Sunday Talks: John Brennan Selling His Politicized Narrative via Chuck Toad…

Former CIA Director John Brennan has been a long-time political operative with the Obama campaign and political apparatus. First working on the campaign, then working for President Obama in the White House, then taking on the role of CIA Director.
•During the 2008 campaign Brennan’s firm, The Analysis Corp., was caught breaking into the State Department to cleanse the passport records of candidate Barack Obama. •As CIA Director John Brennan admitted to using his agency to spy on congress and apologized.
Everything John Brennan touches is weaponized for political benefit.
Regarding this interview. There is a great deal of misinformation surrounding the JAR (Joint Analysis Report) or the “Russian Intelligence Report”:
♦FIRST – Only one agency issued the report. The FBI (James Comey)
♦SECOND – Only information from TWO intelligence gathering agencies was used by the FBI. The CIA (John Brennan), and the NSA (Mike Rogers).
♦THIRD – The ODNI (Clapper) does not generate intelligence. DNI is a hub for gathering intelligence from other agencies.
♦FOURTH – Only the CIA stated they had “high confidence” in the report. The NSA said “moderate confidence”.
♦FIFTH – The report was shared with 13 additional agencies; those agencies did not participate in the content of the report.
Summary: A highly politicized FBI black hat (James Comey) constructed a highly political intelligence report gathered from the highly politicized John Brennan (black hat) and the lesser political NSA Mike Rogers (white hat). That combined report was then shared with the political operative from the White House, ODNI bumbling doofus James Clapper (black hat), and disseminated throughout the intelligence community.
Here’s The Actual Report:
Everyone has an opinion of the report, but few have actually read the report. It’s a giant nothingburger.
Brennan is the worst of the worst.
I’ve had my fill of these nothingburgers.
This POS must be brought to justice for all his treasonous acts and his co-conspirators
(o bunghole and the clapper etc.) prosecuted ASAP.
About John Brennan – http://www.discoverthenetworks.org/printindividualProfile.asp?indid=2577
There is no confirmation he converted to Islam, but he has “publicly praised “the goodness and beauty of Islam,” which he characterizes as “a faith of peace and tolerance.” “The tremendous warmth of Islamic cultures and societies,” he said in 2010, typically makes visitors from non-Muslim lands feel very “welcomed.”
On March 7, 2013, the Senate (by a margin of 63-34) confirmed Brennan for the position of CIA director. When he was sworn into office, he placed his left hand not on a bible, but on an original draft of the U.S. Constitution dating from 1787 – before it included the Bill of Rights. Most, but not all, previous CIA directors had been sworn in using a bible.”
Brennan serving under Clinton and Obama is sufficient to warrant an investigation.
And I don’t have a link to provide you, but I did read that he was a card carrying Communist until the 80s. Obviously a prince of a fellow.
It came out recently that the CPUSA was controlled by the USSR. By extension, would that mean Brennan was controlled by the Soviets.
Between Clinton and Obama is a vast Communist conspiracy. McCarthy was right, but the CIA and Washington Post collaborated to bring him down.
In 2010, he said Islam makes Visitors feel Very Welcome.
Translation: They gave him unlimited availability to Little Boys and Goats.
I am beyond Suspicious, of Anyone, that was Associated, in Any Way, with the oblubber administration.
But Brennan, Clapper, Comey, etc (the List is So Long!), are Special Examples of Corrupt! And Need to be Prosecuted for all of their Crimes Against America, the American People, and the Constitution.
I have Faith in God, that this will come to pass.
In Man, not so much.
Please Lord, Bring these Criminals to Justice!
And Sentence Them, according to Your Will!
Amen…
There’s a line in a document that goes back to ca. 1970 that says “….but when the people have the sense that something like this has taken place and justice thwarted, law and order itself breaks down.” And that’s why we need to prosecute these crooks.
I read this: •During the 2008 campaign Brennan’s firm, The Analysis Corp., was caught breaking into the State Department to cleanse the passport records of candidate Barack Obama. Then I read this: http://www.cnn.com/2008/POLITICS/03/22/passport.files/index.html?_s=PM
Interesting article. Thanx for posting.
This is an old report. Perhaps there should be a secondary report produced with an advanced analysis. Then another report generated on the Democratic Congress and their Pakistani IT staff.
Even alligators lurking in the swamp are more honest than Brennan. Thank you for keeping us informed on the truth, Sundance.
No one has eer explained HOW the Russians meddled. I sure wish that someone would explain that.
Secondly, after the democrats sucking up to the Soviets and the Russians for over 50 years, the “concern” about dealing with Russia is so darn phony I am amazed they can say it with a straight face. (Let’s review their treatment of the last Winter Olympics in Russia, as well as their outrage when Jimmy Carter cancelled our participation in the Moscow Olympics.Or we could talk about Ted Kennedy going over to enlist Moscow’s aid to defeat Reagan.
How do these poeple square supporting Castro and opening up Cuba with their disdain for Russia, long a backer of Cuba. How is their support of the Iran deal (a Russian client state)not “doing Russia’s bidding?”
None of this makes sense. I hope the entire lot of media jackasses lose their jobs. I look forward to seeing them eating from trash cans. And may Chuck Toad be one of the first to go.
Sorry for the typos. I got so angry I forgot to proofread!
Since when do Demonrats ever make sense?
I agree with you completely!
Putin asked Trump for the evidence during their meeting at the G20. Wonder if he will ever get any? (Methinks not!)
Someone explain to me how this man is not being prosecuted. How was he able to obtain a security clearance given his communist and Islamic leanings?
Did Valerie Jarrett have security clearance with her background?
Did Obama have security clearance with HIS background?
Absolutely a Nothing Burger! Clapper, Brennen and many other Bozo political hacks burrowed in the various intelligence agencies should go to jail!
Off Topic. I apologize (kinda)
Where are the specifics regarding Russian attack on our democratic process? If you want to see a definite plan to attack that process, look at George Soros telling an interviewer at the World Economic Forum that he will buy off electors who would vote for the Trump presidency.
I want so much to see Soro’s behind in a jail cell.
I vote for under a jail cell
Better still!
Better Still:
Hang ’em High!
Trump should fire them all and appoint a special prosecutor to take them out.
I read the report a few times when it came out . I read articles about it from the likes of Sundance That’s it. I don’t waste one more second on these shows or the Fake narrative…It’s a waste of time and President Trump has clearly moved on…
MAGA..
Lord Haw Haw himself. (A propaganda broadcast host in WW2)
I watched this morning and it was laughable when Brennan go all upset about an anonymous source. Really? I don’t know why i even watch.
Stephanopoulos was even worse on ABC this morning he kept asking the same question over and over about Russia; what is President Trump’s stance on Russia muddling? It was pointed out more then once that President Trump has not changed his stance and has tweeted his thoughts more then once on that question, But, Georgie didn’t like the answer. Him and Chuck always trying to get a red line answer or trap them into saying something contradictory. Just once I want someone from the administration to put these hacks in their place.
I meant meddling
“muddling” works better!
I think that the relationship between Putin and Trump is feared because both men stand between the success of globalism.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance, each of the photos of Comey you picked on your recent tweet storm are perfect!
Brennan and Toad showed a restrained enthusiasm and joy about selling the “he’s a traitor” for our President working with foreign leaders and showing them respect. These dorks are just blowing hard on the dimming fire of impeachment for the libs. There is no warmth coming, and it’ll be a long, cold winter for the democrats.
If you are American they are traitors and should be given the maximum punishment AFAIC. Including Chuck Toad.
Sounds like a criminal conspiracy to overthrow the United States Government by traitors to me.
STILL no description, explanation, delineation, factual account, or analytic report on what the Russians actually did as opposed to what they might have or could have done.
Does this all come down to Podesta and Wikileaks? No one says.
People know this, and yet fake news and their crisis actors keep plowing ahead.
Trump will ultimately win through, and prosecute at least some of these degenerates. All he has to do is flip a few underlings, wave a jail sentence in front of them, and the likes of Brennan can eventually go down. A thorough investigation will provide plenty of information on these characters and Congressional scumbags like Sasse, McCain et al. These creeps can’t help themselves, they’ll eventually step into the snare, Trump just has to play the long game.
But that’s for later. Right now, he has to keep his eye on the ball, and keep doing what he’s doing. The economy, immigration, trade and investment, setting clear foreign relations benchmarks, jettisoning the worst of Obama’s unconstrained stupidity, this is all most important right now.
I just don’t understand how the likes of Brennan, Soros, Obama, Comey, McCain and countless others are allowed to continue with this constant attempt to take down our President and current government. They won’t stop unless they are stopped. I am hoping AG Sessions is working his fingers to the bone.
I Never watch CNN, but hubby still occasionally tunes in. He had it on while I was in next room this morning. I was instantly furious when the show started and the toad’s first words were about Russian hacking. I walked through the room, pointed at the TV, pointed to Brennan and said, “And THAT man should be in jail!” Then, as I walked back by, I had to ask God to forgive me for what I called him😡 To think this garbage is still going on is beyond believable. Tweet on, Dear President. Your teflon skin and backbone of steel are inspiring.
Clearly, rehearsed Q&A segment. And Brennan poo pooing anonymous WH sources in the beginning but then citing anonymous sources at the end is laughable.
