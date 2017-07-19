Senator John McCain Diagnosed With Aggressive Form of Brain Cancer, Primary Glioblastoma…

Looks like the suspicions many people had were correct.
It was announced tonight that Senator John McCain is diagnosed with Primary Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
It appears from the reporting the initial operation removed cancerous tissue (a tumor), not necessarily a ‘blood clot’ as originally reported, and clear margins were achieved. Unfortunately this type of cancer can quickly spread to the brain stem where the primary function of respiration can become quickly effected.
(CNN) – Sen. John McCain, 80, has been diagnosed with a primary glioblastoma, a type of brain tumor, Mayo Clinic doctors directly involved in the senator’s care told CNN exclusively. The doctors spoke directly to CNN Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
The senator underwent surgery to remove a blood clot on Friday at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix. Lab results from that surgery confirmed the presence of brain cancer associated with the blood clot.
Glioblastoma is a particularly aggressive tumor that forms in the tissue of the brain and spinal cord, according to the American Brain Tumor Association.
A pathologist was in the operating room during the procedure, a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision, said his doctor, who added that the surgery lasted about three to four hours. Post-surgical brain scans show the tissue causing concern has been completely removed.
[…] McCain is now recovering at his Arizona home. He and his family are considering treatment options, which will likely include radiation and chemotherapy, his doctors said. (read more)
It should be noted that chemotherapy has almost no reasonable way to offer a positive treatment outcome. The process of chemotherapy itself is only possible because the blood brain barrier protects the brain from the affects of chemo itself.
Because of this inherent and natural physiological defense system, when dealing with a brain cancer traditional chemo-treatment most often cannot get to the source of the rapid cellular compromise caused by the growth of cancer.
Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the entire McCain family.
I fully expect the life expectancy for glioblastoma to vome and go for McCain proving 1 of 2 scenarios 1that his drs suck and didnt diagnose correctly or 2 he really has made a deal with the devil
I am impressed with the restraint. I agree that it would be good to pray for his family members.
Would the Governor appoint a replacement until 2018 or would there be a special election?
Hawaii and Arizona require the governor to appoint a temporary Senator from the party that the Senator who left office was from.
Differs state by state: In Arizona the Governor would appoint an “R” of his choosing and the seat would come up to election in the next General (2018)…..and Flake’s seat is up for election in 2018 already.
Now of course all of this is a big if, will McCain do the right thing and resign.
Don’t count on it.
I don’t count on McCain doing the right thing….I live in Arizona!
the rules
http://www.ncsl.org/research/elections-and-campaigns/vacancies-in-the-united-states-senate.aspx
McCain must know he can’t be flying back and forth From AZ to DC with blood clots and tumors in his brain. He would have a stroke in no time. He has to resign. This story was leaked to President Trump last weekend and thus the meeting with Kelli Ward.
the meeting with kelly ward was in June it was just being reported now she is running against flake
A conservative Republican who is running to unseat Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake said Monday she has met with White House officials about the campaign.
The June meeting in Washington points to uneasy ties between President Donald Trump and Flake, a Republican who was an outspoken critic of the billionaire businessman in last year’s presidential contest.
“I was encouraged,” Kelli Ward said of the meeting, but she wouldn’t divulge details of what was discussed or who attended the sit-down.
Sorry for his family but as for John McCain all I can say is..
He should resign his Senate seat immediately. He and his family need every moment from now on to deal with this, fully and completely. The cancer is extremely aggressive. His time is best spent with his loved ones, and with taking stock of his life–getting his house in order.
I wish them the best at this very difficult time.
Only the good die young?
Which explains why McCain has lived to such an old age.
Breaking > Doctors just now took more brain away ! Poor McBrain has got that rare type of brain tuber called mad cow and is now dying like a old yellow rabid dog after selling out America with a fake pee packet then to make matters worse for him, Trump guts em on the world stage like an animal , Wow man what an embarrassing way to go out , a gutless fake war hero .
Come on now. As much as I despise the man, I wouldn’t wish this kind of misery on him and his family. I’d love for this to put him out of commission until a better Sen. can replace him and he eventually pull through and recover.
Ba Bye Juan McCain.
Say hello to bin laden when you get home.
That is a nasty thing to say
test
Soooo how does a Christian take this?
I was wondering the exact same thing.
Pray that god shows him mercy, forgives his sins and grants him an everlasting soul..ashes to ashes dust to dust….
I feel sorrow for John McCain, the man. Cancer is horrible and I feel for anyone who must endure such a disease. And I feel for his family, knowing how painful it is to watch someone you love suffer.
And yet, I can feel no sorrow for John McCain, the Senator. With the country’s future hanging in a balance, Senator McCain proved to be an unreliable warrior for America. When we needed him most, he betrayed us.
Pray for God’s will for body and soul for Sen. McCain, and all others who are suffering devasting illness.
Now Karma needs to get the Soros crime clan
Speaking of karma—–um wishing illness on people can’t be a good thing.
I lost my Mother and eldest sister to cancer, so I would not wish this on anyone. I’ll pray for him and his family, and hope he gets right with the Lord Jesus. I really do feel so bad for his family.
McCain worked tirelessly to divert American blood and treasure in a fanatical globalist crusade. He shed his humanity decades ago. Terrorists, neo Nazis, gulf monarchies, war with Russia – there was no line he was not prepared to cross to realize his dystopian visian. There’s a plausible argument he betrayed his country in Vietnam too: http://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-when-tokyo-rose-ran-for-president/
See the film ‘In the Valley of Elah’ to get a felt sense of the impact of his delusions on Americans, and Col. Pat Lang’s account of how the neocon cabal mendaciously wielded power after their accent in the 2000 Presidential election. McCain was a traitor to European civilization on multiple accounts, and proud of it.
http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/files/drinking_the_kool_aid3.pdf
I celebrate the fact that he will soon no longer be in the Senate as he has facilitated the destruction of the republic and has been a primary advocate for the disastrous foreign policy that could bring down Western Civilization itself. With that said, I would have preferred that he would have been defeated in an election as opposed to this disease being the catalyst for his removal.
Dear McCain and family………….pleeeeeeeeeeze, for the love of god and country, retire this guy due to health reasons…. IMMEDIATELY. #RetireMcCainNOW
From dust to dust…
Looking back I too have probably offended many in life. I wonder if they would be cruel to me and say cruel things if I were dying? Can you imagine what that would feel like?
Every person will face God. John McCain will soon. I don’t wish any person separation from God for all eternity. I’ve done intensive studies of Revelation and Isaiah, which give real insight into hell and its terrifying.
It’s McCain’s choice. After all he’s done, it’s hard for mankind to believe he deserves heaven, but we have a God who loved the world He created and the people He created so much that He gave his one and only Son, and whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life — even John McCain, should he so choose.
I was told as a child if you have nothing nice to say dont say anything……..
Yup
I thank him for his military service, and his family is in my thoughts. Beyond that . . . .
You thank Songbird for his service????
This is really hard. I do not like this guy. But . . . I have to remember, I am a cancer survivor. And at the time I had cancer, I was astray from Christ. God preserved me for some reason. He saved me so I could get to a point where I could submit to him. I hope at some point before his death, like the thief on the cross, John McCain repents of his sins and accepts Christ. The rest is in God’s power.
Here is a photo of McCain with his mother.
It is quite nice, and refreshing, to see some human decency on this thread.
