consider the words in the preamble of the constitution.
We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are … endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights…. That to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among Men…. That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these Ends, >it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its Foundation on such Principles, and organizing its Powers in such Form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness<. … Mankind are more disposed to suffer, while Evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the Forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long Train of Abuses and Usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object, evinces a Design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their Right, it is their DUTY, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security. Declaration of Independence (1776).
Albeit the elected officials have now passed laws to make it an act of sedition! Nevertheless, noble souls must weigh carefully the path forward. We have tried voting the bums out, making our voices heard only to be abused consistently. I believe that before actions are taken, careful and diligent prayer is undertaken. For we know, the scriptures tell us, that the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strongholds. Strongholds, this is surely what we are facing. We also see, the swamp now crumbling before our eyes. It maybe so that we may be forced to defend ourselves, for as we speak the hidden armies brought in and supported by the swamp dissensions stand at the ready to do the bidding of their bosses. A desperate swamp may set the hounds upon us. Let us therefore do as our founders did, cover every action with prayer, and stand ready for the call to arms. One if by land, two if by sea!
LikeLike
If you’ll notice, McConnell used the phrase “better way forward” three times in his PREPARED speech. On two other occasions he used the words again in a different order.
This is not a coincidence.
The words “Better Way” are the code words for Paul Ryan’s agenda. Uniparty strikes again.
LikeLike
Not surprised. He spent the entire 8 years of Bush’s administration sticking it to Bush at every opportunity.
I also note that Murkowski isn’t up for re-election until 2022, and Collins intends to run for governor so will not be up for re-election. Notice how the “brave” no votes are all removed from consequences.
Hearing Schumer talk about “our good friends across the aisle” just infuriated me, but even more was McConnell’s asking them to help.
LikeLike