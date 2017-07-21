White House Changes Communications Team – Sanders and Scaramucci Presser (video)…

The “Big Ugly” Preparation – President Trump has announced Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House Communications Director. Mrs. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is also announced as the permanent White House Press Secretary. Former Press Secretary Sean Spicer is released from his duties; Spicer will finish out August and then exit the White House.

Video from today’s Press Briefing follows:

.

This communications transition must be considered against the backdrop of an executive office accepting the intransigent nature of the DC Administrative State, the Deep State and financial interests, has finally reached a point where direct conflict is unavoidable.

President Trump’s election was the disruption the American electorate voted for. The DC based Administrative state will not allow this disruption.

The middle-class economic agenda, the primary focus of the Trump administration, is now being intentionally blocked by the UniParty and their lobbying financiers in the professional political community.

The UniParty decision to impede healthcare reform is, necessarily, also carrying the motive of specific intent to derail the sequential tax reform policy.

The down-stream budgetary impact from retaining ObamaCare will destroy the U.S. economy. The multinational corporations and multinational banks are positioned favorably toward this endeavor. They have built this position over decades.

Simultaneous to these structural legislative impediments, the Administrative State apparatus is also using all possible legal avenues to remove the existential threat that President Trump represents. By all measure of appearances President Trump is now positioning his efforts to directly confront these interests.

Any decision to actually go to the mattresses is never taken lightly.

Within the direct confrontation approach everything becomes a zero sum game. Either you win, or you lose – there is no middle ground.

President Trump’s opposition, both Republicans and Democrats, have shown their intent to destroy his presidency, administration, life-long business interests, and now his family.

Therefore President Trump is now going to the mattresses.

Everything within the swamp is now the enemy, including those who would have formerly presented themselves as allies, but unfortunately have lived a life within the swamp too long and will become collateral damage regardless of their current disposition.

President Trump made this ‘broken arrow’ outlook intentionally clear when he publicly stated that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was now an enemy of his administration. The president did not use the word “enemy”, but the implication was evident.

Lines are clear. People supportive of the administration are either part of the larger battle objective, or they are co-dependents to the system that is seeking to destroy the presidency. There is no middle ground. There is no longer any reasonable view that political diplomacy will work.

When the mindset of battle reaches the conclusion that this unfortunate approach is no longer avoidable, you surround yourself with people from your tribe; people who do not need much explanation because they are speaking the same tribal language and have done so since birth. Anthony Scaramucci is part of that local tribe and will now be providing the details.

It would be understandable that lesser general Steve Bannon would be apprehensive of Scaramucci’s specific skillset. However, ultimately Bannon does not come from the same tribe.

Mr. Bannon’s tribal language is, as part of the difference in background, entirely different from that known by both Trump and Scaramucci.

For the same reason, Reince Priebus would be uncomfortable with a zero-sum battle within Washington DC between the administration and the Administrative State.

Mr. Priebus was the bridge between Trump the disruptor and the swamp which wished not to be disrupted. The bridge is no longer necessary; commander Trump has decided to bring up artillery and level the fortress from the outside.

What value does Priebus now hold?

None.

It’s a risky strategy because we are a nation containing a multitude of tribes. Some allies, and many voters will not like the aggressive nature of the confrontation necessary to achieve victory. Even more voters will not be able to stomach the most likely gore visible in the fight.

This is going to be a BIG ugly.

We Right-thinking people have tried dignity. There could not have been a man of more quiet dignity than George W. Bush as he suffered the outrageous lies and politically motivated hatreds that undermined his presidency. We tried statesmanship. Could there be another human being on this earth who so desperately prized “collegiality” as John McCain? We tried propriety – has there been a nicer human being ever than Mitt Romney? And the results were always the same. This is because, while we were playing by the rules of dignity, collegiality and propriety, the Left has been, for the past 60 years, engaged in a knife fight where the only rules are those of Saul Alinsky and the Chicago mob. I don’t find anything “dignified,” “collegial” or “proper” about Barack Obama’s lying about what went down on the streets of Ferguson in order to ramp up racial hatreds because racial hatreds serve the Democratic Party. I don’t see anything “dignified” in lying about the deaths of four Americans in Benghazi and imprisoning an innocent filmmaker to cover your tracks. I don’t see anything “statesman-like” in weaponizing the IRS to be used to destroy your political opponents and any dissent. Yes, Obama was “articulate” and “polished” but in no way was he in the least bit “dignified,” “collegial” or “proper.” The Left has been engaged in a war against America since the rise of the Children of the ‘60s. To them, it has been an all-out war where nothing is held sacred and nothing is seen as beyond the pale. It has been a war they’ve fought with violence, the threat of violence, demagoguery and lies from day one – the violent take-over of the universities – till today. The problem is that, through these years, the Left has been the only side fighting this war. While the Left has been taking a knife to anyone who stands in their way, the Right has continued to act with dignity, collegiality and propriety. With Donald Trump, this all has come to an end. Donald Trump is America’s first wartime president in the Culture War. During wartime, things like “dignity” and “collegiality” simply aren’t the most essential qualities one looks for in their warriors. Ulysses Grant was a drunk whose behavior in peacetime might well have seen him drummed out of the Army for conduct unbecoming. Had Abraham Lincoln applied the peacetime rules of propriety and booted Grant, the Democrats might well still be holding their slaves today. Lincoln rightly recognized that, “I cannot spare this man. He fights.” General George Patton was a vulgar-talking, son-of-a-bitch. In peacetime, this might have seen him stripped of rank. But, had Franklin Roosevelt applied the normal rules of decorum, then Hitler and the Socialists would barely be five decades into their thousand-year Reich. Trump is fighting. And what’s particularly delicious is that, like Patton standing over the battlefield as his tanks obliterated Rommel’s, he’s shouting, “You magnificent bastards, I read your book!” That is just the icing on the cake, but it’s wonderful to see that not only is Trump fighting, he’s defeating the Left using their own tactics. That book is Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals – a book so essential to the Liberals’ war against America that it is and was the playbook for the entire Obama administration and the subject of Hillary Clinton’s senior thesis. It is a book of such pure evil, that, just as the rest of us would dedicate our book to those we most love or those to whom we are most indebted, Alinsky dedicated his book to Lucifer. (read more)

Advertisements