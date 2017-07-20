Suspicions Confirmed: Murdoch Told Ailes To Tilt Coverage Toward Anyone But Trump, Even Clinton…

A recent article written by Roger Ailes confidant Michael Wolff affirms one of the more transparently obvious hidden secrets in the 2015/2016 presidential race and election.
Fox News owner/mogul Rupert Murdoch was intensely against the candidacy of Donald Trump. So much so that Murdoch instructed former President of Fox News, Roger Ailes, to shape favorable coverage toward anyone other than Donald Trump, including a request to tilt toward support for Hillary Clinton.
New York – […] It was Ailes’ tacit support of Trump that, in part, made his removal from Fox all the more urgent for the Murdochs. And it was not just the liberal sons who were agitated by Ailes’ regard for Trump, but also the father, whose tabloid, the New York Post, helped create Trump, but who found him now, with great snobbery, not of “our” conservative class. (“When is Donald Trump going to stop embarrassing his friends, let alone the whole country?” Murdoch senior tweeted the day after Trump officially declared himself a candidate.)
Murdoch instructed Ailes to tilt to anyone but Trump, Ailes confided to me before he was fired, even Hillary. (Ailes, for his part, characterized Murdoch’s periodic efforts at interference as similar to Nixon’s instructions to bomb this or that country — best ignored.)
After the election, a confounded Murdoch had to call on his ex-wife Wendi’s friends, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, to broker a rapprochement with the disreputable Donald. Now, to Trump’s great satisfaction, a humbled Murdoch is a constant caller. (read more)
All intellectually honest media and political observers already knew this was the basic premise for Fox News in the 2015 and 2016 presidential race. Murdoch supported Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio as the frontrunners.
The August 2015 ambush by Murdoch’s princess Megyn Kelly was merely a highly visible example of Murdoch’s aversion. Kelly was later paid $10 million by Harper Collins, another Murdoch company, as advance payment on her book deal.
After Jeb Bush dropped out, the executive in charge of Fox News debates was Bill Sammon. Sammon’s daughter, Brooke Sammon, was head of Marco Rubio’s communication team. Murdoch was furious at Chris Christie when he took Rubio to the woodshed in the New Hampshire debate.
What is stunning is that there are so many people out there who still can’t see this, especially liberals, who think FOX is in the tank for Trump.
LikeLiked by 37 people
What is stunning is that there are so many people out there who still can’t see this, especially conservatives, who think FOX is in the tank for Trump.
Fixed it for ya.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Murdoch papers all over the world have not stopped belittling and disparaging Pres Trump, helped along by AP and AAP. They print every bit of scuttlebutt the left throw out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is what kills me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly! I figured Fox out years ago and have never watched since. Many of my conservative friends stiil watch, unfortunately.
LikeLike
Since the Murdochs belong to the professional lying class, their American passports or visas surely rest on lies somewhere, Pull it all and put them on the plane back to Australia,
LikeLike
This just proves ,how important the tree house is.The truth has no AGENDA,and thank you again to,all treeple ,and of course, Sundance.
LikeLike
The libs are clueless. They have likely never watched FOX so they have no idea. Anyone who watches knows and can see the change.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Surprisingly, my friends that still work (I retired early), don’t see it. I assume that is because they don’t have time to really see what is going on, and just grab a show here and there on Fox.
I thought I was well informed, but after retiring and really investigating things, my eyes were opened to the politicians and the media,
Mike
LikeLiked by 12 people
Mike, I think you have hit on something.
Like you, I thought I was pretty well informed even though it was hard with work, commute, family stuff.
When I retired early my TV news consumption rose a lot. Part of it is I like to have the TV on when I am doing stuff around the house, even if I only just hear bits and pieces. Because of that, I have preferred to have cable news on because if I miss parts of it I know it will be repeated. And FOX has been my choice in news.
With the big increase in my TV news consumption came an awareness of what wasn’t visible before and that is how much has changed since I started watching FOX years ago. It has been a real eye opener.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Go on GAB site Free Speech for Everyone. You will really be enlightened. Great information.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For years, the standard argument-ender from us liberals was to declare that someone was in the “echo chamber” and got all of their news from “Fox News.” A couple people on Facebook accused my wife of that – we haven’t even had Fox News on our cable for years. And we ended cable a couple years ago.
This is just this virtue-cult the progressives have fallen into: once you can detect one tiny clue that someone is not a member of the True Believer Don’t-Disagree-With-Orthodoxy Liberalism Cult, they are deemed either ignorant or evil. This is how all cults work.
So, to end an argument (when losing), Libs claim their opponent is a “Fox News echo chamber” listener – even with NO evidence of this. That is how weak the discourse of Libs is.
LikeLike
What is stunning is anyone tuning into any MSM and watching them
LikeLiked by 3 people
MAGA Thunder the irony in what you said will DESTROY Megan Kelly’s career once and for all no matter how many men she begs to sleep with because the folks that watch NBC think she is the enemy!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Megan Kelly, a proven high priced news hooker turning tricks for Murdoch.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I know; I love the karma of the situation. The conservatives won’t watch her because they know she’s a lib, and the libs won’t watch her because coming from fox she “has” to be one of those nasty conservatives!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I will never, ever forget the first debate. I was so excited that FOX was going to handle a Republican debate. Finally! And Bret Baier and Megyn Kelly whom I adored plus the annoying whiny lib Chris Wallace would be on the job. Finally, a fair debate!
Picture me, moments into it with my jaw dropped, mouth hanging open so far flies could have flown into it as I watch Megyn Kelly with her ridiculous “woman’s question” to Trump. Boy, was I hot.
That was it for me with Miss Megyn Kelly. She was no longer welcome in my home. Bret’s eviction notice from my home didn’t come until after the Convention, but it came and it has been solidly enforced.
The good thing was I loved Trump’s response about Rosie. I wasn’t on the Trump Train yet, but I loved that he was fighting back. And besides, Rosie IS a pig.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What do you have against pigs? She is a creature in her own class.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe they’ll figure it out soon enough as I’m not watch OAN (channel 347 on Direct-TV) instead of Fox News, although I do record Tucker. Other than that, screw them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now watch, not not watch darn it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
now watching… I give up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
you’re so funny…however, you’re starting to sound like Brother Sharpton! Resist we much!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We get it no matter how you spell it.
LikeLike
I saw it in the first primary debate and with the punditry afterward. Essentially all the contributors plus Megyn Kelly were anti-Trump. To their credit Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity (especially the latter) have always been with Trump. Also Greta.
The decision to tilt anti-Trump must’ve been made much before the first debate. The powers that be wanted him gone at the first debate.
Fox News/Murdoch’s antics cost DirecTV a subscriber 🙂 The consequences ripple across the entire TV/Cable industry.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You forgot fox and friends
LikeLike
I actually had to explain to a lot of family members that I still don’t like FOX news that much despite voting Republican this election cycle.
LikeLike
I think Roger Ailes suffered the same fate as Andrew Brietbart a hot shot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember the turn……..especially with Fox and Friends who betrayed the friendship established with Trump….Fox and friends made it super obvious to me……It was when they realized Trump could when the nomination even after promoting candidate after candidate, they turned on him like a rabid dog.
LikeLike
Gee and Faux News did it (slanted away from Trump) in such a slick manner (sarc)
LikeLiked by 9 people
So, of course, this means that the talking heads on FOX have all been bought. Some, of course, willingly rose from the Swamp where they’ve been lurking (Chris Wallace, Wills, Chris St, Steve H, etc.) and now they can display their full bias and happily cash their pay checks. Others are quite a disappointment….money wins out every time in the long run.
LikeLike
Fox News has just hired Dr Death Panel himself-Ezekial Emanuel. Emanuel is an evil evil creature, pure Marxist. His lispy voice and slimy face can be seen on Chris Wallace’s panel on Sundays. He wrote the book about how everybody needs to die by 75. It was bad enough when they hired Marie Harf and Richard Fowler but Emanuel is as bad as it gets. Soon we will see Barry Soetero on Fox as a commentator.
I don’t see how Hannity survives much longer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So now folks, all those that still watch Fox need to stop to voice your displeasure at the Murdock boys. You also need to send a note to the Hannitys, Dobbs, Piros, Tuckers, what ever show remaining that you watch that you will no longer watch their shows because of that big, ole azzwipe Rupert and sons (kinda sounds like a old junk collector show….Sandford and son, but they were way more classy than Murdy and boys)
LikeLiked by 8 people
Steve in Lewes, I’m curious about your advice. Why should we quit watching the shows that are actually positive toward Pres. Trump. Especially those of us who are aware of what is really going on. That appears to me to be “throwing the baby out with the bathwater” or “cutting your nose off to spite your face”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Having his go ratings on the shows that support PDJT is the greatest revenge and the only way to make sure at least some pro Trump voices remain on the air. It’s a propoganda war, and we can’t afford to lose our troops.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I remember a few months ago Hannity had a couple days where he had George Bush on and one when he had Michelle Fields on. He got absolutely hammered on Twitter for both. That to me is the best way to handle it. Watch and if they stumble let them have it. If they keep it up, tune them out for good and tell them why.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh man I was triggered big time when I saw Michelle Fields on my tv again!!!
Glad Sean got the hint.
LikeLike
Exactly, citizenmom!! That would be a very,very bad move!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If we follow your instructions, the best conservative shows on the air will go under. The only reason the Murdochs have not terminated the shows you mentioned is that those shows have so many viewers it would kill the network. To survive, we need those shows to have such high ratings that Fox doesn’t dare cancel them, regardless of their personal political leanings.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So true, Nibbler. It’s a no-thinker.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rest in Peace, Roger.
We’ve got this…
LikeLiked by 13 people
If I were Elizabeth Ailes, I would hunt down a good attorney and attempt to wrestle the entire Fox network from Rupert! What did Murdoch and sons do that was NOT against the law?!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The FEC should prohibit the commie propaganda news media from mentioning any thing about any POTUS candidate during the primary or gen. election. They should only be allowed to show the candidate’s actual statements with no editing or commentary. And every candidate should be given equal time.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That’s what CSPAN does. Seriously. A great resource.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s Us vs Them, and we will have the last laugh as we triumph.
MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s the MAGA Party vs the Uniparty! I like our chances 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump’s greatest weapon; US, the American people, and he knows it. We have to rise to the occasion and stand with him for TRUTH. Let our voices be heard.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Was obvious when Baier, Wallace, and MKelly ambushed Trump at the first debate, the Ok must have come from Murdock because they would not have the guts to do it , otherwise, weasils
LikeLiked by 16 people
And Baier Kruatscmhuck and Wallace (especially) are still kicking at the legs on the stool trying to knock him off. I have turned to MASH reruns on Sunday cuz Wallace is closer to Madow in thought. So why then does Rupert have Dobbs at FBC? Does Lou have pictures?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hugh Hewitt and Michael Medved are permanently anti-Trump. Used to respect them both, but they’re acting like punks so I don’t listen anymore.
LikeLiked by 3 people
calbear,
your reflection re these fools, is really an unintended consequence of the Trump candidacy.
Until Trump announced, many of us did not know how awful these men are… but they helped us right along.
They always talked as if they never once listened to Trump at a rally, or never watched the debates. And we never missed them. So, we knew what they do not…still.
I too lost any respect for folks I had once tried to listen to regularly.
This is just another gift that came along with Trump: Eyes Wide Open
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great point piper. Gotta put Mark Levin in the same category, unfortunately.
LikeLiked by 2 people
yep
LikeLike
Does Lou have pictures?
Still gasping for breath. That was great! And seriously, I watch Lou and wonder how he is able to say what he wants? How has he survived? I don’t know, but I am sure glad.
LikeLike
Lou not only has pics, but he has video too.
LikeLike
Bauer has been a HUGE disappointment….rarely watch any longer. I honestly thought much better of him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too. I watched his show from the beginning. I was so dismayed, after the Convention, at the non-stop dumping on Trump from him and his band of merry men on his panel. I couldn’t quite believe it. I kept emailing comments. And then I felt betrayed and thought no more, never again.
I honestly mourned the loss of that show for awhile. But then I started watching Lou, and I have never looked back since then.
LikeLike
Yep, Bret stacks his panels with Trump haters and never Trumpers. Keeping Rupert happy!
LikeLike
Rupert, you are simply no match for OUR President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump. (Psst — Trump knew all this. Thus, demolished Rupert’s star, Megyn Kelly. Neither she, nor Rupert have never been the same.)
LikeLiked by 9 people
Rupert should not be allowed American citizenship or ownership of any media platform.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NO more POTUS debates. None. They are a waste of time and the conservatives always get screwed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am an optimist so I am hoping that we will be “allowed” to have someone other than the news media moderate the debates. I would like to see some talk show hosts and I suppose having both sides represented although I would rather go full Conservative/Nationalists. Maybe Sundance? Of course he would have to wear a burka to keep his anonymity safe! 😂 Bottom line, anyone but the MSM. They have lost the privilege.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s funny — Sundance with a burka — I can just picture it — wait — no I can’t!
LikeLiked by 1 person
no no no !!! if the Dems decide to run Kamala, it’ll be a bloodbath worth watching!
LikeLike
no no no…if the Dems run Kamala, the debates will be a bloodbath worth popcorn and beer for all
LikeLike
Collusion!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Correct me if I’m living in another world BUT I thought we all knew this, as it was happening.
No? Yes?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think I knew it from the actions of Fox, but I don’t recall any leaking that Murdock himself directed it,
Mike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes…It’s just confirmation. They are worse now BIGLY
LikeLiked by 5 people
We all knew it. This is confirmation from a fairly reliable source.
LikeLiked by 2 people
To many of us, the bias was obvious, particularly Fox’s increased efforts for Rubio as Bush was going down the tubes. We knew that certain Fox personalities would not have been putting down Trump without management approval or encouragement.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How wonderful it would be if the Trump administration really started using the Justice Dept against these filthy animals!
LikeLiked by 3 people
If only Jeff Sessions was as ruthless and partisan as Eric Holder was.
LikeLike
Murdoch, The Most Hated man in media all around the world, OBVIOUSLY tilts Away from Trump.
Trump then becomes the most loved POTUS around the world.
There’s something about those thick Scots hides; they really don’t give a hoot what anyone thinks of them, so long as they get their job done 😉
LikeLiked by 5 people
It makes you wonder if all the sexual descrimination suits against Mr. Ailes were legit. I never believed those women, thought they were chasing the almighty dollar.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I think they are blown out of proportion and not much you can do when not defended by employer…They don’t really care is my assumption and looking at the far left lunatics they have hired, It’s in our face…Let em have their pretend world…Ive been done with it for two years …
LikeLiked by 3 people
Money. You sure? After all, Ailes was such a stud!
LikeLiked by 1 person
picture me gagging !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always the same MO going after conservatives. No doubt all of this shortened Ailes life.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is why I trash FOX to anyone and everyone I come in contact with…I refuse to watch any of it but a few personalities that most of us probably do…I wouldn’t listen to Baier or any of them for one second…Mike Wallace junior is a disgrace….
They appear to be even more anti-Trump now and the latest Fake polls are a joke…I literaly laugh at these people…I can guarantee from personal experience not watching any of this including Drudge etc really improves my knowledge of what’s going on…The internet is a blessing…
LikeLiked by 6 people
I totally agree. I lump False News in with all very fake news drive by media.
LikeLike
I still see FoxNews as ten times more honest than all the other cable tv networks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely! Also, there are so many ppl who never would have had their eyes opened were it not for Fox.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I always ask them if they have tried Fox Business Network. It is so much better. And the talking heads are a lot smarter, too. I learn at lot from FBN. But like everywhere, you have to be careful. Neil Cavuto is a no-go zone, and there are others that I avoid, also.
LikeLike
You are right about Fox.
Have you seen the recent Harvard study of anti Trump bias in the media? Here is one article with a graph showing the bias. Very revealing. Not that we didn’t know it already. It is still great to have it confirmed.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-05-19/harvard-study-reveals-huge-extent-anti-trump-media-bias
LikeLike
You mean you don’t watch Marie Harf for her incredible insights?? Golly, hiring a leading Obama imbecile should keep you glued to the TV in anticipation of the next sighting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Marie Harf isn’t exactly an intellectual giant. She should really be on CNN with gals of similar IQ like Alyson Camerota. Unless Fox looks at her hiring as ‘balance’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She needs a speech coach, and then a brain coach.
LikeLike
i know but I much prefer the intellectual stimulus of drying paint.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cavuto and Gasparino were vomitous today and I made sure to let them know.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Today? I think they are pretty consistently vomitous. Reliable anti-trumpers,
The mute goes on or the tv off when either of them are on,
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. I have read that the little man that lives inside my TV and reports such things to TPTB 🙂 makes note of when you change the channel so that TPTB know just what makes you want to turn it off, so I try to remember to change channels not just the mute when Cavuto and/or Gasbagarino come on.
I am hopeful that my message is being received.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, much gratitude to Michael Wolff for putting in writing what we all surmised right after that first debate.
I did not know, however, that Murdoch owned the company that gave Kelly that huge advance.
Book deals are payoffs, pure and simple. Comey’s rumored $10 million advance is the same thing, with the added possibility that his silence is being bought.
Basically, we depend on getting news from organizations which are run by people who are crooks, Marxists, or use their power to wage personal grudges.
Idea: Buy QVC and turn it into an actual news channel!
LikeLiked by 7 people
You mean people aren’t making Chelsea’s book a best seller, merely because the content she had someone write for her is really, really great?
Say it isn’t so!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Didn’t someone file a lawsuit against Chelsea claiming she plagiarized her book?
LikeLike
I didn’t know about the linkage with the book publishing, either. It makes me ill.
LikeLike
Are we ever going to see the bottom if the snake pit?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
I LOVE IT! You reap what you sow! Good for Roger Ailes to be able to have the truth come out after his death. I bet he is smiling today. I loved the following from the article:
Ailes might be marooned on his couch, but Trump was some ultimate culmination of the politics of the “silent majority,” a concept Ailes had helped pioneer as a young adviser to Richard Nixon; and of the “Reagan Democrats,” which Ailes had identified for Ronald Reagan; and of a permanently aggrieved outsider political identity, which Ailes had defined at Fox News.
After the election, a confounded Murdoch had to call on his ex-wife Wendi’s friends, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, to broker a rapprochement with the disreputable Donald. Now, to Trump’s great satisfaction, a humbled Murdoch is a constant caller.
The Murdochs, with a strict confidentiality provision in Ailes’ contract and administering a slow-drip payout of the millions owed him, were able to enforce his silence as they pursued their plan to erase his place in their corporate history. The 20th anniversary of Fox News happened without anyone uttering the name of the dominant figure in cable news.
Well Ole Man Murdoch has to eat humble pie every single day he has left in his miserable life! He has to kiss ass everyday to stay in our President’s perceived good favor. Their confidentiality agreement went up in flames when Roger passed away!
Folks we will NEVER EVER get tired of WINNING!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I miss our Ailes, he was an incredible businessman who also seemed to have a heart, kinda like our President Trump.
I never really believed Gretchen and especially Megan when they spit such vitriol on the man who gave them a platform and pushed their careers into the spotlight. I wasn’t there, so I don’t know for sure what happened.its just hard for me to believe is all.
He did so much for so many people, and it’s what I will always remember of him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It is hard for me to believe, too. Using sexual harrassment is an easy weapon.
LikeLike
I saw this throughout the campaign. There were many never-Trumpers as the write up says: “who found him now, with great snobbery, not of “our” conservative class.”
The attitude was he wasn’t one of ‘us’ when in reality he wasn’t part of the uni-party and they couldn’t own or control him. They didn’t want anything to do with him when he was campaigning in the area during the primaries and when he won they were shocked. They did little to nothing to help when he was the candidate and I actually wondered if they voted for him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s not just the uniparty or even the muh principles – truly they are disgusted with Trump because he has a working class manner. What they have shown is their utter contempt for the people who build their cars, grow their food, dry-clean their clothes, fix their roof etc.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Snobbery, pure and simple.
LikeLike
re folks being low info, we have to remember that during the campaign, Trump made a pretty big deal out of the fact no one owned him and he was beholden to no one.
This went over bigly, even though many, including many of us, did not know the true nature or extent of the Uniparty. Instinct told people it was a good thing Trump could not be influenced by money. This is something people can relate to…
Fortunately, the zeros who were reporting on the campaigns were more interested in falsifying the size of the crowds Trump was drawing than anything he was saying.
Providence folks.
The Bible says the blind lead the blind into a ditch.
There you go.
LikeLike
Nice to see we had this thing TOTALLY figured out. I mean, the proof was in the morning after Election Day, but still – nice to see that our work checks as well as the answer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As the history of “the stable network” continues to unfold since the “drain the stable” concept started. Fox has lost much as several have cut the cable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sometimes I feel like I am the only one who recalls, the President’s Media War didn’t begin with CNN, but with FOX…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, it began with Kelly’s $10 million Harper Collins “Hooker” deal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What could we expect from a foreign globalist who obtained citizenship to get around regulations limiting ownership of American media to – Americans?
LikeLiked by 5 people
btw, remember that Jared and Ivanka are armpit buddies with Murdoch…..btwn Murdoch, their close friend Corey Booker who smeared Jeff Sessions as a racist and Ivanka rushing to have a private meeting with PP president Cecile Richards, it seems the Kushners only like people who hate our president.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The unwarranted Kushner bashing is getting old.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If telling the truth about someone is “bashing”, then the problem is the subject, not the speaker. Nothing unwarranted or off topic about my comment.
LikeLike
uuummmm, I think you might be on the wrong blog…you might want to check
LikeLiked by 3 people
Uummmm, no I’m not…..planet time I checked, truth telling ent forbidden. Every woman deserves Ivanka advances is leftist and she and Jared gave worked overtime bringing leftist globalists into the WH. It’s a problem.
LikeLike
I wouldn’t know, I don’t know Mr. Murdoch or the Kushners personally
LikeLiked by 1 person
They regularly vacationed with the Murdochs, even prior to their marriage. Murdoch is a leftist globalist.
LikeLike
law4———-what you are saying is that Ivanka only likes people that hate her father!!!!! And that is a terrible thing to say. You have no idea why the Kurshners associate with anyone.
LikeLike
Why don’t you start by learning to spell their name? They are liberals whose entire Sichuan curve seems to be liberal. I gave a problem with that.
LikeLike
yawn
LikeLike
This is why all cable news needs to go extinct. Carefully crafted narratives for the sake of influencing opinions while obscuring the facts is not acceptable from any outlet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So everyone in the left leaning MSM and FOX were all gunning for Trump. Planting lies, negative stories, stories that made others appear better.
And he still won! It really is all about getting the truth out, and the people will know.
The anyone but Trump line is the most telling. Seems anyone would have played into the globalists plans except for the one lone man fighting for America.
There was only one candidate that put the USA above everyone else. And I’m proud to say I voted for that guy.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 4 people
We still have not heard Bill O’Reilly’s story yet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do you ever listen to B. O’Reilly’s podcast?
LikeLike
It’s simple really, there’s no longer any actual upper echelon “American” news organizations that deal in straight news or has any sense of responsibility to America & her people. They’re all bought & paid for propaganda centers for their globalist owners
It’s the same with our government. We have globalist bought & paid for politicians who lie through their teeth & have no sense of responsibility or sense of duty to America & her people
Our entire system, governmental, media & business is bought & paid for by the globalist cabal. None of it works for the people & none of it cares a wit about the country, it’s future & the futures of it’s citizens
LikeLiked by 2 people
alliwant…that’s what “Drain The Swamp” is all about.
Did anyone think it would be simple?
Bannon said, “If you think these people are going to give you your Country back without a fight, you are wrong.”
LikeLike
We should just get the news….no “slants”…..I want to think for myself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One America Network News. 5x the news, without any opinions. Straight-up facts without spin. We love it. Know so much more about everything. No upsetting games. Doesn’t try to drive you out of your mind. Except for Hannity and Dobbs never watch Fox or any of the MSM, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS.
Life is so much easier and relaxing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I got tired of FAUX FOX years ago. I dropped cable, bought a ROKU and stream what I want. Thankfully I don’t have to watch or listen to OJ all day. I can get clips of Hannity, Tucker or U-tube whole shows. None of the MSM get this adorable deplorables $$$$ anymore.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
All MSM are propaganda outlets. Fox News, just tries to play “good cop” to all the others “bad cop,” although they seem to have “come out of the closet” in their globalism/Progressive-ism in the past year or so. Like many of you, I was suspicious before the first Republican debate, but after that ambush, there was no doubt in my mind. The unmitigated gall of these people, thinking they know what is best for us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fox just hired Dr Death panel Ezekial Emanuel–Obama’s nationalized healthcare zealot and Chicago Marxist. Enough said about Fox.
LikeLike
Fox was mixed, but you couldn’t miss their lack of being fair to Trump, in general. It pretty much came down to Greta and O’Reilly being fair, and Lou Dobbs and Hannity going rogue and being more positive as well as big defenders of Trump during the general election.
It’s a miracle Trump won when you realize all the powers against him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
How judge, fox and friend and tucker
LikeLike
I want to thank Rupert because one of the best things we did in our household after August 6, 2015 was to get Roku and CUT ALL CABLE (except local to get a good bundle rate with our net). And then we got magic jack ..and netflix and amazon prime. Life is glorious! We watch what we want. PERIOD! So thank you Rupert and Megyn!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is magic jack?
LikeLike
Six months ago I purchased ROKU (Premier+) and added SlingTV (Blue).
ROKU has FBN & FNC wit show clips – that’s all I need for those channels – love MariaB on FBN!
I’ll never go back to cable.
LikeLike
Let’s face it, some in the UK are never going to get over losing us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It will be entertaining to watch The Murdoch boys run FOX into the ground!! Flame on boys!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. That’s what Wolff says. Ailes ignored the order. Do people not read?
LikeLike
It’s possible Ailes gave that nudge; but I don’t think there were actual orders. If you remember, there was an internal war going on at Fox between those who liked and defended Trump, and those who did not like Trump. It was open and transparent, as well as unprecedented.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OANN HAS GOT A LOT OF FOX VIEWERS NOW, FOX NOT ALLOWED IN OUR HOUSEHOLD. I GET JEANINE, DOBBS AND HANNITY FROM THE INTERNET
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent!
LikeLike
I don’t remember now when I first got word that Trump was running, but since I hadn’t followed him before that and only knew that he was the real estate and TV guy, my immediate interest was that he wasn’t one of “them” – the disgusting politicians on both sides. As a side note, I shouldn’t lump Dems into the same category as Republicans – Republicans are disgusting enough, but Dems are as crazy as serial killers – I seriously wonder about their sanity sometimes.
But back to Trump – I was immediately interested when he announced, but when I heard him speak about his America First platform, I was sold ten thousand percent. I hadn’t been watching TV for several years, so I got whatever I got from the Internet, or late-night radio. The real shocker and wakeup call was when I went on vacation in August, and then went back to hotels again for the hurricane in October.
The hotels where I stayed had a policy that their lobby’s big-screen TV had to be playing a cable news channel at all times. Of the 12 days in hotels, I saw CNN about 8 days and Fox about 4 days. Fox had a variety of news, with extra emphasis on Trump. CNN had ZERO news, and were Trump-bashing 24/7. I’m old enough to know that our newspapers and TV’s have used a lot of the classic propaganda techniques to promote this agenda or that one, but nothing could have prepared me for CNN – I don’t believe that I’ve ever heard such unAmerican propaganda outside of Radio Havana etc. on the shortwave channels.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember someone, I trust, telling me…that Rupert is not exactly charitable , unless someone is looking his way..then ,he may pony up…I don’t know, for sure, if this is accurate..but that person works…..somewhere for F!
LikeLike