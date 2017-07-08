President Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May Talk Trade At G20….

Despite the media protestations to the contrary, the importance within the G20 meeting in Hamburg German centered around trade and economics.  The assembled nations are trying to position, navigate and cope with the reality of the worlds largest economic market, the U.S., no longer participating in multinational trade deals (TPP and TTIP) and focusing on direct trade relationships with individual countries.

The new economic approach by President Trump deconstructs decades of advanced collectivism and wealth-spreading globalism.  The European Union preferred approach was constructed by multinational backs  and multinational corporations; and pushed on the collective societies by purchased left-wing politicians using administrative and political policy.

In Hamburg, U.S. President Donald Trump, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chairman of Economic Policy Gary Cohn, are advancing bilateral trade deals within one-on-one discussions; including discussions with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May now that brexit has freed the U.K. from the collective European Union.

President Trump speaking trade with Prime Minister May is making the EU collective furious because, Germany’s Angela Markel is attempting to leverage/blackmail their own protectionist EU trade deal before allowing the United Kingdom to exit the union.

The U.S. trade team know how to leverage the economics of this issue to the benefit of their ally, the U.K. (and also to Poland, Hungary, and the Baltics etc.)

If a trade deal between the U.K. and the U.S. holds specific benefits not granted by the U.S. toward the larger EU collective, then European companies who want access to America may shift or open new operations in the U.K.

Regional location to take advantage of the economic pathway to the United States (the worlds largest market) is already a well known strategy. This approach makes the U.K. economy stronger and dilutes the larger EU trade economy by shifting economic activity out of the union and into the United Kingdom (England, Wales, Scotland, N-Ireland).

In essence European companies will predictably move to the U.K. in order to have better access to the United States market.  This has Angela Merkel (Germany), Emmanuel Macron (France), and other EU leaders in fits of outrage.   Thus the EU threats toward Prime Minister May and the U.K. that she (they) are not allowed to enter into trade deals with America until after she leaves the EU.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: […]  Well, we had a great group of people together, and really done a fantastic job together.

I’d like to thank Prime Minister May for being with us. We’ve had tremendous talks. There is no country that could possibly be closer than our countries. And I just want to say thank you very much. We are working on a trade deal — a very, very big deal, a very powerful deal. Great for both countries. And I think we’ll have that done very, very quickly. We have all of our trade people. We have Wilbur Ross with us. We have all of the trade people.

Rex and I had a tremendous meeting yesterday with President Putin, and we’ve had really great meetings with a lot of people. We’re having a lot today. But Prime Minister May and I have developed a very special relationship, and I think trade will be a very big factor between our two countries. I want to thank you very much.  [White House Link]

Access to the $19 Trillion U.S. market is the golden ticket for any nation in economic trade.  President Trump, Wilbur Ross, Steven Mnuchin, Robert Lighthizer and Gary Cohn determine which nations get the ticket and at what level they will be granted access.

Removal, nullification or revocation of that golden ticket is also economic leverage holding multiple purposes, including national security.

The use of such dominant economic leverage to change behavior is the looming approach by the Trump administration to get China to stop enabling North Korea, and to change their militaristic behavior.

  1. Pam says:
    July 8, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    The UK needs to pay attention to what Piers Morgan is telling them. What he’s telling them is just good common sense. POTUS is a smart businessman. He knows what he’s doing.

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      July 8, 2017 at 2:56 pm

      Katie Hopkins, as well 👍

      • scott467 says:
        July 8, 2017 at 3:16 pm

        Katie Hopkins is fantastic.

        Theresa May is a globalist snake, and islamic apologist and a defender of the State against the infant Charlie Gard.

        That ridiculous woman actually tried to pivot from the unimaginable trauma of the parents being told by their son’s kidnappers (that’s what they are, literally) they could not have their child back, to a moral equivalence for the nameless, faceless bureaucrats who “had” to make this ‘tough’ decision.

        Made me want to reach through the TV and grab that despicable Statist wench by the throat and squeeze until her eyes bulged out.

        .

    • The Demon Slick says:
      July 8, 2017 at 4:19 pm

      How wacky have things got when Piers Morgan is the voice of reason?

      • Remington..... says:
        July 8, 2017 at 5:09 pm

        Demon…Ain’t that the truth. Every day I’m amazed at our President and his team. ‘Walk around shaking my head…I am absolutely in awe. It just seems to somehow to resonate deep in my soul. I thank God every day for sending him to us.

  2. buckeyejames says:
    July 8, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Euros are angry at our powerful POTUS? Ooooh, I’m so scared./s

  3. thluckyone says:
    July 8, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    BWAHAHAHAH! If Angie wanted to keep our Lion from making a deal with Theresa, she NEVER SHOULD HAVE LET HIM INTO THE G20 “House”! LOL! ROTFL! Even a LION can be a “snake” (for the cause of freedom). BWAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAH! GBY, Sundance! You ALWAYS make it so. MUCH. FUN!

    BWAHAHAHAHA sounds like MAGAHAHAHAHAHAH!

    • Minnie says:
      July 8, 2017 at 3:01 pm

      Don’t you love it?

      We get to come along for the ride of our lives 🦁🚂🚂🚂🚂🦁

    • Covfefe-USA says:
      July 8, 2017 at 3:24 pm

      It might be very simple of me, but I also think it was a mistake on Frau Merkel’s part to have had our Pres. positioned on the outskirts for the group photo.

      • Johnny Bravo says:
        July 8, 2017 at 3:37 pm

        Yes agreed, she sowed the wind and now will reap the whirlwind, or biblically speaking she is one…which strain at a gnat, and swallow a camel😇

      • uvaldegirl says:
        July 8, 2017 at 3:38 pm

        Anyone looking at that photo – anywhere in the world – was scanning it to find President Trump. I did not mind seeing him at the end of the row as he truly stands alone and apart.

      • K2P2 Ribbing says:
        July 8, 2017 at 4:16 pm

        Actually, that was a nothingburger. They line people up based on how long they’ve been elected and how long they’ve been attending these summits, and as I said yesterday, I seriously doubt Trump cares where he stood in the photo. Now if it had been Obama, he would still be pouting.

        • The Demon Slick says:
          July 8, 2017 at 4:24 pm

          Perhaps the photo opinion was nothing, but Hamburg is at the center of the lefty protest movement. Merkel knows that. She was told not to have it in Hamburg but she chose to have it there anyways, exposing our President Trump to the rioters and a potentially dangerous situation. One can only surmise that she chose Hamburg out of bitterness and spite. Our President walked into the mess Merkel made and took her lunch money and her boyfriend Macron. Screw you Merkel, in your face.

          • Wink says:
            July 8, 2017 at 4:54 pm

            “took her lunch money and her boyfriend” priceless! Love it!

          • K2P2 Ribbing says:
            July 8, 2017 at 5:17 pm

            Oh, there’s no doubt that the “all powerful” globalists were out to “get Trump” at this summit! They may have even gleefully told him to go stand at the end of the line. All I’m saying is that this kind of crap just rolls off Trump like water off a duck.

            I’m pretty sure Trump watches all the pettiness with a knowing smile on his face while he plots how best to make America great. After all, if we think this is stupid and immature, he must REALLY think that. I mean, how childish can these people get?

            But Trump has been in many a hostile environment before in the business world, and he always looked out for his company’s best interests first–no matter what the people around him were doing.

            THANK GOD the entire USA is his company now.

  4. Pam says:
    July 8, 2017 at 2:58 pm

  5. jrapdx says:
    July 8, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Not surprising Merkel and Macron are furious. Trump is upsetting their apple cart. By negotiating a favorable deal for the UK it puts them on notice that the US won’t be manipulated by their “threats”, after all what do they have that’s an actual threat to the US? Done right the old “divide and conquer” strategy can be very effective, and that’s exactly what Trump is doing.

    • Minnie says:
      July 8, 2017 at 3:02 pm

      He is a genius 🦁

      • Maggie says:
        July 8, 2017 at 4:24 pm

        I agree Minnie, I wonder if he told Mrs. May that she should have Nigel Farage on any negotiating team she puts together?? That would be brilliant because at least there would be one honest broker/fighter there. (and he could keep PDJT in the loop).

    • piper567 says:
      July 8, 2017 at 4:11 pm

      One sweet aspect of this very public information…the bilateral talks to proceed USA/UK, is that our new and strong allies in the Triseas Region can see that Trump wastes no time in moving forward on what he sees is beneficial to bilateral Countries.
      A man of action which many in the world will find easy to admire…and wish to join.
      I absolutely love what sundance said ab EU Countries possibly moving to UK!
      Let the pinko States continue to deepen the hole they dug for themselves. They can put their “migrant” population to work, and watch their tax base diminish.
      What a tie to be alive.
      Thank You God for your many mercies.
      So happy to have our President and First Lady back on USA soil!

    • The Demon Slick says:
      July 8, 2017 at 4:28 pm

      I think Trump just peeled away Macron. France never again wants to be ruled by a strong Germany, and that’s where Merkel seems to be headed. The other European countries are not strong enough to offer an alternative. The US is.

  6. duchess01 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    “The new economic approach by President Trump deconstructs decades of advanced collectivism and wealth-spreading globalism.”

    A nice way of saying – America will no longer be cheated and robbed of our wealth! 🙂

  7. rjcylon says:
    July 8, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    With all this special treatment I hope May realizes we are helping to literally save her country, before she goes home and starts badmouthing “that vulgar Mr. Trump” to all her elitist chums.

  8. 4430lacey says:
    July 8, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    What wasn’t covered in your article was how the President and his staff have taken negotiations of trade deals out of the hands of the Corrupt Congress.
    Its left Lyin’ Ryan holding a bag of excrement, no TPP in that bag…,haha

    PS Thanx

    • Carolina Kat says:
      July 8, 2017 at 3:20 pm

      Excellent point. A lot of money went into politician’s pockets to enact the theft through trade programs. Wonder how that’s playing out with the CoC….

    • piper567 says:
      July 8, 2017 at 4:27 pm

      a little domestic fallout…hehe.
      Wouldn’t it be nice if USA had news services employing folks who can understand something like this…and explain it to Americans?
      Still believe promoting actual news has been an agenda item for a hand-picked tribal unit within the WH since Inauguration Day.
      Trump spent too much t on the topic of Fake news during the Campaign to not see this a a problem in search of a solution.

  9. Katie says:
    July 8, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Who needs a “Brexit”? President Trump and his team may just break up the EU without a single vote as the globalists plans are shattered into trillions of pieces.

    • PreNanny says:
      July 8, 2017 at 3:26 pm

      That is EXACTLY what he is doing, we are witnessing brilliance.
      MAGA

      • piper567 says:
        July 8, 2017 at 4:16 pm

        Am so looking forward to the EU attempting to intimidate Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and the others, who refuse The Invasion.
        On the very public stage, he is showing everyone how things are going to work for the good of all free peoples.

        • JC says:
          July 8, 2017 at 4:30 pm

          Yes, Piper. President Trump has brought strength back to the WH, our country and the world. Hordes of people are watching, taking heart and embracing strength. It gains momentum with every passing day. The tsunami of change has begun, in spite of the evil that wants to conquer the world. The world has been starving for strength and courage.

  10. Sentient says:
    July 8, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    For a different take on Gary Cohn: http://www.anncoulter.com/columns/2017-06-28.html
    Let the ad hominem commence.

    • uvaldegirl says:
      July 8, 2017 at 3:48 pm

      Typical of her… Her faith wavers every other week. Next week she’ll be praising Trump’s judgment again.

      • Sentient says:
        July 8, 2017 at 5:06 pm

        It’s not about her faith. It’s about her analysis. Did you read about the Macomb County, Michigan survey? The only thing that turns Trump supporters away from him is the perception that he’s letting the Wall Street foxes guard the chicken coop. Trump won in the industrial Midwest. 2020 will be decided there, too.

  11. georgiafl says:
    July 8, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Read out on meeting with PM May:

  12. US says:
    July 8, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    President Donald earned my unconditional lifetime support the day he took US out of the United Nations Paris Climate Accord. This was the big one and our adversaries are still smarting about it. Not to mention the defense of Western Civilization speech. Yuge MAGA.

    • The Demon Slick says:
      July 8, 2017 at 4:34 pm

      TPP for me. He could have blown up that and went golfing and the world would be a better place. TPP was the largest surrender of US sovereignity in the history of the world. Among other things it would have outsourced our immigration laws to unelected foreign bureaucrats. And that’s just the tpp of the iceberg.

  13. Stringy theory says:
    July 8, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    So very happy President Trump is on our side, the winning team.

  14. Ekivette says:
    July 8, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Wilburine Ross is the master deal maker. With the help of Mnuchin, they will stabilize world economies, and by extension, minimize the threat of international conflict. President Trump, you built a leadership team never seen in decades. Accolades and thanks giving for you. #MAGA and invite the UK to join the winning!

    • Paul Killinger says:
      July 8, 2017 at 3:38 pm

      I recall the EU threatening dispersal of the British banks after the Brexit vote…

      Now they’ll be breaking their necks to move there!

      • piper567 says:
        July 8, 2017 at 4:38 pm

        takes most folk a while to get up to speed.
        It has been SucH an advantage for all of us who can see, that all of these self-promoting dipsticks have spent the entire elapsed time since January 20th, trying to outdo each other’s efforts to mischaracterize and trash Trump!
        While they were thus employed, he and his Band of Merry Wolverines spent the same amount of time figuring out how to undermine a World Order decades in the making.
        The whole reality of this is indeed the Art of War.
        His Tweets illustrate parallel intent: he tweets “covfefe”, and the Oh, Look, Something Shiny Crowd jumps down the black hole while he strengthens USA ability to protect its citizens.
        Being in the midst of History has acquired a new meaning.

  15. Budman says:
    July 8, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Anything to Pi$$ off Queen Angie is a good thing! I bet Hillary is flaming mad looking from afar at these deals on the horizon. She was supposed to be front and center, uh, dont you know?

  16. georgiafl says:
    July 8, 2017 at 3:25 pm

  17. Paul Killinger says:
    July 8, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Just think… High end Beamers and Benzes being built for export to the US in jolly old England?

    Question… Unless she comes to her senses, could even Chancellor Merkel survive that?

    Old Adage… “He who has the Gold makes the Rules!”

    (And lest she forget… “Time to pay up for NATO, baby.”)

  18. fedback says:
    July 8, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Interesting to compare the two teams. Trump, T-Rex, Wilbur and Mnuchin.
    May’s team, no Foreign Secretary, no Chancellor of the Exchequer

  19. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    July 8, 2017 at 3:44 pm

  20. US says:
    July 8, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    I am an Anglophile. They are a noble and kind people who gave US their language and system of laws. Our President Donald Trump will help them and other nations save Western Civilization from multi-culti.

    • Sentient says:
      July 8, 2017 at 5:19 pm

      And when, in the 20th century, the countries that had been part of the British empire wanted their independence from the U.K., they were given it without a fight.

  21. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    July 8, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Someone noticed that it was Merkel this time who faked Trump and gestured him to her side then pushed him behind her to stand beside Macron? What a bunch of petty minded goofs running the EU. Very bad host(ess) for an international summit.

    • KBR says:
      July 8, 2017 at 4:04 pm

      Macron is showing his lack of intelligence.
      If the USA chooses to design and have a deal with China to make phones, that can still be a bilateral trade deal. If China and France also have a bilateral trade deal perhaps China can sell phones to France, or if part of our bilateral deal with China is that China only sells finished product from our design back to us, then France ight deal bilaterally with US.

      Trade was done this way around the world for centuries.

      EU was a trade monopoly where Merkel called all the shots.

    • Paul Killinger says:
      July 8, 2017 at 4:14 pm

      With the iPhone profits pocketed by Apple… And soon to be “Made in the USA!”

    • WonkoTheSane says:
      July 8, 2017 at 4:44 pm

      “Not holding a summit” …The President just dropped the mic.

  22. georgiafl says:
    July 8, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Trump Twitter update @realDonaldTrump followers
    33,121,047 – 4:46 pm 7/2/17
    33,197,720 – 3:33 pm 7/3
    33,257,054 – 10:08 am 7/4
    33,342,440 – 2:35 pm 7/5
    33,375,543 – 5:30 pm 7/6
    33,434,916 – 2 pm 7/7
    33,507,352 – 3:53 pm 7/8

    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      July 8, 2017 at 4:05 pm

      I remember when even Hillwho’s fake twitter follower stats couldn’t keep up with Trump’s! 60% of her followers were proven to be dud fake followers.

  23. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    July 8, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    President Trump was there to represent the USA and develop bonds with the international community at his very first G20 summit. The host(ess) and lackeys attempt to thwart his well deserved aura of powerful conduct and fail miserably. Melania continues to shine out from the rest too. Is this how the lead hostess of G20 is supposed to act to encourage cooperation at a summit by passive aggressively manipulating optics to diminish PDJT? FAIL. This is an embarrassment for the EU Narrative. More countries need to leave. Italy next please.

  24. M33 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    God, that meeting room is nauseatingly hideous!

  25. Brian L says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Lots of Europe forgets that many Americans have genuine, lasting affection for the UK.

  26. Summer says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    The team on the left does not look impressive. Who are these people May brought with her to the meeting?

  27. DebbieUK says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Most UK people want to Leave the EU as soon as possible .We want them to get on with it and I thank President Trump because I believe he totally supports Brexit.Anti Brexit globalists in Britain and beyond are doing everything they can to

    • DebbieUK says:
      July 8, 2017 at 4:08 pm

      Everything they can to stop it ….Lol.

    • fedback says:
      July 8, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      President Trump gave May a boost today. God knows, she needs it
      Best of luck with Brexit

    • Orygun says:
      July 8, 2017 at 5:51 pm

      Your vote on Brexit was a bigger boost in the Trump election than any other so called meddling in the election. I am amazed the left didn’t start screaming about that even more. You gave us hope that we could get control of our country also and like with you the politicians are doing everything they can to subvert the will of the people.
      Good luck to you and thank you!

  28. rjcylon says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    The mayor of London was busy hanging up signs in public places telling women to cover their ankles when he heard the news President Trump was going to visit his holy city. Hopefully he doesn’t forbid entrance of the infidel.

  29. M. Mueller says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Am I correct in thinking that everyone using the G 20 meeting rooms just assumes they are bugged? Hard to believe anything really private goes on there.

  30. georgiafl says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    After seeing President Trump in action – doing what he does best – BUSINESS, Prime Minister May has a whole different attitude!

    This article (from Forbes) will give you an inside view of what it’s like to do business with Trump:

    http://hardnoxandfriends.com/2016/08/31/the-day-i-went-head-to-head-with-donald-trump/

    DJT is one smart, capable man.

    • Orygun says:
      July 8, 2017 at 5:54 pm

      May is wearing some weird shoes. As a man I am not to concerned with fashion but the shoes are a little bizarre.
      Here is hoping May goes home with a renewed effort to Brexit.

  31. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    There has been a push in the MSM to highlight the Japan/EU trade agreement reached during the G20 as a slap in the face to Trump’s protectionist approach. This agreement had been in the process for four years and was finally resolved.

    However, I read an article (I can’t find it right now) that actually made some good points. In order to finalize the agreement Germany had to back off of it’s high tariffs it had been demanding to continue. I’d thank Trump for that (the US refusing TPP forced Germany’s hand in the one in one Japan negotiations).

    The article went on in description to point out that although Trump’s (America first) speech sounds protectionist…his actual policy so far has been very “free trade” (win-win). And although Merkel talks free trade, Germany’s actual policies have been very “protectionist”.

    It’s another one if those upside-down illusions.

