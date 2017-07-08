President Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May Talk Trade At G20….

Despite the media protestations to the contrary, the importance within the G20 meeting in Hamburg German centered around trade and economics. The assembled nations are trying to position, navigate and cope with the reality of the worlds largest economic market, the U.S., no longer participating in multinational trade deals (TPP and TTIP) and focusing on direct trade relationships with individual countries.

The new economic approach by President Trump deconstructs decades of advanced collectivism and wealth-spreading globalism. The European Union preferred approach was constructed by multinational backs and multinational corporations; and pushed on the collective societies by purchased left-wing politicians using administrative and political policy.

In Hamburg, U.S. President Donald Trump, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chairman of Economic Policy Gary Cohn, are advancing bilateral trade deals within one-on-one discussions; including discussions with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May now that brexit has freed the U.K. from the collective European Union.

President Trump speaking trade with Prime Minister May is making the EU collective furious because, Germany’s Angela Markel is attempting to leverage/blackmail their own protectionist EU trade deal before allowing the United Kingdom to exit the union.

The U.S. trade team know how to leverage the economics of this issue to the benefit of their ally, the U.K. (and also to Poland, Hungary, and the Baltics etc.)

If a trade deal between the U.K. and the U.S. holds specific benefits not granted by the U.S. toward the larger EU collective, then European companies who want access to America may shift or open new operations in the U.K.

Regional location to take advantage of the economic pathway to the United States (the worlds largest market) is already a well known strategy. This approach makes the U.K. economy stronger and dilutes the larger EU trade economy by shifting economic activity out of the union and into the United Kingdom (England, Wales, Scotland, N-Ireland).

In essence European companies will predictably move to the U.K. in order to have better access to the United States market. This has Angela Merkel (Germany), Emmanuel Macron (France), and other EU leaders in fits of outrage. Thus the EU threats toward Prime Minister May and the U.K. that she (they) are not allowed to enter into trade deals with America until after she leaves the EU.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: […] Well, we had a great group of people together, and really done a fantastic job together. I’d like to thank Prime Minister May for being with us. We’ve had tremendous talks. There is no country that could possibly be closer than our countries. And I just want to say thank you very much. We are working on a trade deal — a very, very big deal, a very powerful deal. Great for both countries. And I think we’ll have that done very, very quickly. We have all of our trade people. We have Wilbur Ross with us. We have all of the trade people. Rex and I had a tremendous meeting yesterday with President Putin, and we’ve had really great meetings with a lot of people. We’re having a lot today. But Prime Minister May and I have developed a very special relationship, and I think trade will be a very big factor between our two countries. I want to thank you very much. [White House Link]

Access to the $19 Trillion U.S. market is the golden ticket for any nation in economic trade. President Trump, Wilbur Ross, Steven Mnuchin, Robert Lighthizer and Gary Cohn determine which nations get the ticket and at what level they will be granted access.

Removal, nullification or revocation of that golden ticket is also economic leverage holding multiple purposes, including national security.

The use of such dominant economic leverage to change behavior is the looming approach by the Trump administration to get China to stop enabling North Korea, and to change their militaristic behavior.

OK Britain, here's your chance to boo, protest & rage against a US President who wants to help us. https://t.co/DjIgwWdht8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 8, 2017

#Breaking Donald Trump said he expects a trade deal with the UK to be completed "very, very quickly " and said he will be coming to London pic.twitter.com/RIqzSH0Ea4 — Press Association (@PA) July 8, 2017

President Trump and Theresa May working on, wait for it,… yup, a bilateral trade deal!! https://t.co/YmyBlfnHJR — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) July 8, 2017

