President Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May Talk Trade At G20….

Despite the media protestations to the contrary, the importance within the G20 meeting in Hamburg German centered around trade and economics. The assembled nations are trying to position, navigate and cope with the reality of the worlds largest economic market, the U.S., no longer participating in multinational trade deals (TPP and TTIP) and focusing on direct trade relationships with individual countries.
The new economic approach by President Trump deconstructs decades of advanced collectivism and wealth-spreading globalism. The European Union preferred approach was constructed by multinational backs and multinational corporations; and pushed on the collective societies by purchased left-wing politicians using administrative and political policy.
In Hamburg, U.S. President Donald Trump, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chairman of Economic Policy Gary Cohn, are advancing bilateral trade deals within one-on-one discussions; including discussions with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May now that brexit has freed the U.K. from the collective European Union.
President Trump speaking trade with Prime Minister May is making the EU collective furious because, Germany’s Angela Markel is attempting to leverage/blackmail their own protectionist EU trade deal before allowing the United Kingdom to exit the union.
The U.S. trade team know how to leverage the economics of this issue to the benefit of their ally, the U.K. (and also to Poland, Hungary, and the Baltics etc.)
If a trade deal between the U.K. and the U.S. holds specific benefits not granted by the U.S. toward the larger EU collective, then European companies who want access to America may shift or open new operations in the U.K.
Regional location to take advantage of the economic pathway to the United States (the worlds largest market) is already a well known strategy. This approach makes the U.K. economy stronger and dilutes the larger EU trade economy by shifting economic activity out of the union and into the United Kingdom (England, Wales, Scotland, N-Ireland).
In essence European companies will predictably move to the U.K. in order to have better access to the United States market. This has Angela Merkel (Germany), Emmanuel Macron (France), and other EU leaders in fits of outrage. Thus the EU threats toward Prime Minister May and the U.K. that she (they) are not allowed to enter into trade deals with America until after she leaves the EU.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: […] Well, we had a great group of people together, and really done a fantastic job together.
I’d like to thank Prime Minister May for being with us. We’ve had tremendous talks. There is no country that could possibly be closer than our countries. And I just want to say thank you very much. We are working on a trade deal — a very, very big deal, a very powerful deal. Great for both countries. And I think we’ll have that done very, very quickly. We have all of our trade people. We have Wilbur Ross with us. We have all of the trade people.
Rex and I had a tremendous meeting yesterday with President Putin, and we’ve had really great meetings with a lot of people. We’re having a lot today. But Prime Minister May and I have developed a very special relationship, and I think trade will be a very big factor between our two countries. I want to thank you very much. [White House Link]
Access to the $19 Trillion U.S. market is the golden ticket for any nation in economic trade. President Trump, Wilbur Ross, Steven Mnuchin, Robert Lighthizer and Gary Cohn determine which nations get the ticket and at what level they will be granted access.
Removal, nullification or revocation of that golden ticket is also economic leverage holding multiple purposes, including national security.
The use of such dominant economic leverage to change behavior is the looming approach by the Trump administration to get China to stop enabling North Korea, and to change their militaristic behavior.
The UK needs to pay attention to what Piers Morgan is telling them. What he’s telling them is just good common sense. POTUS is a smart businessman. He knows what he’s doing.
Katie Hopkins, as well 👍
Katie Hopkins is fantastic.
Theresa May is a globalist snake, and islamic apologist and a defender of the State against the infant Charlie Gard.
That ridiculous woman actually tried to pivot from the unimaginable trauma of the parents being told by their son’s kidnappers (that’s what they are, literally) they could not have their child back, to a moral equivalence for the nameless, faceless bureaucrats who “had” to make this ‘tough’ decision.
Made me want to reach through the TV and grab that despicable Statist wench by the throat and squeeze until her eyes bulged out.
Yes, such a cowardly act makes you wonder why she is childless!
Perhaps we should be thankful she is childless.
I am hoping that President Trump will have a discussion with her regarding Charlie Gard. Maybe a little friendly persuasive conversation?
“I am hoping that President Trump will have a discussion with her regarding Charlie Gard. Maybe a little friendly persuasive conversation?”
I hope his persuasion techniques work on reptiles.
How wacky have things got when Piers Morgan is the voice of reason?
Demon…Ain’t that the truth. Every day I’m amazed at our President and his team. ‘Walk around shaking my head…I am absolutely in awe. It just seems to somehow to resonate deep in my soul. I thank God every day for sending him to us.
Euros are angry at our powerful POTUS? Ooooh, I’m so scared./s
if you make us mad we will send you a very angry letter telling you how very very angry with you we are
Weird replying to my own post, and our fantastic president certainly isn’t C. Montgomery Burns, but I couldn’t resist this one: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cgrEA6eQ_g
BWAHAHAHAH! If Angie wanted to keep our Lion from making a deal with Theresa, she NEVER SHOULD HAVE LET HIM INTO THE G20 “House”! LOL! ROTFL! Even a LION can be a “snake” (for the cause of freedom). BWAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAH! GBY, Sundance! You ALWAYS make it so. MUCH. FUN!
BWAHAHAHAHA sounds like MAGAHAHAHAHAHAH!
Don’t you love it?
We get to come along for the ride of our lives 🦁🚂🚂🚂🚂🦁
It might be very simple of me, but I also think it was a mistake on Frau Merkel’s part to have had our Pres. positioned on the outskirts for the group photo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes agreed, she sowed the wind and now will reap the whirlwind, or biblically speaking she is one…which strain at a gnat, and swallow a camel😇
Anyone looking at that photo – anywhere in the world – was scanning it to find President Trump. I did not mind seeing him at the end of the row as he truly stands alone and apart.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Actually, that was a nothingburger. They line people up based on how long they’ve been elected and how long they’ve been attending these summits, and as I said yesterday, I seriously doubt Trump cares where he stood in the photo. Now if it had been Obama, he would still be pouting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps the photo opinion was nothing, but Hamburg is at the center of the lefty protest movement. Merkel knows that. She was told not to have it in Hamburg but she chose to have it there anyways, exposing our President Trump to the rioters and a potentially dangerous situation. One can only surmise that she chose Hamburg out of bitterness and spite. Our President walked into the mess Merkel made and took her lunch money and her boyfriend Macron. Screw you Merkel, in your face.
“took her lunch money and her boyfriend” priceless! Love it!
Oh, there’s no doubt that the “all powerful” globalists were out to “get Trump” at this summit! They may have even gleefully told him to go stand at the end of the line. All I’m saying is that this kind of crap just rolls off Trump like water off a duck.
I’m pretty sure Trump watches all the pettiness with a knowing smile on his face while he plots how best to make America great. After all, if we think this is stupid and immature, he must REALLY think that. I mean, how childish can these people get?
But Trump has been in many a hostile environment before in the business world, and he always looked out for his company’s best interests first–no matter what the people around him were doing.
THANK GOD the entire USA is his company now.
Notice he didn’t say “Just left Germany’a Chancellor Merkel and we had an excellent meeting ” Bwahahahahaha!
LikeLiked by 5 people
😁
Love the direct updates between the president and us. No need for the MSM filter.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A sweet sight….
Coming home!
Thank God 🙏❤️
Beautiful AF 1 – fantastic landing in Hamburg July 6 – a thrill to watch!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Like buttuh, like a guhlove… take your pick. Thanks, Georgia.
Bet there wasn’t a ripple on President Trump’s water glass!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My thought exactly. Sweeeeet landing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome! 747 is a beaut! Hubby and i always sit at the best place to watch 747s 777s land and take off! It’s so thrilling and relaxing to watch them!
Oh, TY for this, georgiafl! Too beautiful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Air Force One sure looks sparkly and bright – a lot shinier and spiffier since Trump took office.
Has it been re-painted?
Of course, Trump a stickler for detail. Bet he has them wash and wax it every time it’s taken out for a trip.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I notice details and they have even been dressing the tires on that beast. That is attention to detail I have never noticed before. The Trump effect!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not surprising Merkel and Macron are furious. Trump is upsetting their apple cart. By negotiating a favorable deal for the UK it puts them on notice that the US won’t be manipulated by their “threats”, after all what do they have that’s an actual threat to the US? Done right the old “divide and conquer” strategy can be very effective, and that’s exactly what Trump is doing.
LikeLiked by 8 people
He is a genius 🦁
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree Minnie, I wonder if he told Mrs. May that she should have Nigel Farage on any negotiating team she puts together?? That would be brilliant because at least there would be one honest broker/fighter there. (and he could keep PDJT in the loop).
One sweet aspect of this very public information…the bilateral talks to proceed USA/UK, is that our new and strong allies in the Triseas Region can see that Trump wastes no time in moving forward on what he sees is beneficial to bilateral Countries.
A man of action which many in the world will find easy to admire…and wish to join.
I absolutely love what sundance said ab EU Countries possibly moving to UK!
Let the pinko States continue to deepen the hole they dug for themselves. They can put their “migrant” population to work, and watch their tax base diminish.
What a tie to be alive.
Thank You God for your many mercies.
So happy to have our President and First Lady back on USA soil!
I think Trump just peeled away Macron. France never again wants to be ruled by a strong Germany, and that’s where Merkel seems to be headed. The other European countries are not strong enough to offer an alternative. The US is.
LikeLike
“The new economic approach by President Trump deconstructs decades of advanced collectivism and wealth-spreading globalism.”
A nice way of saying – America will no longer be cheated and robbed of our wealth! 🙂
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen!
Indeed, duchess! Thereby relegating to third-world status those who do not choose to enter into win/win, bi-lateral, fair trade agreements with the most blessed nation on Earth.
Our beloved blog-host is SUCH a diplomat but I “suspect” that our Sundance is actually one of President Trump’s killers. Just a hunch (LOL!).
LikeLiked by 1 person
You do mean ‘killer investigative journalist’ – don’t you, lucky?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly! And ‘killer’ economic analyst… and “killer” analyst of international intrigue… and “killer” light-bringer onto corruption… and “killer” teacher of modern history…
And, you’re right. THANK YOU for the gentle reminder. There ARE others who lurk here who would mis-represent our celebrations. Bless you for being here!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most welcome, lucky – God Bless You, too!
another campaign promise kept.
Most definitely, piper! 🙂
With all this special treatment I hope May realizes we are helping to literally save her country, before she goes home and starts badmouthing “that vulgar Mr. Trump” to all her elitist chums.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We have extended family in U.K. and they are FED up. The tide will turn for them, God willing, all in His time.
❤️ 🇬🇧
LikeLiked by 9 people
…And her behind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t we save their sorry butts twice in the last century? Will they ever grow out of that failed European ideology?
What wasn’t covered in your article was how the President and his staff have taken negotiations of trade deals out of the hands of the Corrupt Congress.
Its left Lyin’ Ryan holding a bag of excrement, no TPP in that bag…,haha
PS Thanx
LikeLiked by 15 people
Excellent point. A lot of money went into politician’s pockets to enact the theft through trade programs. Wonder how that’s playing out with the CoC….
LikeLiked by 4 people
To be sure, not well!
a little domestic fallout…hehe.
Wouldn’t it be nice if USA had news services employing folks who can understand something like this…and explain it to Americans?
Still believe promoting actual news has been an agenda item for a hand-picked tribal unit within the WH since Inauguration Day.
Trump spent too much t on the topic of Fake news during the Campaign to not see this a a problem in search of a solution.
Who needs a “Brexit”? President Trump and his team may just break up the EU without a single vote as the globalists plans are shattered into trillions of pieces.
LikeLiked by 10 people
That is EXACTLY what he is doing, we are witnessing brilliance.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 3 people
Am so looking forward to the EU attempting to intimidate Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and the others, who refuse The Invasion.
On the very public stage, he is showing everyone how things are going to work for the good of all free peoples.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Piper. President Trump has brought strength back to the WH, our country and the world. Hordes of people are watching, taking heart and embracing strength. It gains momentum with every passing day. The tsunami of change has begun, in spite of the evil that wants to conquer the world. The world has been starving for strength and courage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For a different take on Gary Cohn: http://www.anncoulter.com/columns/2017-06-28.html
Let the ad hominem commence.
LikeLike
Typical of her… Her faith wavers every other week. Next week she’ll be praising Trump’s judgment again.
It’s not about her faith. It’s about her analysis. Did you read about the Macomb County, Michigan survey? The only thing that turns Trump supporters away from him is the perception that he’s letting the Wall Street foxes guard the chicken coop. Trump won in the industrial Midwest. 2020 will be decided there, too.
LikeLike
Read out on meeting with PM May:
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Donald earned my unconditional lifetime support the day he took US out of the United Nations Paris Climate Accord. This was the big one and our adversaries are still smarting about it. Not to mention the defense of Western Civilization speech. Yuge MAGA.
LikeLiked by 7 people
TPP for me. He could have blown up that and went golfing and the world would be a better place. TPP was the largest surrender of US sovereignity in the history of the world. Among other things it would have outsourced our immigration laws to unelected foreign bureaucrats. And that’s just the tpp of the iceberg.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wilburine Ross is the master deal maker. With the help of Mnuchin, they will stabilize world economies, and by extension, minimize the threat of international conflict. President Trump, you built a leadership team never seen in decades. Accolades and thanks giving for you. #MAGA and invite the UK to join the winning!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I recall the EU threatening dispersal of the British banks after the Brexit vote…
Now they’ll be breaking their necks to move there!
LikeLiked by 2 people
takes most folk a while to get up to speed.
It has been SucH an advantage for all of us who can see, that all of these self-promoting dipsticks have spent the entire elapsed time since January 20th, trying to outdo each other’s efforts to mischaracterize and trash Trump!
While they were thus employed, he and his Band of Merry Wolverines spent the same amount of time figuring out how to undermine a World Order decades in the making.
The whole reality of this is indeed the Art of War.
His Tweets illustrate parallel intent: he tweets “covfefe”, and the Oh, Look, Something Shiny Crowd jumps down the black hole while he strengthens USA ability to protect its citizens.
Being in the midst of History has acquired a new meaning.
Anything to Pi$$ off Queen Angie is a good thing! I bet Hillary is flaming mad looking from afar at these deals on the horizon. She was supposed to be front and center, uh, dont you know?
LikeLiked by 4 people
She’s thinking of all the foreign interests money she could have raked into the Clinton Foundation coffers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Still waiting to hear about the investigations into CGI and CF
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry Minnie, you will have to wait for the Turtle and Ryno to get back from their vacation. Oh wait! They have to make sure health care is shored up so Zero wont get the blame.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whenever I think about how close we were to the edge, I start to sweat and shake. We were looking directly into the abyss. This week was a fun ride. ‘ Think I’ll buy another ticket and go around again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah, Hillary, just kick back and have some more Chardonnay 🍷
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do so hope she spontaneously combusts
LikeLiked by 10 people
Translation:
Just letting you know, I got a LOT of business done for America in spite of everything.
LikeLiked by 15 people
^^^^^^^ !!!! Right-on.
Indeed!
Trump, the diplomat.
Merkel should thank him.
Let’s just say that the Germans were appalled by what took place in the steets of Hamburg
I feel sorry for average German citizens who are against Merkel, violence, anarchists, etc. I’m sure they are appalled and frustrated. Additionally, I’ve always wanted to visit Germany, but fear that is a dream I’ll have to let go of. Anyone here visited lately?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just think… High end Beamers and Benzes being built for export to the US in jolly old England?
Question… Unless she comes to her senses, could even Chancellor Merkel survive that?
Old Adage… “He who has the Gold makes the Rules!”
(And lest she forget… “Time to pay up for NATO, baby.”)
Interesting to compare the two teams. Trump, T-Rex, Wilbur and Mnuchin.
May’s team, no Foreign Secretary, no Chancellor of the Exchequer
The one person she really needs is Nigel… He can translate for her!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sir Nigel. Great guy
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oops, I meant to lead with the first image. You know what I mean I hope.
I am an Anglophile. They are a noble and kind people who gave US their language and system of laws. Our President Donald Trump will help them and other nations save Western Civilization from multi-culti.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And when, in the 20th century, the countries that had been part of the British empire wanted their independence from the U.K., they were given it without a fight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone noticed that it was Merkel this time who faked Trump and gestured him to her side then pushed him behind her to stand beside Macron? What a bunch of petty minded goofs running the EU. Very bad host(ess) for an international summit.
LikeLike
Macron is showing his lack of intelligence.
If the USA chooses to design and have a deal with China to make phones, that can still be a bilateral trade deal. If China and France also have a bilateral trade deal perhaps China can sell phones to France, or if part of our bilateral deal with China is that China only sells finished product from our design back to us, then France ight deal bilaterally with US.
Trade was done this way around the world for centuries.
EU was a trade monopoly where Merkel called all the shots.
LikeLiked by 2 people
With the iPhone profits pocketed by Apple… And soon to be “Made in the USA!”
“Not holding a summit” …The President just dropped the mic.
Trump Twitter update @realDonaldTrump followers
33,121,047 – 4:46 pm 7/2/17
33,197,720 – 3:33 pm 7/3
33,257,054 – 10:08 am 7/4
33,342,440 – 2:35 pm 7/5
33,375,543 – 5:30 pm 7/6
33,434,916 – 2 pm 7/7
33,507,352 – 3:53 pm 7/8
I remember when even Hillwho’s fake twitter follower stats couldn’t keep up with Trump’s! 60% of her followers were proven to be dud fake followers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump was there to represent the USA and develop bonds with the international community at his very first G20 summit. The host(ess) and lackeys attempt to thwart his well deserved aura of powerful conduct and fail miserably. Melania continues to shine out from the rest too. Is this how the lead hostess of G20 is supposed to act to encourage cooperation at a summit by passive aggressively manipulating optics to diminish PDJT? FAIL. This is an embarrassment for the EU Narrative. More countries need to leave. Italy next please.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a poll I can get behind
Sad to say the Italians are stuck in the EU for now, and being blackmailed into serving as the port of entry for their on-going “Open Borders” program.
God, that meeting room is nauseatingly hideous!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha!! I’ve been thinking the same thing since I saw it! Looks like a cell designed to make one go crazy😜
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s just wait a minute. That room was designed by the famous European designs team – the three blind mice.
Lots of Europe forgets that many Americans have genuine, lasting affection for the UK.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, our Primary Partner during the decades of the Cold War.
The team on the left does not look impressive. Who are these people May brought with her to the meeting?
Most UK people want to Leave the EU as soon as possible .We want them to get on with it and I thank President Trump because I believe he totally supports Brexit.Anti Brexit globalists in Britain and beyond are doing everything they can to
LikeLiked by 3 people
Everything they can to stop it ….Lol.
President Trump gave May a boost today. God knows, she needs it
Best of luck with Brexit
LikeLiked by 4 people
Your vote on Brexit was a bigger boost in the Trump election than any other so called meddling in the election. I am amazed the left didn’t start screaming about that even more. You gave us hope that we could get control of our country also and like with you the politicians are doing everything they can to subvert the will of the people.
Good luck to you and thank you!
The mayor of London was busy hanging up signs in public places telling women to cover their ankles when he heard the news President Trump was going to visit his holy city. Hopefully he doesn’t forbid entrance of the infidel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Mayor of London is puffing himself up beyond his character, station and importance in the world.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As they say, this wanker has out kicked his coverage. The pride goeth before the fall…
Once Londoners glimpse our FLOTUS they will decree all London women must cover their ankles, from the head down.
Am I correct in thinking that everyone using the G 20 meeting rooms just assumes they are bugged? Hard to believe anything really private goes on there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No worries for POTUS. The EU has no COVFEVE translators.
After seeing President Trump in action – doing what he does best – BUSINESS, Prime Minister May has a whole different attitude!
This article (from Forbes) will give you an inside view of what it’s like to do business with Trump:
http://hardnoxandfriends.com/2016/08/31/the-day-i-went-head-to-head-with-donald-trump/
DJT is one smart, capable man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May is wearing some weird shoes. As a man I am not to concerned with fashion but the shoes are a little bizarre.
Here is hoping May goes home with a renewed effort to Brexit.
There has been a push in the MSM to highlight the Japan/EU trade agreement reached during the G20 as a slap in the face to Trump’s protectionist approach. This agreement had been in the process for four years and was finally resolved.
However, I read an article (I can’t find it right now) that actually made some good points. In order to finalize the agreement Germany had to back off of it’s high tariffs it had been demanding to continue. I’d thank Trump for that (the US refusing TPP forced Germany’s hand in the one in one Japan negotiations).
The article went on in description to point out that although Trump’s (America first) speech sounds protectionist…his actual policy so far has been very “free trade” (win-win). And although Merkel talks free trade, Germany’s actual policies have been very “protectionist”.
It’s another one if those upside-down illusions.
LikeLiked by 3 people