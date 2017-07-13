First Lady Melania Trump Visits Paris Necker Children’s Hospital…

After arrival in Paris, First Lady Melania Trump Visits the Necker Children’s Hospital. The first lady was greeted by senior Paris medical officials during the tour and later met with some of the hospital’s young patients.
The visit to the hospital, where she spoke in French to young patients as well as staff, was Melania’s first public engagement during her and Trump’s two-day visit to France.
WOW – elegance personified. 🙂
Look at how she leans forward when she engages with each of the children – genuine.
So proud of Melania!!
What a beautiful example of a caring American woman. Kind, elegant, refined, interested in what others have to say and not being all about ‘Me’.
Our lovely FLOTUS reminds me of Princess Diana, who I admired greatly for her charitable works, the way she carried and presented herself, and the beauty within that shone on her face.
God bless you, Mrs Trump.
very true.. i do still miss Princess Diana
I wish Melania trump would visit me in the hospital.
LOL! Try not to engage the first on behalf of the second!
Isn’t Melania fluent in about six different languages? She is elegance indeed. 🙂
She is an amazing representative of the USA. So pleased to have her.
And she has a heart of gold. She really likes children a lot.
I love the Bardot hair.
