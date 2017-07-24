President Trump Delivers Healthcare Speech Targeting Senate Inaction – 3:15pm EDT Live Stream….

At approximately 3:15pm EDT President Trump is scheduled to deliver a healthcare speech in an effort to confront congressional intransigence. Many people believe this will be the final olive branch extended by POTUS to avoid the ‘Big Ugly’. The speech will be covered live on most major TV networks and several livestream options are available.

Republicans have a last chance to do the right thing on Repeal & Replace after years of talking & campaigning on it. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

