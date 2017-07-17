White House Focuses on Made in America Campaign….

The White House is unveiling a renewed focus products on ‘Made in America‘. Understandably those who oppose the overall America-First agenda immediately react to the effort by pointing out many of the Trump branded products are made overseas. However, many of those detractors miss the larger issue, while simultaneously their antagonistic efforts actually help the messaging campaign.
The larger America-First economic platform, and the ancillary ‘Made-in-America’ message, are targeted toward economic policy; the bigger picture. The goal is to make national policy reflect a “better option” for companies and manufacturers to produce products in the United States.
As long as the best business model for any company is to outsource manufacturing, that will be the outcome. The America-First policy objective is to change the underlying policy which in turn changes the business model for companies; making American product manufacturing the more cost effective approach.
The key economic message is always within the “why”? Why do companies make U.S. market products overseas? Focus policy on the why, and natural fair market economics will self-correct.
Often those discussing jobs and manufacturing argue the driver of production is “cheap labor”. However, those making that argument also cite increased “automation” in manufacturing. These two arguments are mutually exclusive. If modern manufacturing is now heavily automated the ‘cheap labor’ argument holds far less merit.
Today, President Donald J. Trump will host companies from across the country at the White House for the Made in America Product Showcase.
The White House is highlighting and celebrating each state’s effort and commitment to American made products by bringing in and showing off products from all 50 states that are made and produced in the United States.
Attendees include:
State —- Company —- Product
- Alabama – Altec – Bucket trucks
- Alaska – Alaska Bowl Company – Bowls
- Arizona – PING Golf – Golf clubs
- Arkansas – Hytrol – Conveyer belt
- California – The California Wine Institute – Wine
- Colorado – Gordon Signs – Neon signs
- Connecticut – Sikorsky – Model helicopters
- Delaware – ILC Dover LP – NASA space suit
- Florida – Tervis – Tumblers
- Georgia – Chick Fil A – Food
- Hawaii – Koloa Rum Co. – Rum
- Idaho – Boise Cascade Company – Engineered wood floors
- Illinois – Caterpillar – Farm equipment
- Indiana – Broomcorn Johnnys – Brooms
- Iowa – RMA Armament – Body armor, dummies
- Kansas – Grasshopper Company – Lawnmower
- Kentucky – Campbellsville Apparel – Apparel
- Louisiana – Marucci Sports – Baseball bats
- Maine – Hinckley Yachts – Yacht
- Maryland – Health Crab Pots – Crab pot manufacturer
- Massachusetts – St. Pierre Manufacturing – Horseshoes
- Michigan – Milton Manufacturing – Fabric
- Minnesota – Faribault Woolen Mill – Wool blankets
- Mississippi – Taylor Machine Works – Forklift
- Missouri – Beehler Corporation – Door hinges
- Montana – Simms Fishing – Fishing gear
- Nebraska – Greater Omaha Packing – Beef
- Nevada – Kimmie Candy – Candy
- New Hampshire – Cider Belly Doughnuts – Doughnut company
- New Jersey – Campbells Soup – Soup
- New Mexico – Desert Plastics – Plastic Manufacturer
- New York – Steinway – Piano
- North Carolina – Cheerwine – Soda
- North Dakota – Dakota Outerwear Co. – Military outerwear manufacturer
- Ohio – Bully Tools – Shovels, rakes, hoes etc.
- Oklahoma – DitchWitch – Trencher/excavator
- Oregon – Leupold and Stevens – Sights and scopes
- Pennsylvania – Ames – Wheel barrows
- Rhode Island – Narragansett Brewing Company – Beer
- South Carolina – Casual Cushion Company – Cushions
- South Dakota – K Bar J Leather – Shotgun chaps
- Tennessee – Gibson Guitars – Guitars
- Texas – Stetson Hats – Cowboy hats
- Utah – Colonial Flag Company – Flags
- Vermont – Dubie Family Maple – Maple syrup
- Virginia – National Capital Flag Company – Flags
- Washington – Liberty Bottleworks – Water bottles
- West Virginia – Homer Laughlin China Company – Iconic fiesta line of china
- Wisconsin – Pierce Manufacturing – Two firetrucks
- Wyoming – Aviat Aircraft – Model aircraft
The Trump Administration is honoring the incredible workers and companies who make “Made in America” the world standard for quality and craftsmanship.
America is a nation that honors the work of gifted and skilled tradespeople, but for too long our government has forgotten the American workers. Their interests were pushed aside for global projects and their wealth was taken from their communities and shipped overseas.
Under the leadership of President Trump, not only will the American worker never be forgotten, but they will be championed. President Trump has offered a new vision: the well-being of the American citizen and worker will be placed second to none.
President Trump has been fighting on behalf of American workers and families since the first day of his Presidency. The President signed a ‘Buy American and Hire American’ Executive Order that targets the abusive use of waivers and exceptions to undermine ‘Buy American’ laws that promote the allocation of taxpayer funds to American companies.
The order also takes steps to stop the abuse of the immigration system and protect American workers. The President is committed to preserving American jobs for American citizens.
The President has also taken steps to ensure that Americans are equipped with the tools necessary to thrive in the modern economy. He signed an Executive Order to promote and create more flexible apprenticeship programs that arm American workers with valuable skills.
President Trump has taken decisive action to free America’s energy potential and create jobs in areas that need them the most. He has approved the construction of new energy pipelines, allowed for the exportation of coal, increased liquefied natural gas exports, and withdrew from the Paris Climate Accord.
Unnecessary and burdensome regulations stifle economic growth and harm American workers. The President has repeatedly taken action to remove burdensome regulations so businesses can build in America.
President Trump signed an Executive Order stipulating that for every regulation signed into law, two regulations must be eliminated and he has begun the process of reducing permitting time for infrastructure projects from 10 years to 2. The American Action Forum estimates that President Trump has already saved the United States $60 billion through regulatory rollback.
President Trump knows that America first means putting American workers first.
Meanwhile, head swamp fish Ryan continues to undermine. With some help from Kelly. WTF?
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/07/17/speaker-ryan-squeezes-h-2b-workers-dhs-chief-john-kelly/
Breitbart has become a swamp of disgusting lowlife trolls. Breitbart has allowed the trolls take over their website. Many times Breitbart reports links from Fake News Reports…….
American Hispanics & Latinos For President Trump….
Okay Amsa/Mx, what exactly did Breibart get wrong in their article outlining Ryan getting Kelly to issue more H-b2 visas? How is this “trolling”? Explain, I wish to be enlightened
OK budman, I just stated that BREIBART HAS BECOME A TROLL INFESTED website and BREIBART went wrong for letting it to become TROLL INFESTED. Entiendes ahora??? And also It was a pleasure to enlighten you……..
The only thing I might add II agree that Breitbart has become troll infested) but the writer of this story was ragging on Ryan more than Kelly, but there was a quote from Kelly on why he authorized 15K more HB2 visas.
Your right about what has happened there overall the trolls took over after the election most of the good writers are gone not always but seems mostly they pull articles from the NYT, and other fake news outlets. They have gone downhill no doubt about it.
👍👍👍
Off-topic, rf.
Hard to get a realistic picture of needed seasonal migrant workers. Each state differs. We are in Month 7 of a 4-year stretch. Seasonal jobs require different solutions than permanent. Why not give Trump & Kelly time to work this out?
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is no limit on agricultural worker visas. I visited an onion growing operation in Yerington NV. They apply for the visas, arrange for busses at the border, and return the workers at the end of the season. Of course, some outfits dont want to do this. They prefer…vulnerable workers
rf, generally those on this type of visa are well educated and Silicon Valley loves them and having to pay less. However, on the other hand Trump sees the problem and his solution is for "apprentice" schools is to bring our citizens up to par electronically whether in Silicon Valley electronics or the electronics now used in car repair, restaurants, and so many other places. This means getting off the cellphone addiction to learning real electronic work and hence they will be hired. Some companies already have this plan and it is working out extremely well economically for them. What bugs me is that these visa owners "forget" to re-register or leave when they should. Living in Mexico for years they knew every moment and every day where I was, and so we need to keep tract of these invited visa users as well and if not renewables or just disappear, then we lose. Write Kelly as every secretary has a website now because Trump is really into transparency, and give your opinion or suggestion. In other words, we can complain but if we don't do anything, then our arguments are useless. You can also contact Trump at whitehouse.gov/contact#page or potus45@wh.com and be a real part of draining swamps.
potus45@wh.com and be a real part of draining swamps.
The H2B visas are for blue collar type work..hotel housekeeping, restaurant workers, etc, mainly in resort areas, you are thinking of H1B visas.
Representing New York – Steinway piano
President Trump is super awesome.
Hit the Fox radio button by accident today and their messages undermining Trump are stomach churning.
I am just blown away at how awesome this – and our President – is.
Awsome!
Our company makes costume made conveyors, when I see the challenges and solutions my brothers in-law come up with I’m always impressed. American ingenuity at it’s best.
USA! USA! USA! USA!
TRUMP! TRUMP! TRUMP!
There is a good start for a Made in the USA list.
My MAGA hat was Made in America and I delight in pointing that out to the naysayers!
When I visited DC a month ago there were hawkers selling knock off MAGA hats on the street. Guy approached the crowd in line at the Archives trying to sell the hats. I asked to see one of his hats, turned it over and read the tag made in China out-loud. Handed the hat back to him and explained the MAGA hat story about the real company that makes them, how it is woman owned and based right here in the US with American workers. I asked him how he can honestly stand here in the Nations capital and try to sell cheap knock offs… he quickly left the area.
It is time to start demanding what we want.
BRAVO!
Excellent list indeed! Looks like I’ll be busy adding products to my site! 😀
http://www.americanretailusa.com
Awesome to see Cheerwine on the list. Great regional soda that has been spreading its wings the last few years (I can now get it in Florida). Might have to fill my Tervis Tumbler with some today…
Tervis headquarters is about 10 miles south of me — I don’t think I own anything but their drinkware. Pet peeve is condensation on my drinking glass 🙂
I worked for Ames in Pennsylvania making rakes & shovels — They have their act together! Worked like a maniac — but it was fun in a crazy sort of way. (12 hour shifts 6 pm to 6 am) Wowza!!!
Bet your handles came from Kane, PA. Factory still there but shut down ten or twelve years ago I think. It is right smack in the middle of hardwood country. Needs to re-open.
Check out Milton’s website. Awesome!!! https://www.miltonmfg.com
Now THIS is a list worth keeping. Can’t wait for some tech savvy pro-Trumper to publish an app where we can check bona fide Made in America in various categories. It’ll be as virtuous as ‘Organic’.
In fact it IS Organic cuz it’s all ‘home-grown’. Lefty heads will explode!
Good idea. What would you want as the criteria to qualify for the list? Percent of ingredients from US etc?
Not that I am a tech savvy entrepreneur with the capability to do something like this 😉
There alot more companies than what are listed. Companies like Cutco Knives in New York. In fact there are several knife manufacturers in that same area. Also Footskins makes great moccasins and slippers. Minnetonka went Chinese moons ago. Ohio has a superb rope making Company. Every kind of rope imaginable.
Several people have made it their business to have websites that amassed Made in America products only. Most were smaller manufacturers though. Yours is an excellent idea. Maybe Sundance can get it going.
Best administration ever, in my opinion.
Seen this story in ANY news site? Not even Fox…
OAN.
I loved this sentence because our President lives, breathes and eats it!
Under the leadership of President Trump, not only will the American worker never be forgotten, but they will be championed. President Trump has offered a new vision: the well-being of the American citizen and worker will be placed second to none.
As many of you know, I live in Queens, NY. The City of NY is a cesspool full of liberals. When driving to and from work each day, I pass a bridge on the Cross Island Expressway near my home that has 30+ different size American flags still on poles. Prior to this year, you never would have saw that. They would have been taken down on July 5th.
People are proud to call themselves Americans. They are proud to flaunt our FLAG. Even if the snowflakes melt, how can you cry about showing off the flag and loving your country!
THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!
The sad part is that my State, California, is showcasing wine making… and industry that employees a bunch of illegals to pick the grapes.
They might have picked a real high tech industry… where we manufacture and design globally, yes in the US as well, and run billions of income.
Maybe the H1B visas… oh no… nevermind.
Having lived only under the presidencies of Bush, Clinton, Bush, and Obama, I can’t believe this is coming from a US president! I have been an active supporter of American made for the last 3 years or so when I created a Made in the USA shopping guide called American Retail (http://www.americanretailusa.com) so I am literally bouncing off the walls excited right now!!! #MoreWinning 😀 😀 😀
I just called my state company and they are so happy for my call. It’s time to say all the corp “Thanks for supporting our President and made and USA efforts”.
