The “Vast Russian Conspiracy” Was One of Two Available Narratives…

The Daily Caller has a good outline today showing how one of the people involved with the June 9th, 2016, Natalia Veselnikskaya meeting with Donald Trump Jr. was actually a U.S. State Department contracted employee.
(Via Daily Caller) […] Anatoli Samochornov, a Russia-born professional translator who worked as a part-time contractor for the State Department, worked with Veselnitskaya last year on an effort to roll back the Magnitsky Act, a law passed in 2012 which allows for sanctions against Russians accused of human rights abuses. (link)
As each day passes, and as more information is revealed, it looks increasingly likely the entire meeting on June 9th was being guided by purposeful construction. Our early research into the motives behind the players involved appears to have been accurate.
Of course all oppositional entities who are antagonistic toward the president shout “conspiracy theory”. However, the political motives are almost identical in construct to the 17 sexual harassment Trump accusers that mysteriously disappeared shortly after the election.
Having followed the deep weeds of politics for quite a while, here’s the most likely scenario.
Professional democrats are notorious for their creation of false outrage within political campaigns. Mitt Romney’s binders of women, and 47% controversy are merely examples of nothingburgers thrown up against a politician not skilled enough to push back against the false narratives.
It is becoming increasingly clear that as soon as the Democrats saw Donald Trump was most likely going to win the GOP nomination (May 2016), they assembled their opposition research crews to build-out the best scandals for use in the general election.
The Russian Conspiracy scandal was one of the approaches; the ‘sexual harassment’ scandal was another. Two ongoing attack angles both of which could be deployed depending on the consulting poll test results.
Not surprisingly the Clinton Team, which includes the Clinton media as revealed by WikiLeaks, decided to go with the “sexist”/”sexual harassment” angle. It didn’t work.
It didn’t work, but they still had the “Russian’s support Trump” angle at the ready; so it was only a matter of a few phone calls to expand the narrative and put the wheels in motion to undermine, marginalize and disrupt…
If Team Clinton, writ large, had originally chosen the Russian angle for the general election it too would have failed. AND we would currently be bombarded with the sexual harassment accusations etc. Both narratives were/are essentially interchangeable because ultimately the objectives of both were/are the same.
Deep six deep state and MAGA.
Ok so when is the investigation into the Clinton campaign/obama admin going to start? I am getting really fed up with this. I want them to start being investigated. Maybe potus needs to get a new AG – one that won't recuse himself from the war on the administration. An AG who will be an attack dog against these rotten vile people. I'm sorry but i don't see that in Sessions. He is too much of a gentleman as far as these people are concerned from what I can tell. He is very honorable and decent but you have to be ruthless with these people. You can't be a gentleman
Sessions is working in the back round getting things done you don't know about. Timing is everything.
I wonder if politicians are ever blackmailed not with the threat of revealing a misdeed, but with the threat of creating the narrative that a misdeed occurred. This ability to blackmail just about anyone is the result of our surveillance state.

Thank God for our fearless Lion. Not many have the courage needed to face such a nasty group of jackals.
Thank God for our fearless Lion. Not many have the courage needed to face such a nasty group of jackals.
The Swamp and its critters seem to be infatuated with the Russians. Us deplorables outside the beltway don’t give a rats hind end about Moscow’s supposed involvement in our elections.
Just get Gov’t out of healthcare. Provide tax relief. Fix the VA. And build that damned wall.
Another thought is that President Trump knows that had the administration begun to talk Clinton and Ukraine collusion (or McCain and foreign powers) months ago the media would have dismissed it as nothing. But now the media and the Dems are on record that "collusion" is next to treason and everyone is frothing at the mouth on this topic. Now, as the facts are revealed and narrative is flipped to Hillary (& McCain) colluded the stage is set in everyone's mind that it is a big deal. They are trapped into admitting that this is not something to be excused away.
Of course, they will try but they have beat this drum for so long and so loudly that the American public will know that Hillary (and McCain) have done wrong. The email deal might have been too much for most to keep up with but now everyone has heard Russia/foreign country/collusion for months and are primed to know this is not good.
