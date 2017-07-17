Full Throttled MAGA – President Trump Kicks Off “Made In America” Week (video)…

President Trump delivers opening remarks to celebrate Made in The USA manufacturing week, a presidential initiative.
How nationalistic of him…. I like it!
Mr. Trump looks soooo cool in that hat! I don’t know why, but he always brings a smile in me. 🙂
Cool pics Sundance…….
President Trump Is The Man…….
President Trump said ” Hire American’ Buy American “. Why did Gen. Kelly ignore the message? Why is he bringing in 15,000 more foreign workers? Don’t tell me Americans can’t fill those jobs.
This group pressured Ryan who told Kelly get it done
http://www.h2bworkforcecoalition.com/page.asp?content=startpage&g=h2b
Get a green while your here taking a job from an American:
While in H-2B status you can only file a Green Card application that is based on a Family Based Immigration petition. These must be filed by a spouse, parent, son or daughter over the age of 21, or brother or sister who are either US citizens or permanent residents.
and Mr./Mrs. foreign worker
You are permitted to work legally in the United States for your sponsor;
You are allowed to travel in and out of the United States until the visa expires;
You may change jobs if you can show a new job offer;
You may study on an H-2B visa;
Dependants (spouse and unmarried children) are permitted to accompany you on H-4 dependant visas. They are permitted to study, but not work, while on an H-4 visa; and
You may apply for an extension of stay and/or change of status while on an H-2B visa.
The caps mean nothing. How they blow out the caps:
Workers already in H-2B status and returning H-2B workers do not count towards the cap.
Although the process for extending an H-2B visa is similar to the process for obtaining the original visa, the only difference is that an H2B visa holder applying for an extension is not subject to the annual cap of 66,000.
http://www.expressh2b.com/Articles/FiveSteps-Extend-Emps-H2B.asp
resorts who need maids and fisheries have a hard time finding workers and that is a fact
What a perfect time to present our President with his Cowboy Hat!
The Great State of Texas and our LION are truly a match made in HEAVEN! Everything Governor Abbott is doing in Texas from the SB4 Immigration Bill that will begin on September 1st to suing the WH about DACA if nothing is resolved by some point in September, to backing our President on his travel ban at the SC is MAGA on steroids!
http://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/texas-sb4-immigration-enforcement-law-5-things-know-n758126
From the article linked above:
It’s not just police who will enforce immigration
Officials can be removed for not complying with the law
It encourages people to turn in their local government or university officials
Victims and witnesses could be asked about their immigration status
It promises to defend those who are sued for complying with the law
https://www.yahoo.com/news/dhs-chief-doubts-legality-immigration-200756168.html
From the article linked above:
A group of attorneys general has called on the Trump administration to phase out the program. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and others have threated to amend a district court case to challenge the DACA program unless the Trump administration acts to phase it out.
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/06/06/texas-leads-16-state-coalition-support-travel-ban/
From the article lineked above:
Leading a 16-state coalition, the Texas attorney general filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday supporting President Donald Trump’s temporary travel stay. Attorneys general from 14 other states and the governor of Mississippi joined to urge the nation’s highest court to reinstate the executive order.
The state of Texas is showing Americans what our country can be like if we get the right people in office that only care about America First!
I have a wishlist for possible people who can carry America First on once our Lion has to step aside. The list is short and in this order:
1. Governor Abbott of Texas
2. Ryan Zienke, Interior Secretary
3. TREX, Secretary of State
4. Mike Pence, VP
Excellent 👍
So so proud of America 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️
The speech was awesome!
THIS is going to MAGA! I just ordered another red cap and one with USA in camo, but would love this five-gallon version if it carried the USA slogan. Actually, I’ll make my own for the multiple ones I now wear.
You have to hand it to the Trumpster, he knows how to captivate. One of a kind, folks. I doubt it there will ever be a repeat. Enjoy every single second.
Already enjoying every single moment with every single breath.
Gratitude – we are blessed 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
Indeed. Your President is really one engaging and exuberant human being.
What bitter fools you have in the MSM, and Uniparty. Particularly the RINOS.
These next seven years may just be the most peaceful,patriotic and prosperous seen in many decades.
Brilliant that nothing dampens PDJTs enthusiasm. Attacks on him, his beloved family, his friends.
He keeps rolling along, whether in M.E. Poland, France, or your Mid West.
Deep down P44, and the Ryan’s, McConnels etc must be ultra jealous.
The MSM are looking for adoptive parents. For all the kittens they are having.😉
THAT was really fun. I watched the whole thing on RSBN.
President Trump is a delight. Such a shame so many otherwise good people can’t see it, such as two of my neighbors. Nice people but have a total blind spot with it comes to our President and they believe every negative thing the Left puts out in their media.
Wonderful!!!! All of it!!!
AWESOME. TRUMP 2020
He knows how to wear a Stetson. Just another one of US.
He needs boots with spurs to kick some asses in Congress.
“Head ’em up. Move ’em out.”
This is really cool stuff, but can we at least ask that Trump companies (including Ivanka’s) to bring their product lines back and be Made In America by proud Americans?
Derp.
Derp? why?
Thank you Mr. President!
An American President…promoting American Products…what a concept!
Why haven’t other Presidents done this.
We finally have a President who loves us, and we love him back.
Globalists beware. Your time is over.
Many times when I hear the president talk about protecting our workers, I think of the very common experience before flying, when the attendant comes into the cabin with the safety instructions in hand, and says “Put your mask on first”. Because if you don’t, you might not be around to put your kids’ masks on them.
And it’s going… going… going… back to the warning track… and it’s GONE!
Another home run by President Trump which wins the game.
‘I like winning” – said every American out there.
Check out those Gibson guitars proudly on display! Looks like a Les Paul, ES-335, Explorer and Flying Vee:
I have a 1975 Dove. Sounds as good now as when I first bought it. No, it actually sounds a bit better.
This was cool. I would have liked to be there to look around and see what’s what. It would be fun.
Every time President Trump does something like this, my jaw drops. It is basic, not that original, could have been done at any time previously. But it never was. No one, until President Trump, evidently thought it was important.
But it is really such a great idea. And an interesting photo op. I was intrigued just reading the list of companies and what states they were from! I love this President.
BTW, that photo of Trump with the baseball bat – reminds me of something…
I also really love the way President Trump does things. Like for this little “expo” he had all his Cabinet members there. Remember when BO was King, I mean President, he appointed these unknown nebishes to his Cabinet and then never held Cabinet meetings? PDJT gets his folks in there supporting him on all these things. It’s great!
Another thing, I really love how he uses the White House. He opens it up and brings people in all the time. It is amazing. I can’t remember anyone else ever doing this. I know BO was always having rappers and hip hop people in for the evening to party the night away, but I mean during the day as part of doing business. I think it is imaginative, and I think it makes the WH less of a house for the elite and more of a people’s house where things get done.
PDJT is truly the most amazing and interesting and EFFECTIVE leader imaginable, either in the US or outside the US. Wow, he fills me with pride.
