President Trump Delivers Healthcare Speech Targeting Senate Inaction – 3:15pm EDT Live Stream….

At approximately 3:15pm EDT President Trump is scheduled to deliver a healthcare speech in an effort to confront congressional intransigence. Many people believe this will be the final olive branch extended by POTUS to avoid the ‘Big Ugly’. The speech will be covered live on most major TV networks and several livestream options are available.
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream – Alternate Livestream #1 – Alternate Livestream #2
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 3 people
Folks the plot thickens! Our President is flying one of the five Medicaid Whores to WV for his appearance tonight at the National Boy Scout Jamboree. That would be the Republican Senator, Shelly Moore Capito of WV.
Below is what would occur starting tomorrow!
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/7/17/15879874/senate-health-care-bill-vote-debate-process?yptr=yahoo
From the article linked above:
1) McConnell will make a motion to start debate on the House bill. That step — known as the motion to proceed — will require 51 votes. Collins and McCain mean Republican leaders are already down two votes. More moderate senators are refusing to commit to voting to start debate. Some conservatives, particularly Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), could still balk. Vice President Mike Pence could break a 50-50 tie.
2) The Senate would debate the House legislation on the floor for 20 hours, with that time divided evenly between Republicans and Democrats. That’s 20 hours of debate time, not realtime, so the debate could last a couple of days.
3) At the end of the debate, there would be a “vote-a-rama,” during which senators can offer an unlimited number of amendments to the bill. Amendments that are considered “germane” to the health care legislation need 51 votes to be added to the bill.
4) At some point, either before or after the vote-a-rama, McConnell would offer a Senate bill as a substitute for the House bill. The timing would depend on whether McConnell wants the amendments brought up during vote-a-rama to be added to the final bill or not. This will be a key decision: If McConnell waits until the end to introduce his substitute, then none of the amendments that were added during vote-a-rama will actually be part of the final legislation.
5) The Senate would take a final vote on passage of the amended Senate bill. That would require 51 votes, another dicey proposition given the estimated 22 million fewer Americans would have health insurance under BCRA. Pence could break a 50-50 tie.
6) If the Senate passes the bill, the House would probably take it up and pass it as is. The other option would be for the two chambers to negotiate a new plan, but most people in Washington expect the House to simply approve the Senate bill. A bare majority, 218 members, must vote for the bill for it to pass.
7) Once both chambers pass the Obamacare repeal bill, President Trump would sign it into law.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In Summary it’s 2018 plan. The 2018 is mid term year means no work so 2019?
LikeLike
SR not sure what your asking about? If we get by the procedural vote tomorrow, Obamacare can easily win 50 votes for a repeal and replace to occur at the end of the week. Tomorrow is in many ways for all the marbles!
LikeLike
Sorry flep. I was just reading your points and it sounds like too much for for these non-working folks in senate/congress. I always look your comments and insight. Thanks for providing all the info.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Appreciate your perspective and optimism flep, but I don’t share it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oldschool one of us will be right and it ultimately starts tomorrow with that procedural vote! Our President picked the perfect time to have a rally. If Collins and her minions kill it tomorrow, they would be dead on Tuesday night during our President’s rally. This game of chicken will be decided tomorrow afternoon!
LikeLike
Hope you are flep. As i often tell my husband, sometimes, I don ‘t want to be right!
LikeLike
Easily might not be right on the money. It could pass but nothing in congress is done easily. In fact they have mastered the art of making the easy unfathomably (is that a word?) complicated.
LikeLike
I love the fact that Republican Senators are going around like chickens without a head saying they don’t know exactly what they will be voting on tomorrow. This is absolutely working in our favor because the press is having a great ole time laughing at the Republicans and our President. Our President and his team want it like this. It removes the pressure from the Left, CoC, MSM, Big Club etc. on those 5 Medicaid Whores, four of which come from AK (Murkowski), NV (Heller), ND (Hoeven) and OH (Portman) (Democrat Susan Collins is part of the FIVE but she is a NO for the procedural vote as well as everything else that will be voted on it they get past the procedural hurdle).
Our President will be doing another appearance at 3:15pm today on Healthcare before departing with Capito to WV this evening. I absolutely LOVE the fact that the procedural vote will be happening tomorrow afternoon before our President heads to Youngstown, OH for his rally. The pressure on the Whores, Rand Paul (KY), Mike Lee (UT), John Moran (KS) and Cassidy (LA) will be enormous to vote yes for the procedural vote.
What is devastating is that Rand Paul has gone on record stating that he would vote YES is he were able to get the Repeal Only bill brought to the floor, the revised BCRA brought to the floor as well as the Collins-Cassidy bill (he admitted that one would not be a deal breaker).
http://thehill.com/blogs/floor-action/senate/342981-rand-paul-opens-door-to-backing-healthcare-bill-on-key-hurdle
From the article linked above:
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is opening the door to helping GOP leadership get a healthcare bill over a key procedural hurdle.
The Kentucky Republican said on Thursday that he would support the motion to proceed to the House-passed healthcare bill, which is being used as a vehicle for any action, if he could get a deal on amendments.
“If they want my vote, they have to at least agree that we’re going to at least have a vote on clean repeal,” Paul told reporters.
He will get his wish according to Mitch the Bitch and his minions. John McCain will not be needed yet because we will have a GREAT opportunity to get 50 YES votes because Rand Paul would join the club.
I personally think it would be impossible for any Republican other than the Democrat from Maine to vote NO to the procedural process given everything I have shared above. If this gets to the floor, ALL bets are off!
McConnell has agreed to an additional $200 billion dollars for the Medicaid Whores and the other states (31 total) that expanded Medicaid. That money will be used to help those that are part of Medicaid to transition off because the clause would disappear in 2026. He has also put $45 billion dollars for the Opioid crisis that plagues WV and OH especially. HHS has created a report showing what the Cruz Amendment will do for premiums of those that will need to continue using Obamacare (5% of society) and those that can take a lesser package (95% of society). For the 95%, you are talking about a decrease in premiums of up to $5K to $7K.
You can find the HHS report below:
https://www.scribd.com/document/354188239/HHS-Score#download&from_embed
Here is the KILLER for Barry and his minions:
1) Current Law Enrollment Weighted Average – 2024 Low End Monthly Payment $770 / High End Monthly Payment $845
2) 2024 Silver ACA Compliant – 2024 Low End Monthly Payment $660 / High End Monthly Payment $590
3) 2024 Non-ACA Compliant – 2024 Low End Monthly Payment $200 / High End Monthly Payment $190
FOLKS THESE NUMBERS ARE STAGGERING! $570 less a month on the Low End when comparing 1 and 3 above and $655 less a month on the High End when comparing 1 and 3.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 15 people
LikeLiked by 17 people
We will know by tomorrow evening the faith of Obamacare! If it gets to the floor, we WILL pass a repeal and replace bill (BCRA referenced above). Rep. Louie Gohmert from TX is absolutely right when he said last Monday on Making Money that people talk a lot of smack but when it is time to vote, they have a “COME TO JESUS MOMENT”.
Guess who is showing up on the floor on Tuesday? Yeap, our Lord Jesus Christ to take names of those that would dare lie to their citizens and not do what is morally and ethically right!
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the video below, Avik Roy, from The Foundation For Research On Equal Opportunity, does an incredible job defending the Repeal and Replace Bill (BCRA). He explains the fallacy of the CBO score. He also explains what will happen for the Medicaid expansion states (31 total) and their constituents that have healthcare coverage because of the expansion. 85% to 95% of approximately $200 billion (newest offer by McConnell to the Republican Medicaid Whores) will be used for those individuals that will lose their insurance because the expansion of Medicaid will be eliminated will have tax credits to purchase their private insurance (this will help offset costs). He also does a terrific job of sharing what the Cruz Amendment will do for cost and how it actually offsets costs for everyone (those that need Obamacare coverage and those that don’t).
http://www.newsmax.com/Politics/primary-repeal-and-replace-super-PAC-GOP/2017/07/18/id/802448/
From the article linked above:
If you’ve read a newspaper or watched cable news in the last month, you’ve probably seen someone say that the Senate GOP health care bill would “kick 22 million Americans off of their health insurance.” But it’s not true. New information from the Congressional Budget Office—leaked to me by a congressional staffer—shows why.
And there’s a more fundamental question: if Obamacare’s insurance is so wonderful, why do millions of Americans need to be forced to buy it? By definition, you haven’t been “kicked off” your insurance if the only reason you’re no longer buying it is that the government has stopped fining you.
Arguably the most significant data point in the entire debate about the Senate health care bill has been the CBO’s claim that in 2026, 22 million fewer people would have health insurance under the Senate bill than under Obamacare.
Democrats have seized on this number to stoke fears about the bill’s impact; moderate Republicans, intimidated by the negative headlines, have been reluctant to support the bill.
The CBO’s love affair with the individual mandate is the reason why there’s really nothing Republican senators can do to improve the CBO’s coverage score of their bill. It doesn’t matter how much money Republicans throw at the problem; if you don’t have an individual mandate, CBO assumes 16 million fewer people will have coverage right off the bat.
To be clear, even if one excludes the CBO’s exaggerated view of the impact of the individual mandate, CBO scores the Senate bill as covering 6 million fewer people than Obamacare in 2026: 2 percent of the U.S. population. But even that number can be partially explained by CBO’s outdated March 2016 baseline, which assumes that enrollment in Obamacare’s exchanges peaks out at 19 million, when it’s more likely to end up below 9 million, if Obamacare stays on the books and premiums continue to rise.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Flep, I am in the middle of a bazillion things so I will get back to your post above in total. On Avik Roy and those 7 or 8 Medicaid ladies of the evening… Did you see Avik’s column about 3 weeks ago where he lays out how getting rid of the “Step” in Medicaid to accommodate those over 50 who have lost policies etc actually adds progressivity to the entitlement aka means testing? And did you see the Trial for Direct Primary Care in the Bill that would be for State Medicaid to experiment with and the Hat tip Avik gave to State Senator Pat Colbeck from MI who is running for Governor in that article?
IMHO the Swap wants nothing to do with Means Testing or an experiment that will help with people’s HealthCare which is what DCP will do, even if Uncle Sugar is picking up the tab. they can’t surrender the power, they are addicted! Can you imagine if States go out and buy HSA’s and DCP’s for Medicaid patients in that state and the savings are astronomical? President Trump gave them permission to experiment with such things! They can’t have that, they can’t control it, oh man do they have control issues, worse than some of the things you learn in Psych 101 and Freud….
LikeLike
According to Fox News, Schumer said he and the democrats are willing to help. He suggests going to single payer. Grrrrr.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course, he would. That is the entire goal of Obamacare, single provider. They want total control over the people of this country, so we will stay in line. Healthcare is one way to gain this control.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Because of the do nothing republicans, I think Schumer sees a chance to slip in his plan. I hope the country doesn’t ever get that desperate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Elections have consequences, if Hillary had won that is exactly what we would be facing. Hillary didn’t win so take your lame excuse for ‘help’ and be quiet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We do not need or want the help of anyone who is a sellout of our sovereignty.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Perfect timing by Crying Chuck! In a day or so, Charlie Gard, will have the plug pulled and will pass on from this earth. His parents in their press conference today stated that they will no longer fight because of a recent diagnosis. They also said that the months that went by fighting in court, caused Charlie to have NO CHANCE!
I LOVE CHUCK! Go ahead and tell America about why single payer is the way to go when they have a visual of an infant that died from it!
LikeLiked by 6 people
“They also said months that went by fighting in court, caused Charlie to have NO CHANCE!”
Poor child. My heart weeps for him.
He had a chance, however slim, but it was a chance.
May God hold little Charlie near.
LikeLiked by 10 people
yeah…single payer…that’s a good idea /sarc
just ask Charlie’s suffering parents in the UK.
we need PATIENT-CENTERED healthcare with quality and choices…NOT death care provided by the swamp.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Please, SOMEBODY who can get the message to Schumer, tell him that SINGLE PAYER MEANS CHARLIE GARD.
And ask Schumer if he’s OK with that horror happening HERE.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Actually concerned, they know exactly what it means. THEY DON’T CARE. As Andrew Wilcow always says “socialism is not for the socialist”
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t have Trump’s stamina and I’m several years younger. After this speech he can’t hang around (great excuse for few questions) because he’s headed out to WV to the BSA Jamboree. He’s speaking there at 6:00-6:15. Then he heads back home to the White House. Tomorrow another full day at the WH before heading to Ohio for his rally.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’m approximately 30 years younger than our president and I couldn’t do a tenth of what he does. In fact (and sadly), I don’t think I could have done half of what he does in my teens and 20’s. =)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Let’s go to congress on same plan they pass for everyone else.
LikeLiked by 2 people
or everyone else on same plan congress has.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since PDJT is a master at being so far ahead of the pitiful Congress and media, he should just make a tweet that he is going to refuse to sign any Healthcare the RINOs put in front of him and watch them go to work! If they think they have a President who won’t sign anything, they will work their behinds off to get something on his desk!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Gotta hand it to our President. Any past administration would simply have made a statement, acted insulted, and then carried on with destroying our nation and our liberties. I hope this speech results in some of those GOPe to fail in their re-election campaigns.
LikeLiked by 6 people
How difficult can this Healthcare Bill be? The Senate and House have insurance that they like….if it’s good enough for them, it’s good enough for the citizens. They are NO better than we are. Repeal and REPLACE with the same insurance plans that are offered to the House & Senate
LikeLiked by 3 people
“They are NO better than we are.” There’s your problem, notasmidgeon. They DO think they are better than us. They, and their puppetmasters, see the American people as nothing more than obstacles to their “elitist controlled utopia,” where they live in splendor while we fight for scraps. The quicker people realize this, the better. They only do what’s good for America if it’s also good for their masters.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Member the image Sundance shows periodically white the ginormous corporation city and accross the sewer river is the peasants huts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Binkser….I deliberately worded it that way to cause ppl to pause a second and think about it…….Right, they’re no more important than I am here in America even though they think they are!!!!!
LikeLike
It would be too expensive for a lot of Americans. I’m on FEHB which is what they use and my option is one of the cheaper ones at close to 15,000 per year for two people. The gov pays 2/3 of the cost, but that is part of the employment compensation package. Citizens would need to pay the full cost,
And most of the choices are just private insurance like BCBS, you are just in the government risk pool.
I do think the government could set up something similar for the O’care replacement, but frankly, I haven’t seen any serious quality proposals from Senate nor House on the replace portion,
Mike
LikeLike
And do they receive this same health care plan in all their years of retirement? I’m not sure that it ” would be too expensive for a lot of Americans.” These ppl that represent us start out for the most part as common, ordinary citizens. Are special interest and kick backs making them very wealthy so that they can afford better insurance than us? There is something very wrong with this whole set up.
LikeLike
Any Questions ?
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
But, Sundance, the Democrats know that “populist” in their jargon means “force back onto the GOVERNMENT PLANTATION with the elites in charge”. What the Dems are counting on is that the REST of us don’t know/don’t care about that.
Except that WE, THE PEOPLE do care.
LikeLike
The bitter way…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jared’s statement is remeniscent of: “I am not a Communist. I am not a member of the Communist party. I have never been a member of the Communist party. I know no one who is or ever was a member of the Communist party….” Let’s just start referring to Mueller et al as a collective Senator Joseph McCarthy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. McCarthy. Or Nifong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCarthy has been exonerated. There was significant infiltration within the media of that day and within the gov. But if you mean to label it as we use the term, a political witch hunt I agree. But is only means that because liberals have controlled the narrative and our view of history.
LikeLike
Obamacare was a “big ol’ fat lie”. Preach it, Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Trump shakes hands with the children
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Those Families better be prepared for the media trying to dig into everything they’ve ever done…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wouldn’t put it past the rat bastards to do exactly that.
Absolutely no shame, integrity or morals. Totally bankrupt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why? Like who in their right mind is going to believe AND TRUST anything the media says at this point in our nations history?
LikeLike
Can’t take my eyes off the lady with the painted on eyebrows. So distracting!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are apparently easily distracted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
President Trump using Alinsky tactics on the Uniparty politicians blocking repeal. Love it.
LikeLike
Trump mentions the voter booth…
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The American people have waited long enough”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Our President is calling them out Love it
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Enough talk … time for action! PDJT
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks for the heads up on the speech. This is a reliable and informative site to check out daily.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It certainly is
LikeLiked by 1 person
Call your SENATORS and tell them to REPEAL AND REPLACE…NOW. Support your President!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
My Senator Toomey is on speed dial. 🙂 🙂 🙂 MAGA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha ha, too bad toomey doesn’t speed answer!
LikeLike
Done. My jackass was Portman.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also tell your senators they should have same insurance as the citizens. My pet peeve.
LikeLike
If this doesn’t get done, these Senators are going to need health insurance, maybe terminal care.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My pet peeve also, oneofthecrazies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome speech Donald. They either pony up tomorrow, or its going to down as a war.
Time to get out from behind the keyboard, and primary the SOB’s. Cantor the lot, and then sue, take them to court, jail them, whatever it takes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rally tomorrow will be awesome!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I cried thru the whole thing. OMG That was awesome!
Please send more Kleenex tho!
#RepealObamaCare
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sorry but Kleenex isn’t covered. It was awesome to see him call the a$$holes out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump has done his part
Great and effective speech
LikeLiked by 4 people
He’s not finished. He’s going to get that baseball bat! There are some kneecaps that need persuading.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The President looks mighty fine with a baseball bat.
LikeLike
Power from the Right Side!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Man you fine Americans are fortunate indeed.
It had to be Gods hand in all of this.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
WOW! You could hear the anger and disgust from our President! I love that he told the Republicans that if you vote NO to the procedural vote tomorrow, you are voting for Obamacare. Susan Collins is an ABSOLUTE NO VOTE tomorrow. John McCain is dying a slow death back in AZ wondering why Lucifer has forsaken him. That means we need the rest, all 50 Republicans to vote YES. The great news is that Rand Paul will vote yes! That puts tremendous pressure on Mike Lee, John Moran, Bill Cassidy and the other 4 MEDICAID WHORES (AK, NV, OH and WV).
Our President is absolutely right that if we can get past the hurdle tomorrow, the chances that we will FINALLY KILL Barry’s legacy goes up tremendously (see my post above).
The POS Governor from Ohio is starting to SHIT his pants because he realizes it! I also believe he realizes that Rob Portman will not tow the company line coming from Kaisch. The same way Heller will hopefully tell Governor Sandoval to stick a banana in his ASS.
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jul/24/john-kasich-ohio-governor-blasts-senate-gop-health/
From the article linked above:
Ohio Gov. John Kasich said Monday that SenateGOP leaders plowing ahead with a partisan health care plan are making a mistake and should focus on bipartisan fixes to Obamacare’s “failings.”
“The American people will come out on the losing end if Senate Republicans try to force through a new health care proposal with no bipartisanship, transparency or open dialogue,” Mr. Kasich said in a prepared statement. “Until Congress can step back from political gamesmanship and come together with a workable bipartisan plan, it is a mistake for the Senate to proceed with a vote on Tuesday and force a one-sided deal that the American people are clearly against.”
Senate leaders are hurtling ahead with their plan to take up the House-passed health bill and debate changes, even though Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn’t explained which path he will take if he can gather 50 votes to proceed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m laughing so hard, about kaysick’s soiled drawers and Sandoval’s banana probe, that you’ve given me a cramp in my ribcage area…thanks Flepore, thanks alot!
I’ll have to go back and read what else you wrote after i recover. LOL (wiping tears)
LikeLiked by 2 people
“You lie!”
~Joe Wilson to Obama on the floor of congress
President Trump, echoing that sentiment.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Rut Roh. I think someone in the WH has had enough. In my opinion he sounded a little pissed off. What a great man to into the ring and fight for us.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Compare and contrast. How many times did he say I, my or me? I don’t recall one.
I love that it is always about America First. Great Leadership.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Patriot
LikeLike
PTrump should control the RNC and donor money supply to these RINO then everything will be on table. All these RINO are missing Hillary so they can pass Obamacare 100th times.
LikeLike
President Trump is putting the power of presidency on the line for the American People. There is no political benefit to him. It would be better politically for Obamacare to completely collapse so the American People would know socialism! Like Venezuela, Obamacare’s collapse would show extreme suffering and the lack of resources for so many. Like Cuba, Obamacare’s Collapse would show government stupidity to all. As an outsider, President Trump would benefit the most but as our President, he wants the best for our country: America First!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Strip out the rhetoric about “lower premiums”, “more choices”, “more flexibility” and what’s left?
The individual and business mandates are repealed. – Thus far the bills have not repealed the mandates, contrary to pols’ claims. The penalty rates were set to zero and the structure was left in place. We’ll see what the Senate comes up with.
Stabilize “markets” – government programs are not markets. Stabilizing a government program – ACA – is not repealing that program. So, what does “stabilize markets” mean?
Protects coverage for pre-existing conditions – that’s not insurance, that’s subsidy.
Expands HSAs.
Tax credits for private plan.
Resources to fight opioid epidemic – pork. Sessions will probably love this. He’s so busy with his DARE program that he hasn’t time for investigating unmaking, leaking, Clinton Foundation, pay to play, etc etc etc.
Flexibility for state administration of Medicaid.
Overall, there’s not a whole lot new in this Senate bill. Why don’t they just repeal the damn thing?
LikeLike
Trillions for Pharma and Insurers. That’s the whole deal. They bought the Congress, Senate and House. Total Corruption.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I back Trump. Republicans are rotten to the core. Pack of poseurs.
LikeLike
Obamacare is dead no matter what happens. The problem is that the law in effect will bankrupt 1/7 of our economy. The “replacement” is a stopgap measure that limits the overall Obamacare damage to the economy while allowing the employers and job creators access to real health insurance markets not the fake ones currently available. 90% of the people get their insurance through their employer!
LikeLike
And the democrats sit standing by happy that their obstruction is causing this suffering. Shame on them and a pox on all their houses
LikeLiked by 2 people
Repost:
I just listened to President Trump’s forceful defense of Repeal and Replace, then turned to cable TV to hear the reactions.
Every last F**KING channel had a never-trumper on.
Richard Fowler on FBN
Shep Smith on Fox
The usual anti-Trumpers on CNN and MSNBC.
This is so out of control.
C-Span is the only sane place left. Sean Hannity didn’t take the speech live and I doubt Savage did, either.
President Trump is getting ZERO support.
Between this and Paul Ryan saying he wasn’t elected to defend President Trump from investigation . . .
The good news is the speech was short, sweet and effective.
LikeLike
I heard the speech live on Hannity’s radio show….i was outside having a smoke and heard it on my smokin shed radio…so i went inside to watch it on tv…dont know what Sean’s response was though….it’s 90′ outside! My a.c. and fan feel good!
Love when president TRUMP calls out these dirty rotten politicians!
LikeLike
I had Sean on and he didn’t go to the speech. Wonder if different markets have different protocols?
LikeLike
Civil Rights group didn’t waste anytime. 166 groups sent a letter to the Senate opposing the vote to repeal ACA. The letter & names of groups are in the link below.
http://civilrights.org/oppose-motion-to-proceed-on-the-better-care-reconciliation-act/
LikeLike
Health insurance is not a civil right, so why should I care what these people think?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some of them may control your senator. You have to tell your Senator they don’t vote .. you do. Know your enemy.
LikeLike
Make your voice heard by every method you have at your disposal. I PROMISE you that the Dems are active on their Senator’s Facebook page, Twitter, email, phone line (including regional offices) and mail. I go on GOO Facebook pages and you would think 100% of their state is Dem!
If the Sileny Majority Chooses silence then our loss is our responsibility! Voting is not enough. We must stay active and apply counter pressure to our Senatos and Reps.
Don’t let the crazy liberals and socialists Dems outwork you!
LikeLike