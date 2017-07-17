White House Focuses on Made in America Campaign….

The White House is unveiling a renewed focus products on ‘Made in America‘. Understandably those who oppose the overall America-First agenda immediately react to the effort by pointing out many of the Trump branded products are made overseas. However, many of those detractors miss the larger issue, while simultaneously their antagonistic efforts actually help the messaging campaign.

The larger America-First economic platform, and the ancillary ‘Made-in-America’ message, are targeted toward economic policy; the bigger picture. The goal is to make national policy reflect a “better option” for companies and manufacturers to produce products in the United States.

As long as the best business model for any company is to outsource manufacturing, that will be the outcome. The America-First policy objective is to change the underlying policy which in turn changes the business model for companies; making American product manufacturing the more cost effective approach.

The key economic message is always within the “why”? Why do companies make U.S. market products overseas? Focus policy on the why, and natural fair market economics will self-correct.

Often those discussing jobs and manufacturing argue the driver of production is “cheap labor”. However, those making that argument also cite increased “automation” in manufacturing. These two arguments are mutually exclusive. If modern manufacturing is now heavily automated the ‘cheap labor’ argument holds far less merit.

Today, President Donald J. Trump will host companies from across the country at the White House for the Made in America Product Showcase.

The White House is highlighting and celebrating each state’s effort and commitment to American made products by bringing in and showing off products from all 50 states that are made and produced in the United States.

Attendees include:

State —- Company —- Product

Alabama – Altec – Bucket trucks

Alaska – Alaska Bowl Company – Bowls

Arizona – PING Golf – Golf clubs

Arkansas – Hytrol – Conveyer belt

California – The California Wine Institute – Wine

Colorado – Gordon Signs – Neon signs

Connecticut – Sikorsky – Model helicopters

Delaware – ILC Dover LP – NASA space suit

Florida – Tervis – Tumblers

Georgia – Chick Fil A – Food

Hawaii – Koloa Rum Co. – Rum

Idaho – Boise Cascade Company – Engineered wood floors

Illinois – Caterpillar – Farm equipment

Indiana – Broomcorn Johnnys – Brooms

Iowa – RMA Armament – Body armor, dummies

Kansas – Grasshopper Company – Lawnmower

Kentucky – Campbellsville Apparel – Apparel

Louisiana – Marucci Sports – Baseball bats

Maine – Hinckley Yachts – Yacht

Maryland – Health Crab Pots – Crab pot manufacturer

Massachusetts – St. Pierre Manufacturing – Horseshoes

Michigan – Milton Manufacturing – Fabric

Minnesota – Faribault Woolen Mill – Wool blankets

Mississippi – Taylor Machine Works – Forklift

Missouri – Beehler Corporation – Door hinges

Montana – Simms Fishing – Fishing gear

Nebraska – Greater Omaha Packing – Beef

Nevada – Kimmie Candy – Candy

New Hampshire – Cider Belly Doughnuts – Doughnut company

New Jersey – Campbells Soup – Soup

New Mexico – Desert Plastics – Plastic Manufacturer

New York – Steinway – Piano

North Carolina – Cheerwine – Soda

North Dakota – Dakota Outerwear Co. – Military outerwear manufacturer

Ohio – Bully Tools – Shovels, rakes, hoes etc.

Oklahoma – DitchWitch – Trencher/excavator

Oregon – Leupold and Stevens – Sights and scopes

Pennsylvania – Ames – Wheel barrows

Rhode Island – Narragansett Brewing Company – Beer

South Carolina – Casual Cushion Company – Cushions

South Dakota – K Bar J Leather – Shotgun chaps

Tennessee – Gibson Guitars – Guitars

Texas – Stetson Hats – Cowboy hats

Utah – Colonial Flag Company – Flags

Vermont – Dubie Family Maple – Maple syrup

Virginia – National Capital Flag Company – Flags

Washington – Liberty Bottleworks – Water bottles

West Virginia – Homer Laughlin China Company – Iconic fiesta line of china

Wisconsin – Pierce Manufacturing – Two firetrucks

Wyoming – Aviat Aircraft – Model aircraft

The Trump Administration is honoring the incredible workers and companies who make “Made in America” the world standard for quality and craftsmanship.

America is a nation that honors the work of gifted and skilled tradespeople, but for too long our government has forgotten the American workers. Their interests were pushed aside for global projects and their wealth was taken from their communities and shipped overseas.

Under the leadership of President Trump, not only will the American worker never be forgotten, but they will be championed. President Trump has offered a new vision: the well-being of the American citizen and worker will be placed second to none.

President Trump has been fighting on behalf of American workers and families since the first day of his Presidency. The President signed a ‘Buy American and Hire American’ Executive Order that targets the abusive use of waivers and exceptions to undermine ‘Buy American’ laws that promote the allocation of taxpayer funds to American companies.

The order also takes steps to stop the abuse of the immigration system and protect American workers. The President is committed to preserving American jobs for American citizens.

The President has also taken steps to ensure that Americans are equipped with the tools necessary to thrive in the modern economy. He signed an Executive Order to promote and create more flexible apprenticeship programs that arm American workers with valuable skills.

President Trump has taken decisive action to free America’s energy potential and create jobs in areas that need them the most. He has approved the construction of new energy pipelines, allowed for the exportation of coal, increased liquefied natural gas exports, and withdrew from the Paris Climate Accord.

Unnecessary and burdensome regulations stifle economic growth and harm American workers. The President has repeatedly taken action to remove burdensome regulations so businesses can build in America.

President Trump signed an Executive Order stipulating that for every regulation signed into law, two regulations must be eliminated and he has begun the process of reducing permitting time for infrastructure projects from 10 years to 2. The American Action Forum estimates that President Trump has already saved the United States $60 billion through regulatory rollback.

President Trump knows that America first means putting American workers first.

