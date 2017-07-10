Clintonian Comey Defense Sequence – The Latest: Comey’s Leaked Memos Were “Retroactively Classified”…

Those of you following along at home might be having a remarkable feeling of Deja-Vu with the similarity between Hillary Clinton’s approach to her emails containing classified information, and James Comey’s approach today to reports of his leaked memos containing “classified” intelligence.
The defensive narrative ‘fact pattern’ appears identical in sequencing:
Step 1 – The emails/memos were not classified. √
Step 2 – The emails/memos were not ‘marked’ classified. √
Step 3 – The emails/memos were ‘retroactively classified‘. √
Next up in the logical sequence:
Step 4 – Missing/deleted = Wiped Comey memos: “what, like with a cloth or something?”
Step 5 – Robert Mueller (filling the role of Comey circa 2016) will hold a 2017 presser to say: James Comey didn’t intentionally violate the law with sharing classified information within his leaked memos in 2017. Adding: “we could find no intent” by him to do so.
Step 6 – Mueller will conclude his presser by saying: “no reasonable special counsel would recommend charges“.
Bets?
Yup, it’s dèjá-vu all over again.
How on earth do you stop the madness?
Hang them.
Presidential conversations are already priviledged, as far as I know.
Over at Gateway Pundit a story on an anonymous Twitter released over 28000 Hillary’s lost emails .
I could not download them to check, My tablet not enough space ,maybe someone here has the capability to look at them and see if it is real or fake.
I think this is exactly what TRUMP and SESSIONS expected would happen……..This goes back to the interview just recently when Sessions remarked when asked about Mueller,. “Well, I feel confident what he’ll do”…… Look at Comey, TRUMP let him hang himself and believe me, the rest will follow because Our Lion Always has a master plan And they are playing right into his hand……
😐
Im convinced they are all at who can make the best fake news as millions are passed just for leaked news
Swamp critters eating the sludge, IMHO.
There could be another event… if we ever see a copy of Memos….
A little “C” in the margin denoting “classified”…. that Comey’s stooge will say he thought was alphabetical paragraph notation… or “C” for Comey or something.
Good one, rumpole2. 😉
Oh lordy I hope we get to steps 5 & 6.
Hoping for a step 7…Prosecution
Sadly, I think that sequence will play out.
if that bs happens, I will out-Howie, Howie around here!
AM,
Haven’t seen much of Howie lately.
But, that doesn’t mean much.
He has appeared to have given the AG Sessions shtick a rest. That being said, he seems to have moved on to the FBI & CIA.
He has always seemed, to me (and I have not been here for that long), (and do not want to appear judgemental of him), to be a guerrilla warfare kinda guy.
Hard to read.
It’s just maddening! My fellow treepers please pray for justice!
It is coming we just need to be patient!
Will Comey collapse in the street, lose a shoe, and get tossed like a sack of potatoes into a creepy looking van? He should start wearing those goofy blue John Lennon sunglasses to hide his lying eyes!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Okay, that is really funny!
Has Comey taken to coughing up lung butter during public events?
Corny has his own set of equally creepy traits.
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://www.businessinsider.com/james-comey-white-house-curtains-trump-2017-5
https://tse4.mm.bing.net/th?id=OIP.B1t5x9K3vA8EFBXgpYd5OgEyDM&w=245&h=163&c=7&qlt=90&o=4&pid=1.7
Hmmm
HOWEVER….
As things stand.. Comey can not claim a concussion that caused him to not KNOW that a transcript of Convo between POTUS and FBI director was not OBVIOUSLY CLASSIFIED. It was his JOB to know this… even if common sense let him down.
Or…
Is Comey claiming that he bumped his head? Being so tall I imagine the dope bumps his head often… the excuse could work?
Went to Drudge which I rarely do and now the NY slimes says there was an E-mail to Don Jr. from Someone saying Russia wanted to help Trump so he met with this Woman? Anyone know anything about that?
Saeah Sanders explains it all in the transcript of the press briefing immediately below this. It is a big nothing.
Yes….First time I went to Drudge since February and the last. I read the article and it’s a joke. They even admit they ran the story to spike the Presidents G-20 coverage…NYT is a criminal outfit..Kushner updated his contact list recently and someone spilled the beans about this women and the meeting..It’s all another “The leaks are real, but the News is Fake”…NYT and Drudge are DISGUSTING
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why does Drudge have that at the top of the page? From the Fake NYT no less!
I really think someone got to Drudge after the election and are blackmailing him. Either that or he fell down and hit his head. Is he secretly dating Rachel Maddow? What is going on with him?
Bah, that site is just enjoying the clicks. I don’t know which one is worse on his site: Much Russia stories or Pence succession stories.
K I went to Drudge and there is not 1, not even the slightest hint nowhere on that site today that has a headline bout Comey…
so lets turn this thread back to topic…Its not bout Drudge, NY slimes, email, Don Jr, Russia, or even a Woman!!!
Find a different thread to play on or leave the play area to the big boys 😛
I’m betting mueller won’t even address it. He’s interested only in republican dirt,
LikeLiked by 1 person
FBI the Fake Bureau Investigation!
LikeLiked by 2 people
How can anything be “retroactively classified”? It’s like using birth control after getting pregnant.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is also something the left wants.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am SO sick of these leftist crooks putting our English language and the meaning of words through the meat grinder. Enough already! How do we get this to stop??
Chris Cuomo is gonna come out and say, “and remember, it’s illegal for you to read these memos directly. We’re the press so it’s different for us, so all you’ll learn about the memos you’re gonna learn from us.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why is Robert Mueller still allowed to continue this investigation? Major conflict of interest!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is an excellent article about Comey. He was one of the nastiest of the swamp creatures.
http://themillenniumreport.com/2017/05/the-inside-story-on-james-b-comey/
LikeLiked by 2 people
By “was”, you mean “is”, right? 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
It all depends on what “is” is.
I have been keeping positive what with all the winning over the last 200 days but this is shaking me more than a little. Do they not understand the danger we are facing if the rule of law is not enforced? I fear they will push this to the point of an all out civil war in the streets.
Oh Wait, of course they do. Just escalating what is already playing out with the riots in the streets, the shooting of Whip Scalise, etc. Scary times. Pray, pray, and pray some more.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It may be retroactively marked with classifications, but nothing is “retroactively classified.” As an originating authority (FBI Director is an originating authority for classified material), Comey knows that.
Testifying under oath before a Senate committee, he attested that he purposefully gave those memos with the express intention they be released to the media to facilitate the appointment of a special prosecutor. In an attempt to throw a bomb at Trump, he is seeing it blow up in his face. Sounds to me as if he’s been hoisted by his own petard.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have a friend at work who voted for Hillary. Normally i could not stomach such a thought and our relationship would end with professional courtesy. He’s different though; a he’s very “low info voter.” I’ve been working on him like crazy too. I send him SD links almost on a daily basis. He tolerates it and doesn’t complain I’m just not sure how much he absorbs. Today I learned that he had no idea who Soros is. I found that to be a mind blowing revelation.
My point is we are going to have to see some high profile heads in nooses. I still have hope that it is coming and am not growing impatient. HRC has broken enough laws with regards to handling classified information to put most people under the jail.
I fear the far left knowing that there are just to damn many Americans that have no clue and can be easily manipulated…..We need a shiny object SD.
Okie doke. Now let’s go:
Investigate the actual collusion and nefarious deals made during the Obama Administration. Let’s start with “tell Vlad I’ll have more flexibility after the election”…. the Iranian cash ransoms delivered in the dark of night…
I’ll wait.
LikeLiked by 3 people
… the private Green Bank aka The Department of Energy…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The difference is pretty stark for Comey, Mueller and any other POS involved with these creatures!
1) Jeff Sessions is the AG not Loretta “Lets go Hot” Lynch
2) Our Lion is the President and not Barry from Hawaii
HRC, Barry from Hawaii and Loretta Lynch are all in Chappaqua, NY cursing up a storm in the woods today because Comey is tying his anchor to all three of them which means there will be a serious price to pay!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hillary Clinton did say, “If I go down. We all go down.” Down with Comey, Mueller, Lynch, Soetoro, et al.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When can we just be done with “reasonable special counsels” and simply cut to the chase with grand juries?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Neat trick…Mishandle classified documents and retroactively classify it…Of course no penalty because the intent is always pure, especially when taking secret notes of meetings with the President or running the State Department on a private unsecured server…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mishandle clearly classified, but only retroactively made is what I meant..
So is comey the leaker to the nyt of the don jr meeting with the Russian lawyer setup? He was photographed going into the nyt building with his wife about a week ago.
No…Kushner recently updated his contact list and this was in it..The name was leaked to NYT once again and they made up the story to drop as the President was traveling home…If you read the NYT story they brag about the timing..They are criminals..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, Mueller may indeed ignore the crimes committed and decline to prosecute Comey. However, that move alone can’t absolve any guilt, or prevent someone else from prosecuting.
We’ll just need to find a capable prosecutor who has appropriate jurisdiction, irreproachable integrity, and some real cojones.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller can perhaps be cut out of the loop in this case. Comey might be prosecuted for crimes distinct from Mueller’s Russia/Trump collusion investigation, if he violated national security procedures for secure document control. It doesn’t matter the reason, and the crime would be distinct. He’d be guilty, and Sessions or any other career Justice Department official may be able to make the call. Trump will eventually have to cut Mueller out in any event, and this might be as good a time as any.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now Obamascare repeal is near to vote and Russia story is back. This Russia thing is not for Trump but for Republicans so they can run away from Trump and do nothing. RINO are also looking for excuse for doing nothing but blame on Trump for all these instability in Washington. John M is first RINO to bring down PTrump all the time and I think he will not run for senate this time so may be more dangerous than IS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know Comey and Mueller have a history of some incompetence, sometimes deliberate. There has to be an ulterior motive for him to proffer that testimony after consultation with Mueller. He had to know what Comey would say without being questioned about Lynch and there were no memos. Immunity from everything since he gave up the AG?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love the Yogi Berra quote, ‘deja vu’. I think another fitting one might be, “Even Napoleon had his Watergate.” Priceless.
Pardon my ignorance but shouldn’t this Comey memo thing be altogether different case of illegal leak of classified information?
Comey Memos? What does the Laughing Mexican say?
