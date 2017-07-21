Political Correctness Has Consequences – Minneapolis Police/Diversity Chief Resigns…

Social justice, political correctness, affirmative action, diversity policies and the predictable consequences therein, all converged in Minneapolis last week when a Somali police officer shot and killed a Australian woman in her pajamas; sketchy reason yet undetermined.

Today, amid the swirling controversy, the chief of diversity and policing resigned from office:

(Reuters) – Minneapolis police chief Janee Harteau resigned on Friday at the request of the city’s mayor, who said that she had lost confidence in Harteau following the fatal police shooting of an unarmed Australian woman. The death of Justine Damond, 40, from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen fired through an open window of a police patrol car, has outraged her relatives and the public in Australia. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called it “shocking” and “inexplicable.”

Mayor Betsy Hodges said in a statement that she and Harteau agreed during discussions on Friday that Harteau would step aside. “As far as we have come, I’ve lost confidence in the Chief’s ability to lead us further – and from the many conservations I’ve had with people around our city, especially this week, it is clear that she has lost the confidence of the people of Minneapolis as well,” Hodges said in her statement. (read more)

(link)

Advertisements