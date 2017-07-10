Clintonian Comey Defense Sequence – The Latest: Comey’s Leaked Memos Were “Retroactively Classified”…

Those of you following along at home might be having a remarkable feeling of Deja-Vu with the similarity between Hillary Clinton’s approach to her emails containing classified information, and James Comey’s approach today to reports of his leaked memos containing “classified” intelligence.

The defensive narrative ‘fact pattern’ appears identical in sequencing:

Step 1 – The emails/memos were not classified. √

Step 2 – The emails/memos were not ‘marked’ classified. √

Step 3 – The emails/memos were ‘retroactively classified‘. √

(Politico Link – Lastest)

Next up in the logical sequence:

Step 4 – Missing/deleted = Wiped Comey memos: “what, like with a cloth or something?”

Step 5 – Robert Mueller (filling the role of Comey circa 2016) will hold a 2017 presser to say: James Comey didn’t intentionally violate the law with sharing classified information within his leaked memos in 2017. Adding: “we could find no intent” by him to do so.

Step 6 – Mueller will conclude his presser by saying: “no reasonable special counsel would recommend charges“.

Bets?

Yup, it’s dèjá-vu all over again.

