President Trump and First Lady Melania Leave G20 (Video)…

Following the conclusion of the G20 Summit, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart Hamburg, Germany for Washington, DC on Air Force One.
Thank you Mr. President and First Lady Melania! You both represented our Country with grace, pride and commitment to #MAGA.
Safe travels home.
Agree!
I agree.
Thank you once again Father for looking after our President and our First Lady! The trip to Poland was a gift to us Christian Americans as well as to your army in Poland that love and adore you and will die for you. The images out of Germany were a view of what hell looks like. Lucifer’s creatures were on full display for the world to see.
The picture below captures the difference between God’s people and the Devil’s creatures perfectly!
Great contrast, flep! Thank You!
I hear the ungodly mayor of New York City joined Hell in Germany. ..to be alongside the “protesters”. That is just pretty darn sad. He needs to go. Glad I don’t live there.
Great comment, fleporeblog!
“In this the children of God are manifest, and the children of the devil: whosoever doeth not righteousness is not of God, neither he that loveth not his brother.
For this is the message that ye heard from the beginning, that we should love one another.
Not as Cain, who was of that wicked one, and slew his brother. And wherefore slew he him? Because his own works were evil, and his brother’s righteous.”
(1 John 3:10-12)
Looking at the photos of the aftermath the fascists left behind in the beautiful, historic city of Hamburg, the German people better wake up and get engaged while they still have a country. Germany is broken but with hard work and determination, they can battle back.
Thanks for the side by side flepore.
The difference in the welcome by those two countries to our President and First Lady is amazing.
Another Triumphant Win for the President and the First Lady
Another successful overseas trip! So glad they are on their way home! You sure had us on the edge of our seats all the way – Thank You for representing the USA so graciously!
Welcome Home, President Trump and First Lady, Melania! We missed you both!
snort snort…………….lol
Must be photo shopped. The weasel Macron is nowhere to be seen in the photographs.
Glad they are outta there.
Thank you Sundance for the Melania pics. I love her gray patterned dress with the full skirt and red belt (NOT a boob belt), and the red coat tossed over her shoulders. That is such a glamorous old school look that is not so easy to carry off, but she sure does. The sleeveless, full skirted dresses are such a cool, sort of retro look that again she carries off superbly. Always makes me think of Sophia Loren or someone like that. And such pretty shoes!
Love their tweets, also. Just great. What a pair! They make me so proud.
Sylvia, the shoes were the first thing I noticed. The rest of her outfit, like 100% of her choices are superb. Smashing !!
She has THE MOST GORGEOUS shoes I have ever seen.
She could make sweats from WalMart look elegant!
I simply cannot take my eyes off of her. I hardly notice the President or anyone else in her vicinity.
She really has something. There are women who are prettier, but with Melania it is more than that. Her grace, her calm, her confidence. She just shines and it is hard to look away whenever she is around.
Her soul is beautiful, it radiates from her eyes.
Forever blessed was the day when Donald and Melania Trump said, “I do”!!! Little did they know what awaited them, that a day would come when they’d lead the world, when the greatest nation God ever gave to Mankind would honor them and look to them for earthly guidance.
During the campaign, our President remarked occasionally that when he and Melania discussed whether or not he should run for President, she always told him, “If you run, you will win.” She believed in him from the start, today she stands beside him making all of us so proud.
When God created Mrs. Melania Trump and chose her to lead as our First Lady, He got every single detail right.
ZurichMike: “I simply cannot take my eyes off of her. I hardly notice the President or anyone else in her vicinity.”
What?!? You mean to say the President Trump was at the G20, too?!?
*sigh* I’ll have to start paying closer attention 😉
I thought she was just lovely too. It is nice to see class in the Whitehouse after the last 8 stressful years. I suppose the last 8 years tends to make me even more appreciative.
I think the FLOTUS brings a Kennedy look back to the Whitehouse. Just beautiful and class.
Yes, like Kennedy only better. I am so glad the Mooch is in the rear view mirror where she belongs.
Beauty and Class
Beyond the Kennedy’s.
The New Gold Standard!
Thank You P and FL45!!
And Thank You All Americans!
I still shudder, when I think of what They had planned for Us…
LikeLiked by 5 people
They sure do makes us proud!
Spot on sylvia. The retro look is, for me, symbolic of some the best years of our nation. They are bringing it back in style.
Yes I just LOVE the way she dresses! I am hoping she rubs off on young women today who seem to be in a competition with each other to see who can dress the trashiest.
I love that dress; who has the fashion info on it?
Melania Trump relied on one of her favorite silhouettes that can transform a simple coat into a chic statement-maker. The trick to wearing a Coat or Jacket draped is a very straight carriage, which is also needed to walk in those high heeled stilettos. She was a Model, she is very good at this.
When she arrived at the G20 Summit today in Hamburg, Germany, the first lady wasn’t hard to miss in a bold red Bottega Veneta coat draped over her shoulders as she toured with the other wives. She teamed the striking number with a Jil Sander silk dress and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps in Python.
She wore the same shoes in white with the White Fringe dress for the Concert.
More info and pictures here :http://footwearnews.com/2017/fashion/celebrity-style/melania-trump-outfits-g20-summit-2017-fashion-red-coat-390459/. (Footwear News follows her closely)
and here:
Melania Trump wore an eye-catching, red ensemble to town hall spouses program on Saturday in Germany
The First Lady showed off her bold style in a grey floral dress with a red coat draped over her shoulders
Melania was greeted by Hamburg’s mayor Olaf Scholz as she arrived for the spouses program
She was spotted speaking with Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4677412/Melania-stuns-bold-red-ensemble-G20-summit.html#ixzz4mH2dyEZl
I forgot to mention that Jil Sander is a German Fashion Designer – (nice move)
Gotta love CTH.
Not only do we have the singularly best political analysis currently available, but we have Fashion fans and experts; the best of Art and music via the Open Thread; current video of everything political and social that’s actually important; all manner of fascinating diversion, be it videos of aircraft, close-ups of Bald Eagles or the latest in The Great Meme Wars;
and we have the kittyfans who bless us on Caturday with all manner of amusing videos and kittypics while we have our morning covfefe.
Our cup indeed overfloweth.
Thank yous, sundance, are totally inadequate in expressing gratitude…for providing the electricity which has generated a new form of bonding, satisfying both intellectually and emotionally.
Look on White House Fashion on Twitter. They are quick with the info.
POTUS returns home to deal with the pathetic Kindergarten GOP congress who seem farther from passing MAGA legislation now than they were on inauguration day…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
He has to deal with the Baby Boys and Girls in Congress and the Street Thug Media.
I thought they were headed to Paris from Germany for Bastille Day. No?
Probably told Macron to grow up. Nothing in it for the USA.
Bastille Day is July 14th.
I have not heard any confirmation that President Trump is going to France.
All the major News reported in on June 28-29. – to my knowledge, the trip is still on.
Bastille Day cheat sheet for President Trump’s visit to France
http://www.nydailynews.com/life-style/bastille-day-cheat-sheet-president-trump-visit-france-article-1.3288099
Seems along way to go for one event. I bet he makes some other stops.
Perhaps visiting Turnberry, his golf resort in Scotland. An iconic golf course.
Duel in the Sun, the 1977 Open Championship, Nicklaus and Watson, one of Golf’s greatest moments took place at Turnberry
What about Slovenia? When they were in Poland they were invited to visit Melania’s home country. Any more news on that?
somebody said he was invited, by the Government, to Slovenia!
You beat me by one minute. Patriotic minds think alike. 🙂
“Oh, my goodness. Trump? The neophyte on the world stage. He’ll embarrass the U.S. He doesn’t know what he’s doing.” – MSM, Democrats, GOPe. Leftists (they’re all on the same team)
I don’t understand that attitude from the press. A liberal billionaire would not be treated as if he was dumb and needed to learn from the press how to lead a nation. I think journalists are still mad that Clinton lost and just care about getting Democrats back in power.
They are all scared because they are losing their globalist control over us.
Daily, I keep thinking of Sundance comment–“Trillions are at stake”. So true.
They want to control us.
They’re losing their control over the lyin’ narratives they’ve been feeding us and they’re now losing their minds.
Melania apparently wears a few fabulous outfits every day, never twice. I think they are custom tailored and unique. Must cost a fortune. Can you imagine buying hundreds of dresses several thousand dollars each? I wonder what happens to these fabulous garments. She might need a warehouse to store her collection, and a couple of armed guards to protect it from the pussy hat wearing feminazi.
I salute Melania for bringing class back to the White House.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She does wear them more than one – she mixes her separates up, especially on a trip. She knows what she likes, knows the fit and often orders online. I’ve seen her in some of the belted coat dresses she wore on the Mid-East trip when she visited the hospital and to schools. She has an extensive space devoted to her clothing – she does “re-wear” items, but probably not ball gowns. It may depend on how much visibility they had OR it could be that she will do exactly what she likes – wear things she likes.
The most expensive thing we have seen her “wear” is the Black Birken bag she carried when she and Mr Trump left on this trip – price on that bag is $75,000.
second most expensive must be the Dolce and Gabbana floral coat The First Lady wore in Sicily, price 51,000.
Great minds…
Lol…
That floral coat was out of this world and she wore it like a goddess.
I like that they are paying for her clothes themselves. 🙄
I would not be surprised if Mrs. Trump’s pre-White House closet was stocked with fabulous choices that she wears now, she may not be buying every outfit new. An outfit that seems to be debuted now may have already been in her collection?? Either way, she wows the entire world wherever she goes.
Unlike some First Ladies, she brought her style and elegant taste with her, she didn’t have to hire an entourage of fashion designers to help her develop a sense of style. She wrote the book.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It surpassed the $51,000 coat at the G7 in Italy.
Melania has several options other than buying outright. She can borrow, rent, or have them gifted. If gifted they become the property of the government.
As time goes on, she may do a variety, because of the shear volume of clothing she wears.
If I understand correctly, Melania Trump was independently well-off when she met and married Donald Trump. I would expect that she chooses and purchases her own clothes. Since she was a model, I would think that she chooses clothes that reflect her height and figure.
I agree that Melania Trump has brought class and dignity back to the position of FLOTUS. I believe this is a reflection of how she is as a person.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. She seems like a kind person.
He is going, for the one day only, being reported in a variety of places. HOWEVER, I would not be surprised if conditions change and he can’t break away for the day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, heaven and hell. The battle on middle earth, Frodo. Fight on Hobbits, Poles and Deplorables. May God bless you and keep you. Amen. MAGA!!!
Can you imagine what it must be like being a Libtard right now?
So much pride missed. So much not having the joy of patriotism and being a historical, as well as an integral part for making our USA the greatest Country in the World. I do not feel sorry for Libtards because they are my enemy, but I do ponder how deranged, miserable and evil. It must be a pure deserved hell being a Libtard. ……no joy, no fulfillment and no grace.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They well Deserve,
the Hell they longed for Us!
No Pity!
NO QUARTER!!
The good new for libtards….
They will NEVER be happy, so it really does not matter what happens. They would NOT have been happy had Hillary won, in fact Trump gives them something to point to as the cause of all their woes, and so they are much better off with Trump winning.
Lech Walesa hospitalized:
Isn’t it Just Grand that Walesa was in attendance at Trump’s speech in Poland?
Cannot begin to imagine his emotions and thoughts as he listened to this historic speech.
Just loved seeing the Marine officers wearing WHITE GLOVES to open the doors of the helicopter at the airport, wow.
Also, I would say that our FLOTUS has a “50,000-watt smile”. And it’s REAL, not staged.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, but don’t you often find yourself longing for one small glimpse of the Mooch scowl?
I’m glad we have this administration.
Melania makes Air Force One look plain and mundane.
Mooch made it look like a trailer trash party crasher coming down the same stairs.
America First means coalitions….
Thank you President Trump and the beautiful First Lady. So happy that you are in the White House!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m glad President Trump is on is way home. These trips he’s taken out of the country are like a dear family member who is away. I monitor news of his trip and am relieved and excited when he returns home. I can only say that President Trump is the new Father of our country.
Isn’t that funny. I have the same feelings about him when he is away.
Me too. I keep a battery operated candle lit during their trips from wheels up to wheels down.
That is a great Idea! I’ll do that too. The President Prayer Candle. I may have to wait til Christmas to find a battery-operated candle.
Me too. I do not want him to go to Paris on the 14th. Just don’t.
I would prefer them not to go either because I’m not sure how safe it is and because work needs to be completed here on insurance.
……BECAUSE IT WILL BE WORSE THAN HAMBURG……
Same here. Paris is now trashy.
Hamburg was horrible and I’m sure Mother Merkel will bless her corrupted “children” tonight for a job well done.
I know these trips are important, but I’m also glad when all of our leaders are safe here instead of being in dangerous places.
