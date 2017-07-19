Minnesota: Somali Police Officer Refuses To Give a Statement To Investigators…

To say that something in Minneapolis seems sketchy would be a disservice to all things sketchy. Something is seriously odd about the Minnesota shooting death of Justine Damond by a police officer originally from Somalia named Mohamed Noor.
Having followed several very high profile police shootings closely the same undisclosed media elements are present.
Officer Mohamed Noor is refusing to cooperate with, or give a statement to, investigators from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. However, the second officer who was partnered with Noor is cooperating.
Matthew Harrity gave a statement to the BCA and based in part on that statement the BCA released some information yesterday. -See Information HERE-
In a Tuesday evening news conference (video below). The weird and overly dramatic Mayor, Betsy Hodges, the Assistant Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and City Council Member Linea Palmisano addressed reporters.
Is she stoned? Her hair looks like she may have been dragged through a hedge backwards. I’m beginning to think this must be the latest fashion, because I see it quite often.
This whole thing stinks, and I’m just waiting for the first person to say the only reason it’s such a big deal is because she’s white, and they are trying to put the blame on the policeman is because he’s not.
Seriously? A woman just lost her life egregiously in America and you ask if “she’s stoned”, apparently judging from her hair in a photo taken another time and having nothing to do with the incident? And then follow up with racial provocation?
Don’t know what rock you came out from under, Ms Robson, but you may want to slither back under.
This ain’t that kind of place.
Oops – I think I owe you an apology, just now seeing the video.
I presumed – likely wrongly – that you were referring to the still photo of the shooting victim.
… and I believe I’ve violated the custom here that we don’t throw personal insults so, having done so, I apologize to you, our Mods, and the Treehouse community as a whole. Mea culpa.
We all, at one time or another, jump to
conclusions – you never do that I can
recall. I can see where you could have
mistaken the comment with such a
horrific event. Thanks for being cool about it.
I believe that was directed at the mayor.
Yes, it was directed at that weird mayor. See my above post if wordpress ever starts working again. No “likes” for me tonight……comment sections are screwed up as well. Very frustrating.
olderwiser21, I had to reboot my pc to “Like” comments. Just before doing so, I reloaded the page and it didn’t help.
Maybe he meant the mayor’s hair because the deceased’s hair is great. A lot of mystery here to be solved and it bothers me that this police officer shot before seeing a weapon or asking the woman if she had a weapon or if she was the one who called. His action is beginning to prove he should never have become a police officer and apparently he has several bad reports made about him. Why shoot through a glass window is also strange. Something definitely stinks here. More and more it appears it was just a plain murder!
Open window. Still, had the officer simply turned towards the officer shooting in the biggest WTF moment of his short life he could have moved into the apparent STREAM of bullets from his diversity prize partner. He has to be struggling with this. I hope he, um, stays safe. He is the only witness, after all.
At legalinsurrection a commenter hypothesized that the 2 cops were having sex.
The one had a panic reaction to being “caught” and shot the witness.
A few maybes do allow for that, but no proof.
Officer shot with the gun in the other cops face, and the bullet went through the door striking the victim in the lower abdomen. If cop 2 had been sitting up such a shot would have shot the deceased in the knee or lower.
All cameras were off. Against policy. Also that body cam always records, but if not full on instead of pretend off, temp buffer is only 30 seconds which is “recovered” when turned full on.
Department insists nothing was recorded which means department policy on turning body cams on if they were “off” was not followed. If cams were off turn cams on AS SOON AS immediate threat is over so we get some of the buffer.
Andrew Branco responded, not jumping on any bandwagon, but the cop version doesn’t make sense.
Maybe we will see.
Hey, Nim – Robson was referring to the video with the weirdly dramatic mayor talking about the deceased – not the deceased herself……
LikeLike
According to the 2015 WaPo survey, almost 50% of those killed by police were white. 29% were black. This case has many anomalies: the person shot was a woman, white, Australian, 40 years old, wearing pajamas (so I’ve heard), unarmed, SHE called 9-11, shot in a virtually crime-free neighborhood. Throw in Somali officer…
That happened in yesterday’s initial thread. The resultant pile-on was entirely appropriate to such a ridiculous assertion. Well, perhaps it was more one of those snide “just asking” kind of “questions.”
Liberals always look like they just fell out of bed. They talk like they dont know what their talking about.
They talk that way because they literally don’t know what they’re talking about. Those of us who still have sanity and common sense had better start running for and holding offices of importance in this nation, as fake liberalism, fake diversity, and “affirmative” action are KILLING US.
“It’s been a long day.” Poor thing.
The Mayor seems to be possessed of an outsized ego. Her speech patterns are very odd as are her facial expressions. Be interesting to get a read by a body language professional of the woman’s demeanor, etc. Decidedly weird.
Quite different from the sincerity exhibited by both the police official and the councilperson.
I agree Lucille. Inappropriate smiling and smirking along with flirtatious head tilting. The Mayor seems to be enjoying the spotlight very much.
This is such a sad story. Thank goodness his partner is cooperating.
That said, I am not surprised at all that Noor is staying silent. It speaks volumes to me, however.
Burst of gunfire seems to confirm that more than one shot was fired. They are really pressing on this “loud sound,” but not saying what kind of “loud sound” it was, as some kind of reason for shooting the woman “moments later.” Vague terms throughout the piece.
Yes, and, Somali Officer shot her from drivers seat across his partners seat through drivers side window, right?
Yup. They teach that technique the first day of police academies everywhere.
Not.
Oops…Yes, and, Somali Officer shot her from PASSENGER seat across his partners seat through drivers side window, right?
total BS….maybe the “loud sound” was all in his head.
Hodges is a crummy mayor. She’ll probably win reelection because most of the (many) other candidates are even worse – a collection of misfits.
Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party member says volumes.
She doesn’t seem sincere to me….didn’t even say her name right.
Officer HamHead needs to have his passport seized.
He should be under arrest without bail. Definitely a flight risk, in addition to the other risks he poses.
One goal of BLM and their Islamist terrorist mentors was to get all police on edge in any dealings with the public so as to make things like this happen. That is if this turns out to be a cop that thought he was being setup for an ambush.
Yeah, that’s such a dangerous neigjborhood and all…
Here’s another local write-up https://www.google.com/amp/s/patch.com/minnesota/southwestminneapolis/amp/27182124/officer-mohamed-noor-says-no-to-interview-bca
I read in the local papers that the officers’ body cams have a 30 second “look back”, meaning that they’re always recording onto a 30 second digital loop. An officer can turn the camera on immediately after an event and the prior 30 seconds will be captured – as well as addl ongoing footage. So they should have turned on the cams right away.
Did he yell, “allah akbar?”
Only in his heart.
Tough call for the left. Love of Somali refugees vs. disdain for the police.
Plus he was first Somali diversity hire for that precinct (or Minneapolis???). Chief of Police likes to wear a hijab and photo op with muslims and Somali community (terrorist recruiting haven)…Yes, Minneapolis liberal leaders are in a real conundrum as to what to do/say here….
That precinct, eight or so on their entire force.
They are already getting vocal about their fear of…reporters? Same old Islamic victimology playbook.
Curry – so true! Good point!
How long before CAIR arrives and Officer Noor “Lawyers Up ” with CAIR taking the lead ? This shooting needs careful and thorough investigation TBS, but it also highlights some serious issues with the MPD . Officer Noor discharged his weapon with his fellow officer immediately downrange in the confines of their squad car . His target was outside the squad and apparently presented no immediate threat . Nor was this an adrenaline-charged “hot pursuit” of a known/suspected felon . Per the audio tapes provided these officers were on a ” respond and investigate ” assignment generated by a 911 call. If dispatch had done their job the officers would have already known the caller was female .
Seems there’s a lot to investigate in this case far beyond answering the “why” Officer Noor shot a complaining citizen.
He already lawyered up right after the shooting. Noor has declined to be interviewed by agents at this time, the BCA said. Noor’s attorney did not clarify if or when an interview would be possible
And per an agreement from 2014, BCA does all investigations so MPLS PD doesn’t investigate their own. BCA won’t answer questions and refers to MPLS PD and MPLS PD refers to BCA…48 hours and no info is out. Unbelievable!
And I’m not surprised !
Noor’s partner is lucky to be alive
LikeLiked by 2 people
Two rookie cops and neither one had their body cam or police car video turned on. Why would they creep along in a squad car down an ally looking for a possible sexual assault situation and not have on, at least, their squad car video?
“Minneapolis policy recommends that officers should wear the cameras anytime during their shift when they could anticipate a situation like a traffic stop, arrest or physical confrontation, among others. It leaves the decision to turn the camera on or off to the officer.”
https://www.mprnews.org/story/2014/11/06/minneapolis-body-cameras
What utter nonsense, talk about a worthless policy.
The police union sure has not come out in support of this Noor at all.
How did the mayor get above the level of high school guidance counselor?
Voted in by low info braindead Libs. Easy.
It’s Minneapolis…they elected Keith Ellison! Come on man!
MN IS A MESS!
Oh, my! She would have been absolutely horrible at that – I can see it all now…..snowflake at large advising other little mini-snowflakes – priceless!
Mohamed shot her 3 times in the abdomin!
Mohamed put his partner at risk when he short her, since Mohamed was in the passenger seat.
Mohamed needs to be charged for her murder, but don’t hold your breath until he is, because it most likely won’t happen.
I bet he won’t even be fired, demoted, but not fired. He a prince… the first black, Domalia, Muslim!
Can she sound anymore patronizing and fake (rehearsed) ?
There are matters of principle and matters of fact, just as there are persons and the offices they hold. As a matter of principle, we cannot allow officeholders to do whatever they please and then, if no direct evidence is available to show what they did, take the 5th and get away with whatever they did. I don’t know how that’s resolved exactly, but whereas the man has the personal right to not incriminate himself, we the people who own that office have the right to know what happened.
She was reporting on a sexual assault and may have witnessed it. Let’s see, what segment of the population is known to commit sexual assaults? Are there rape gangs operating in the area? Was she executed because of what she saw?
How in the world is the sharia enforcing cop not required to make a statement. He was a public employee who committed this act while on duty. Yes, he does have to account for himself. Who gets to tell their boss they are not going to make a statement after they screw something up?
Agreed. There are no criminal charges, he is not under indictment or arrest, he has an obligation to his fellows, his supervisors and superiors, and the public which he reputedly serves. If it takes him days of rehearsing before he MIGHT give a statement, then he is insubordinate and multiplies the appearance of guilt exponentially. He is not entitled to the Fifth, yet.
Ugh, didn’t even get 15 seconds into the video before I had to stop listening. That mayor has a few neurons on continuous backfire. Good grief.
In regards to Noor, not particularly surprised that he won’t cooperate. Speaks volumes though. What’s he so desperate to hide, hmmm? {Insert Suspicious Cat here}
I’d like to insert an angry lion.
I had to shut the mayor off. She acts and sounds like an under attended wife who is trying out for the role of love interest for the community summer play in the park. Yikes.
This is exactly why Noor is refusing to give a statement to the BCA, on the advice of his attorney. They are waiting to see the statements coming from Harrity, first.
The BCA just destroyed the integrity of this investigation by publicly releasing information that will assist Noor’s defense. The stage for defense has already been set: “Near the end of the alley, a “loud sound” startled Harrity. A moment later, Justine Damond, the woman who had called 911, approached the driver’s side of the squad car. Suddenly a surprise burst of gunfire blasted past Harrity as Noor fired through the squad’s open window, striking Damond in the abdomen.”
A loud sound means what? A car door or an ally gate slamming, a trash can falling over, cats fighting, heavy metal music? Any noise is going to magnified in an ally. The one thing he DID NOT SAY was a “gun shot sound.”
The fact is that it wasn’t Harrity who shot through a squad car door, past his partner, ending up killing an innocent person.
Isn’t it interesting how quiet Al Franken and Amy Klobuchar are over this incident:
https://mobile.twitter.com/amyklobuchar/status/798178807597273089
When and where is the White Lives Matter protest? Has CNN been notified to cover the event and incite anger in their viewers 24/7?
If the mayor looks flustered now what would she look like if she was contending with a major BLM riot and CNN coverage.
The overly dramatic Mayor said she was having a “long day”.
The victim, Justine Damond, was unavailable for comment.
According to The Star Tribune article Mohamed Noor had two complaints in his file (was hired 2015). The PD made a big deal about hiring Muslims on the force. I wonder if this may be a case where someone who wasn’t qualified for that type of job was hired anyway for “social justice” reasons, diversity, and all that stuff?
It was a tragedy, and her fiance and family deserve answers. My prayers are with them.
The police department needs to figure out what went wrong here and correct it. Something very wrong.
Wow! This press conference is one big HOT MESS!
So the BCA is conducting the investigation……. Presumably it’s a CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION and that is why they cannot “compel” Somali Officer Mohamed Noor to give a statement. Well, given his refusal, is the City of Minneapolis COMPELLED to keep him employed? If so, how the hell is that possible?
And why isn’t the Minneapolis Police Dept doing their own investigation? I’m not taking about a criminal investigation, I’m taking about doing a standard “work place” investigation, you know, the same kind of investigation that any other employer would conduct if one of their employees had an incident on the job – for example;
As a delivery driver backs out of the loading dock, he doesn’t see a customer walking up behind his truck and he runs the person over. Don’t you think his employer is going to conduct an investigation? And can you imagine the driver saying “Sorry, I don’t feel like telling you what happened”. Do you think this driver would be put on PAID LEAVE while the police conduct their own investigation? No Flippin Way!
Did you hear the Mayor boasting about taking to the “Leaders” of the Somali Community? LEADERS? WHAT EXACTLY ARE THEY SUPPOSEDLY LEADING?? They are “leaders” of their “religion” ISLAM, they are not leaders of their SOMALI nationality. And why is the Mayor making concessions to reach out to the people who, undoubtedly, SUPPORT THE SUSPECT???
Did the Mayor of St. Paul reach out to the “Leaders” of the Filipino or Hispanic community when Officer Yanez shot Philandro Castile? I don’t remember THAT act of good will taking place.
Hopefully Australia will force Minneapolis to serve JUSTICE because this is PATHETIC.
What went wrong? SJWs in charge of things that grown-ups should be doing.
