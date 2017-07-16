Senator John McCain Undergoes “Minimally Invasive Craniotomy”?…

|THIS TEXT = TWO INCHES| (or 5cm) and that’s the size of the blood clot removed from the brain of Senator John McCain during a “routine annual physical”.
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot. The removal of the skull is not “minimally invasive” and the procedure to discover a brain clot is not conducted during a “routine annual physical”.
80-year-old Senator John McCain had brain surgery to remove a blood clot the width of your three middle fingers. The incurious media is astounding. Selling a statement that brain surgery is “minimally invasive” and was part of a “routine annual physical” is just silly.
No idea why, but it’s just sketchy…
Suspicious cat remains suspicious.
I had a craniotomy in 2005 and to this day find it very helpful in excusing myself from doing the dishes when I don’t feel like it.
Denial is not just a river in Egypt
“Routine physical exam…..5 cm blood clot in brain……..minimally invasive craniotomy……several days for pathology report” should read: Patient with symptomatic intracranial pressure underwent emergency craniotomy for 5 cm blood clot with suspect tumor evacuated from his frontal lobe and submitted to pathology with final report to follow.”
The only other person in America who knows the truth is Mitch McConnell, the first person McCain called to relay the bad news that prompted suspending discussion of the “Better Care Act”
Hypothetically, if the Doctors gave wacko McCain a lobotomy, would anyone one notices? He already drools when he naps in the senate chambers and has his aides change his depends.
It’s possible a lobotomy would increase his IQ!!!
If McCain doesn’t come back, does that mean we’ll have to wait for an election to replace him? In the meantime getting nothing done because we’re down to 49 in the senate?
Filling a Senate vacancy varies by State. Here in Arizona the Governor would appoint a replacement.
Thanks for the info. I wondered how your state handled it. You have a Republican gov, right? Is he GOPe or a Trump supporter?
I was thinking maybe he could appoint Jan Brewer who I THINK was a Trump supporter, but I don’t know. I’m curious what you think as an AZ resident?
Yes Governor Ducey is “R”, whether he is GOPe or not I am not sure. He did endorse Candidate Trump at the August ’16 Rally here in Phoenix.
Yes Governor Brewer was full on the Trump Train, but I do not know if she would want the appointment, but agree it would a good one for us!
He supported Cruz.
No, a Republican will be appointed by the AZ governor until his term is over and a new election is held.
I think states are limited to an appointed replacement fulfilling the CURRENT Congress…..that means a new Senator would need to be elected in the normal 2018 election and their term would expire naturally in 2022 like McLame’s is due to anyway
Do they have to be actually dead to allow their spouse to step in?
Cindy couldn’t do a worse job, IMO, and she’s not testy like he is.
just personal, unscientific opinion–this is the kind of thing that happens to evil people when they cease to be useful to Satan–he’s pulling his support.
Totally agree with your comment.
When your entire life has been a lie & lying is your first response thought process, it’s easy to understand why those around you lie as well
Oh, & if opening up your skull is minimally invasive, I’d sure hate to see what full throttle invasive is
Opening up a normal skull is very invasive.
Opening up McCain’s skull is minimally invasive.
I just scanned the comments but am I the only one suspicious about the frequent mention of his family? Senator McCain and his family asked the Mayo Clinic…Doctors will consult with his family…Isn’t that odd? If he is still aware and competent why are the family so involved in the decision making process? Isn’t that the situation when someone is incapacitated that the family starts calling the shots? I mean a patient can give a doctor permission to discuss his or her care with family but the decision remains with the patient unless he pr she can’t, right?
“Further care will be discussed between doctors and the family.” Not even a mention of Senator McCain? Maybe I’ve just gotten too jaded but it seems off.
You are right on target.
Doctors consult with THE PATIENT, not their family. If the patient is capable of making decisions, the family has ZERO say so to make ANY decisions for the patient.
Below is a link to a very interesting article about John McCain’s history of Invasive, Malignant Melanoma.
FTA:
The invasive melanoma was spotted on the left side of Senator McCain’s temple on Aug. 2, 2000
Apparently he had noticed something amiss on his temple some time before August, evidenced by his remark: “I let it go too long”
The Senator underwent biopsies at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, MD, the next day.
Two pathologists at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP) who examined the melanoma specimen suggested that there were two melanomas on Senator McCain’s temple, not one. Specifically, the AFIP pathology report said that details about the lesion were “highly suggestive of a metastasis of malignant melanoma and may represent a satellite metastasis” .
In other words, the AFIP pathologists thought one melanoma had spread to create another.
In contrast to Senator McCain’s other three melanomas, the stage of the invasive melanoma (or melanomas?) has never been disclosed.
Because doctors generally do not recommend extensive neck node dissection for Stage 2A, a number of melanoma experts have said they suspected that Mr. McCain’s melanoma was Stage 3, which carries a bleaker prognosis”
It is unclear how many lymph nodes were removed. One source says 38 . Another, citing Dr. Hinni, says “during the reconstructive surgery to close the wound, 33 lymph nodes were removed, a relatively large number, because they were already exposed and Dr. Hinni felt it a `prudent’ course”
The invasive malignant melanoma that was removed was on his left temple. When the doctor at Mayo Clinic drilled a hole into his brain to remove a 2″ blood clot (HUGE size for the brain), it was above his left eye, adjacent to were the invasive malignant melanoma had been.
The article is easy to read and understand, even if you are unfamiliar with medical terminology.
http://www.doctorzebra.com/mccain/mccain_mcxmelanoma.html
Looking at images from John McCain from September of 2000, you can see 3 separate incisions: 2 in front of his ear, and 1 behind his ear. The doctors removed 33+ lymph nodes from the area.
I’d say they removed more than that but he was already a war monger.
Please just retire while you still can.
The two inch blood clot implies that there is lots of extra space in there…
I’ve read that doctors refer to malignant melanomas that have metastasized to the brain, as “bleeders” … I don’t know if that’s what happened here, but I agree with SD that something seems sketchy …
That cat picture made me laugh harder than it should have.
Complications from Trump derangement syndrome?
This is his get out of jail free card…..
Hmmmm, methinks there is something rotten in the state of Arizona.
(With apologies to the Bard of Avon)
The public is not being given the entire/true story here, as pointed out by sundance.
I read this morning in a USA Today story that McCain was home the next day recuperating.
As defined by Johns Hopkins Medical Health Library:
“A craniotomy is the surgical removal of part of the bone from the skull to expose the brain.”
Methinks if this was done to McCain, he was not at home within 24 hours.
And the news stories saying ” The surgery followed a routine yearly physical” do not make it clear if it was done the same day as the physical, or if he had the physical a few days or weeks ago, and the surgery was then scheduled at a later date for July 14.
Lies, lies and more lies! The McCain camp and media are engaged in nonsensical spinning. Patients who have had a craniotomy and removal of a 2.5 inch mass do not recover at home due to the risks involved, such as infection, bleeding, or an increase in intra-cranial pressure.
I would guess that this was not a routine physical but that McCain sought medical attention because he was experiencing neurological signs and symptoms indicative of a problem. McCain would have had a full neurological work-up including a CT scan or MRI which resulted in the diagnosis of the intra-cranial mass above his eye, followed by immediate surgical intervention.
One would suspect that since McCain has a long history of malignant melanoma’s, this may be another recurrence of that disease.
I would guess that this was not a routine physical but that McCain sought medical attention because he was experiencing neurological signs and symptoms indicative of a problem.
Didn’t we see and comment on that possibility during the last couple of committee investigations McCain was involved in? McCain seemed spaced out completely. Losing his train of thought during questions, stuttering, calling names wrong, questions going no where, etc. And didn’t he refer to President Trump as President subzero (sorry I can’t type that name).
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, riiiight. Excuses……
I know we’re suppose to think all of them are invincible and can’t have problems like the little people for whom they have so little respect, but if we wait for any other senators to call any of their buddies out for things such as this with a suggestion it’s time to retire, they’ll all keel over on the floor of congress before that happens.
Minimally Invasive Supra-Orbital “Eyebrow” Craniotomy
What is an “eyebrow” craniotomy?
http://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/neurology_neurosurgery/centers_clinics/brain_tumor/treatment/surgery/eyebrow-craniotomy.html
Supra-orbital craniotomy (often called “eyebrow” craniotomy) is a procedure used to remove brain tumors. In this procedure, neurosurgeons make a small incision within the eyebrow to access tumors in the front of the brain or around the pituitary gland. This approach is used instead of endonasal endoscopic surgery when a tumor is very large or close to the optic nerves or vital arteries.
BINGO.
And note that this procedure IS NOT and COULD NOT be part of any “routine medical exam”. The term “neurosurgeons” should answer all questions on this issue.
And, since I’ve been part of several “consultations with the doctors and the family” situations, we are NOT at all sure that Sen. McCain is functional enough to make his own health care decisions.
This whole thing STINKS to high heaven. Massive cover-up going on involving MULTIPLE levels.
That said, any large mass removed from the brain is VERY serious.
Had a little experience with neurology myself and my DH. It ain’t routine.
This could also be the start of a run for the exits by the more obvious swamp creatures.
Fall back and regroup…..
“It’s not a Toomah!”
It still won’t change his RINO positions. We all know he’s a mean senile old nasty man. McCain is no maverick his navy records have been sealed because of his stunt that killed hundreds of sailors!
wasn’t McCain questioned this last week on the fake dossier? It seemed very convenient to me that this timeline is going on–including the health care vote. It maybe be the conspiracy theorist in me, but looking back at this report I’m questioning everything. https://twitter.com/NewtTrump/status/886381732236283904
Maybe he had that clot for decades and that’s why he’s as stupid as Maxine waters and Nancy pelosi
Remember recently McCains bizarre Comey questions? Everyone was wondering if a loose screw fell out. Looks like ‘brain tumor’ was more like it.
I don’t expect him back.
The Old Adversary got a hold of this one early on. His mission was to bring death, destruction, and chaos. His life’s hope was, I feel certain, to start a nuclear war. His fate is now in the hands of the Master.
I prefer people who don’t get things pulled out of their brain.
With all of the ten of thousands of dead as a result of McCain support for “Moderate Muslims” and the destruction of Europe with all the fleeing refugees… Is it OK to state that I care one iota about his well being?
He has subjected millions to a life of hell and should meet his just reward. I will let God decide what that is.
This may explain his bizarre behavior during the Comey hearings. He was unable to to ask a coherent question.
Frontal lobe brain tumor symptoms: Behavioral and emotional changes, Impaired judgment, Memory loss, Reduced mental capacity (cognitive function) among others…
Looks like I was a few minutes late with the same comment.
Dear God, we just need the TRUTH. Please purge this country of corruption on every level. We are NOT giving up or giving in. We are trusting YOU to turn the hearts of evil people or, if they refuse, to bring justice. Amen.
they are removing the songbird module??
or maybe the mccain feingold module??
McCain was asking some very weird questions during the hearings. Even the MSM mentioned his strange questioning. Maybe McCain should take his blood clot as a sign that it’s time to resign.
I used to be able to go to the Mayo Clinic from out of state and need to because of an unusual rare medical condition, but this year my PPO – and I always purchase more expensive PPO insurance to keep the choice of physicians, informed me they were changing their name to an EPO and I can not longer go out of state for medical treatment. Price went up, services went down. I had to pay more to go out of state, why should they care if it costs them less?
Good for Senator McCain.
He’s from Arizona, right? How fortunate for him.
I am in the same boat. Once you have been to Mayo everything else is a big, sick, expensive joke.
McCain needs to resign himself to a rocking chair and enjoy his remaining years. I would love to never see him or hear his name again. He’s such a traitor…despicable.
Here is an article on brain blood clots. It all sounds pretty serious to me. http://www.doctorshealthpress.com/health-articles/blood-clots-in-brain/
At his age he will never be the same. Brain surgery for any reason is a tough deal when you are young and it takes a long time to get over. I will almost guarantee his vision will be a least 1 click off and he will have trouble for a long time with nausea and motion sickness. His personality could change drastically.
Of course it’s McCain who is the one who will “play ball” to delay the vote. Maybe this explains why he seems like he’s going brain dead in these investigative committees.
When I heard this for the first time this morning on Fake Tapper’s State of the Union, I said to myself “hmm, a fake blood clot; we’re getting close to repeal.”
Its time john needs to retire !
I don’t want to ill-wish Sen. McCain, but it looks like he is a few weeks to a few months away from dying.
All the political IOU’s McCain has gathered and owed to the special interests over the decades dissolve upon his death. The loss of McCain in the post 8 Nov 2016 political world is a huge functional power hit to the GOPe wing of the Deep State in the Senate.
So of course the MSM will lie it’s collective assets off about it.
