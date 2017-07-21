Political Correctness Has Consequences – Minneapolis Police/Diversity Chief Resigns…

Social justice, political correctness, affirmative action, diversity policies and the predictable consequences therein, all converged in Minneapolis last week when a Somali police officer shot and killed a Australian woman in her pajamas; sketchy reason yet undetermined.

Today, amid the swirling controversy, the chief of diversity and policing resigned from office:

(Reuters) – Minneapolis police chief Janee Harteau resigned on Friday at the request of the city’s mayor, who said that she had lost confidence in Harteau following the fatal police shooting of an unarmed Australian woman.

The death of Justine Damond, 40, from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen fired through an open window of a police patrol car, has outraged her relatives and the public in Australia. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called it “shocking” and “inexplicable.”

Mayor Betsy Hodges said in a statement that she and Harteau agreed during discussions on Friday that Harteau would step aside.

“As far as we have come, I’ve lost confidence in the Chief’s ability to lead us further – and from the many conservations I’ve had with people around our city, especially this week, it is clear that she has lost the confidence of the people of Minneapolis as well,” Hodges said in her statement.  (read more)

(link)

196 Responses to Political Correctness Has Consequences – Minneapolis Police/Diversity Chief Resigns…

  1. wheatietoo says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    The Mayor should resign too!

    Reply
    • joanfoster says:
      July 21, 2017 at 8:50 pm

      She probably would resign except she had a hair appointment – you know the one that makes you look like you just had a bad romp in the bed. Go figure. The entire city is bat sh*t crazy.

      Reply
      • Trump2020 says:
        July 21, 2017 at 9:10 pm

        I live here in Minnesota, and I can tell you for a fact the Minneapolis Police Department is not ranked too well. If it wasn’t for that Communist City there is no way a Demoncrap could win a statewide election. So yes in effect the city is bat sh8t crazy!!

        Reply
        • sunnydaze says:
          July 21, 2017 at 9:18 pm

          How much did this POS Mayor win by, Trump2020? Do you remember?

          I can’t believe people would vote in a Mayor that’s traipsing around in Oppressive Head Gear.

          Reply
        • Mad Voter in MN CD 2 (@MadVoterInMN) says:
          July 21, 2017 at 9:38 pm

          Trump2020…I’m in a SE suburb…I hate going to Minneapolis.

          Mayor – Far left, Hijab wearing loon
          Former Police chief – Far left lesbian
          City council – all democrats…just voted $15 hour minimum wage
          Keith Ellison – his district
          light rail – all the gang bangers spend the day and night walking up and down Hennepin Ave.

          City council/mayor/Police chief constrain the police on enforcing the law

          At the other end of downtown there is little Somalia, which 25 years ago was a great area where U of M students lived in the colored 40 story apartment buildings. It is now filled with Somali’s. Huge problems (but getting a bit better) there. They’d be cooking goats in the stairwells.

          I could go on…

          Reply
        • psadie says:
          July 21, 2017 at 10:07 pm

          Trump2020: I read that Muslim activists are stepping forward to run for Congress in key states but I know Minnesota and Michigan are full of Muslims how will that go over with the populace there?

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        July 21, 2017 at 9:37 pm

        More like out shopping for an assortment of headscarves for future appearances, Joan.

        Judging by her disgusting vids, below.

        Reply
  2. Sylvia Avery says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    I’m kinda speechless. There must be a storm coming.

    Reply
  3. patrickhenrycensored says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Diversity, Tolerance and Multiculturalism
    The PC Axis of Evil

    Reply
    • 4sure says:
      July 21, 2017 at 8:50 pm

      When it is weaponized behind a badge, it is deadly. The chief will draw a good retirement. ,

      Liked by 6 people

    • tearjr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
      July 21, 2017 at 9:48 pm

      Yeah but “Diversity is our Strength, Diversity is our Strength Diversity is our Strength, Diversity is our Strength. Diversity is our Strength, Diversity is our Strength” and don’t forget, you’re a racist!!!!!!

      Liked by 4 people

    • nimrodman says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:03 pm

      Yeah, look at the programs the police chief is most proud of (in the resignation jpg)
      – MPD 2.0
      – Cops Out of Cars
      – National Night Out
      – Police Community Chaplains
      – Police Community Support Team
      – increasing overall department diversity
      – Bike Cops for Kids
      – Community Collaborative Advancement division
      – yada yada yada …

      A premium placed on various soft-cock hug-a-thug public relations and “diversity” (read: “hire anyone but strong white males) programs.

      Hey, Chief – instead of over-concern about “MPD 2.0”, how about “Stopping Crime and Incarcerating Criminals 101”?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • patrickhenrycensored says:
        July 21, 2017 at 10:05 pm

        ‘You have been ineffective as a leader and we want you to take your staff with you because they have terrorized us enough,’ the man yelled as protesters in the room called for ‘Justice for Justine’.

        Reply
  4. TheLastDemocrat says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Very sad if she had the political correct pressed upon her.

    The next SJW Chief will already have the Correct Beliefs when hired.

    Liked by 7 people

    • 4sure says:
      July 21, 2017 at 8:54 pm

      Liberal mayors and cities only hire or promote like minded police chiefs. It’s more about
      filling the PC diversity quota than it is about getting the best qualified. I speak from experience.

      Reply
      • Matt says:
        July 21, 2017 at 9:48 pm

        4sure, me and you both, it’s more about how the political forces in charge can claim progress, and diversity, as opposed to “getting the job done”. They don’t give a whit about the community they serve, only what they think makes them look good and give them bragging rights in the name of “progress” and “diversity”.

        Reply
    • rf121 says:
      July 21, 2017 at 8:56 pm

      Maybe the Somali officer who did the shooting will get promoted.

      Liked by 2 people

    • starfcker says:
      July 21, 2017 at 9:10 pm

      Are you kidding? That was a lesbian they just drove out of office. She had her justice warrior credentials. The sh#tstorm (and the pig payouts)are going to be when they find out how many requirements got waived in order to get that somali on the force

      Liked by 8 people

  5. Pam says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    This incident has been sketchy from the very beginning. The family of this woman deserves answers especially for why body cameras were not present during the incident. I hope they get them.

    Liked by 13 people

    • Janie M. says:
      July 21, 2017 at 9:36 pm

      Pam, Harteau proclaims one of the programs they accomplished was “…the Body Worn Camera program…” Then why were the body cameras on both police officers off turned off?

      Liked by 3 people

      • Janie M. says:
        July 21, 2017 at 9:37 pm

        s/b “…both police officers turned off?” Extra “off” there. 😦

        Liked by 1 person

        • Flova says:
          July 21, 2017 at 10:13 pm

          What were these cops doing to have their cameras off? There seems to be alot more to this. To have the police chief resign so soon after must mean this Somali whackjob should have never been hired. Maybe he has terrorist connections or thinks he’s still back in Somalia training child soldiers
          In any case he had several complaints and a lawsuit within 2 years and this leftist police chief praised him. I hope he gets indicted for murder.

          Liked by 1 person

      • nimrodman says:
        July 21, 2017 at 9:51 pm

        yeah, but as you said in your comment, it’s “…the Body Worn Camera program…”

        They were worn
        Mission accomplished

        Liked by 3 people

  6. Got243kids says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Sooooo… she’s the fall guy for the progressive Mayor?
    I whole heartly agree with the first comment.

    Liked by 10 people

  7. summerscauldron says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    It wasn’t the police training…it was the Islamic teachings.

    When are we ever going to learn to NEVER arm and train Muslims who are in proximity to infidels?!

    Liked by 19 people

  8. Question Everything says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    The day the President Trump then candidate Trump called out John McCain I looked at my wife and said “This Guy is going to be the next President and he’s going to blow the lid of PC and I mean blow it sky high”. So far he has not disappointed and this right here is why it’s so damn important to put an end to PC once and for all.

    Liked by 11 people

  9. Linda says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    I’ll believe something real is happening when this Somali idiot is arrested for murder. Let him go through what other police officers who were actually doing their job had to go through.

    Liked by 28 people

    • 4sure says:
      July 21, 2017 at 8:58 pm

      If the MBI has not been corrupted with PCness, he will be indicted. But knowing Minnesota, I suspect that it has been filled with SJW’s.

      Like

      • MaineCoon says:
        July 21, 2017 at 9:10 pm

        So, let’s see. Is Noor going to get of based on Sharia law? Get to shoot a woman for whatever she did that he just flat didn’t like? Lucky he didn’t shoot his partner as the bullet flew by him (as I understand the event).

        Where is Noor now? Still have his badge & gun? He’s probably on his way back to Somalia by now – gun, badge and Koran.

        Liked by 4 people

    • mztore says:
      July 21, 2017 at 9:02 pm

      Not gonna happen. They are going to allow this to go on because “that’s how they are raised”. Ya know, different beliefs than ours, refusing to assimilate etc.

      Liked by 3 people

  10. Joe S says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    • thetinfoilhatsociety says:
      July 21, 2017 at 9:01 pm

      AdBlocker Plus. Totally worth it.

      Liked by 7 people

      • sunnydaze says:
        July 21, 2017 at 9:16 pm

        Boy is it ever. I finally bit the bullet and got it a couple days ago on GaFl’s advice.

        Soooo happy with it. No problems at all on Safari.

        Liked by 2 people

      • Bee says:
        July 21, 2017 at 9:18 pm

        I’m currently on mobile so forgive me if I missed it, does Sundance have a paypal tip jar or similar? Otherwise I am inclined to not use my adblocks.

        Like

      • Joe S says:
        July 21, 2017 at 9:18 pm

        Holy crap-that worked-i owe you one!

        Now if I could get my “likes” working!

        Like

        • Atomic Betty says:
          July 21, 2017 at 9:29 pm

          You have to sign up for a wordpress account in order to like posts.

          Like

        • Janie M. says:
          July 21, 2017 at 9:42 pm

          Joe S, if the “Like” was working for you previously, just reload the page. The nonreactive “Like” happens to me once in a while. Otherwise, as Atomic Betty said, you have to have a WP acct. for that feature to work. It’s free.

          Like

          • Joe S says:
            July 21, 2017 at 10:20 pm

            Got a wordpress account, but lost password. I can’t get them to send me a new one! I am just get in a continuous loop with them!

            Like

            • snarkybeach says:
              July 21, 2017 at 10:34 pm

              Make a new one

              Like

            • Janie M. says:
              July 21, 2017 at 10:42 pm

              Hmmm, Joe, maybe if you have 2 email accts, you can open another WP account, different user name and use your alternate email address (I keep 2 – yahoo and gmail). I keep a small 3-ring binder I bought at a stationery store (has alphabetic tabs and lined index cards) where I keep all my passwords. I try to remember to write the date acct opened (don’t always succeed), my user name and the email addy I used. This is because I use a different password for every one of my accounts (to prevent spillover hacking), no way I could remember them all and besides, for each password, I use a mix of letters, symbols and numbers so there is no way I could remember them all.

              Like

            • Prettyplease says:
              July 21, 2017 at 10:51 pm

              Me too! been months. Gave up. I even tried changing my password and they said that my email was already in use by someone else. Duh! I’m not super text savvy. So, it could be something that I’m doing, but I tried. There’ve been some fantastic comments out there that I would’ve loved to giving kudos to. I think from now on I’m just going to do hand clap emojis.

              Like

  11. Joe S says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Goodness she included “cops out of cars,” “increasing diversity,” and “body worn cameras” as accomplishments. Is there a disconnect here?

    Liked by 15 people

  12. Joe S says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Now if the mayor would resign and the cop were jailed, we would have a home run.

    Liked by 8 people

  13. sunnydaze says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    The Press has really zipped it’s mouth up around this story.

    Has the Cop agreed to make a statement about WTH happened yet?

    Liked by 4 people

    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      July 21, 2017 at 9:00 pm

      He has not.
      “Noor has, thus far, refused to be interviewed by the investigating team and this is said to be based on legal advice as he is not required to co-operate.”
      http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4719682/Minneapolis-police-chief-resigns.html

      Liked by 5 people

      • Joe S says:
        July 21, 2017 at 9:08 pm

        yup, heard that

        Liked by 1 person

      • dutzie60 says:
        July 21, 2017 at 9:14 pm

        Well can’t they arrest him on suspicion of murder, homicide, reckless handling of a firearm – Anything? That’s just crazy that they can’t do anything because he won’t talk. Lock his azz up!

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        July 21, 2017 at 9:26 pm

        Thank you. I didn’t know that the Minneapolis police union refused to back up Noor. I don’t know if the union pays for lawyer fees or if they have lawyers on retainer for this kind of thing, all I know is the union wants no relationship with this man. I think that says quite a bit.

        The article also stated how Noor is upset that his Brothers in Blue are refusing to have his back. Sorry, but there is reason for that too.

        I read his pathetic statement. He’s playing the victim card to the hilt and has already used the race card. He kept saying his Somalian family and people are the only ones standing with him. Boo hoo. Maybe he should’ve agreed to being questioned by the investigators on this case.

        I can understand one of the officers forgetting to put on their cameras, but both of them just makes it too difficult for me to empathize with Noor. I don’t care what race, religion or background this person has. All I see is the murder of an innocent by someone who was trigger happy and jumped the gun so to speak. It also doesn’t help there are two ongoing cases against him by females and another, which I don’t know if it is ongoing or has been closed, or if it was with a female too. He has only been on the force for what, two years? Too much bad going on. I don’t think this is normal for an innocent and solid police officer.

        I hope he is charged and sentenced for murder. I do not want this kind of officer patrolling the streets. It would scare the heck out of me if I lived or worked on his beat.

        Liked by 5 people

      • Oldschool says:
        July 21, 2017 at 9:37 pm

        What about his partner? Very little from him.

        Liked by 2 people

    • Meatzilla says:
      July 21, 2017 at 9:06 pm

      Nope. Officer Noor is clammed up bigtime and hiding behind his lawyer.

      Liked by 2 people

      • starfcker says:
        July 21, 2017 at 9:12 pm

        Not true. Officer noor has given a full statement. Transcript below. ” I dindu nuffin! Allah akbar! That’s all I’m going to say right now. thank you.”

        Liked by 2 people

  14. Meatzilla says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Mayor Betsy Hodges was not happy to see and hear the Police Chief publicly throw down her pet Somali Muslim policeman in front of those news cameras yesterday.

    Hijab donned, Betsy Hodges says, “Salamu Alaykum” at the beginning of her plea for votes in her campaign video [but it’s very, very low in volume], and we’re off to the races……..

    Also, for what it’s worth – Mayor Betsy Hodges was also deemed the 2nd Worst mayor in America by The Observer just this last April….. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
    http://observer.com/2017/04/worst-mayors-in-america-failing-policies/

    Liked by 8 people

  15. maiingankwe says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    I didn’t know a police officer could refuse to answer questions in a murder case, or is it not considered murder as of yet?

    I would’ve thought he would have done his best to be transparent, but I guess he wants the public to view him as guilty right off the bat, because that is what is happening.

    Would the police department have to arrest him in order to get answers? I really don’t know how it works. I believe they would have to enough evidence in order to try him for murder to arrest him right? Is there any other way the police dept can get him to come in and answer questions?

    It just floors me that he can kill someone in the line of duty and then refuse to answer to anyone. I know we have Treepers here who are or have been police officers, if you could please help explain this to me better, I’d much appreciate it.
    Thank you,
    Ma’iingankwe

    Liked by 8 people

    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      July 21, 2017 at 9:06 pm

      Different rules in different places

      “Noor has, thus far, refused to be interviewed by the investigating team and this is said to be based on legal advice as he is not required to co-operate.”

      Liked by 3 people

      • snaggletooths says:
        July 21, 2017 at 9:10 pm

        The Police chief was forced to resign now lets hope the Mayor gets forced out.

        Liked by 7 people

      • Gil says:
        July 21, 2017 at 9:29 pm

        Its true you dont have to give one, but a refusal is also considered guilt. You are there to give a statement, written, not be interrogated, and you have a union rep and or attorney with you. Straight refusal, hes going to be frog marched from the job, if he comes back. I guarantee he has no respect in the dept.
        He is likely very incompetent and probably was given far too many chances and allowed to pass through training because he is Somali, not because he is a good cop.
        This happens all over the country to fill quotas.
        The chief being fired is a good sign, but only a deflection from the mayor.

        Liked by 4 people

    • snaggletooths says:
      July 21, 2017 at 9:07 pm

      Its one thing to get a lawyer and quite another to refuse to answer any questions to help the investigation. I knew when the police union refused to come out with any comment ( no support) they were not wanting any part of this guy.

      Liked by 6 people

    • 4sure says:
      July 21, 2017 at 9:15 pm

      If the Minnesota PD conducted an internal admin. investigation (not a criminal investigation since that is being done by the MBI), he would have to answer questions, make a statement, etc. after being advised of his garrity rights(which means his statements given in an IA investigation could not be used against him in a criminal investigation). If he refused to ANS. QUESTIONS, MAKE STATEMENT, ETC. HE CAN BE TERMINATED ON THE SPOT.

      The IA investigation and his statements would not be released to the public. If I was him, I would refuse to ans. ANY questions and I would have lawyered up like he did.

      By the way, if you happen to ever have to discharge a firearm and someone is injured from your discharging, DO NOT MAKE ANY STATEMENT TO POLICE OR ANYONE W/O ATTORNEY PRESENT. And make sure you have a good criminal defense attorney.

      Liked by 2 people

      • Gil says:
        July 21, 2017 at 9:52 pm

        Internal investigation is automatic, even if he used a baton, taser, etc. A statement is a statement on duty of his experience as a officer, not as a suspect. Thats why he would have rep with him at the time to advise. Union would have immediately given him a lawyer, period. SOP.

        Like

      • 4sure says:
        July 21, 2017 at 9:52 pm

        I say this about him not making statement, because it is obvious he screwed up royally and if his partner testifies truthfully about what happened, he should be put away for life. .

        Like

    • MaineCoon says:
      July 21, 2017 at 9:17 pm

      I would think he could be charge with obstruction of justice. And he truly is committed an obstruction to the investigation.

      I don’t know the law on this, but common sense tells me that if her refuses to follow SOP and cooperate with the internal police dept. investigation, because it is a death, they should then arrest him and try him in a court of law for murder, manslaughter…let the jury decide.

      Course, in Mooslim area, who knows.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    July 21, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
      July 21, 2017 at 9:11 pm

      What an effing traitor this woman is. Muslim Amerian women who want to get rid of that stinking head cloth are thanking you for your solidarity with the oppressers you jerk.

      OMG Minneapolis get rid of this POS. You people are farther gone than I thought. Head straight up your a$$es.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
        July 21, 2017 at 9:30 pm

        Minnesota is full of Scandanavians. Or used to be…..Just like Sweden.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
          July 21, 2017 at 10:02 pm

          Yeah I know. One side of my family are Swedish immigrants.

          Minneapolis is full up to the eyeballs in SJW’s and Lefties. It’s the only thing that can possibly explain actually ELECTING this despicable Mayor.

          Any sane person would have looked upon her as a raving lunatic the minute she pulled out the Head Gear and never voted for her.

          Liked by 2 people

    • waltherppk says:
      July 21, 2017 at 9:18 pm

      What an idiot

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      July 21, 2017 at 10:48 pm

      What does this have to do with muslims?????
      Yeah, that’s what I thought.
      Federal gov –> NO CONSTITUTIONAL HATING IDEOLOGY ALLOWED TO SERVE IN LE OR MILITARY.

      Like

  17. snaggletooths says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Seven of the seventy-two sworn police officers currently employed by the Twin Falls police department are resettled refugees.Bosnia Herzegovina is the country of origin for all seven officers, said Joshua Palmer, the spokesperson for the Twin Falls police department, 51% of Fifty-one percent of the population in Bosnia and Herzegovina self-identifies as Muslim, acccording to the 2013 Census of Population.This info from a 8-2016 BB article.

    Liked by 2 people

  18. Madmax110 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    So, a armed black man blows away unarmed white woman and crickets. Where is CNN with their 25 reporters on scene camping out? Where is the justice department investigation?
    Where is the 24-7 news coverage? Double standard much?

    Liked by 7 people

  19. Sylvia Avery says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    I’ve been trying to find the article but I haven’t found it yet. I read something late last night about a neighbor of the Somali. He was a nervous jumpy dude who didn’t like women according to the neighbor. (But I’m sure that is a coincidence).

    Also, earlier in the week I read where the officer had, in his two year history as a cop, THREE investigations against him for stuff like excessive force. One was dropped, two were still open and one of these involved him allegedly manhandling a woman trying to get her loaded up to go to the hospital.

    So, if true it sounds like Noor wasn’t cop material. A bit surprised he didn’t wash out of the academy. And if it is true that he had a couple of open investigations pending, I’m frankly astonished that he was allowed to be on duty patrolling the mean streets of Minneapolis. Aren’t they usually on administrative leave or confined to a desk job or something?????

    But I have no links to provide you, so all I know is I read this stuff in newspaper articles online and we all know that has to be taken with a grain of salt.

    Liked by 1 person

  20. In Az says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    The mother of Philando (sp?) Castile was at the march. Some people held signs with the names ofof some of the thugs who were killed by police when the police were doing their job correctly.

    Liked by 1 person

  21. Michael says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    “As far as we have come, I’ve lost confidence in the Chief’s ability to lead us further –……”
    Come from where? From a clean safe city to this?

    Liked by 5 people

  22. nimrodman says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Wow, I’m watching a press conference, I think it’s live. It’s devolved into what looks like a lefty / BLM shouting fracas.

    Liked by 4 people

  23. Tom says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    “I me me I I me I … This job is not about me
    … me me me I I me I me me I … Me me me … I me …”

    Is she related to Barky?

    Liked by 6 people

  25. Old CrewDog says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    As bad as this situation is, if we are still a country of laws, this police officer, accused of a crime, has the right to remain silent. Just like you or I do. And if he has legal counsel, he’d be a damn fool to do anything else.

    Liked by 1 person

  26. Michelle says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    “The shooting has outraged her relatives and the public in Australia.” But of course it has not outraged the liberals in America.

    Liked by 4 people

  27. tuskyou says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Holy Sht! I’ve never seen anything like this. A mayor shouted down and drowned out of her own press conference. Damn!

    Liked by 4 people

  28. saywhat64 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    I am curious as to the nature of the 2 outstanding complaints against the Somali LEO. Any behavior that could have been a warning sign that he had any propensity to shoot an unarmed young woman who was out and about with only a bathrobe and night gown will be quite damning to whoever hired him or allowed him to be out on active armed patrols. The police chief is the perfect sacrificial lamb for the mayor. The Police chief was horrible in here first presser after the killing. That may also have something to do with her resignation..

    Liked by 3 people

  29. Madmax110 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Democrat policies coming home to roost. Love it.

    Liked by 3 people

  30. fleporeblog says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    All their chickens are truly coming home to roost! I tip my hat too the PM of Australia and its citizens. Their outrage will not allow these POS to bury this case. A Somali Muslim who may have gotten the job just for that reason and the fact he would pray to Allah 6 times a day even while on duty kills a 40 year old white Australian woman while she is approaching the cop car in her pajamas for an incident she called the police for. A Black police chief has to resign because according to the WORST mayor in the US (even living in NYC with Bill DeBlasio I can make that statement) says she has lost the trust of the liberals in Minneapolis.

    Here is the biggest irony of them all! Our President came as close as anyone in the Republican party to winning the state. Even the great Reagan couldn’t win MN. He will WIN MN in 2020!

    Liked by 9 people

  31. freddy says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    These are old school BLM people. Recognize the creature with the bullhorn and her partner who took the mic….This mayor does need to go she is the weakest lefty touchy feely liberal i’ve ever seen. She’s lucky those protesters are dangerous…This is funny…The BLM takes over and the mayor cowers…hahahahahahaha

    Liked by 5 people

  32. sunnydaze says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    OK. FOX is covering protests at the news conference right now on The Five.

    I just turned it on so missed most of it I think. Maybe The Five is getting better news-wise.

    Liked by 2 people

    • freddy says:
      July 21, 2017 at 9:44 pm

      Dana Perino is about the stupidest gal on TV praising how good all those BLM people exercising Democracy. Give it an hour or so dum dum Dana they are on a roll and it’s about Philando castillo not any white woman…….It just fits their narrative….

      Liked by 9 people

  33. quintrillion says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    This police chief and Mayor both leftist dhimmis should have been run out of office when her officers stood by and watched Mpls leftist thugs beat up Trump supporters outside of the convention center in downtown Mpls the one and only time candidate Trump went to Mpls. It was terrifying. They even jumped on his car as he was leaving. Minnesota is totally screwed with Gov. Dayton, Senators Franken and Koblachar and the wretched Ellison Congressman.

    Liked by 4 people

  34. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Well since Black Lives Matter seem to get really upset about police shooting unarmed individuals I’ll expect to see them out in force for this one, right?

    Liked by 3 people

  35. Trish in Southern Illinois says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    My mom came to my room and said, ” put on the five, you gotta see this!”
    I went to my parents room and rewound to where the news broke in to show the mayor saying the police chief had resigned….O/T now, how did fox news know this was going to happen, because the take over was not how this started out.? I mean, who really cares if Minneapolis’ police chief resigned, i don’t. Barely deserves mention on a news scrawler.
    I’m kinda torn here. I loved watching that lefty mayor flee the scene. But, none of these people believe in any govt…they said as much. I saw black lives matter shirts and a commie star on another shirt.
    I liked it. I was appalled by it. Where the hell was the mayor’s security? It was stunning and bizarre as well. I would love to see 95% of congress removed the same way. Like i said, I’m kinda torn on this display.
    WOW

    Liked by 4 people

    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:15 pm

      “I would love to see 95% of congress removed the same way.”

      Say when!

      Liked by 1 person

    • sunnydaze says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:19 pm

      There better be vid of this later cuz I really want to see it!

      Liked by 2 people

      • nimrodman says:
        July 21, 2017 at 10:26 pm

        you’ll see it. It was live feed on Fox, The Five show. there’ll be excerpts of it shown on all the Fox discussion shows tomorrow to lead off discussions, I’ll bet on it.

        Liked by 1 person

    • nimrodman says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:33 pm

      Trish asked: “O/T now, how did fox news know this was going to happen”

      I don’t think they knew there’d be a disruption, I think Fox was just carrying the press conference live because it’s news, and then all hell broke loose.

      Fox was in no hurry to cut away and resume their show, though. They knew “it’s news and ever MORE news” and they stayed on it for some 15 to 20 minutes. They’re no dummies in that regard (let sensationalism play sensationally).

      Liked by 1 person

  36. hyacinthclare says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    The word “scapegoat” seems to apply here. “Whipping boy” might work, too. “No confidence” in a “diversity officer” because one of her “diversities” shot someone? Who pulled the trigger? This lady didn’t.

    Liked by 1 person

  37. wheatietoo says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    I watched this live…it was surreal, BLM people took over the Mayor’s presser and sent her running from the building.

    “Bye Bye, Betsy!”

    .
    It went on longer, but you get the idea.

    Liked by 2 people

    • nimrodman says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:28 pm

      watched it live as well. it was live feed on Fox’s The Five program and they were in no hurry to cut away from it and resume the show, they kept the live feed on about 20 minutes to my estimation.

      Liked by 2 people

      • wheatietoo says:
        July 21, 2017 at 10:32 pm

        Yeah, at least 20 minutes.

        I was amazed that Fox left it up, after the Mayor got shouted down and had to leave.

        What is surreal…is that I found myself cheering on the BLM people!
        Haaaa.

        I checked, and MSNBC & CNN were not covering it.
        Gee, I wonder why.

        Liked by 1 person

    • ALEX says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:29 pm

      Looks drugged up…Lazy eyes

      Liked by 1 person

  38. ALEX says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    I have never heard of this situation happening..It’s not defendable..He shot across his partner …It’s a life in prison case considering Minnesota..Unfortunately it’s not just affirmative action…Very hard to fill city jobs in many areas and both these officers were relatively new….No excuses though…

    Liked by 2 people

  39. sunnydaze says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Here’s a 16 min. view of the Press Conf. Looks like there’s already several up on YT:

    Liked by 2 people

  40. PDQ says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    I want to know WHY.

    Like

  41. joshua says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    well….the protestors at the mayor’s presser were more animated than anyone on the Five on Fox…so better to watch those idiots in Minneapolis than get bored to tears watching the Five….Juan needs to go back to Public Radio….he is totally worthless…makes Bob Beckel look smart.

    Liked by 2 people

    • Lulu says:
      July 21, 2017 at 11:06 pm

      I agree that Juan is not an asset, but Beckel appearing smart is a bridge too far. Though I do get your point and concur.

      Like

  42. Sedanka says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Not enough. The mayor needs to resign and issue a public apology.

    Like

  43. Lulu says:
    July 21, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Contrast the story of this Minneapolis shooting with some of the headlines from stories dealing with immigration or about police shooting black men. If those stories are the model, shouldn’t the papers/TV shows be running this Minneapolis story using a headline more like, “Unarmed White Woman From A Christian Majority Nation Shot To Death By Black Islamic Somali-American Cop”? The facts of this story are more shocking than the “hands-up-don’t shoot” Ferguson saga we were subjected to for so long: a pajama clad woman called 911 requesting the police, the dash cam and body cams were not turned on, the policeman in the passenger side of the car did the shooting, and the lady is dead. A neighbor, Joan Hargrave, described it as, “an execution,” yet the headlines do not convey any of these things, and the story itself must be fully read in order to learn most of them.
    There is a reason many question the veracity of the news media – some because of what is included and some because of what is omitted or hidden deep within the body of the story.

    Like

