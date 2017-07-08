President Trump Wins – G20 Concedes on Climate Treaty and Trade Provisions…

The left-wing media are trying desperately to put their best-face-spin on their concessions to President Trump surrounding climate change and free/fair trade provisions included within the G20 Communique.
However, the verbiage directly and specifically paves the way for the U.S. team to begin leveraging economic market power with unilateral trade agreements.
Hamburg (AFP) – US President Donald Trump won key concessions on climate and trade Saturday from world leaders at the most fractious G20 summit to date, in exchange for preserving the unity of the club of major industrialised and emerging economies.
In a final statement agreed by all 20 economies, 19 members including Russia, China and the European Union acknowledged Trump’s decision to go his own way on taking the US out of the 2015 Paris climate accord.
But they also accommodated Washington’s wish to “work closely with other countries to help them access and use fossil fuels more cleanly and efficiently”.
While renewing a key anti-protectionist pledge, the communique for the first time underlined the right of countries to protect their markets with “legitimate trade defence instruments”.
Such wording gives room for Trump to push on with his “America First” policy. (more)
As if they had any alternative.
The size and scope of the U.S. market represents $19+ trillion in economic leverage; access to that market has never been proposed or used with such intensity as President Trump has predictably positioned.
Any nation wanting to do business within the largest economy in the world, will do so on terms determined by President Trump, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Those terms will specifically be structured to reverse decades of lost U.S. wealth which has punished the middle-class.
The G20 trade and energy communique language is yet another example of the world’s economic underwriters, multinational banks and corporations, coming to grips with a U.S. administration that will no longer provide any quarter to multinational entities who have eroded the core of the U.S. economy.
To understand the larger objectives of the global and financial elite it is important to understand the three-decade global financial construct the G20 underwriters were seeking to protect. Global financial exploitation of national markets:
♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.
♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
The ‘America First’ Trump-Trade Doctrine upsets the entire construct of this multinational export/control dynamic. Team Trump focuses exclusively on bilateral trade deals with specific policy only looking out for the national interests of the United States and those who are allied with a similar perspective.
Under President Trump’s Trade positions exfiltration of U.S. national wealth is essentially stopped. This puts the multinational corporations, globalists who previously took a stake-hold in the U.S. economy with intention to export the wealth, in a position of holding interest of an asset they cannot exploit.
If you can see the long-term ramifications, you can understand the inherent anger, and also have context for the severity of the opposition to President Trump’s approach.
There are trillions of dollars in economic activity now being restructured by President Trump. The downstream consequences are seismic shifts in geopolitical and strategic alliances. Through the use of economics America will engage in a process of protecting allies and simultaneously advancing freedom and democracy.
Simply put this approach destroys the cancer of elitist controlled leftist economic construct; which are entirely intended to benefit a small number of global elites who control the multinational banking and multinational corporate institutional systems.
“Climate” issues were the Trojan horse, the false ruse, the talking point, the scheme to get economic systems in place -yes, political systems- to control the distributive flow of larger economic wealth within all nations. Period. What ObamaCare was to our loss of healthcare individualism, so too was the Paris Treaty a political tool to deconstruct the system of U.S. national economic individualism.
Imagine the level of winning, if the RINO Congress actually to advance an issue or two.
LikeLiked by 36 people
Our Congress, especially the Senate (quoting Sundance from above):
“The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state”
LikeLiked by 20 people
And this is why they go into Congress with little or much money and come out millionaires doing what the corporations want and ignoring us. Time we put a stop to any almighty donor dollars and any money given/received must be clearly stated from whom and how much, or immediately kicked out of any Congressional seat. You were elected/hired to represent us and not your pockets and no more benefits/perks we did not vote nor authorize for you, and, yes, we will allow only 2 terms max whether in one house or both. Yes, we must drain the Congress swamp.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Time for a complete audit of every member of Congress…
LikeLiked by 13 people
I like that, and be sure and use the figures from when FIRST ELECTED!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Remember Hastert? He left with $10 million. Gave three to one of the kids he was buggering and went to jail. Bet you any amount of money he didn’t come by that much (100 years of 100 percent of his average salary) HONESTLY. If Jeff Sessions wanted to drain the swamp he could start by following the money to our elected senators and representatives.
Any news on what Attorney General Sessions is up to?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look it up…https://www.justice.gov/
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s also time for Paul Ryan and the House of Representatives to censor Maxine Waters. She has threatened HUD Secy Ben Carson and spews rants against the President that incite hatred and division. She gripes abt the President’s conduct being inappropriate for his Office, yet her conduct, threats and undermining tactics are anything but becoming to a sitting member of the House. If she can’t control her mouth (free speech does not include threatening bodily harm of Dr. Ben Carson) then her peers need to do it for her.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What if we made all political contributions to the party not the person. The party would then have to pour it out to the politicians that get their parties’ nomination for office. All those donations would be watered down, and would have to be reported by the parties on their tax forms. It would dilute the power of buying a vote.
LikeLike
Yes the way your Senate and Congress works is really, really sad.
Hopefully PDJT kicks their backsides.
Maybe some memes are in order.
LikeLike
How about making it mandatory that each bill put forward includes a breakout of all lobbying dollars spent on promoting the bill (and their originating sources) immediately under the bill name. It would definitely set the tone when reading it…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Set the tone when Reading the Bills.
Bwahahaaa!
Lobbyist and Staff
Write ’em.
CONNgress Votes ’em in.
Signed, Sealed, Delivered…
LikeLike
Well sure, but to be realistic the RINO congress isn’t as pro-American as the EU, Russia, China, etc. so progress will be slower there,
Mike
LikeLiked by 7 people
They are all bought and paid. ALL of them, period.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Absolutely, I hold McTurtle and Lyin Ryan responsible. This news out of the G20 makes my day.
LikeLiked by 17 people
I’d like to see what the GOP will run on in 2018……..
LikeLike
Fumes.
LikeLike
Please contact Congress and let them know we expect them to work as hard as our President and repeal Obamacare and pass tax reform.
https://www.congress.gov/members
LikeLiked by 12 people
Thanks, Deb 👍
LikeLiked by 3 people
Better yet, get pics or video of them with a h**ker, and put it up on youtube so they resign. We need to cut the GOPe head off the snake, imo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder how many of them have been ‘brownstoned’, a term used by F B I , C I A & M I 6, meaning spied upon, recorded, blackmailed. I’ll be it is a LONG list.
LikeLike
ALL/ one way or another.
NOTHING is left to chance.
It’s how they operate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Call your senators about health care — they are the key now. The House has done its part.
Sundance’s excellent breakdown above tells you why Obama is so mad about the Paris Accord falling apart. Because he (and many other Globalists) want the “bad USA” to pay for its sins by subsidizing the rest of the world. While the USA’s middle class rots away as justified punishment for its ‘racism’ and other failings.
Many of the Globalists are just scammers who would use any excuse to fatten their pockets and enrich themselves. If it wasn’t the climate change scam, it would be another scam. They’re actually the less belligerent group here.
People like Obama, however, genuinely want to destroy the USA and the West. They are the true believers of the Cultural Marxist nonsense. They are the cancerous 5th column that the Globalists use as pawns.
Thank goodness for Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, turn up the heat on Congress to once and for all, get healthcare reform passed. Enough is enough. We need the relief, the President needs his campaign promise fulfilled and it’s time to go on the attack against these disgusting holdout’s that won’t do the jobs they’re getting paid to do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s time for the big push on health care. Let’s get it done!
LikeLike
What these fools don’t realize is any problems they have with Trump, imagined or real, no longer are an issue when they don’t even get to negotiate with him but instead are negotiating with Ross. Guys like him are President Trump’s hired killers representing the U.S.A. Wilbur Ross doesn’t give a shit if Ivanka sat in the ‘wrong’ chair, or what President Trump tweeted that they don’t like.
…. and then there’s about 5 others just like him you might get the ‘honor’ of dealing with if he’s busy. By the way, if you’re polite, The President will be by later to chat, and shake hands.
LikeLiked by 43 people
Like your comment.
LikeLike
Spot on “hired killers”! Ivanka a “hired killer” in stilettos?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“……..killing me softly with his words……”
LikeLiked by 2 people
One of the Presstitutes asked Wilburine about two weeks ago if he thought the President’s twitter was holding back the agenda, and he replied “No, nothing is holding back the agenda” LOL
Wish I had the link…
LikeLiked by 13 people
Excellent, Ron.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cute little Wilburine! Watch out-he’s deadly!
LikeLiked by 10 people
And during a lull in the action, just for giggles PDJT sends a little “shout out” to Podesta.
“Hey Wilbur. Look at this. Show Steve. You want to hit ‘send’?’ Hahahahaha.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lovely lift for my mood. Thanks!
LikeLiked by 5 people
They thought they could gang up on him and force him to agree to their globalist plans.
It was 19 to 1…but our President prevailed.
Thank you, Mr. President!
You rock, sir!
LikeLiked by 38 people
It could have been 50 to 1!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I don’t see where there was a vote if 19 to 1.
I see “ALL 20 SIGNED THE ACCORD… ”
I see “NINETEEN MEMBERS AGREED WITH TRUMP…”
HMMM, Nineteen plus One, uh..carry the one…and, you got TWENTY!
IT WAS UNANIMOUS! Nineteen agreed with Trump, Trump agreed with Trump, so it was a clean sweep. No dissenters. The Left would be building up that dissenter big time if it existed. It doesn’t.
Trump rules!
LikeLike
Trump had ’em surrounded and outgunned.
LikeLiked by 15 people
It was like that in the election too, 18 rivals during the primaries and one cankles during the general election vs Trump. He always beats them all!
LikeLiked by 17 people
He prevailed 17 to 1. 19 is just an extra spoonful of Wheaties.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I am pretty sure that Angela Merkel thought she “had it in the bag” much like Hillary until the Tidal Wave whose name is President Donald J Trump hit her square in the face. She understands now who is the most powerful leader in the world and it isn’t her.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Not only is it not Merkle Shannynae…it is not even close !!
Merkle has come face to face with reality ,and his name is Donald J. Trump.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 7 people
You know, he really was a Rock Star. He has grown significantly in the past couple of months as truly the World’s Leader. All of them were snickering last time — but this time I think I saw much admiration even from those who we know don’t like him.
His aura of success and fortitude was contagious, I think.
#Winning his way across the globe
LikeLiked by 10 people
Trump is able to get that respect because his opposition knows who’s behind him. Us. And we ain’t backing down.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Barack was always shuttled off to the “kiddy” table while China, Russia and the EU did business.
LikeLike
No kidding…when he walks into a room…or a concert hall…his presence commands attention. All eyes are on him…he’s in his element (especially when Melania is with him!). Definitely the stately lion.
LikeLike
As opposed to 0bama in a room:
LikeLike
He broke them and we cheered!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance
Is this true? PHWOARRRRR!!!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Steve Bannon wishes he was Sundance.
LikeLiked by 25 people
Ha!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was just thinking/wondering the same thing!!!!!
LikeLike
He won’t say even if it is true. Who is that masked man? Don’t care, I love him anyway.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The masked man, the loan arranger. If it works do not fix it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whomever that masked man is- I love him also!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hiyo Silver, away!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve always thought sundance is the spirit of the late, great Andrew Breitbart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Steve Bannon might be a little busy to run this blog.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If you like your blog, you can donate.
LikeLike
I hope not he would run in to some serious legal issues if it was him plus it would make his post about Bannon leaving a few months ago really weird.
LikeLike
He reads nothing like Bannon talks.
Now *Bluto*, on the other hand……………………
LikeLike
The House and Senate bedwetters will decide to jump on the Trump train. They want to be re-elected in 1.5 years, not primaried out by a winning Trump team.
LikeLiked by 19 people
I wish, but I think many of them still believe CNN.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And I think many of them have such name recognition (like Ryan, McCain, McConnell) have such name recognition they are almost guaranteed to be re-elected. Probably the most easily convinced to get on board are the new guys that might still have to fight off a primary challenger. Unfortunately, except for their one vote each, they don’t influence things much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guess it’s up to us to disabuse them of their illusions. Shape up, buds, or be shipped O.U.T.!
LikeLike
Ideally we’d vote all the rats out, but as long as they help MAGA we win either way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nope, their masters will ride them into the dirt before conceding. “There are trillions of dollars at stake” Sundance.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Politicians will go with a winner, I think. Particularly when they see the steamroller coming.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree, ZM. The fear factor will grow as the clock winds down to the 2018 election.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Too many are on the Globalist payroll.
LikeLike
Not if they can’t deliver.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Beware of Trojan horses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wouldn’t completely discount Mike’s comment. There have to be quite a few Republicans in both houses who wake up at night in a cold sweat with the nightmare of Trump hiring out the biggest venue in their district for a rally to oppose them.
LikeLike
Agreed, me thinks that PDJT is going to start calling out a few of the B.S. artists in your Congress.
PDJT despises traitors, and appears to put loyalty close the front of what he values in people.
Serious question. Other than the obvious. ( their pay masters beckoning.) how can they, with a straight face,continue to run interference against the MAGA agenda.
God bless PDJT.
LikeLike
we can only hope and pray ZM! Hope you are right!
LikeLike
There’s a bunch of those bedwetters that better ask our forgiveness for not supporting our President from the get-go and pass on asking for campaign donations…..although if they’re apologies are sincere, we may send a pkg of Depends.
LikeLike
Before I scrolled to continue reading, I thought as if they had a choice. Then SD says they same thing. Back to reading.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Escaping global socialism by the whisker
of a lion.
Winning sometimes equates to survival. Thank Our Lord!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Amen and amen and hallelujah and AMEN!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
When I stop to contemplate how big the stakes are and what a narrow escape we had I get kind of shaky and fearful, and I think they will never let PDJT succeed in tearing it all down.
And then I remember what I know in my heart: PDJT won that election because God laid His hand on him and anointed him for the job. And PDJT will keep fighting the good fight for us just as long as God continues to want him to do so. Oh, how I hope and pray that is a full two terms!
LikeLiked by 11 people
By his not signing the Paris treaty we did escape. But this G20 stuff has no teeth. It’s not a treaty, not a contract, it’s BS, there is nothing in there that could be taken to court. Now I am very happy the wording is beneficial to us, and that we were so well represented. We win in trade, in the ability to run our country the way we see fit, on climate nonsense, on looking strong. But I see these summits as hot air by a bunch of globalists and we cannot skip it because who know what they will do. Besides we have an economy to rebuild and energy to sell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a feeling that those “Trump clauses”, i.e. the language that was inserted guaranteeing each nation the right to protect itself from unfair trade deals, will become a shining light to all of the smaller nations that have formerly been bullied by their larger neighbors. Much of Europe has been badly exploited in recent decades by the global banksters – just look at Greece. Now the little guys have a weapon or two.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Viet Nam, Indonesia and some of the African nations attending had to be heartened by these protection clauses.
LikeLike
Abraham asked God to spare Sodom if 50 (….then 40, then 30, then 20, then 10) righteous people could be found there. We know what happened. We doubtless do not want to try to bait God with numbers, but it definitely behooves us to encourage everyone we know to righteousness, since that is our only way to prevent destruction.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Dalethorn, your words are true. The simplest part of righteousness would be for all to let their no mean no and their yes mean yes. Unfortunately the members of Congress frame their words in such a way as to, how do you say it? Oh that’s right- LIE. Pray harder my friends.
LikeLike
It will be two full terms.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah. When PDJT gave the Warsaw speech he ripped off the final, lowest layer, mask of the left. Global Socialism is a good phrase. But the incandescent anti-West rage was revealed. Sure, we’ve known that it is there…but the full out and Proud rage, the almost insane rage of Beinhart blathering about Geography and Indian democracy. Literally as if he is unschooled in what the West is, and how the Brits ended sati.
He’s been ripping off masks this whole time. The Rinos looks particularly sad and useless. I mean, let’s face it Jeb! was a joke. Manage (and line your pockets) the decline to international socialism.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Admittedly I’m slow to grasp a lot of this stuff, and thank God for Sundance, because otherwise, I’d go to my grave not really understanding how much of the world and politics works. What I’m wondering is, in terms of our “representatives” in Congress … shouldn’t there be a way for an enterprising journalist (the 1 or 2 that are left) to follow the crumbs and attach all the money changing hands to the hands giving and receiving it?
I can’t think of a better way to drain the swamp than to publish the details of, say, how Maxine Waters has become a multi-millionaire during her 40-year career “serving her constituents” in the ‘hoods of LA. Or where and how often and from whom the congressional never Trumpers are building their enormous wealth.
Wouldn’t it be very helpful for voters to see in black and white and dollars and cents why their “representatives” in D.C. have exactly zero interest in them, and are primarily interested in lining their own pockets?
LikeLiked by 26 people
Yes. This lining their pockets has gone on way too long at every level of government. All elected officials should have to file transparent financial documents every year. Most of them are just thieves.
LikeLiked by 7 people
janc1955: here is a good site for finding sunlight (congressional donors):
https://www.opensecrets.org/
LikeLike
Thank you!
LikeLike
Exactly why we need term limits. The greedy would still be greedy but they’d have so much less time to make hay. The honest men and women running for office would have another life to go back to when their terms are up.
“An honest public servant can’t become rich in politics.” — Harry Truman
I’d link to an excellent article re Truman’s finances after the Presidency and how he never once traded on his fame as President outside of writing his bio…but it’s a link to Carlos Slim’s execrable rag, he being the largest shareholder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, to get any clearer we would need a chart showing the flow of money. Good job buddy. (If you’re not a man, you’re still a buddy).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance might not have charts (or at least I don’t remember charts), but sundance does often explain where the money is coming and going.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance has charts.
LikeLike
Did Trump check off first with Maxine Waters before he cut the deal today? She is a self proclaimed foreign policy expert…just sayin’. 😎
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maxine loved Donald Trump….she keeps hollering about him….calls him “Peaches”
“Peaches….Peaches 45”
LikeLike
🍊🍊🍊 says multimillionaire Maxine? Come on, Maxie, tell us where you got your dough?
LikeLike
Trump said repeatedly in his campaign that he knew the toughest negotiators. Not nice guys… but they will be good for the USA.
And most are working for FREE!!!
LikeLiked by 10 people
PDJT has literally been an answer to our prayers, ongoing daily.
LikeLiked by 10 people
For the first time in my life, I am proud of our President and his Conscientious Cabinet –
I am positive I could not have imagined the scope and reach of their abilities had I not (by God’s Grace) landed here to take refuge from the lies – the daily drivel from fractious financial ‘experts’ and idiotic self-appointed analysts – who fill our heads with numbers from their ‘creative accounting lofts’ – we are doomed dontcha know – our children have no hope for the future – so don’t bother- /s
Thank You, Sundance – and all of you ‘Terrific Treepers’ – for all you do to bring truth to light!
God Bless You All Real Good!
LikeLiked by 16 people
Amen 🙏
We ARE Blessed ❤️
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, we are, Minnie! * Smile *
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen. Amen. Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Too Soon Old, Too Late Smart”
Still hangin’ my hat on the future of The United States of America. We’re on the cusp of the rebirth of the “Industrial Machine” that once saved the world. Grab your hats!
LikeLiked by 11 people
There is a new sheriff in town and he is flexing his American muscle.
They don’t like it but ,so what.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“There is a new sheriff in town and he is flexing his American muscle.
They don’t like it but ,so what.”
Just imagine here in the USA, Milwaukee County Sheriff David A. Clarke, Jr. being appointed as assistant director of the FBI? Who can better drain the swamp? He still does not have the political expertise (folk favorable) to become director yet!
LikeLike
And you really believe our POTUS is NOT going to go after healthcare and tax relief? You really believe McConnell and Ryan HAVE pulled a fast one over him?
Seriously?
LikeLiked by 8 people
PDJT gave them an opportunity to do it the easy way. Now they are about to learn the hard way that their out of date tactics are useless.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That is what I was thinking. My husband said Trump probably had McConnell on the phone as soon as he got on AF1 to head back to the U.S.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump knows these people like the back of his hand. Trump knows their issues better than they do or will admit. Trump always outlines the, “Easy way” and the, “Hard way”. They always have a choice; Wise or Unwise. Trump is always prepared for either one.
What we have here are a scrupulous businessmen against crooked criminals. ….two different mindsets and the crooked criminals cannot change their DNA. The only solution is one of defeat.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I am 100+% Trumpster, and have been. My prayer is that he will #DrainTheSwamp of 44 leftovers, still there, asap. Particularly DOJ, HSA, alphabets, all of them, and there are some who are VERY close to him, who are NOT to be trusted.
LikeLike
I am convinced that he has a plan already figured out, helped by Mnuchin, Carson, and Price.
It’s probably all written up and ready to go. He’s let them try on their own; now he will give them his own plan and let them act like they negotiated it themselves.
This will make McConnell and Ryan beholden to him and grateful. They will realize they might as well get on board, as without using his plan, they are doomed.
When he gets back we will see Senators like Murkowski and Collins showing up at the White House for “consultation.”
This is my opinion, but I think it is pretty close to the truth.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump-Trade Doctrine, we are living history.
I ❤️ America
I ❤️ President Trump
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 7 people
This is the best possible time to be alive. I keep telling myself to spend less time on the internet. But watching history happen, and fighting for my country, who would want to miss it?
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s precisely why I hang in the Treehouse.
I don’t know how we would have remained so determined and supportive listening to the drivel of radical media.
Glad we never need to find out.
Grateful to Sundance and all here in our Tree!!
🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 9 people
This!
LikeLike
“This is the best possible time to be alive. I keep telling myself to spend less time on the internet. But watching history happen, and fighting for my country, who would want to miss it?”
There still is the local surround. Today kitten shadow did not like the Friskies whitefish & tuna pate’, instead she caught young rabbit and presented it to me as proper kitten food.
Later she eats same, it then threw up! Ants won’t touch the vomit. Now she demands ham an Colby cheese, just like what is on my bagel! P45 has it easy!
LikeLike
Mw, you are sooo right! Good thing I’m retired because there have been days I’ve spent 20 hours on the net researching, reading, forwarding articles and posting, with just a couple breaks and frozen dinners to tide me over. LOL! It. is. so. fun.!
LikeLike
Those wolverines eat the globalist like they were pupus!
LikeLiked by 3 people
G1>19 Conference. That’s our Lion!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The first out of country trip was to meet with 50 middle east countries and was a Glorious Success!
This trip was to proclaim Polish Nationalistic Pride and American Values ( GOD, family and country)!
LikeLiked by 5 people
It strikes me that the whole carbon credit thing could be flipped around to our benefit.
What if USA ONLY sells coals to countries that require “clean burning” standards, that USA specifies. And in that, maybe USA technology is required…
LikeLiked by 5 people
I like the way you think JM!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Boy, That would send the communist IPCC into fits. If they recover, Assad has some Sarin gas for a quick fix.
LikeLike
The next one who has to be canned is Janet Yellin. She keeps raising the rates to slow or halt any economic gains made pretty much possible unilaterally by President Trump. Seems to me she never raised rates during the reign of Teh One.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is in no way a defense of Yellen, nobody will recall her in a few short years, interest rates are too low as they are now. Savers are being crushed by low rates. Lower rates only benefit spenders/banks/wall street. Low rates force people into taking on risk through wall street to get what not that long ago was a rate of return on a savings account with no fees.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed – CDs used to be great investment for seniors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Georgia, I remember in the days before the Lincoln Savings and Loan debacle when I was receiving very good interest on those investments. The good old days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Audit the Fed.
LikeLike
Get rid of The Fed. It only serves it’s members, who are NOT We the People, but a cabal of bankers who own We the People and our private concerns as slaves to their interest rates. Get Congress to close them down as every president who has tried to do so has been assassinated. Make those 435 pawns of the NWO do SOMETHING that truly benefits those who pay their salaries (I fear a much larger part of the incomes are derived from these Elites)..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Edit: 535 Congresscritters. Long day.
LikeLike
Another leftover from 44’s reign, and very, very bad. Agree, she needs to go and sooner rather than later.
LikeLike
No idea if this source of information for multinationals would be SD approved, but went looking to put a framework around what a multinational corporation is and what they do. Interesting stuff.
http://www2.econ.iastate.edu/classes/econ355/choi/mul.htm
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bummer. More probs for Paris Climate Extortion.
“Erdogan said that when Turkey signed the accord France had promised that Turkey would be eligible for compensation for some of the financial costs of compliance.”
“The U.S. decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement means Turkey is less inclined to ratify the deal because the U.S. move jeopardizes compensation promised to developing countries, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.”
https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2017-07-08/erdogan-says-us-stance-stalls-turkish-ratification-of-paris-climate-deal?int=popular-articles-news
LikeLiked by 5 people
Captain Obvious
LikeLiked by 4 people
Erdogan be like: if the US ain’t in it, who the heck are we supposed to steal from? The rest of us are broke already! That’s it, I’m out.
Whew… thank God for President Donald Trump!
(As an aside, just bought a new phone. The suggested text after typing President? Friggin nobamao (he who shall never again be named)… talk about huge multinational corporations pushing a leftist narrative… sheesh [spit])
LikeLiked by 6 people
I trust Erdogen less that Satan. Remember, TAQIYYA, practiced by muzrats. Look it up if you don’t know the meaning, and remember it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Erdogan said that when Turkey signed the accord France had promised that Turkey would be eligible for compensation for some of the financial costs of compliance.”
In other words, “I was promised by France if I only SLOWLY opened the Muslim floodgates, I would get big bucks so now be prepared Europe, the floodgate has been removed.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Time to build up our military ports on the east coast, we will need them!
LikeLike
nice of Frenchy to promise OUR money to other people, huh?
LikeLike
The first of the dominoes to realize “ruh-roh”, no U.S., no money for us??!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Erdogan can afford his own damn climate change. Compensation? Are you crazy? Rhetorical only.
Luxury-loving tyrant with a palace 30 times the bigger than the White House: GUY ADAMS reveals the opulence of Erdogan’s £500million official residence
by Guy Adams for the Daily Mail
17 April 2017
-Ak Saray – which translates to White Palace – was finished in 2014 outside Ankara
-It boasts an 1,100 rooms and some 250 are for the sole use of President Erdogan
-Massive palace is decked out in green marble flooring and acres of red carpet
-At 30 times the size of the White House, it’s the biggest palace built in 100 years
Read more:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4419762/A-tyrant-palace-three-times-White-House.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kinda puts a kink in Erdogan’s Caliphate Empire plans, doesn’t it?
How you gonna have an Empire without a river of US $$$ flowing in?
LikeLiked by 2 people
the whole Paris accord is extortion $$$ from USA! shame on them. Glad POTUS got out of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love the smell of *winning* in the morning.
(and in the afternoon,evening, and zero dark thirty)
THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP & TEAM WOLVERINE!!!!!
#MAGA
LikeLiked by 9 people
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
FREEHOLD!
I find this book disturbingly relevant to topic.
If you like Ayn Rand or Heinlein you might like this and you can read it for free http://www.baen.com/freehold.html (warning if you get hooked on FREEHOLD! series expect to loose sleep)
Plot
In the future Earth has become a rough society where pervasive bureaucratic regulation by a global (and extra-solar) UN means everything happens slowly, permits and licenses are required for most activities, all law-abiding citizens are constantly tracked by computer implants, and workers at all levels are unmotivated. Crime is basically unchecked: rape and burglary are considered commonplace and unavoidable, though still punishable. Petty theft and lesser crimes are all but ignored, and blame is attributed more to the victims than the perpetrators if they occur.
LikeLike
Artificial intelligence and automation have advanced so rapidly that I believe the next great step for the globalists is harvesting. I’ll leave that to your imagination.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well based on the Project Veritas Planned Abortion videos they already have…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Soylent Green 😐
LikeLike
If A.I. did all the thinkin and automation all the work…
What would the people do.
People… what people?
Oh the Troglodytes….
Self driving cars/trucks; automated factories; automated mining; automated shipping/railroads; delivery by drones; GMO’s; wind/solar farms; natural resource (non-exploitation); rewriting history; No GOD; starve the space program; creating monetary and social dependency…
They have been busy…
LikeLike
All congressional swamp critters must be voted out, whether we think they wear a black hat or a white hat. These tools of those multinational interests had their chance, did not read what the Trump administration wrote on the wall, and continue to carry out their masters ‘ wishes. It will be we the American voters who will dictate the level of success we can reach, independent of those around the world who have other plans for our wealth and freedom. Let’s take them down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
American patriots all across the land….
LikeLiked by 7 people
Awwwww, love Snoopy 👍
LikeLike
Off topic but those are some funky looking bottles in front of him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And they look untouched, don’t they.
Maybe he brought his own water…can’t be too careful when you’re in a snake pit like that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A fews day back I wrote that there would be a moment at the G20 when the President would pull out a Jenga stick and the whole edifice would fall from its own weight.
The President started to edge that stick out in Poland and yanked it out at the G20,
Booyah!
Never mess with the master builder.
LikeLiked by 7 people
For oldies like myself who don’t have a clue what a Jenga stick is…
LikeLike
Sundance: What is your guess as to the number of congress, SCOTUS, etc., that have been ‘brownstoned’? I think it could be significent. And brownstoning include more than blackmail about pedophilia; also any sort of ‘exploit’ that might get someone into trouble.
http://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=brownstoning
LikeLike
I thought the Elbphilharmonie Hall was just a total nightmare. It was more than ugly inside & out. As a professional musician, I would hope the inside’s first consideration was acoustical, but it was just nauseating. Here is a video from a friend earlier this week concerning modern architecture that I think treepers might like. It make more than a lot of sense.
“Why Beauty Matters. We are being indoctrinated to accept ugliness as a form of beauty.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are people who keep claiming that Walt Disney Hall in Los Angeles is beautiful and iconic for the city. Well, I’ve seen the place both inside and out. The interior lobby of the hall looks like a grotesque shopping mall with some of the ugliest carpeting on the face of the earth (which is apparently supposed to look like a garden of flowers, but comes off instead like a garish nightmare out of a modern art class). The backstage area has always looked hideously ugly and strangely incomplete, like some permanent construction is always going on. Apparently this is “a Frank Gehry signature.”
As for the outside, the architect (Mr. Gehry) won the job with a completely different design, but changed it to the misshapen thing that currently sits on Grand Avenue. When she first saw the building, my late mother said it looked like “someone had picked up the hall and dropped it.” When it was finally built, the steel on the outside threw off so much heat on the surrounding apartment buildings that it had to be sandblasted.
As for the acoustics, they are ice cold and have absolutely no bloom to the sound (i.e. it doesn’t wash over you or have any hang time). When the orchestra stops playing, the sound falls dead on the spot like a nervous possum suffering a heart attack in Arkansas. Even worse, the poor brass players have a tough time in that place and can’t be heard without overplaying (and even then, the strings drown them out).
Give me the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam or Symphony Hall in Boston any day of the week over Disney.
LikeLike
So you don’t like it, huh? LOL!
Granted it’s been over ten years since I was there and don’t remember the carpeting, but every time I was inside the music was thrilling, the people around us were a joy and everyone had a grand time being part of something lovely. Outside, it’s great fun to look at.
Opinions differ.
LikeLike
Well, I read that it was built on top of an old warehouse…interesting concept. You are correct…not architecture that appeals. But, as an avid concert patron I rather liked the interior and assumed it was for acoustical balance as well as to provide better views for the audience. And, of course, entry and exit is probably one of the weakest points of the typical concert hall…having to climb over dozens of laps to get to your seat…so this appeared to address that.
LikeLike
“Such wording gives room for Trump to push on with his “America First” policy. (more)
As if they had any alternative.”
Exactly as I thought. Like they can stop us? That’s Crazy Talk. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Paris Climate Agreement was the Globalist Gordian knot. Our President Donald Trump cut it cleanly. This was the rejection of the United Nations, the European Union and Pope Francis. Trump will Make America wealthy again and restore Western Civilization. It is a miracle.
LikeLiked by 4 people
An oldie but a goody:
LikeLiked by 3 people
And Thank the Lord he changed his mind on ever running…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even in 2013 and later, when he announced, no one took Trump seriously.
No one expected such bravado, such a ripping of the PC chains, the taking out of the GOP’s best candidates, including Jeb Bush, and finally, exposing and defeating the Clinton machine.
Now, he’s taken on the crooked media and the globalists.
The Power of Prayer, Strength of Conviction, Love of Fellow Human Beings, Brains, Courage, and Unashamed Patriotism all came together to make this happen.
Simply amazing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“”Obviously the communique says we chose to get out of the Paris agreement,” Cohn said on AF1, but doesn’t mean we don’t support environment.”
What a disingenuous way of equating people’s willingness to “support environment” with the fraud that is the Paris Agreement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our Congress was warned about the disaster of the EU and GATT expansion by the late Sir Jimmy Goldsmith back in 1994 – 95. Guess what? He was right.
(Senate Commerce Committee on GATT: 03.08.95) Part 1 or 4
LikeLike
And on Charlie Rose (15.11.94) as Clinton’s Economic Advisor Laura Tyson “lost it” when Sir Jimmy said she was wrong! (Suggestion: you might want to turns down the volume when she takes the stage…)
LikeLiked by 1 person
It bears repeating, but our goose really would have been cooked if Hillary had won.
LikeLiked by 1 person
too true.
LikeLike
The G20 smart alecs who were bad mouthing from a distance, buckled. They are walking around with their heads still ringing from the beating. Meanwhile, Trump saunters off checking to see if he lost a diamond cuff link while he was slapping them around.
LikeLike
And let’s make being “white” great again. My sister-in-law sent me the following in an email and I’m passing it along as I’m a proud white American now that Trump is in charge.
I have been wondering about why Whites are racists, and no
other race Proud to be White
Michael Richards makes his point…
Michael Richards better known as Kramer from TVs’ Seinfeld does make a good point.
This was his defense speech in court after making racial comments in his comedy act In it he raised a few interesting points…
Someone finally said it.
But how many are actually paying attention to this?
There are African Americans, Mexican Americans, Asian Americans,
Arab Americans, etc.
And then there are just Americans…
You pass me on the street and sneer in my direction.
You call me ‘White boy’, ‘Cracker’, ‘Honkey’, ‘Whitey’, ‘Caveman’…
And that’s OK…
But when I call you Nigger, Kike, Towel head, Sand-nigger, Camel Jockey, Beaner, Gook, or Chink…
You call me a racist.
You say that whites commit a lot of violence against you…
So why are the ghettos the most dangerous places to live in?
You have the United Negro College Fund.
You have Martin Luther King Day.
You have Black History Month.
You have Cesar Chavez Day.
You have Yom Hashoah.
You have Ma’uled Al-Nabi.
You have the NAACP.
You have BET…
Imagine if we had WET
(White Entertainment Television)…
we’d be racists.
If we had a White Pride Day, you would call us racists.
If we had White History Month, we’d be racists.
If we had any organization for whites only to ‘advance’ OUR lives,
we’d be racists.
We have a Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, a Black Chamber of
Commerce, and then we just have the plain Chamber of Commerce.
Wonder who pays for that???
A white woman could not be in the Miss Black American pageant,
but any color can be in the Miss America pageant.
If we had a college fund that only gave white students scholarships…
You know we’d be racists.
There are over 60 openly proclaimed Black Colleges in the US …
Yet if there were ‘White colleges’, that would be a racist college.
In the Million Men March, you believed that you were marching for your race and rights.
If we marched for our race and rights, you would call us racists.
You are proud to be black, brown, yellow and orange,
and you’re not afraid to announce it.
But when we announce our white pride, you call us racists.
You rob us, carjack us, and shoot at us.
But, when a white police officer shoots a black gang member or beats
up a black drug dealer running from the law and posing a
threat to society, you call him a racist.
I am proud…
But you call me a racist.
Why is it that only whites can be racists???
There is nothing improper about this e-mail…
But let’s see which of you are proud enough to send it on.
I sadly don’t think many will.
That’s why we have LOST most of OUR RIGHTS in this country.,,
We won’t stand up for ourselves!
BE PROUD TO BE WHITE!
It’s not a crime
YET…
But getting very close!
When Injustice becomes Law, Resistance becomes Duty
Thomas Jefferson
Virus-free. http://www.avast.com
Reply Reply to All Forward More
Click to reply all
LikeLike
Thomas J. Donohue, President and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has been very quiet lately. Anybody else notice. I don’t read anywhere about him going negative with President Trump’s economic policies. Has he given up? Sundance? Other’s views?
LikeLike
statement from Bob Dole!
LikeLike
Bob Dole should be honored for taking the position of running against Bill Clinton, even though he knew it was a lost cause. He stood up for traditional American values and fiscal respobnsibility and a strong defense.
He probably would have done better if he had not had political consultants who cautioned him to be serious and not use his wonderful sense of humor.
He has supported Trump since he won the nomination. He’s an old school guy who is loyal.
I saw him at a last minute campaign appearance at the Indianapolis airport. He knew he would lose by then, but he was campaigning to get the vote out for state candidates. He was himself at that appearance, and I wish more people could have seen who he really was.
God bless him.
LikeLike