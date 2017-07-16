Senator John McCain Undergoes “Minimally Invasive Craniotomy”?…

|THIS TEXT = TWO INCHES| (or 5cm) and that’s the size of the blood clot removed from the brain of Senator John McCain during a “routine annual physical”.

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot. The removal of the skull is not “minimally invasive” and the procedure to discover a brain clot is not conducted during a “routine annual physical”.

80-year-old Senator John McCain had brain surgery to remove a blood clot the width of your three middle fingers. The incurious media is astounding. Selling a statement that brain surgery is “minimally invasive” and was part of a “routine annual physical” is just silly.

No idea why, but it’s just sketchy…

Suspicious cat remains suspicious.

Advertisements