Political Correctness Has Consequences – Minneapolis Police/Diversity Chief Resigns…

Social justice, political correctness, affirmative action, diversity policies and the predictable consequences therein, all converged in Minneapolis last week when a Somali police officer shot and killed a Australian woman in her pajamas; sketchy reason yet undetermined.
Today, amid the swirling controversy, the chief of diversity and policing resigned from office:
(Reuters) – Minneapolis police chief Janee Harteau resigned on Friday at the request of the city’s mayor, who said that she had lost confidence in Harteau following the fatal police shooting of an unarmed Australian woman.
The death of Justine Damond, 40, from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen fired through an open window of a police patrol car, has outraged her relatives and the public in Australia. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called it “shocking” and “inexplicable.”
Mayor Betsy Hodges said in a statement that she and Harteau agreed during discussions on Friday that Harteau would step aside.
“As far as we have come, I’ve lost confidence in the Chief’s ability to lead us further – and from the many conservations I’ve had with people around our city, especially this week, it is clear that she has lost the confidence of the people of Minneapolis as well,” Hodges said in her statement. (read more)
The Mayor should resign too!
She probably would resign except she had a hair appointment – you know the one that makes you look like you just had a bad romp in the bed. Go figure. The entire city is bat sh*t crazy.
State*
I live here in Minnesota, and I can tell you for a fact the Minneapolis Police Department is not ranked too well. If it wasn’t for that Communist City there is no way a Demoncrap could win a statewide election. So yes in effect the city is bat sh8t crazy!!
How much did this POS Mayor win by, Trump2020? Do you remember?
I can’t believe people would vote in a Mayor that’s traipsing around in Oppressive Head Gear.
This is the heart of the state that elected Al Franken US Senator. Nothing surprises.
Trump2020…I’m in a SE suburb…I hate going to Minneapolis.
Mayor – Far left, Hijab wearing loon
Former Police chief – Far left lesbian
City council – all democrats…just voted $15 hour minimum wage
Keith Ellison – his district
light rail – all the gang bangers spend the day and night walking up and down Hennepin Ave.
City council/mayor/Police chief constrain the police on enforcing the law
At the other end of downtown there is little Somalia, which 25 years ago was a great area where U of M students lived in the colored 40 story apartment buildings. It is now filled with Somali’s. Huge problems (but getting a bit better) there. They’d be cooking goats in the stairwells.
I could go on…
I’m curious – what is making little Somalia getting better?
Sad what has happened to yet another formerly decent midwestern city.
I used to love the Twin Cities. It seems the place has gone to Hell since the early 90s. In some ways worse than Chicago.
Trump2020: I read that Muslim activists are stepping forward to run for Congress in key states but I know Minnesota and Michigan are full of Muslims how will that go over with the populace there?
More like out shopping for an assortment of headscarves for future appearances, Joan.
Judging by her disgusting vids, below.
I’m kinda speechless. There must be a storm coming.
Hundreds walked through the streets of Damond’s southern Minneapolis neighborhood on Thursday, less than a week after she was shot and killed by a police officer
This! This is what should happen at CNN Headquarters tomorrow. Hey Atlanta, put your marching shoes on and go protest! Fake News needs to be stamped out!
Hope the crowd in Atlanta doubles and triples every time they have that March. It’s s’pose to be once a month I think.
Huh. Is the photo an actual one from the event? They look like real folks, like you would see at a Trump rally. If so, maybe even Minneapolis is “woke.” I would have expected to see hijab wearing women screaming about…oh who knows what. Fill in the blank.
You mean not your typical BLM crowd.
Or Occupy types.
If the phrase “I had *woken* up” had been used in any of my classes, there would have been a quick correction by the teacher/professor. Literate people aren’t found in the lefty world. The Great Awakening is now The Great Awoke, or something.
I don’t want to come off as an English cop. I’m merely woodworker and surely not a scholar; I just hate to see our language go to the dogs.
I prefer Awake and Aware.
I think “AWOKE” is one of those words only certain people can say.
OK I no longer ever click on CNN. Did they cover this March in Minn., as they have every other anti-cop rally?
Anyone know?
Haven’t seen any coverage or photos attributed to cnn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, patrick.
More on the police chief’s comments before resignation and more on the march.
http://www.msn.com/en-us/foodanddrink/foodnews/harteau-officer-who-shot-damond-failed-to-protest-and-serve/vp-AAoxILB
It’s probably a legal storm with big $$ attached to it.
THIS is the type of police shooting that should be investigated. I haven’t heard anyone say he told her to halt or put up her hands or anything. If the sketchy reports can be believed, he just drew and shot with no warning whatsoever. The kind of thing big civil suits are made of. I would be shocked if the family hasn’t at least spoken to a lawyer yet. And, you wonder if the partner is going to pony up to the truth. We’ll see how it all falls out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Diversity, Tolerance and Multiculturalism
The PC Axis of Evil
When it is weaponized behind a badge, it is deadly. The chief will draw a good retirement. ,
Yeah but “Diversity is our Strength, Diversity is our Strength Diversity is our Strength, Diversity is our Strength. Diversity is our Strength, Diversity is our Strength” and don’t forget, you’re a racist!!!!!!
You can put lipstick on cultural suicide; but it won’t stop the bleeding.
Yeah, look at the programs the police chief is most proud of (in the resignation jpg)
– MPD 2.0
– Cops Out of Cars
– National Night Out
– Police Community Chaplains
– Police Community Support Team
– increasing overall department diversity
– Bike Cops for Kids
– Community Collaborative Advancement division
– yada yada yada …
A premium placed on various soft-cock hug-a-thug public relations and “diversity” (read: “hire anyone but strong white males) programs.
Hey, Chief – instead of over-concern about “MPD 2.0”, how about “Stopping Crime and Incarcerating Criminals 101”?
‘You have been ineffective as a leader and we want you to take your staff with you because they have terrorized us enough,’ the man yelled as protesters in the room called for ‘Justice for Justine’.
Very sad if she had the political correct pressed upon her.
The next SJW Chief will already have the Correct Beliefs when hired.
Liberal mayors and cities only hire or promote like minded police chiefs. It’s more about
filling the PC diversity quota than it is about getting the best qualified. I speak from experience.
4sure, me and you both, it’s more about how the political forces in charge can claim progress, and diversity, as opposed to “getting the job done”. They don’t give a whit about the community they serve, only what they think makes them look good and give them bragging rights in the name of “progress” and “diversity”.
Maybe the Somali officer who did the shooting will get promoted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s right, and Obozo will claim, that he could’ve been his son! What a puke.
Are you kidding? That was a lesbian they just drove out of office. She had her justice warrior credentials. The sh#tstorm (and the pig payouts)are going to be when they find out how many requirements got waived in order to get that somali on the force
Dumbazz Mark Dayton pushed for it!
This incident has been sketchy from the very beginning. The family of this woman deserves answers especially for why body cameras were not present during the incident. I hope they get them.
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
s/b “…both police officers turned off?” Extra “off” there. 😦
What were these cops doing to have their cameras off? There seems to be alot more to this. To have the police chief resign so soon after must mean this Somali whackjob should have never been hired. Maybe he has terrorist connections or thinks he’s still back in Somalia training child soldiers
In any case he had several complaints and a lawsuit within 2 years and this leftist police chief praised him. I hope he gets indicted for murder.
yeah, but as you said in your comment, it’s “…the Body Worn Camera program…”
They were worn
Mission accomplished
We turn ’em off when we’re doing sketchy sh!t.
Sooooo… she’s the fall guy for the progressive Mayor?
I whole heartly agree with the first comment.
LikeLiked by 10 people
The LGBT people have been thrown under the bus since the Pulse shooting.
It wasn’t the police training…it was the Islamic teachings.
When are we ever going to learn to NEVER arm and train Muslims who are in proximity to infidels?!
LikeLiked by 19 people
The day the President Trump then candidate Trump called out John McCain I looked at my wife and said “This Guy is going to be the next President and he’s going to blow the lid of PC and I mean blow it sky high”. So far he has not disappointed and this right here is why it’s so damn important to put an end to PC once and for all.
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll believe something real is happening when this Somali idiot is arrested for murder. Let him go through what other police officers who were actually doing their job had to go through.
LikeLiked by 28 people
LikeLike
So, let’s see. Is Noor going to get of based on Sharia law? Get to shoot a woman for whatever she did that he just flat didn’t like? Lucky he didn’t shoot his partner as the bullet flew by him (as I understand the event).
Where is Noor now? Still have his badge & gun? He’s probably on his way back to Somalia by now – gun, badge and Koran.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not gonna happen. They are going to allow this to go on because “that’s how they are raised”. Ya know, different beliefs than ours, refusing to assimilate etc.
LikeLiked by 3 people
AdBlocker Plus. Totally worth it.
Boy is it ever. I finally bit the bullet and got it a couple days ago on GaFl’s advice.
Soooo happy with it. No problems at all on Safari.
I’m currently on mobile so forgive me if I missed it, does Sundance have a paypal tip jar or similar? Otherwise I am inclined to not use my adblocks.
Yes, there is a donate button on this site.
Look at the top right hand corner. Ad block does not block out the donate button.
Holy crap-that worked-i owe you one!
Now if I could get my “likes” working!
You have to sign up for a wordpress account in order to like posts.
Joe S, if the “Like” was working for you previously, just reload the page. The nonreactive “Like” happens to me once in a while. Otherwise, as Atomic Betty said, you have to have a WP acct. for that feature to work. It’s free.
Got a wordpress account, but lost password. I can’t get them to send me a new one! I am just get in a continuous loop with them!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Hmmm, Joe, maybe if you have 2 email accts, you can open another WP account, different user name and use your alternate email address (I keep 2 – yahoo and gmail). I keep a small 3-ring binder I bought at a stationery store (has alphabetic tabs and lined index cards) where I keep all my passwords. I try to remember to write the date acct opened (don’t always succeed), my user name and the email addy I used. This is because I use a different password for every one of my accounts (to prevent spillover hacking), no way I could remember them all and besides, for each password, I use a mix of letters, symbols and numbers so there is no way I could remember them all.
Me too! been months. Gave up. I even tried changing my password and they said that my email was already in use by someone else. Duh! I’m not super text savvy. So, it could be something that I’m doing, but I tried. There’ve been some fantastic comments out there that I would’ve loved to giving kudos to. I think from now on I’m just going to do hand clap emojis.
Goodness she included “cops out of cars,” “increasing diversity,” and “body worn cameras” as accomplishments. Is there a disconnect here?
LikeLiked by 15 people
You note that there was not one word about protecting the community/citizens from criminals or Islamic police officers, or reducing crime. You know, the things the police are supposed to be doing.,
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
yeah, like catching criminals-right!
yeah, as I added up-thread:
Hey, Chief – instead of over-concern about “MPD 2.0”, how about “Stopping Crime and Incarcerating Criminals 101”?
More like cops doing drive by shootings in this case.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It was a mis-print Joe.
Apparently the program actually is “cops shoot out of cars”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ha!
Now if the mayor would resign and the cop were jailed, we would have a home run.
The Press has really zipped it’s mouth up around this story.
Has the Cop agreed to make a statement about WTH happened yet?
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Noor has, thus far, refused to be interviewed by the investigating team and this is said to be based on legal advice as he is not required to co-operate.”
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4719682/Minneapolis-police-chief-resigns.html
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well can’t they arrest him on suspicion of murder, homicide, reckless handling of a firearm – Anything? That’s just crazy that they can’t do anything because he won’t talk. Lock his azz up!
LikeLiked by 4 people
What they CAN, and what they WILL are likely to be slow poked.
Thank you. I didn’t know that the Minneapolis police union refused to back up Noor. I don’t know if the union pays for lawyer fees or if they have lawyers on retainer for this kind of thing, all I know is the union wants no relationship with this man. I think that says quite a bit.
The article also stated how Noor is upset that his Brothers in Blue are refusing to have his back. Sorry, but there is reason for that too.
I read his pathetic statement. He’s playing the victim card to the hilt and has already used the race card. He kept saying his Somalian family and people are the only ones standing with him. Boo hoo. Maybe he should’ve agreed to being questioned by the investigators on this case.
I can understand one of the officers forgetting to put on their cameras, but both of them just makes it too difficult for me to empathize with Noor. I don’t care what race, religion or background this person has. All I see is the murder of an innocent by someone who was trigger happy and jumped the gun so to speak. It also doesn’t help there are two ongoing cases against him by females and another, which I don’t know if it is ongoing or has been closed, or if it was with a female too. He has only been on the force for what, two years? Too much bad going on. I don’t think this is normal for an innocent and solid police officer.
I hope he is charged and sentenced for murder. I do not want this kind of officer patrolling the streets. It would scare the heck out of me if I lived or worked on his beat.
That state caters to the muzzies.
The family has a good case for a fed civil rights suit, though.
He is completely the wrong colour to be charged with murder.
What about his partner? Very little from him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Said he was solid.
Nope. Officer Noor is clammed up bigtime and hiding behind his lawyer.
Not true. Officer noor has given a full statement. Transcript below. ” I dindu nuffin! Allah akbar! That’s all I’m going to say right now. thank you.”
Mayor Betsy Hodges was not happy to see and hear the Police Chief publicly throw down her pet Somali Muslim policeman in front of those news cameras yesterday.
Hijab donned, Betsy Hodges says, “Salamu Alaykum” at the beginning of her plea for votes in her campaign video [but it’s very, very low in volume], and we’re off to the races……..
Also, for what it’s worth – Mayor Betsy Hodges was also deemed the 2nd Worst mayor in America by The Observer just this last April….. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
http://observer.com/2017/04/worst-mayors-in-america-failing-policies/
OMG, what a POS this woman is. Covering up????!!! REALLY?///!!????
What is the matter with the people in Minneapolis? Move to Sweden you fools.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nauseating!
I didn’t know a police officer could refuse to answer questions in a murder case, or is it not considered murder as of yet?
I would’ve thought he would have done his best to be transparent, but I guess he wants the public to view him as guilty right off the bat, because that is what is happening.
Would the police department have to arrest him in order to get answers? I really don’t know how it works. I believe they would have to enough evidence in order to try him for murder to arrest him right? Is there any other way the police dept can get him to come in and answer questions?
It just floors me that he can kill someone in the line of duty and then refuse to answer to anyone. I know we have Treepers here who are or have been police officers, if you could please help explain this to me better, I’d much appreciate it.
Thank you,
Ma’iingankwe
Different rules in different places
“Noor has, thus far, refused to be interviewed by the investigating team and this is said to be based on legal advice as he is not required to co-operate.”
The Police chief was forced to resign now lets hope the Mayor gets forced out.
LikeLiked by 7 people
He is likely very incompetent and probably was given far too many chances and allowed to pass through training because he is Somali, not because he is a good cop.
This happens all over the country to fill quotas.
The chief being fired is a good sign, but only a deflection from the mayor.
Its one thing to get a lawyer and quite another to refuse to answer any questions to help the investigation. I knew when the police union refused to come out with any comment ( no support) they were not wanting any part of this guy.
And yet, if his dues are paid…
Notice the above article now says an open window of a police patrol car. Originally media referred to it as the partner’s window. Sketchy and bizarre indeed, could explain a lot. Words matter.
If the Minnesota PD conducted an internal admin. investigation (not a criminal investigation since that is being done by the MBI), he would have to answer questions, make a statement, etc. after being advised of his garrity rights(which means his statements given in an IA investigation could not be used against him in a criminal investigation). If he refused to ANS. QUESTIONS, MAKE STATEMENT, ETC. HE CAN BE TERMINATED ON THE SPOT.
The IA investigation and his statements would not be released to the public. If I was him, I would refuse to ans. ANY questions and I would have lawyered up like he did.
By the way, if you happen to ever have to discharge a firearm and someone is injured from your discharging, DO NOT MAKE ANY STATEMENT TO POLICE OR ANYONE W/O ATTORNEY PRESENT. And make sure you have a good criminal defense attorney.
Internal investigation is automatic, even if he used a baton, taser, etc. A statement is a statement on duty of his experience as a officer, not as a suspect. Thats why he would have rep with him at the time to advise. Union would have immediately given him a lawyer, period. SOP.
I say this about him not making statement, because it is obvious he screwed up royally and if his partner testifies truthfully about what happened, he should be put away for life. .
👌👍
I would think he could be charge with obstruction of justice. And he truly is committed an obstruction to the investigation.
I don’t know the law on this, but common sense tells me that if her refuses to follow SOP and cooperate with the internal police dept. investigation, because it is a death, they should then arrest him and try him in a court of law for murder, manslaughter…let the jury decide.
Course, in Mooslim area, who knows.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What an effing traitor this woman is. Muslim Amerian women who want to get rid of that stinking head cloth are thanking you for your solidarity with the oppressers you jerk.
OMG Minneapolis get rid of this POS. You people are farther gone than I thought. Head straight up your a$$es.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Minnesota is full of Scandanavians. Or used to be…..Just like Sweden.
Yeah I know. One side of my family are Swedish immigrants.
Minneapolis is full up to the eyeballs in SJW’s and Lefties. It’s the only thing that can possibly explain actually ELECTING this despicable Mayor.
Any sane person would have looked upon her as a raving lunatic the minute she pulled out the Head Gear and never voted for her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
What does this have to do with muslims?????
Yeah, that’s what I thought.
Federal gov –> NO CONSTITUTIONAL HATING IDEOLOGY ALLOWED TO SERVE IN LE OR MILITARY.
Seven of the seventy-two sworn police officers currently employed by the Twin Falls police department are resettled refugees.Bosnia Herzegovina is the country of origin for all seven officers, said Joshua Palmer, the spokesperson for the Twin Falls police department, 51% of Fifty-one percent of the population in Bosnia and Herzegovina self-identifies as Muslim, acccording to the 2013 Census of Population.This info from a 8-2016 BB article.
All non-mooslims need to move out of MN. No protection under the law or from the mooslim law officers.
they are not the only place doing this Twin falls Idaho doing this also out of 72 officers 7 are refugee’s. I don’t agree with this at all. Next they will have them working as air traffic controllers
It’s bad enough they’re baggage handlers.
So, a armed black man blows away unarmed white woman and crickets. Where is CNN with their 25 reporters on scene camping out? Where is the justice department investigation?
Where is the 24-7 news coverage? Double standard much?
They didn’t even show up for the March thru the neighborhood, did they?
CNN needs to go.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve been trying to find the article but I haven’t found it yet. I read something late last night about a neighbor of the Somali. He was a nervous jumpy dude who didn’t like women according to the neighbor. (But I’m sure that is a coincidence).
Also, earlier in the week I read where the officer had, in his two year history as a cop, THREE investigations against him for stuff like excessive force. One was dropped, two were still open and one of these involved him allegedly manhandling a woman trying to get her loaded up to go to the hospital.
So, if true it sounds like Noor wasn’t cop material. A bit surprised he didn’t wash out of the academy. And if it is true that he had a couple of open investigations pending, I’m frankly astonished that he was allowed to be on duty patrolling the mean streets of Minneapolis. Aren’t they usually on administrative leave or confined to a desk job or something?????
But I have no links to provide you, so all I know is I read this stuff in newspaper articles online and we all know that has to be taken with a grain of salt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Yes.
He probably did wash out, but someone intervened bc he is somali and they wanted that stat. Truly, thats it. Hes incompetent and dangerous but they iverlooked him and other people around the country in different deots get that same treatment to fill sjw police stats. This is fact. Depts are more than willing to overlook merit for politics in far too many instances.
The bad cops and bad shootings out there are bc if incompetence being overlooked to check a box of some chief or sheriff or politician.
Angering to leo and their families who are passed over for promotions, assignments, etc .
Shoot. Its a hot issue for me….sorry about the typos…
They used to hide the Affirmative Action recruits where they couldn’t screw up too much. Apparently this dept considered it a bad idea to hide their oh so PC pet project away. Now someone is dead. Fluck PC.
And this a$$ Noor could’ve killed his partner too. Shot right past him.
What a half-cocked lunatic.
Yes. I told leo i know and all it did was piss them off bc he makes everyone focus on the negative of police work. Plus who the hell put 2 extremely inexperienced cops together on that shift? Bad supervision.
here you go, Sylvia, it was still open in my browser:
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/07/neighbor-of-muslim-cop-who-killed-unarmed-woman-says-killer-is-nervous-jumpy-has-little-respect-for-women
Here’s the link: http://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/news/world/neighbour-of-justine-damonds-killer-gives-shocking-new-insight-into-his-behaviour/news-story/34eb2c08676af98afc376d83aaff31dd
I think this is the article you are referring to.
Justine Damond’s shooter officer Mohamed Noor cast out by Minneapolis Police Department
http://www.news.com.au/world/north-america/justine-damonds-shooter-officer-mohamed-noor-cast-out-by-minneapolis-police-department/news-story/f333feea868f917497fbed27af9bd0df
The damning comments from Noor’s boss come as a neighbour has shed light on the officer’s character and reputation in the townhouse complex where he lived with his large family.
Forklift driver Chris Miller, 49, told News Corp Australia he knew Noor as a nervous individual with a misogynistic attitude.
“He is extremely nervous … he is a little jumpy … he doesn’t really respect women, the least thing you say to him can set him off,” he said.
“When they say a policeman shot an Australian lady I thought ‘Uh, oh’ but then when they said who it was I was like, OK.”
The neighbour said he had seen Noor yelling at local children in a playground, and that he believed the man had “little respect for blacks and kids”.
“He has an air like you just couldn’t really be around him,” he said.
https://www.google.com/amp/www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/who-is-mohamed-noor-minneapolis-officer-accused-in-justine-damond-shooting/
The mother of Philando (sp?) Castile was at the march. Some people held signs with the names ofof some of the thugs who were killed by police when the police were doing their job correctly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Justine’s family wants to compare her case to thugs then I’m done posting support of the family on social media.
“As far as we have come, I’ve lost confidence in the Chief’s ability to lead us further –……”
Come from where? From a clean safe city to this?
Wow, I’m watching a press conference, I think it’s live. It’s devolved into what looks like a lefty / BLM shouting fracas.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Looks like Mayor has given up and retreated from the room.
Protester: “It has now become the Peoples’ press conference!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Total mayhem
Protestors appear to have commandeered the microphones that are feeding the live news feed. Ranting aplenty, bug-eyed and hysterical
… wearing a “Philando” ball cap
Yep! They totally shut it down… demanding the Mayor and all leadership resign. It is still going on! Mayor left the building… but cameras are still rolling.
The left eating their own.
Sounds like a combination of Evergreen College and the Bernie Rally in Seattle.
Sorry I missed seeing that.
oh, you’ll see it, that clip will be re-played on tape later, depending on what news outlets you frequent
link quickly?
“I me me I I me I … This job is not about me
… me me me I I me I me me I … Me me me … I me …”
Is she related to Barky?
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/07/21/minneapolis-police-chief-resigns-following-fatal-shooting-australian-woman.html
As bad as this situation is, if we are still a country of laws, this police officer, accused of a crime, has the right to remain silent. Just like you or I do. And if he has legal counsel, he’d be a damn fool to do anything else.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s not been accused of any crime, yet.
“The shooting has outraged her relatives and the public in Australia.” But of course it has not outraged the liberals in America.
Holy Sht! I’ve never seen anything like this. A mayor shouted down and drowned out of her own press conference. Damn!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Indeed. And no black masks, just lots and lots of cold anger. Makes you wonder if BLM is still gonna try to use this to forward their anti-police agenda as the cop was White-Muslim?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Anxiously awaiting the day when these proglodytes are dragged out of their homes by their hair and eviscerated in the town square by their own creations. I won’t interfere in any way as I know they would not welcome my methods.
I am curious as to the nature of the 2 outstanding complaints against the Somali LEO. Any behavior that could have been a warning sign that he had any propensity to shoot an unarmed young woman who was out and about with only a bathrobe and night gown will be quite damning to whoever hired him or allowed him to be out on active armed patrols. The police chief is the perfect sacrificial lamb for the mayor. The Police chief was horrible in here first presser after the killing. That may also have something to do with her resignation..
Democrat policies coming home to roost. Love it.
All their chickens are truly coming home to roost! I tip my hat too the PM of Australia and its citizens. Their outrage will not allow these POS to bury this case. A Somali Muslim who may have gotten the job just for that reason and the fact he would pray to Allah 6 times a day even while on duty kills a 40 year old white Australian woman while she is approaching the cop car in her pajamas for an incident she called the police for. A Black police chief has to resign because according to the WORST mayor in the US (even living in NYC with Bill DeBlasio I can make that statement) says she has lost the trust of the liberals in Minneapolis.
Here is the biggest irony of them all! Our President came as close as anyone in the Republican party to winning the state. Even the great Reagan couldn’t win MN. He will WIN MN in 2020!
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
I just turned it on so missed most of it I think. Maybe The Five is getting better news-wise.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
… complete with Philando ball cap on the one guy who commandeered the mic a long time
This police chief and Mayor both leftist dhimmis should have been run out of office when her officers stood by and watched Mpls leftist thugs beat up Trump supporters outside of the convention center in downtown Mpls the one and only time candidate Trump went to Mpls. It was terrifying. They even jumped on his car as he was leaving. Minnesota is totally screwed with Gov. Dayton, Senators Franken and Koblachar and the wretched Ellison Congressman.
Well since Black Lives Matter seem to get really upset about police shooting unarmed individuals I’ll expect to see them out in force for this one, right?
LikeLiked by 3 people
No looting scheduled at this march.
My mom came to my room and said, ” put on the five, you gotta see this!”
I went to my parents room and rewound to where the news broke in to show the mayor saying the police chief had resigned….O/T now, how did fox news know this was going to happen, because the take over was not how this started out.? I mean, who really cares if Minneapolis’ police chief resigned, i don’t. Barely deserves mention on a news scrawler.
I’m kinda torn here. I loved watching that lefty mayor flee the scene. But, none of these people believe in any govt…they said as much. I saw black lives matter shirts and a commie star on another shirt.
I liked it. I was appalled by it. Where the hell was the mayor’s security? It was stunning and bizarre as well. I would love to see 95% of congress removed the same way. Like i said, I’m kinda torn on this display.
WOW
“I would love to see 95% of congress removed the same way.”
Say when!
There better be vid of this later cuz I really want to see it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think they knew there’d be a disruption, I think Fox was just carrying the press conference live because it’s news, and then all hell broke loose.
Fox was in no hurry to cut away and resume their show, though. They knew “it’s news and ever MORE news” and they stayed on it for some 15 to 20 minutes. They’re no dummies in that regard (let sensationalism play sensationally).
The word “scapegoat” seems to apply here. “Whipping boy” might work, too. “No confidence” in a “diversity officer” because one of her “diversities” shot someone? Who pulled the trigger? This lady didn’t.
Noor, chief and mayor; different parts of the same problem.
I watched this live…it was surreal, BLM people took over the Mayor’s presser and sent her running from the building.
“Bye Bye, Betsy!”
.
It went on longer, but you get the idea.
watched it live as well. it was live feed on Fox’s The Five program and they were in no hurry to cut away from it and resume the show, they kept the live feed on about 20 minutes to my estimation.
Yeah, at least 20 minutes.
I was amazed that Fox left it up, after the Mayor got shouted down and had to leave.
What is surreal…is that I found myself cheering on the BLM people!
Haaaa.
I checked, and MSNBC & CNN were not covering it.
Gee, I wonder why.
“I was amazed that Fox left it up”
If it bleeds, it leads
Cardinal rule of broadcast news.
But not on the other channels…not this time.
I mean, you’re right, that’s usually the Cardinal Rule.
But this time it didn’t fit the narrative with the DNC media.
Looks drugged up…Lazy eyes
I have never heard of this situation happening..It’s not defendable..He shot across his partner …It’s a life in prison case considering Minnesota..Unfortunately it’s not just affirmative action…Very hard to fill city jobs in many areas and both these officers were relatively new….No excuses though…
Here’s a 16 min. view of the Press Conf. Looks like there’s already several up on YT:
They’re demanding she resign in the first minute or so.
Too funny @3:00 no one’s listening to her and she keeps talking.
@ 6:00 they start holding their own Press Conf. LOL. This is great.
Towards the middle there’s an older white woman who really stays on point and gets the crowd’s attention with *details* r/t the normal word salad that usually happens at Lefty Protests.
I’m thinking she may be a Republican. (!)
I want to know WHY.
What was the motivation for the shooting.
He “heard a loud sound and got scared”. According to the one “feel sorry for me” statement he gave.
Sounds like just the kind of cop you want roaming around your neighborhood, right? The kind who are terrified when they hear “BOO!!!”
Bull hockey…if that is true he should have NEVER gotten the job.
I read the partner was shocked by the shooter’s behavior…this is a very dangerous, dangerous precedent.
well….the protestors at the mayor’s presser were more animated than anyone on the Five on Fox…so better to watch those idiots in Minneapolis than get bored to tears watching the Five….Juan needs to go back to Public Radio….he is totally worthless…makes Bob Beckel look smart.
I agree that Juan is not an asset, but Beckel appearing smart is a bridge too far. Though I do get your point and concur.
Not enough. The mayor needs to resign and issue a public apology.
Contrast the story of this Minneapolis shooting with some of the headlines from stories dealing with immigration or about police shooting black men. If those stories are the model, shouldn’t the papers/TV shows be running this Minneapolis story using a headline more like, “Unarmed White Woman From A Christian Majority Nation Shot To Death By Black Islamic Somali-American Cop”? The facts of this story are more shocking than the “hands-up-don’t shoot” Ferguson saga we were subjected to for so long: a pajama clad woman called 911 requesting the police, the dash cam and body cams were not turned on, the policeman in the passenger side of the car did the shooting, and the lady is dead. A neighbor, Joan Hargrave, described it as, “an execution,” yet the headlines do not convey any of these things, and the story itself must be fully read in order to learn most of them.
There is a reason many question the veracity of the news media – some because of what is included and some because of what is omitted or hidden deep within the body of the story.
