Senator Rand Paul and Senate GOPe Leadership React To Their Own Inability…

Various senators deliver remarks following the collapse of their ability to reform and replace ObamaCare with any alternative. Beginning with the controlled opposition position of Rand Paul and continuing with Mitch McConnell and the Senate GOP leadership (at 15:00 of video).
What these insufferable politicians well understand is that any substantive tax reform will necessarily also be compromised by the flawed dynamics inside ObamaCare. That will have a negative downstream impact on any hope for economic growth. However, they are not stupid – they know this – that is their unified UniParty goal.
The increasing taxpayer costs to keep big government ObamaCare operational, for non-taxpaying medicaid recipients, means the middle-class is once again sacrificed at the altar of the Big Club.
American workers on the individual market will not only see increased insurance rates, but their income tax rates will also be higher as the need to subsidize the lower-income non-working group (medicaid) remains.
A pox on them!
i love that picture of the woman on the beach in deep reflection.
“A pox on them!”
That’s exactly how I feel about it too!
An incurable pox.
Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), Sen. Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV), and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME). All three voted for a clean repeal in 2015 under the shelter of presidential veto…we know this much, right?
Like a pondering and traitorous Obama, McConnell and Ryan are both bumbling jackasses who are also betraying GOP voters throughout our Nation.
The betrayal of the GOPe and UniParty are such a massive story, it should be featured here – in a daily column – because it is a story that is light-years more important than, for example, the slavish devotion to dissection of the ramblings of idiots in the MSM..
FOUR TIMES we have empowered the GOP the chance to uphold their promises. And FOUR TIMES, they have stabbed us in the back. Republicans have stabbed us in the back, once again.
THE GOPe IS SINGLE-HIGHHANDEDLY RESCUING THE LEFT FROM THE WILL OF AMERICAN PEOPLE’S DESPERATE DESIRE TO ELIMINATE LEFTISM FROM THEIR LIVES. STARVE THEM, VOTE THEM OUT – BUT BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY GET THEM OUT OF OFFICE.
actually collins did not vote yes in 2015
What we need: 1. Term limits. 2. A mechanism to fire non performers.
Hate to sound like a drone, but we do NOT need another amendment (term limits).
We need constitutionally literate voters.
Term limits would be automatic with voters who have a working knowledge of the Constitution and a love for the preservation of the exercise of their individual natural rights!
Term limits solves the symptom, not the cause. And only temporarily at that.
The challenge has been thrown. Now, as many who opposed our PT have found out, are going to feel the consequences for their arrogance and the deceit of the American People.
Just COLD anger
I have an idea for a peaceful revolution. Stop buying health insurance. If we could convince enough people to do it en masse it would likely get someone’s attention. I mean we pay for something we can’t afford to use. Does that make any sense? Insurance is the problem, not the solution.
Aye, I haven’t bought HI yet. Not supporting this crap fest. Someone needs to think outside the box and eliminate health insurance. All insurance is is yet another level of folks that get a cut of your money. Eliminate the health insurance industry, come up with something completely new outside of the box. Get government and health insurance out of our lives!
Same here. Not supporting the Crapfest. Nice way to put it.
*This* would be an ideal solution but, like not paying taxes en masse to send a message, you’ll never get enough Americans to go along w/ you to make your point, sadly.
Anyone here remember how cheap dental work was before the insurance cos. got involved about 20 years ago?
Remember back in the 60’s when docs regularly made house calls to even the poorer neighborhoods, again before everyone and their brother jumped on the Insurance Bandwagon?
I take issue with the terminology. These are not “LEADERS,” they are COLLABORATORS, like the filth in the occupied countries of Europe who aided their Nazi masters and betrayed their own people in exchange for special privileges..
Nazi and Communist did the same. People woke up when it was to late. Are we to late…?
What do we need to change things or are we to comfortable to rock the boat..?
I heard from my parents generation that they believed propaganda and when they realized how evil the government was it was to late.Many Germans where brainwashed. I now can see how good people can be mislead by evil people dishonest liars.
Congress if full of liars and Ron Paul and he is in good company with his congress big liars.. I cannot even listen to their BS any longer ad am so don 😦
I get nauseous listening to Rand Paul drone on about senators living up to their commitments. For God sake man you had a 70% solution teed up ready to vote on and you, along with fellow CONservative purists Lee and Moran, killed it. Now we all get the 0% solution. Congratulations SUCKER and LOSER Rand Paul!
There is no desire in Washington D.C. to repeal or replace Obamacare. In the minds of these RINO Senators, there mission was accomplished. They wasted 7 months and are preparing to push everything into “after the 2018 elections”. Slow walk, kick the can, start over again in 2019 under Pelosi and Schumer. Bet on it!
Trump’s plan for 2018 better be to endorse and campaign for GOP challengers in the primaries. We will never win so long as we don’t purge the GOP. I’ll vote again for Trump if he can just try to recast the GOP, even if he runs 3rd party. Otherwise, a lot of people I know are saying they might be done with voting.
It’s up to their respective constituents that voted them in to challenge them.
True, but things can be done to influence and change the minds of their constituents.
Precious Paul especially frosts my chaps.
I think his nose is out of joint because DJT somehow got the nomination and is now PRESIDENT DJT!
I think he is a primadonna and LOVES to be on TeeVee everyday explaining what HE thinks….blablabla.
He *is* really full of himself, isn’t he?
What the population in Alaska?
Time to sell it back to Russia.
Murkowski’s a real crook. She jumped back into the AK. race at the last minute when it looked like a good Tea Party candidate was going to pull out a win against the Dem up there.
Remember that? Back in ’08/’09 around there.
yep, joe miller.and the turtle let all Alaskans know little lisa would get to keep her seat on energy cmte even as an indy, so they voted for her.
The Patriot role in our little experiment takes a whole lot of time and attention. Wonder if our forefathers had to read this much? Thank God they did. We at least have a blueprint of how this turns out. All Patriots know our Constitution is the way to go. The founders of this great nation had to wing it. 🙂
and Kevin Brady is tweeting that they are getting to work on tax cuts. give us all a break. as SD showed us, the middle class tax cuts die without ozerocare repeal, just as BigClub intended.
they appear not to understand there has been a paradigm shift, we are all red pilled and this is a Fourth Turning.
they appear to believe Americans will continue to lumber along in a fog watching blue team/red team WWE matches and kabuki oversight hearings.
they appear to believe the worst thing that can happen would be they lose a seat and get a cushy lobbying gig.
mebbe they should use some of their ill gotten lucre to BUY A CLUE or a history book.
It was always a bait and switch, with a shifting cast of “Nos”. If they had ever had their feet held to the fire and been forced to vote, we would have lost by 1. Ten were probably opposed, and they would have chosen which ones to send forward to defeat it. All this b.s. about “Well, this week we have so-and-so” was nonsense. They had their usual cabal to defeat any reasonable bill, the only question was which ones would step up and actually do it. Now we won’t know, because one again…..no vote, just b.s.
What a collection of wastrels ! Crooks,Cowards,Commies with a few Pizza lovers thrown in for good measure !
