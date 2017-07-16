Sunday Talks: Corey Lewandowski and Maria Bartiromo…

The putrid guardians of the swamp were all out in force today doing their best swamp guardian Russia, Russia, Russia screeds writ large. So, rather than showcase the inane, today we stick with the more substantive.

Former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski interviews with Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo. Additionally, it must be noted, that Ms. Bartiromo has, at times, a striking similarity to Suspicious Cat.

