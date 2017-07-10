Monday Talks: Kellyanne Conway -vs- Chris Cuomo, “Russia, Russia, Russia”…

Senior counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway talks with CNN’s Chris Cuomo about expanding the Vast Russian Conspiracy.  Russia, Russia, Russia and the Russia investigation. It was a hot mess for 35 minutes.

.

However, there’s a brilliant 2 minute video that encapsulates the entire 35 minutes. If you are short on time or blood pressure meds you might prefer to watch that one below.

.

19 Responses to Monday Talks: Kellyanne Conway -vs- Chris Cuomo, “Russia, Russia, Russia”…

  1. stillers213 says:
    July 10, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Cue another President Trump tweet to make CNN self-destruct in 3,2,1….

  2. Bob Thoms says:
    July 10, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Trump spokespeople should avoid going on CNN like the plague…………it serves no purpose, changes no hearts or minds.

  3. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    July 10, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    SD – thanks for the 2 min. version. I could barely tolerate watching that! lolz

  4. tazz2293 says:
    July 10, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Someone needs to punch the CNN hacks right in the face!

  5. R-C says:
    July 10, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    On recommendation of my physician, I viewed the short version. And I wish I hadn’t watched that one.

    CNN is absolutely USELESS. I think I’m done watching clips from that circus.

    Kelly Anne, as usual, was rapier-sharp and fearless. (Not that there is anything to fear from that puff-ball CNN guy, what’s-his-name, but…)

  7. stillers213 says:
    July 10, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Any news network proven to publish fake news should be banned from the WH press room and not afforded any interviews from anyone in the executive branch. Problem solved.

  8. SharkFL says:
    July 10, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    I didn’t hear the part where Chris Cuomo apologized for his staffer who insulted Kellyanne’s looks on the Project Veritas video with that ‘looks like she got hit with a shovel’ sexist attack. I think Ms. Conway is beautiful and sharp as a whip, btw. So glad to have her take the slings and arrows from the Fake News Media.

  9. SPMI says:
    July 10, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    The tag line said they met to get dirt on Clinton.
    That’s like saying they met Russian attorney to get dirt on Obama.
    We already had tons of dirt on both of them.
    Cuoma as much as said he does what he does because he does what he’s told to do or else he’s gone.
    Man up buddy do the honorable thing and get a job on O A N N, One America News Network
    Direct TV 347. Its honest and true.
    Cuoma as in Coma!

  10. SpanglishKC says:
    July 10, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    God bless Kelly Anne putting up with those clowns. She’s got the worst job having to go to CNN..yuk!!! Couldn’t pay me enough

  11. patrickhenrycensored says:
    July 10, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    CNN
    Suck We Much

  12. Gil says:
    July 10, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    They were never ever this disrespectful on fox IF a W.H. staffer was made available during the past administration.
    Does the case need to be made to anyone else at this point about cnn? Shut them out for interviews and just dont call on them during a press conference. Aggravating and frustrating, really I read the transcript and couldn’t watch except the edited version.
    Is the POTUS trying to reach the airport and dr. office viewer?
    What is so difficult?

  13. Oldschool says:
    July 10, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Even the 2 minutes version frustrated me. I noticed yesterday all the articles here on the treehouse on the Sunday shows. While I have done no formal accounting, it seemed the number of comments were way down. I don’t really bother with those posts much. For me, I have reached my saturation on all of it and find myself, at this point, more frustrated with Trump spokespeople than the media.

  14. Sentient says:
    July 10, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    According to this story http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/bombshell-new-report-shows-guccifer-2-0-dnc-files-copied-locally-not-hacked/ the DNC e-mails weren’t hacked from afar, they were copied locally (probably within the DNC, within Eastern time zone). Russia my butt.

