Chinese President Xi Jinping Promotes Central Banking Control…

Sometimes we just sits and thinks… and sometimes we just thinks and laughs… This truly is the greatest of times to be alive and engaged. All, because, Trump stuff.
After reminding ourselves there’s no longer an actual media apparatus (per se’) in the historic sense of assembling facts, just facts, that explain situations; we once again see a brutal example of an answer to a simple economic question ignored by media.
Yesterday, within a MAGAnomics discussion thread, the question was asked:
♦ How long do you think the Chinese economy can sustain itself? When will it run out of steam? Could you maybe add some meat to the bone of what a trade war may look like with China, in terms of what we can expect to happen?
My own reply was rather simplistic:
♦ A trade confrontation with China will remove the cloak of capitalism and show the true colors of totalitarian control behind the Chinese economic mask. Confronting China’s Oz, economically, is simply sending in Toto (Wilbur Ross) to pull back the curtain. Easy peasy.
As if on cue… here comes Xi Jinping to deliver the audio visual demonstration.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank will take on a beefed up role managing systemic risk in the country’s financial markets, state broadcaster China Central Television said on Saturday, citing President Xi Jinping.
Speaking at the National Financial Work Conference, Xi said China would set up a financial stability committee under the State Council, boost the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) role managing financial risks and create more cohesive regulation.
“We will strengthen the PBOC’s role in macro-prudential management and in averting systemic risk,” Xi said, adding the country would increase the accountability of regulators and the supervision over regulatory bodies.
Ahead of the closed-door event, economists had widely expected the meeting to focus on how the central bank could better coordinate with the country’s three main financial regulators to manage risk in the financial system.
China’s financial regulators are gathered in Beijing in a once-in-five-years huddle to discuss how better to tackle weakness in the financial system. The most recent meeting in 2012 yielded no significant policy change. (read more)
{{Insert laughing self here.}} DUH ! Ya don’t say…
Anyone who has been following along will note the entire Chinese economy is beyond tenuous, at best. Their economic enterprise is not a free market, has never been a free market and is only as sustainable as the imported dollars are available to keep it propped up. Without expansive export growth it stalls, then contracts.
As such, when considering the trade and economic leverage that underpins the entire construct, China engaging with the U.S. is like Michael J Fox playing Jenga against U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.
Of course China’s central bank is planning for what lies ahead. The only annoying part of the entire discussion is that the U.S. media is entirely duplicitous in their hiding of what it means…
(Bloomberg) Countries from Canada to China have been bracing for the result of a Commerce Department investigation into whether steel imports threaten U.S. national security. Officials within the administration have been debating several options, including raising tariffs on steel imports, according to people briefed on the discussions.
[…] Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross briefed members of the Senate Finance Committee on the steel investigation on Thursday in Washington. While Commerce has until early next year to hand over the report, Secretary Ross has said he wants to complete it soon, though he already missed a self-imposed deadline at the end of June. Ross on Thursday declined to tell reporters the new target date for finishing the study, after briefing members of the Senate Finance Committee in Washington.
Ross told the lawmakers during the meeting he will present options to the president, who will make the ultimate decision on steel imports, according to Republican Senator Pat Roberts, who attended the briefing. (more)
China is indeed an issue, however we don’t import as much steel from China as we do from Canada. And lookie who was getting all BFF’s yesterday:
…”On behalf of”..
Yes, that’s me laughing again. Because…
Vice President Mike Pence met with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau today after both leaders addressed the National Governors Association in Providence, Rhode Island.
On behalf of President Trump, the Vice President recognized the importance of the beneficial US trade and investment relationship with Canada, while expressing the need to work together to address lingering trade disagreements. The two leaders also expressed their shared commitment to update and modernize NAFTA through constructive renegotiation. (link)
MAGAnomics: “MAGAnomics is for everyone, but especially for those who left for work this morning in the dark but came home after their kids were asleep. It’s for those who are working part-time but praying for a full-time job. It’s for folks whose savings are as exhausted as they are.
This president hears you. He knows America’s greatness doesn’t spring from higher taxes or unnecessary regulations or broken welfare programs. It doesn’t come from government at all. It comes from you.” (link)
Should be interesting to see how long China keeps up this little dog & pony show. This is a game they can’t win.
What will they do with all of that US debt?
You can judge how nervous China is getting by how loudly North Korea is screaming.
They won’t run out of steam. They will fall off a cliff.
Anyone who can is getting money out of the country in expectation of the coming crash. You didn’t think they really wanted to live in those condos in Canada did you?
If you ignore all the other nonsense this is truly the most fascinating stuff. Better than the best fiction out there.
I completely agree!!
Go get ’em, Wilbur!
This article suggest Xi suspects what may be coming. I don’t get it. If I saw the Trump Train Express barrelling down the tracks towards me, I’d be trying to stop the train not just frantically trying to burrow under the tracks so I don’t creamed.
Bad analogy but when I mean is why, if Xi and his henchmen have some sense of what might be heading their way, don’t they play ball with us regarding North Korea since they know that is their ticket to ride? Maybe all of those 25,000 Chinese spies in the US I was reading about are telling Xi not to worry, President Trump will be removed from office any day now. SMH.
It is interesting to see the pieces falling together. News we can use right here folks, and analysis you aren’t going to find anywhere else.
North Korea IS China’s saber. And China has been rattling, rattling, and rattling some more.
Love how this is playing out. Thirty plus years President Trump has voiced his concerns with China, now he has the power and smarts to do what’s right. America first wasn’t just a saying, it was his promise. Thank you 45, we love ya!!! And is I may, a shout out to one of my fave Wilburine.
My bet. The Anti-Dumping Public Announcement includes the phrase “other substantial national security objective.” IOW, Sop North Korea, or we really turn up the heat.
The bad part is that any trade war will affect the US Economy, and the economies throughout the World. But that is China and North Korea’s problem. If Fatty Whitewalls gets rid of its nukes, or China gets rid of him, there will be no trade war. If not, a trade war is still better than emptying an Ohio Class onto the NK population.
The Chinese do not act quickly, just stealthily with deception. They have gotten complacent via the USA stupidity and self dealing greedy fat cats padding their own pockets….no one expected Trump to be President….and no one thought he was a competent a businessman as he is…..and ALWAYS has been….that is, other than us treepers. We saw what others laughed about in their elite snobbery.
Now we just have to protect our President.
I am prepared to not buy anything advertised on any media outlet that continues the anti Trump campaign, and to advise the corporations that I am joined by a lot of people who will never buy anything from them, and will bad mouth them publically until they make the media change tactics or stop advertising with them until they stop the war against Trump.
Now.
And the fireworks are just beginning. 😉
“It comes from you” brought tears, reality in the name of President Trump.
Senators – Congressmen – lobbyist, your chickens have come home to roost.
America stopped paying for NATO’s military, and Merkel had to abandon “Meals for Muslims”.
America is going to stop paying for China’s military, and Xi will have to abandon “Bullets for Americans”.
Truly, SD & some astute commenters are uncanny in your timing.
I can go head-to-head with experts on many financial topics. But I confess macro econ, nationalized banking & Fed Reserve simply don’t compute in my noggin’.
As long as SD is showing pandas vs wolverines, I’m sleeping well at night.
MAGA
So great to have a leader at the wheel and this means many here and abroad are biting their nails because he doesn’t fit the old pattern. YEA!
