First Lady Melania Trump Visits Paris Necker Children’s Hospital…

Posted on July 13, 2017 by

After arrival in Paris, First Lady Melania Trump Visits the Necker Children’s Hospital. The first lady was greeted by senior Paris medical officials during the tour and later met with some of the hospital’s young patients.

.

The visit to the hospital, where she spoke in French to young patients as well as staff, was Melania’s first public engagement during her and Trump’s two-day visit to France.

This entry was posted in FLOTUS, France, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized.

10 Responses to First Lady Melania Trump Visits Paris Necker Children’s Hospital…

  1. Monadnock says:
    July 13, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    WOW – elegance personified. 🙂

  2. jmclever says:
    July 13, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    So proud of Melania!!

  3. NewNonna!!! says:
    July 13, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    What a beautiful example of a caring American woman. Kind, elegant, refined, interested in what others have to say and not being all about ‘Me’.

    Our lovely FLOTUS reminds me of Princess Diana, who I admired greatly for her charitable works, the way she carried and presented herself, and the beauty within that shone on her face.

    God bless you, Mrs Trump.

  4. lastinillinois says:
    July 13, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    I wish Melania trump would visit me in the hospital.

  5. Pam says:
    July 13, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Isn’t Melania fluent in about six different languages? She is elegance indeed. 🙂

  6. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    July 13, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    She is an amazing representative of the USA. So pleased to have her.

    And she has a heart of gold. She really likes children a lot.

  7. napoleon32 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    I love the Bardot hair.

