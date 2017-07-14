The “Vast Russian Conspiracy” Was One of Two Available Narratives…

Posted on July 14, 2017 by

The Daily Caller has a good outline today showing how one of the people involved with the June 9th, 2016, Natalia Veselnikskaya meeting with Donald Trump Jr. was actually a U.S. State Department contracted employee.

(Via Daily Caller) […] Anatoli Samochornov, a Russia-born professional translator who worked as a part-time contractor for the State Department, worked with Veselnitskaya last year on an effort to roll back the Magnitsky Act, a law passed in 2012 which allows for sanctions against Russians accused of human rights abuses. (link)

As each day passes, and as more information is revealed, it looks increasingly likely the entire meeting on June 9th was being guided by purposeful construction.  Our early research into the motives behind the players involved appears to have been accurate.

Of course all oppositional entities who are antagonistic toward the president shout “conspiracy theory”.  However, the political motives are almost identical in construct to the 17 sexual harassment Trump accusers that mysteriously disappeared shortly after the election.

Having followed the deep weeds of politics for quite a while, here’s the most likely scenario.

Professional democrats are notorious for their creation of false outrage within political campaigns.  Mitt Romney’s binders of women, and 47% controversy are merely examples of nothingburgers thrown up against a politician not skilled enough to push back against the false narratives.

It is becoming increasingly clear that as soon as the Democrats saw Donald Trump was most likely going to win the GOP nomination (May 2016), they assembled their opposition research crews to build-out the best scandals for use in the general election.

The Russian Conspiracy scandal was one of the approaches; the ‘sexual harassment’ scandal was another.   Two ongoing attack angles both of which could be deployed depending on the consulting poll test results.

Not surprisingly the Clinton Team, which includes the Clinton media as revealed by WikiLeaks, decided to go with the “sexist”/”sexual harassment” angle.  It didn’t work.

It didn’t work, but they still had the “Russian’s support Trump” angle at the ready; so it was only a matter of a few phone calls to expand the narrative and put the wheels in motion to undermine, marginalize and disrupt…

If Team Clinton, writ large, had originally chosen the Russian angle for the general election it too would have failed. AND we would currently be bombarded with the sexual harassment accusations etc.  Both narratives were/are essentially interchangeable because ultimately the objectives of both were/are the same.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Conspiracy ?, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Election 2016, media bias, President Trump, propaganda, Russia, Sex Scandals, Sexism - To Promote Hillary, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

24 Responses to The “Vast Russian Conspiracy” Was One of Two Available Narratives…

  1. Trumpstumper says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Deep six deep state and MAGA.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Bruce says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Who cares at this point. This is all part of the Obama coordinated resistance movement which accomplishes nothing other than causing Americans to suffer anxiety. Demos are really playing the stupid card now.

    Like

    Reply
  4. DelilahFL says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Sundance, I realize you have to live your life, but I was having Sundance Withdrawals tonite. Thanks for this!!! Enjoy your weekend (but keep posting!!). 😉

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Minnie says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Thank God (and all upstanding Deplorables with clear vision) for OUR President Trump!!

    What you’ve broken down, Sundance, is so utterly stunning it cannot be misunderstood.

    I am in awe at what you simply and clearly presented tonight, and grateful.

    Now, if only the rest of America would open their eyes.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • American Georgia Grace says:
      July 14, 2017 at 10:52 pm

      🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖💖💖💖💖
      🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖💖💖💖💖
      🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖💖💖💖💖
      💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖
      💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖

      Like

      Reply
  6. Natasha says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Where are the supernas for Fushon GPS? Spying Susan Rice?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. mazziflol says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    CNN should look to TDC for tips on actual reporting.

    Like

    Reply
  8. mitrom says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    I fully expect this from the Dems, Obama Admin, and liberal media, but what is most irritating are the establishment Republicans going along with it.

    Like

    Reply
  9. waltherppk says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. LBB says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    An ordinary politician probably would have succumbed to their ploys, but not our Lion.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. waltherppk says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. rhcrest says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Ok so when is the investigation into the Clinton campaign/obama admin going to start? I am getting really fed up with this. I want them to start being investigated. Maybe potus needs to get a new AG – one that won’t recuse himself from the war on the administration. An AG who will be an attack dog against these rotten vile people. I’m sorry but i don’t see that in Sessions. He is too much of a gentleman as far as these people are concerned from what I can tell. He is very honorable and decent but you have to be ruthless with these people. You can’t be a gentleman

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. waltherppk says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Like

    Reply
  14. Deb says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    I wonder if politicians are ever blackmailed not with the threat of revealing a misdeed, but with the threat of creating the narrative that a misdeed occurred. This ability to blackmail just about anyone is the result of our surveillance state.

    Thank God for our fearless Lion. Not many have the courage needed to face such a nasty group of jackals.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. EJ Kraus (@EJKrausJr) says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    The Swamp and its critters seem to be infatuated with the Russians. Us deplorables outside the beltway don’t give a rats hind end about Moscow’s supposed involvement in our elections.

    Just get Gov’t out of healthcare. Provide tax relief. Fix the VA. And build that damned wall.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Katherine McCoun says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Another thought is that President Trump knows that had the administration begun to talk Clinton and Ukraine collusion (or McCain and foreign powers) months ago the media would have dismissed it as nothing. But now the media and the Dems are on record that “collusion” is next to treason and everyone is frothing at the mouth on this topic. Now, as the facts are revealed and narrative is flipped to Hillary (& McCain) colluded the stage is set in everyone’s mind that it is a big deal. They are trapped into admitting that this is not something to be excused away.

    Of course, they will try but they have beat this drum for so long and so loudly that the American public will know that Hillary (and McCain) have done wrong. The email deal might have been too much for most to keep up with but now everyone has heard Russia/foreign country/collusion for months and are primed to know this is not good.

    Like

    Reply
  17. jeans2nd says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Since you brought it up…
    This thing is really getting hincky. All the Russia-Clinton-Podesta connections. Note the timelines.
    Attempts to Frame Assange as a Pedophile and Russian spy

    “The plot happened durring WikiLeaks’ Hillary Clinton-related publications”
    https://wikileaks.org/Background-and-Documents-on-Attempts-to-Frame-Assange-as-a-Pedophile-and.html

    This was a two-part attack, attempting to make Assange out to be a Russian spy and a child molestor. Child molestor story pushed by Daily Kos on the same day WikiLeaks had their inet access cut, 17 Oct 2016. https://archive.fo/2J4uG

    McClatchy also ran a story 27 Oct 2016
    “Whoever is behind the dating site has marshaled significant resources to target Assange, enough to gain entry into a United Nations body, operate in countries in Europe, North America and the Caribbean, conduct surveillance on Assange’s lawyer in London, obtain the fax number of Canada’s prime minister and seek to prod a police inquiry in the Bahamas.”

    “And they’ve done it at a time when WikiLeaks has become a routine target of Democratic politicians who portray Assange as a stooge of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his reported efforts to disrupt the U.S. election.”

    “What is beyond dispute, though, is that the attacks on WikiLeaks rose as the group released a first batch of leaked Democratic National Committee emails in July, days before the party’s national convention, and again this month, as WikiLeaks began releasing thousands of emails from the account of John Podesta, Clinton’s campaign chairman.”
    http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article110904727.html

    -more-
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-nation/wp/2017/01/12/justice-department-inspector-general-to-investigate-pre-election-actions-by-department-and-fbi/?utm_term=.e578f78bd24b

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s