Senator John McCain Undergoes “Minimally Invasive Craniotomy”?…

Posted on July 16, 2017 by

|THIS TEXT = TWO INCHES| (or 5cm) and that’s the size of the blood clot removed from the brain of Senator John McCain during a “routine annual physical”.

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.  The removal of the skull is not “minimally invasive” and the procedure to discover a brain clot is not conducted during a “routine annual physical”.

80-year-old Senator John McCain had brain surgery to remove a blood clot the width of your three middle fingers.   The incurious media is astounding. Selling a statement that brain surgery is “minimally invasive” and was part of a “routine annual physical” is just silly.

No idea why, but it’s just sketchy…

Suspicious cat remains suspicious.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Conspiracy ?, Legislation, media bias. Bookmark the permalink.

261 Responses to Senator John McCain Undergoes “Minimally Invasive Craniotomy”?…

Older Comments
  1. theresanne says:
    July 16, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    I had a craniotomy in 2005 and to this day find it very helpful in excusing myself from doing the dishes when I don’t feel like it.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. benifranlkin says:
    July 16, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Denial is not just a river in Egypt
    “Routine physical exam…..5 cm blood clot in brain……..minimally invasive craniotomy……several days for pathology report” should read: Patient with symptomatic intracranial pressure underwent emergency craniotomy for 5 cm blood clot with suspect tumor evacuated from his frontal lobe and submitted to pathology with final report to follow.”
    The only other person in America who knows the truth is Mitch McConnell, the first person McCain called to relay the bad news that prompted suspending discussion of the “Better Care Act”

    Like

    Reply
  3. Publius Covfefe says:
    July 16, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Hypothetically, if the Doctors gave wacko McCain a lobotomy, would anyone one notices? He already drools when he naps in the senate chambers and has his aides change his depends.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. graciegram says:
    July 16, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    If McCain doesn’t come back, does that mean we’ll have to wait for an election to replace him? In the meantime getting nothing done because we’re down to 49 in the senate?

    Like

    Reply
    • JustSomeInputFromAz says:
      July 16, 2017 at 3:59 pm

      Filling a Senate vacancy varies by State. Here in Arizona the Governor would appoint a replacement.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        July 16, 2017 at 4:30 pm

        Thanks for the info. I wondered how your state handled it. You have a Republican gov, right? Is he GOPe or a Trump supporter?

        I was thinking maybe he could appoint Jan Brewer who I THINK was a Trump supporter, but I don’t know. I’m curious what you think as an AZ resident?

        Like

        Reply
        • JustSomeInputFromAz says:
          July 16, 2017 at 4:38 pm

          Yes Governor Ducey is “R”, whether he is GOPe or not I am not sure. He did endorse Candidate Trump at the August ’16 Rally here in Phoenix.

          Yes Governor Brewer was full on the Trump Train, but I do not know if she would want the appointment, but agree it would a good one for us!

          Like

          Reply
        • CarolynH says:
          July 16, 2017 at 4:39 pm

          He supported Cruz.

          Like

          Reply
    • mireilleg says:
      July 16, 2017 at 4:00 pm

      No, a Republican will be appointed by the AZ governor until his term is over and a new election is held.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Kroesus says:
        July 16, 2017 at 4:25 pm

        I think states are limited to an appointed replacement fulfilling the CURRENT Congress…..that means a new Senator would need to be elected in the normal 2018 election and their term would expire naturally in 2022 like McLame’s is due to anyway

        Like

        Reply
        • Bendix says:
          July 16, 2017 at 4:41 pm

          Do they have to be actually dead to allow their spouse to step in?
          Cindy couldn’t do a worse job, IMO, and she’s not testy like he is.

          Like

          Reply
  5. dayallaxeded says:
    July 16, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    just personal, unscientific opinion–this is the kind of thing that happens to evil people when they cease to be useful to Satan–he’s pulling his support.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 16, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    When your entire life has been a lie & lying is your first response thought process, it’s easy to understand why those around you lie as well

    Oh, & if opening up your skull is minimally invasive, I’d sure hate to see what full throttle invasive is

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Kyle Clifton says:
    July 16, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    I just scanned the comments but am I the only one suspicious about the frequent mention of his family? Senator McCain and his family asked the Mayo Clinic…Doctors will consult with his family…Isn’t that odd? If he is still aware and competent why are the family so involved in the decision making process? Isn’t that the situation when someone is incapacitated that the family starts calling the shots? I mean a patient can give a doctor permission to discuss his or her care with family but the decision remains with the patient unless he pr she can’t, right?

    “Further care will be discussed between doctors and the family.” Not even a mention of Senator McCain? Maybe I’ve just gotten too jaded but it seems off.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • cats23 says:
      July 16, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      You are right on target.
      Doctors consult with THE PATIENT, not their family. If the patient is capable of making decisions, the family has ZERO say so to make ANY decisions for the patient.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  8. Stormy says:
    July 16, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Below is a link to a very interesting article about John McCain’s history of Invasive, Malignant Melanoma.

    FTA:
    The invasive melanoma was spotted on the left side of Senator McCain’s temple on Aug. 2, 2000

    Apparently he had noticed something amiss on his temple some time before August, evidenced by his remark: “I let it go too long”

    The Senator underwent biopsies at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, MD, the next day.

    Two pathologists at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP) who examined the melanoma specimen suggested that there were two melanomas on Senator McCain’s temple, not one. Specifically, the AFIP pathology report said that details about the lesion were “highly suggestive of a metastasis of malignant melanoma and may represent a satellite metastasis” .
    In other words, the AFIP pathologists thought one melanoma had spread to create another.

    In contrast to Senator McCain’s other three melanomas, the stage of the invasive melanoma (or melanomas?) has never been disclosed.

    Because doctors generally do not recommend extensive neck node dissection for Stage 2A, a number of melanoma experts have said they suspected that Mr. McCain’s melanoma was Stage 3, which carries a bleaker prognosis”

    It is unclear how many lymph nodes were removed. One source says 38 . Another, citing Dr. Hinni, says “during the reconstructive surgery to close the wound, 33 lymph nodes were removed, a relatively large number, because they were already exposed and Dr. Hinni felt it a `prudent’ course”

    The invasive malignant melanoma that was removed was on his left temple. When the doctor at Mayo Clinic drilled a hole into his brain to remove a 2″ blood clot (HUGE size for the brain), it was above his left eye, adjacent to were the invasive malignant melanoma had been.

    The article is easy to read and understand, even if you are unfamiliar with medical terminology.
    http://www.doctorzebra.com/mccain/mccain_mcxmelanoma.html

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Stormy says:
      July 16, 2017 at 3:59 pm

      Looking at images from John McCain from September of 2000, you can see 3 separate incisions: 2 in front of his ear, and 1 behind his ear. The doctors removed 33+ lymph nodes from the area.

      Like

      Reply
      • sickconservative says:
        July 16, 2017 at 4:35 pm

        I’d say they removed more than that but he was already a war monger.
        Please just retire while you still can.

        Like

        Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      July 16, 2017 at 3:59 pm

      The two inch blood clot implies that there is lots of extra space in there…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Stormy says:
        July 16, 2017 at 4:19 pm

        I’ve read that doctors refer to malignant melanomas that have metastasized to the brain, as “bleeders” … I don’t know if that’s what happened here, but I agree with SD that something seems sketchy …

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  9. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    July 16, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    That cat picture made me laugh harder than it should have.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Madmax110 says:
    July 16, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Complications from Trump derangement syndrome?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Chuck says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    This is his get out of jail free card…..

    Like

    Reply
  12. Atticus says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Hmmmm, methinks there is something rotten in the state of Arizona.
    (With apologies to the Bard of Avon)

    Like

    Reply
  13. corimari2013 says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    The public is not being given the entire/true story here, as pointed out by sundance.
    I read this morning in a USA Today story that McCain was home the next day recuperating.
    As defined by Johns Hopkins Medical Health Library:
    “A craniotomy is the surgical removal of part of the bone from the skull to expose the brain.”
    Methinks if this was done to McCain, he was not at home within 24 hours.
    And the news stories saying ” The surgery followed a routine yearly physical” do not make it clear if it was done the same day as the physical, or if he had the physical a few days or weeks ago, and the surgery was then scheduled at a later date for July 14.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Sparky5253 says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Lies, lies and more lies! The McCain camp and media are engaged in nonsensical spinning. Patients who have had a craniotomy and removal of a 2.5 inch mass do not recover at home due to the risks involved, such as infection, bleeding, or an increase in intra-cranial pressure.

    I would guess that this was not a routine physical but that McCain sought medical attention because he was experiencing neurological signs and symptoms indicative of a problem. McCain would have had a full neurological work-up including a CT scan or MRI which resulted in the diagnosis of the intra-cranial mass above his eye, followed by immediate surgical intervention.

    One would suspect that since McCain has a long history of malignant melanoma’s, this may be another recurrence of that disease.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Dixie says:
      July 16, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      I would guess that this was not a routine physical but that McCain sought medical attention because he was experiencing neurological signs and symptoms indicative of a problem.

      Didn’t we see and comment on that possibility during the last couple of committee investigations McCain was involved in? McCain seemed spaced out completely. Losing his train of thought during questions, stuttering, calling names wrong, questions going no where, etc. And didn’t he refer to President Trump as President subzero (sorry I can’t type that name).

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • SandraOpines says:
        July 16, 2017 at 4:18 pm

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Dixie says:
          July 16, 2017 at 4:28 pm

          Yeah, riiiight. Excuses……

          I know we’re suppose to think all of them are invincible and can’t have problems like the little people for whom they have so little respect, but if we wait for any other senators to call any of their buddies out for things such as this with a suggestion it’s time to retire, they’ll all keel over on the floor of congress before that happens.

          Like

          Reply
  15. rumpole2 says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Minimally Invasive Supra-Orbital “Eyebrow” Craniotomy
    What is an “eyebrow” craniotomy?

    http://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/neurology_neurosurgery/centers_clinics/brain_tumor/treatment/surgery/eyebrow-craniotomy.html

    Supra-orbital craniotomy (often called “eyebrow” craniotomy) is a procedure used to remove brain tumors. In this procedure, neurosurgeons make a small incision within the eyebrow to access tumors in the front of the brain or around the pituitary gland. This approach is used instead of endonasal endoscopic surgery when a tumor is very large or close to the optic nerves or vital arteries.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Concerned Virginian says:
      July 16, 2017 at 4:28 pm

      BINGO.
      And note that this procedure IS NOT and COULD NOT be part of any “routine medical exam”. The term “neurosurgeons” should answer all questions on this issue.
      And, since I’ve been part of several “consultations with the doctors and the family” situations, we are NOT at all sure that Sen. McCain is functional enough to make his own health care decisions.
      This whole thing STINKS to high heaven. Massive cover-up going on involving MULTIPLE levels.
      That said, any large mass removed from the brain is VERY serious.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  16. Chuck says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    This could also be the start of a run for the exits by the more obvious swamp creatures.
    Fall back and regroup…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Chuck says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    “It’s not a Toomah!”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. freepetta says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    It still won’t change his RINO positions. We all know he’s a mean senile old nasty man. McCain is no maverick his navy records have been sealed because of his stunt that killed hundreds of sailors!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. jaded9876 says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    wasn’t McCain questioned this last week on the fake dossier? It seemed very convenient to me that this timeline is going on–including the health care vote. It maybe be the conspiracy theorist in me, but looking back at this report I’m questioning everything. https://twitter.com/NewtTrump/status/886381732236283904

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. mikebrezzze says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Maybe he had that clot for decades and that’s why he’s as stupid as Maxine waters and Nancy pelosi

    Like

    Reply
    • MVW says:
      July 16, 2017 at 4:25 pm

      Remember recently McCains bizarre Comey questions? Everyone was wondering if a loose screw fell out. Looks like ‘brain tumor’ was more like it.

      I don’t expect him back.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  21. emet says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    The Old Adversary got a hold of this one early on. His mission was to bring death, destruction, and chaos. His life’s hope was, I feel certain, to start a nuclear war. His fate is now in the hands of the Master.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    I prefer people who don’t get things pulled out of their brain.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. bertdilbert says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    With all of the ten of thousands of dead as a result of McCain support for “Moderate Muslims” and the destruction of Europe with all the fleeing refugees… Is it OK to state that I care one iota about his well being?

    He has subjected millions to a life of hell and should meet his just reward. I will let God decide what that is.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. dawndoe says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    This may explain his bizarre behavior during the Comey hearings. He was unable to to ask a coherent question.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. Landslide says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Dear God, we just need the TRUTH. Please purge this country of corruption on every level. We are NOT giving up or giving in. We are trusting YOU to turn the hearts of evil people or, if they refuse, to bring justice. Amen.

    Like

    Reply
  26. dmacleo says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    they are removing the songbird module??
    or maybe the mccain feingold module??

    Like

    Reply
  27. maggiemoowho says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    McCain was asking some very weird questions during the hearings. Even the MSM mentioned his strange questioning. Maybe McCain should take his blood clot as a sign that it’s time to resign.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. anthohmy says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    I used to be able to go to the Mayo Clinic from out of state and need to because of an unusual rare medical condition, but this year my PPO – and I always purchase more expensive PPO insurance to keep the choice of physicians, informed me they were changing their name to an EPO and I can not longer go out of state for medical treatment. Price went up, services went down. I had to pay more to go out of state, why should they care if it costs them less?

    Good for Senator McCain.

    He’s from Arizona, right? How fortunate for him.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Abster says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    McCain needs to resign himself to a rocking chair and enjoy his remaining years. I would love to never see him or hear his name again. He’s such a traitor…despicable.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Joan says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Here is an article on brain blood clots. It all sounds pretty serious to me. http://www.doctorshealthpress.com/health-articles/blood-clots-in-brain/

    Like

    Reply
  31. RedBallExpress says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    At his age he will never be the same. Brain surgery for any reason is a tough deal when you are young and it takes a long time to get over. I will almost guarantee his vision will be a least 1 click off and he will have trouble for a long time with nausea and motion sickness. His personality could change drastically.

    Like

    Reply
  32. roy1982blog says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Of course it’s McCain who is the one who will “play ball” to delay the vote. Maybe this explains why he seems like he’s going brain dead in these investigative committees.

    When I heard this for the first time this morning on Fake Tapper’s State of the Union, I said to myself “hmm, a fake blood clot; we’re getting close to repeal.”

    Like

    Reply
  33. Mike diamond says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Its time john needs to retire !

    Like

    Reply
  34. Trent Telenko says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    I don’t want to ill-wish Sen. McCain, but it looks like he is a few weeks to a few months away from dying.

    All the political IOU’s McCain has gathered and owed to the special interests over the decades dissolve upon his death. The loss of McCain in the post 8 Nov 2016 political world is a huge functional power hit to the GOPe wing of the Deep State in the Senate.

    So of course the MSM will lie it’s collective assets off about it.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s