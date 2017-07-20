Suspicions Confirmed: Murdoch Told Ailes To Tilt Coverage Toward Anyone But Trump, Even Clinton…

July 20, 2017

A recent article written by Roger Ailes confidant Michael Wolff affirms one of the more transparently obvious hidden secrets in the 2015/2016 presidential race and election.

Fox News owner/mogul Rupert Murdoch was intensely against the candidacy of Donald Trump. So much so that Murdoch instructed former President of Fox News, Roger Ailes, to shape favorable coverage toward anyone other than Donald Trump, including a request to tilt toward support for Hillary Clinton.

New York – […] It was Ailes’ tacit support of Trump that, in part, made his removal from Fox all the more urgent for the Murdochs. And it was not just the liberal sons who were agitated by Ailes’ regard for Trump, but also the father, whose tabloid, the New York Post, helped create Trump, but who found him now, with great snobbery, not of “our” conservative class. (“When is Donald Trump going to stop embarrassing his friends, let alone the whole country?” Murdoch senior tweeted the day after Trump officially declared himself a candidate.)

Murdoch instructed Ailes to tilt to anyone but Trump, Ailes confided to me before he was fired, even Hillary. (Ailes, for his part, characterized Murdoch’s periodic efforts at interference as similar to Nixon’s instructions to bomb this or that country — best ignored.)

After the election, a confounded Murdoch had to call on his ex-wife Wendi’s friends, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, to broker a rapprochement with the disreputable Donald. Now, to Trump’s great satisfaction, a humbled Murdoch is a constant caller. (read more)

All intellectually honest media and political observers already knew this was the basic premise for Fox News in the 2015 and 2016 presidential race.   Murdoch supported Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio as the frontrunners.

The August 2015 ambush by Murdoch’s princess Megyn Kelly was merely a highly visible example of Murdoch’s aversion. Kelly was later paid $10 million by Harper Collins, another Murdoch company, as advance payment on her book deal.

After Jeb Bush dropped out, the executive in charge of Fox News debates was Bill Sammon. Sammon’s daughter, Brooke Sammon, was head of Marco Rubio’s communication team.  Murdoch was furious at Chris Christie when he took Rubio to the woodshed in the New Hampshire debate.

 

144 Responses to Suspicions Confirmed: Murdoch Told Ailes To Tilt Coverage Toward Anyone But Trump, Even Clinton…

  1. MAGA Thunder (@MAGA_Thunder) says:
    July 20, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    What is stunning is that there are so many people out there who still can’t see this, especially liberals, who think FOX is in the tank for Trump.

    • 4sure says:
      July 20, 2017 at 5:01 pm

      What is stunning is that there are so many people out there who still can’t see this, especially conservatives, who think FOX is in the tank for Trump.

      Fixed it for ya.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      July 20, 2017 at 5:01 pm

      The libs are clueless. They have likely never watched FOX so they have no idea. Anyone who watches knows and can see the change.

      • mimbler says:
        July 20, 2017 at 5:06 pm

        Surprisingly, my friends that still work (I retired early), don’t see it. I assume that is because they don’t have time to really see what is going on, and just grab a show here and there on Fox.

        I thought I was well informed, but after retiring and really investigating things, my eyes were opened to the politicians and the media,
        Mike

        • Sylvia Avery says:
          July 20, 2017 at 5:37 pm

          Mike, I think you have hit on something.

          Like you, I thought I was pretty well informed even though it was hard with work, commute, family stuff.

          When I retired early my TV news consumption rose a lot. Part of it is I like to have the TV on when I am doing stuff around the house, even if I only just hear bits and pieces. Because of that, I have preferred to have cable news on because if I miss parts of it I know it will be repeated. And FOX has been my choice in news.

          With the big increase in my TV news consumption came an awareness of what wasn’t visible before and that is how much has changed since I started watching FOX years ago. It has been a real eye opener.

        • CDuran says:
          July 20, 2017 at 7:21 pm

          Go on GAB site Free Speech for Everyone. You will really be enlightened. Great information.

      • TheLastDemocrat says:
        July 20, 2017 at 6:32 pm

        For years, the standard argument-ender from us liberals was to declare that someone was in the “echo chamber” and got all of their news from “Fox News.” A couple people on Facebook accused my wife of that – we haven’t even had Fox News on our cable for years. And we ended cable a couple years ago.

        This is just this virtue-cult the progressives have fallen into: once you can detect one tiny clue that someone is not a member of the True Believer Don’t-Disagree-With-Orthodoxy Liberalism Cult, they are deemed either ignorant or evil. This is how all cults work.

        So, to end an argument (when losing), Libs claim their opponent is a “Fox News echo chamber” listener – even with NO evidence of this. That is how weak the discourse of Libs is.

    • snaggletooths says:
      July 20, 2017 at 5:16 pm

      What is stunning is anyone tuning into any MSM and watching them

    • fleporeblog says:
      July 20, 2017 at 5:18 pm

      MAGA Thunder the irony in what you said will DESTROY Megan Kelly’s career once and for all no matter how many men she begs to sleep with because the folks that watch NBC think she is the enemy!

      • decisiontime16 says:
        July 20, 2017 at 5:33 pm

        Megan Kelly, a proven high priced news hooker turning tricks for Murdoch.

      • mimbler says:
        July 20, 2017 at 5:36 pm

        I know; I love the karma of the situation. The conservatives won’t watch her because they know she’s a lib, and the libs won’t watch her because coming from fox she “has” to be one of those nasty conservatives!

      • Sylvia Avery says:
        July 20, 2017 at 6:43 pm

        I will never, ever forget the first debate. I was so excited that FOX was going to handle a Republican debate. Finally! And Bret Baier and Megyn Kelly whom I adored plus the annoying whiny lib Chris Wallace would be on the job. Finally, a fair debate!

        Picture me, moments into it with my jaw dropped, mouth hanging open so far flies could have flown into it as I watch Megyn Kelly with her ridiculous “woman’s question” to Trump. Boy, was I hot.

        That was it for me with Miss Megyn Kelly. She was no longer welcome in my home. Bret’s eviction notice from my home didn’t come until after the Convention, but it came and it has been solidly enforced.

        The good thing was I loved Trump’s response about Rosie. I wasn’t on the Trump Train yet, but I loved that he was fighting back. And besides, Rosie IS a pig.

    • Cyber says:
      July 20, 2017 at 5:44 pm

      Maybe they’ll figure it out soon enough as I’m not watch OAN (channel 347 on Direct-TV) instead of Fox News, although I do record Tucker. Other than that, screw them.

    • chojun says:
      July 20, 2017 at 5:59 pm

      I saw it in the first primary debate and with the punditry afterward. Essentially all the contributors plus Megyn Kelly were anti-Trump. To their credit Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity (especially the latter) have always been with Trump. Also Greta.

      The decision to tilt anti-Trump must’ve been made much before the first debate. The powers that be wanted him gone at the first debate.

      Fox News/Murdoch’s antics cost DirecTV a subscriber 🙂 The consequences ripple across the entire TV/Cable industry.

    • aredtailblog says:
      July 20, 2017 at 6:00 pm

      I actually had to explain to a lot of family members that I still don’t like FOX news that much despite voting Republican this election cycle.

    • Tom S says:
      July 20, 2017 at 6:28 pm

      I think Roger Ailes suffered the same fate as Andrew Brietbart a hot shot.

    • TPW says:
      July 20, 2017 at 6:58 pm

      I remember the turn……..especially with Fox and Friends who betrayed the friendship established with Trump….Fox and friends made it super obvious to me……It was when they realized Trump could when the nomination even after promoting candidate after candidate, they turned on him like a rabid dog.

  2. Atticus says:
    July 20, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Gee and Faux News did it (slanted away from Trump) in such a slick manner (sarc)

    • Tegan says:
      July 20, 2017 at 5:53 pm

      So, of course, this means that the talking heads on FOX have all been bought. Some, of course, willingly rose from the Swamp where they’ve been lurking (Chris Wallace, Wills, Chris St, Steve H, etc.) and now they can display their full bias and happily cash their pay checks. Others are quite a disappointment….money wins out every time in the long run.

      • flova says:
        July 20, 2017 at 6:37 pm

        Fox News has just hired Dr Death Panel himself-Ezekial Emanuel. Emanuel is an evil evil creature, pure Marxist. His lispy voice and slimy face can be seen on Chris Wallace’s panel on Sundays. He wrote the book about how everybody needs to die by 75. It was bad enough when they hired Marie Harf and Richard Fowler but Emanuel is as bad as it gets. Soon we will see Barry Soetero on Fox as a commentator.

        I don’t see how Hannity survives much longer.

  3. Steve in Lewes says:
    July 20, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    So now folks, all those that still watch Fox need to stop to voice your displeasure at the Murdock boys. You also need to send a note to the Hannitys, Dobbs, Piros, Tuckers, what ever show remaining that you watch that you will no longer watch their shows because of that big, ole azzwipe Rupert and sons (kinda sounds like a old junk collector show….Sandford and son, but they were way more classy than Murdy and boys)

    • auscitizenmom says:
      July 20, 2017 at 5:19 pm

      Steve in Lewes, I’m curious about your advice. Why should we quit watching the shows that are actually positive toward Pres. Trump. Especially those of us who are aware of what is really going on. That appears to me to be “throwing the baby out with the bathwater” or “cutting your nose off to spite your face”.

      • Deb says:
        July 20, 2017 at 5:36 pm

        Having his go ratings on the shows that support PDJT is the greatest revenge and the only way to make sure at least some pro Trump voices remain on the air. It’s a propoganda war, and we can’t afford to lose our troops.

      • daizeez says:
        July 20, 2017 at 5:42 pm

        I remember a few months ago Hannity had a couple days where he had George Bush on and one when he had Michelle Fields on. He got absolutely hammered on Twitter for both. That to me is the best way to handle it. Watch and if they stumble let them have it. If they keep it up, tune them out for good and tell them why.

      • nwtex says:
        July 20, 2017 at 6:44 pm

        Exactly, citizenmom!! That would be a very,very bad move!!!

    • Nibbler Myers says:
      July 20, 2017 at 5:38 pm

      If we follow your instructions, the best conservative shows on the air will go under. The only reason the Murdochs have not terminated the shows you mentioned is that those shows have so many viewers it would kill the network. To survive, we need those shows to have such high ratings that Fox doesn’t dare cancel them, regardless of their personal political leanings.

  4. Trumpstumper says:
    July 20, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Rest in Peace, Roger.

    We’ve got this…

    • WSB says:
      July 20, 2017 at 5:54 pm

      If I were Elizabeth Ailes, I would hunt down a good attorney and attempt to wrestle the entire Fox network from Rupert! What did Murdoch and sons do that was NOT against the law?!

  5. 4sure says:
    July 20, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    The FEC should prohibit the commie propaganda news media from mentioning any thing about any POTUS candidate during the primary or gen. election. They should only be allowed to show the candidate’s actual statements with no editing or commentary. And every candidate should be given equal time.

  6. 804hokie says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    It’s Us vs Them, and we will have the last laugh as we triumph.

    MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN

  7. dustahl says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Was obvious when Baier, Wallace, and MKelly ambushed Trump at the first debate, the Ok must have come from Murdock because they would not have the guts to do it , otherwise, weasils

    • (@mcgrath62) says:
      July 20, 2017 at 5:13 pm

      And Baier Kruatscmhuck and Wallace (especially) are still kicking at the legs on the stool trying to knock him off. I have turned to MASH reruns on Sunday cuz Wallace is closer to Madow in thought. So why then does Rupert have Dobbs at FBC? Does Lou have pictures?

      • calbear84 says:
        July 20, 2017 at 5:17 pm

        Hugh Hewitt and Michael Medved are permanently anti-Trump. Used to respect them both, but they’re acting like punks so I don’t listen anymore.

        • piper567 says:
          July 20, 2017 at 5:42 pm

          calbear,
          your reflection re these fools, is really an unintended consequence of the Trump candidacy.
          Until Trump announced, many of us did not know how awful these men are… but they helped us right along.
          They always talked as if they never once listened to Trump at a rally, or never watched the debates. And we never missed them. So, we knew what they do not…still.
          I too lost any respect for folks I had once tried to listen to regularly.
          This is just another gift that came along with Trump: Eyes Wide Open

      • Sylvia Avery says:
        July 20, 2017 at 7:01 pm

        Does Lou have pictures?

        Still gasping for breath. That was great! And seriously, I watch Lou and wonder how he is able to say what he wants? How has he survived? I don’t know, but I am sure glad.

    • Tegan says:
      July 20, 2017 at 5:56 pm

      Bauer has been a HUGE disappointment….rarely watch any longer. I honestly thought much better of him.

      Liked by 1 person

        July 20, 2017 at 7:05 pm

        Me too. I watched his show from the beginning. I was so dismayed, after the Convention, at the non-stop dumping on Trump from him and his band of merry men on his panel. I couldn’t quite believe it. I kept emailing comments. And then I felt betrayed and thought no more, never again.

        I honestly mourned the loss of that show for awhile. But then I started watching Lou, and I have never looked back since then.

      • Marka3 (@marksa23) says:
        July 20, 2017 at 7:13 pm

        Yep, Bret stacks his panels with Trump haters and never Trumpers. Keeping Rupert happy!

  8. India Maria says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Rupert, you are simply no match for OUR President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump. (Psst — Trump knew all this. Thus, demolished Rupert’s star, Megyn Kelly. Neither she, nor Rupert have never been the same.)

  9. 4sure says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    NO more POTUS debates. None. They are a waste of time and the conservatives always get screwed.

    • shannynae says:
      July 20, 2017 at 5:15 pm

      I am an optimist so I am hoping that we will be “allowed” to have someone other than the news media moderate the debates. I would like to see some talk show hosts and I suppose having both sides represented although I would rather go full Conservative/Nationalists. Maybe Sundance? Of course he would have to wear a burka to keep his anonymity safe! 😂 Bottom line, anyone but the MSM. They have lost the privilege.

    • piper567 says:
      July 20, 2017 at 7:13 pm

      no no no !!! if the Dems decide to run Kamala, it’ll be a bloodbath worth watching!

    • piper567 says:
      July 20, 2017 at 7:16 pm

      no no no…if the Dems run Kamala, the debates will be a bloodbath worth popcorn and beer for all

  11. abigailstraight says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Correct me if I’m living in another world BUT I thought we all knew this, as it was happening.
    No? Yes?

  12. Glenn At New York City Guns says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    How wonderful it would be if the Trump administration really started using the Justice Dept against these filthy animals!

  13. srr says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Murdoch, The Most Hated man in media all around the world, OBVIOUSLY tilts Away from Trump.

    Trump then becomes the most loved POTUS around the world.

    There’s something about those thick Scots hides; they really don’t give a hoot what anyone thinks of them, so long as they get their job done 😉

  14. Abster says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    It makes you wonder if all the sexual descrimination suits against Mr. Ailes were legit. I never believed those women, thought they were chasing the almighty dollar.

  15. ALEX says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    This is why I trash FOX to anyone and everyone I come in contact with…I refuse to watch any of it but a few personalities that most of us probably do…I wouldn’t listen to Baier or any of them for one second…Mike Wallace junior is a disgrace….

    They appear to be even more anti-Trump now and the latest Fake polls are a joke…I literaly laugh at these people…I can guarantee from personal experience not watching any of this including Drudge etc really improves my knowledge of what’s going on…The internet is a blessing…

  16. missmarple2 says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Well, much gratitude to Michael Wolff for putting in writing what we all surmised right after that first debate.

    I did not know, however, that Murdoch owned the company that gave Kelly that huge advance.

    Book deals are payoffs, pure and simple. Comey’s rumored $10 million advance is the same thing, with the added possibility that his silence is being bought.

    Basically, we depend on getting news from organizations which are run by people who are crooks, Marxists, or use their power to wage personal grudges.

    Idea: Buy QVC and turn it into an actual news channel!

  17. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Are we ever going to see the bottom if the snake pit?

  18. fleporeblog says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    I LOVE IT! You reap what you sow! Good for Roger Ailes to be able to have the truth come out after his death. I bet he is smiling today. I loved the following from the article:

    Ailes might be marooned on his couch, but Trump was some ultimate culmination of the politics of the “silent majority,” a concept Ailes had helped pioneer as a young adviser to Richard Nixon; and of the “Reagan Democrats,” which Ailes had identified for Ronald Reagan; and of a permanently aggrieved outsider political identity, which Ailes had defined at Fox News.

    After the election, a confounded Murdoch had to call on his ex-wife Wendi’s friends, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, to broker a rapprochement with the disreputable Donald. Now, to Trump’s great satisfaction, a humbled Murdoch is a constant caller.

    The Murdochs, with a strict confidentiality provision in Ailes’ contract and administering a slow-drip payout of the millions owed him, were able to enforce his silence as they pursued their plan to erase his place in their corporate history. The 20th anniversary of Fox News happened without anyone uttering the name of the dominant figure in cable news.

    Well Ole Man Murdoch has to eat humble pie every single day he has left in his miserable life! He has to kiss ass everyday to stay in our President’s perceived good favor. Their confidentiality agreement went up in flames when Roger passed away!

    Folks we will NEVER EVER get tired of WINNING!

  19. maiingankwe says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    I miss our Ailes, he was an incredible businessman who also seemed to have a heart, kinda like our President Trump.

    I never really believed Gretchen and especially Megan when they spit such vitriol on the man who gave them a platform and pushed their careers into the spotlight. I wasn’t there, so I don’t know for sure what happened.its just hard for me to believe is all.

    He did so much for so many people, and it’s what I will always remember of him.

  20. MfM says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    I saw this throughout the campaign. There were many never-Trumpers as the write up says: “who found him now, with great snobbery, not of “our” conservative class.”

    The attitude was he wasn’t one of ‘us’ when in reality he wasn’t part of the uni-party and they couldn’t own or control him. They didn’t want anything to do with him when he was campaigning in the area during the primaries and when he won they were shocked. They did little to nothing to help when he was the candidate and I actually wondered if they voted for him.

    • Lulu says:
      July 20, 2017 at 5:37 pm

      It’s not just the uniparty or even the muh principles – truly they are disgusted with Trump because he has a working class manner. What they have shown is their utter contempt for the people who build their cars, grow their food, dry-clean their clothes, fix their roof etc.

    • piper567 says:
      July 20, 2017 at 7:29 pm

      re folks being low info, we have to remember that during the campaign, Trump made a pretty big deal out of the fact no one owned him and he was beholden to no one.
      This went over bigly, even though many, including many of us, did not know the true nature or extent of the Uniparty. Instinct told people it was a good thing Trump could not be influenced by money. This is something people can relate to…
      Fortunately, the zeros who were reporting on the campaigns were more interested in falsifying the size of the crowds Trump was drawing than anything he was saying.
      Providence folks.
      The Bible says the blind lead the blind into a ditch.
      There you go.

  21. wolfmoon1776 says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Nice to see we had this thing TOTALLY figured out. I mean, the proof was in the morning after Election Day, but still – nice to see that our work checks as well as the answer.

  22. Rodney C. Johnson says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Sometimes I feel like I am the only one who recalls, the President’s Media War didn’t begin with CNN, but with FOX…

  23. Bendix says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    What could we expect from a foreign globalist who obtained citizenship to get around regulations limiting ownership of American media to – Americans?

  24. law4lifeblog says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    btw, remember that Jared and Ivanka are armpit buddies with Murdoch…..btwn Murdoch, their close friend Corey Booker who smeared Jeff Sessions as a racist and Ivanka rushing to have a private meeting with PP president Cecile Richards, it seems the Kushners only like people who hate our president.

  25. Liberty says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    This is why all cable news needs to go extinct. Carefully crafted narratives for the sake of influencing opinions while obscuring the facts is not acceptable from any outlet.

  26. areyoustillalive says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    So everyone in the left leaning MSM and FOX were all gunning for Trump. Planting lies, negative stories, stories that made others appear better.
    And he still won! It really is all about getting the truth out, and the people will know.

    The anyone but Trump line is the most telling. Seems anyone would have played into the globalists plans except for the one lone man fighting for America.
    There was only one candidate that put the USA above everyone else. And I’m proud to say I voted for that guy.
    MAGA

  27. WSB says:
    July 20, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    We still have not heard Bill O’Reilly’s story yet.

  28. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 20, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    It’s simple really, there’s no longer any actual upper echelon “American” news organizations that deal in straight news or has any sense of responsibility to America & her people. They’re all bought & paid for propaganda centers for their globalist owners

    It’s the same with our government. We have globalist bought & paid for politicians who lie through their teeth & have no sense of responsibility or sense of duty to America & her people

    Our entire system, governmental, media & business is bought & paid for by the globalist cabal. None of it works for the people & none of it cares a wit about the country, it’s future & the futures of it’s citizens

    • piper567 says:
      July 20, 2017 at 7:35 pm

      alliwant…that’s what “Drain The Swamp” is all about.
      Did anyone think it would be simple?
      Bannon said, “If you think these people are going to give you your Country back without a fight, you are wrong.”

  29. Tom H says:
    July 20, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    We should just get the news….no “slants”…..I want to think for myself.

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      July 20, 2017 at 6:38 pm

      One America Network News. 5x the news, without any opinions. Straight-up facts without spin. We love it. Know so much more about everything. No upsetting games. Doesn’t try to drive you out of your mind. Except for Hannity and Dobbs never watch Fox or any of the MSM, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS.

      Life is so much easier and relaxing.

  30. jojo says:
    July 20, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    I got tired of FAUX FOX years ago. I dropped cable, bought a ROKU and stream what I want. Thankfully I don’t have to watch or listen to OJ all day. I can get clips of Hannity, Tucker or U-tube whole shows. None of the MSM get this adorable deplorables $$$$ anymore.

  32. Binkser1 says:
    July 20, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    All MSM are propaganda outlets. Fox News, just tries to play “good cop” to all the others “bad cop,” although they seem to have “come out of the closet” in their globalism/Progressive-ism in the past year or so. Like many of you, I was suspicious before the first Republican debate, but after that ambush, there was no doubt in my mind. The unmitigated gall of these people, thinking they know what is best for us.

    • flova says:
      July 20, 2017 at 6:41 pm

      Fox just hired Dr Death panel Ezekial Emanuel–Obama’s nationalized healthcare zealot and Chicago Marxist. Enough said about Fox.

  33. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 20, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Fox was mixed, but you couldn’t miss their lack of being fair to Trump, in general. It pretty much came down to Greta and O’Reilly being fair, and Lou Dobbs and Hannity going rogue and being more positive as well as big defenders of Trump during the general election.

    It’s a miracle Trump won when you realize all the powers against him.

  34. Ivehadit says:
    July 20, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    I want to thank Rupert because one of the best things we did in our household after August 6, 2015 was to get Roku and CUT ALL CABLE (except local to get a good bundle rate with our net). And then we got magic jack ..and netflix and amazon prime. Life is glorious! We watch what we want. PERIOD! So thank you Rupert and Megyn!

  35. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 20, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Let’s face it, some in the UK are never going to get over losing us.

  36. Swedishmeatball says:
    July 20, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    It will be entertaining to watch The Murdoch boys run FOX into the ground!! Flame on boys!!

  37. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 20, 2017 at 6:43 pm

  38. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 20, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    It’s possible Ailes gave that nudge; but I don’t think there were actual orders. If you remember, there was an internal war going on at Fox between those who liked and defended Trump, and those who did not like Trump. It was open and transparent, as well as unprecedented.

  39. TONYA PARNELL says:
    July 20, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    OANN HAS GOT A LOT OF FOX VIEWERS NOW, FOX NOT ALLOWED IN OUR HOUSEHOLD. I GET JEANINE, DOBBS AND HANNITY FROM THE INTERNET

  40. dalethorn says:
    July 20, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    I don’t remember now when I first got word that Trump was running, but since I hadn’t followed him before that and only knew that he was the real estate and TV guy, my immediate interest was that he wasn’t one of “them” – the disgusting politicians on both sides. As a side note, I shouldn’t lump Dems into the same category as Republicans – Republicans are disgusting enough, but Dems are as crazy as serial killers – I seriously wonder about their sanity sometimes.

    But back to Trump – I was immediately interested when he announced, but when I heard him speak about his America First platform, I was sold ten thousand percent. I hadn’t been watching TV for several years, so I got whatever I got from the Internet, or late-night radio. The real shocker and wakeup call was when I went on vacation in August, and then went back to hotels again for the hurricane in October.

    The hotels where I stayed had a policy that their lobby’s big-screen TV had to be playing a cable news channel at all times. Of the 12 days in hotels, I saw CNN about 8 days and Fox about 4 days. Fox had a variety of news, with extra emphasis on Trump. CNN had ZERO news, and were Trump-bashing 24/7. I’m old enough to know that our newspapers and TV’s have used a lot of the classic propaganda techniques to promote this agenda or that one, but nothing could have prepared me for CNN – I don’t believe that I’ve ever heard such unAmerican propaganda outside of Radio Havana etc. on the shortwave channels.

  41. Xango says:
    July 20, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    I remember someone, I trust, telling me…that Rupert is not exactly charitable , unless someone is looking his way..then ,he may pony up…I don’t know, for sure, if this is accurate..but that person works…..somewhere for F!

