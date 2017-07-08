President Trump Delivers Remarks at G20 Women’s Entrepreneurship Finance Event…

President Trump delivered remarks early this morning at a G20 Women’s Entrepreneurship in Finance Event. “Justin of Canada“… LOLOL. Man that guy can nail attributes and definitions in simple words like none other. ‘Justin of Canada‘ just shouts glamor-boy… too funny.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Justin, thank you very much. We have a great neighbor in Canada, and Justin is doing a spectacular job in Canada. Everybody loves him, and they love him for all reasons. So, congratulations on the job you’re doing.
And I want to thank also Chancellor Merkel for what she’s done here. It’s been really incredible the way things have been handled — and nothing is easy — but so professionally and without much interruption, despite quite a few people. And they seem to follow your G20s around. But you have been amazing and you have done a fantastic job. And thank you very much, Chancellor. Incredible. (Applause.)
I truly am glad and very proud to be here today to announce the historic initiative that will help transform millions of lives — millions and millions. A lot of great, great women out there with tremendous entrepreneurial spirit and talent. And it will provide new hope to these women from countless communities all across the world. Women in both developing and developed countries represent tremendous promise for economic growth and prosperity.
When more women participate in the workforce — which, by the way, will be a lot more competition for people like me, prior to becoming a politician. That’s a lot of competition, talented competition. But the world economy will grow and millions and millions of people will be lifted out of poverty. Millions and millions of people, jobs.
The critical investments we’re announcing today will help advance the economic empowerment of women around the world. As I said in Poland on Thursday — and Poland was so terrific to me, and such great people — empowering women is a core value that binds us together.
I’m very proud of my daughter, Ivanka — always have been, from day one — I had to tell you that, from day one. She’s always been great. (Applause.) A champion. She’s a champion. If she weren’t my daughter, it would be so much easier for her. (Laughter.) Might be the only bad thing she has going, if you want to know the truth. But I’m very proud of Ivanka who has been a forceful advocate for landmark women entrepreneurs. And she worked very hard for the women entrepreneurs finance initiative.
So I want to thank you, Ivanka, for all of the great work you do in so many ways, in addition to great work you’ve done over the last few weeks and months working so hard to help everybody. You’re helping the Chancellor, but you’re helping women all over the world. And I want to thank you. Thank you very much.
I also want to thank World Bank President, my friend — ah, Kim. (Laughter.) Great guy. Really great guy. I might have even appointed him, but I didn’t. He’d be a great appointment. And the founding donor countries for their generous support. We’ve had tremendous support from so many countries.
Chancellor Merkel and Ivanka, this is a vision that really has now become a reality, a very strong and funded reality. Thank you for all your efforts and your dedication to this very critical issue. And I love it because so many jobs, even beyond women — the women will be creating tremendous initiatives and businesses, and that means jobs for people.
We applaud everyone involved in this wonderful and meaningful project. And President Kim told me just recently that this is one of the most significant fundraising efforts for women entrepreneurs that has ever happened in history. And I think there’s really nothing even close. So that’s a really great achievement.
And I’m pleased to announce today that our administration will also make a substantial contribution. And around the world, women face numerous barriers running their own businesses, including access to capital and, maybe almost as importantly, access to mentors. The facility will help remove these barriers and open up doors of opportunity so women may live and work to their full potential. And I know what that potential is — it’s unlimited.
By investing in women around the world, we’ve investing in families, we’re investing in prosperity, and we’re investing in peace.
With a $50 million commitment, the United States will continue to lead the world stage in developing policies to empower women financially in our modern economy.
So I just want to congratulate everybody. This has been a really difficult one. But once it got going, it was about women, and it just took off beyond what anybody thought.
Thank you. Thank you. Thank everybody here. And, Chancellor, thank you very much. Your leadership is absolutely incredible and very inspiring. Thank you very much, everybody. (Applause.)
I must respectfully disagree with our President when he says that Justin Trudeau is doing a fabulous job and everybody loves him. A helluva lot of Canadians do not like Trudeau at all! And for good reason! He’s beyond liberal and he is putting all of Canada’s citizens at risk with the muslim influx. Not just the influx, but he is ruling, more often than not, to let muslims go that commit crimes! It’s heinous! Trudeau has to go!
Well, then, Canadians better wake up fast, follow We Deplorables and get to work to Make Canada Great Again.
When Obama was prez, the world assumed America had become permanently weak, that we’d lost our will to lead the Free World. Obama ran around the globe badmouthing our great nation and apologizing. That’s over now, America is back, Trump’s the CEO of the Free World, the inspiration for all peace loving people in the world. Things are changing for the good.
He doesn’t really believe what he said. It’s a throw-away, pro forma intro. This speech, this event was not the proper venue for JT-bashing.
President Trump is perfectly well aware of what is happening in Canada, and what people think of…”Justin”.
Exactly. In fact, it’s like damning with faint praise the way he referred to “Justin” “Justin of Canada” – didn’t give him his proper title, Prime Minister.
Did PresidentTrump really refer to Justin as “Justin of Canada?” That’s hilarious!
I thought the first paragraph was a joke. Trump really did say that and I can’t stop laughing.
I remember ‘The Spice’ calling him Joe Trudeau. Perfect!
Turdeau is absolutely an evil creature controlled by Lucifer. At the same time My Donald is likewise saying nice things about the other G20 minions. This may be a setup for another win. Only our Creator knows what will become of this.
The G20 is not the proper forum to attack. This play nice flattery gives no talking points to the eMSM. The Presidents goal is his agenda for now, without so many distractions.
What I hope to see is a change in the hearts and minds of the left leaning Canadians. I do share your feelings about Turdeau. God Bless Canada.
A former Canadian-born Guantanamo Bay prisoner who pleaded guilty to killing a U.S. soldier in Afghanistan received an apology and a multimillion-dollar payment from the Canadian government after a court ruling said his rights were abused.
Khadr’s lawyer Dennis Edney issued a statement lauding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the settlement.
News that Khadr would receive millions first leaked earlier this week and sparked anger among many Canadians who consider him a terrorist.
Opposition Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer called the decision “disgusting” .
Khadr also blinded another US soldier.
By some accounts Khadr received either 8 or 10.5 million.
http://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/canada-official-gitmo-prisoner-omar-khadr-received-multimillion-48490611
Someone needs to go vigilante on his a**.
I think Sundance has been hanging out with Bluto maybe…. they both can give that dig that’s kinda mean but man, we are so due after taking so much of the garbage forced on us, we love our warriors. Get em boys!
President Trump was being the master diplomat when he said: “Thank you. Thank you. Thank everybody here. And, Chancellor, thank you very much. Your leadership is absolutely incredible and very inspiring.”
While privately he was thinking: NOT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The first definition of “incredible” is “impossible to believe”.
And one can be “inspired” to various conclusions and actions, not always emulative ones.
My first take on Trump’s acknowledgements to make other leaders feel good are fascinating. President Trump never actually says “I like you” to Justin or Angela. Trump specifically places the language on everyone else — we, he, they, you, you’re, everybody…
“Justin, thank you very much. We have a great neighbor in Canada, and Justin is doing a spectacular job in Canada. Everybody loves him, and they love him for all reasons. So, congratulations on the job you’re doing.”
“And, Chancellor, thank you very much. Your leadership is absolutely incredible and very inspiring. Thank you very much, everybody.”
Keep your enemies closer.
Not making points on this one. Women’s issues are just more leftist talking points. American women have been the most blessed in all of history yet they tromp thru the streets with “pussy hats” and vagina masks, while yelling “I’m a nasty women”. Well yes you are. There is not a thankful bone in their bodies for their blessed existence. quit trying to cater to any segment. If you want to help women, why not get rid of zoning ordinances and licenses that keep women from starting businesses in their homes?
I see your point, Contrary, but it sounds like Donald is thinking about some of the women in places where they don’t have it so good.
I think that’s a much better use of money that’s meant to “help”, targeting women directly, instead of for instance that Climate Change hooey money, those billions that would have gone to a bunch of already very wealthy men, or maybe some violent dictator men.
Just might happen when the electorate stops electing politicians that love to spend OPM, who never see a tax the dislike, more regulations needed, or the latest freebie program to expand victimhood!
As disgusting as those women are that you describe, contrarymary, and they are a disgusting discredit to the strong, vital American women that helped build America and keep it going today, our President is appealing to the rest of us.
Those ungrateful morons that parade around in pink pussy hats and body part costumes will never change. They were spawned by ungrateful, ignorant liberal women, raised to despise men and get whatever they can by playing the proverbial victim. Men are replaced by Big Government, God is replaced by Big Government. Sadly, most of them are simply lost causes of their own making.
They get the press because the dishonest, dangerous American media is happy to help sell their stupidity. Their kind has been around for generations and will continue but there are a lot more like the women here at the Treehouse across the world than there is of them.
The enlightened, intelligent, confident, hardworking, loving, gracious and kind women–like all of us–are the ones President Trump reaches out to. In spite of not deserving it, he is a gentleman and thanks Merkel and others out of courtesy and gratitude for hosting the events. I’m glad he took this stand for female entrepreneurs on the world stage. He revealed his heart.
Contrary, maybe you live in a state that doesn’t permit this, but I have had my businesses in my home for some 40 yrs. Perhaps you are the problem. Women have come a long way in America since the 1960’s because before that even my mother had to ask my father to okay an operation! Then in the late 60’s I could get a job that before was only for men, even in a ladies cosmetic company!
Let’s see what the Leftists who claim to be all about women, find to complain about with this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
A dividing blow to the great works of Hillary and The Clinton Foundation!
Covfefe!
They have already slammed Ivanka for sitting in for President Trump at the summit. Even though it is standard protocol
Merkel had to defend Ivanka when she held her closing press conference and a German reporter tried to smear Ivanka.
They are ignorant and hateful hypocrites
And they seem to follow your G20’s around.
THIS! Man, is the One We have been waiting for.
Many, still find reasons to criticize him daily.
And this is fine, as no one but Jesus was Perfect. But, he risked Everything, for the Thankless Job, of MAGA, and Deserves our Support.
He displays the America First Mantra, at every opportunity.
Drudge headline:
Trump wears American Flag lapel pin.
The Globalist (and those just playing along) all wore the G20 pin.
Not Our Lion!
Press ON!, Mr. President Trump!!
Theresa May acknowledged Ivanka Trump being a driving force behind the Women’s Entrepreneurship success. May said so in her closing press conference
Our fellow Treeper MAG said it best in the Presidential Thread:
It’s so great, man. Who knew that the USA/Canada women’s entrepreneur thing would blow up like this? And Trump gets the credit, and Ivanka is at the helm.
Every single day, with the Trump women in motion, it destroys the “Trump is sexist” foolishness. Trump is anti-sexist, that is clear by how strong the women are who are around him.
Go Ivanka!
Trump women steal show
Drudge headline with photos of The First Lady and Ivanka
“Trump women steal the show”, and my guess is, the world ain’t seen nothin’ yet!
Thank you God for blessing us with the Trump’s–all the men are gentlemen, the women are beautiful, refined, gracious and inspiring.
Imagine there ever being a Drudge headline, “Clinton Women Steal Show”. The only way that would appear is if it were meant literally–something actually being stolen.
I love the way he butters everyone up and they take whole hog because of their egos! Of course no one really likes Trudeau, nor Merkel, etc., in the Art of the Deal, you have to set then up to knock them down. Thank you, President Trump for being glib enough to do this, but more importantly how these idiots lick up the praise while all the while they are like a zit on the face!
