President Trump and First Lady Melania Leave G20 (Video)…

Posted on July 8, 2017 by

Following the conclusion of the G20 Summit, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart Hamburg, Germany for Washington, DC on Air Force One.

.

This entry was posted in FLOTUS, G20, media bias, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

82 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Leave G20 (Video)…

  1. not2worryluv says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Thank you Mr. President and First Lady Melania! You both represented our Country with grace, pride and commitment to #MAGA.

    Safe travels home.

  2. fleporeblog says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Thank you once again Father for looking after our President and our First Lady! The trip to Poland was a gift to us Christian Americans as well as to your army in Poland that love and adore you and will die for you. The images out of Germany were a view of what hell looks like. Lucifer’s creatures were on full display for the world to see.

    The picture below captures the difference between God’s people and the Devil’s creatures perfectly!

    Stay classy Germany 👌 from The_Donald

    • duchess01 says:
      July 8, 2017 at 4:06 pm

      Great contrast, flep! Thank You!

    • Looking Up! says:
      July 8, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      I hear the ungodly mayor of New York City joined Hell in Germany. ..to be alongside the “protesters”. That is just pretty darn sad. He needs to go. Glad I don’t live there.

    • Phil aka Felipe says:
      July 8, 2017 at 4:18 pm

      Great comment, fleporeblog!

      “In this the children of God are manifest, and the children of the devil: whosoever doeth not righteousness is not of God, neither he that loveth not his brother.

      For this is the message that ye heard from the beginning, that we should love one another.

      Not as Cain, who was of that wicked one, and slew his brother. And wherefore slew he him? Because his own works were evil, and his brother’s righteous.”

      (1 John 3:10-12)

    • farmhand1927 says:
      July 8, 2017 at 4:37 pm

      Looking at the photos of the aftermath the fascists left behind in the beautiful, historic city of Hamburg, the German people better wake up and get engaged while they still have a country. Germany is broken but with hard work and determination, they can battle back.

    • coloradochloe says:
      July 8, 2017 at 5:30 pm

      Thanks for the side by side flepore.

      The difference in the welcome by those two countries to our President and First Lady is amazing.

  3. fedback says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Another Triumphant Win for the President and the First Lady

  4. duchess01 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Another successful overseas trip! So glad they are on their way home! You sure had us on the edge of our seats all the way – Thank You for representing the USA so graciously!

    Welcome Home, President Trump and First Lady, Melania! We missed you both!

  5. Frank says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Must be photo shopped. The weasel Macron is nowhere to be seen in the photographs.

  6. Sylvia Avery says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Glad they are outta there.

    Thank you Sundance for the Melania pics. I love her gray patterned dress with the full skirt and red belt (NOT a boob belt), and the red coat tossed over her shoulders. That is such a glamorous old school look that is not so easy to carry off, but she sure does. The sleeveless, full skirted dresses are such a cool, sort of retro look that again she carries off superbly. Always makes me think of Sophia Loren or someone like that. And such pretty shoes!

    Love their tweets, also. Just great. What a pair! They make me so proud.

    • DEGinTN says:
      July 8, 2017 at 4:16 pm

      Sylvia, the shoes were the first thing I noticed. The rest of her outfit, like 100% of her choices are superb. Smashing !!

    • ZurichMike says:
      July 8, 2017 at 4:20 pm

      I simply cannot take my eyes off of her. I hardly notice the President or anyone else in her vicinity.

      • Sylvia Avery says:
        July 8, 2017 at 4:29 pm

        She really has something. There are women who are prettier, but with Melania it is more than that. Her grace, her calm, her confidence. She just shines and it is hard to look away whenever she is around.

      • farmhand1927 says:
        July 8, 2017 at 4:48 pm

        Her soul is beautiful, it radiates from her eyes.

        Forever blessed was the day when Donald and Melania Trump said, “I do”!!! Little did they know what awaited them, that a day would come when they’d lead the world, when the greatest nation God ever gave to Mankind would honor them and look to them for earthly guidance.

        During the campaign, our President remarked occasionally that when he and Melania discussed whether or not he should run for President, she always told him, “If you run, you will win.” She believed in him from the start, today she stands beside him making all of us so proud.

        When God created Mrs. Melania Trump and chose her to lead as our First Lady, He got every single detail right.

      • H.R. says:
        July 8, 2017 at 5:38 pm

        ZurichMike: “I simply cannot take my eyes off of her. I hardly notice the President or anyone else in her vicinity.”

        What?!? You mean to say the President Trump was at the G20, too?!?

        *sigh* I’ll have to start paying closer attention 😉

    • Looking Up! says:
      July 8, 2017 at 4:21 pm

      I thought she was just lovely too. It is nice to see class in the Whitehouse after the last 8 stressful years. I suppose the last 8 years tends to make me even more appreciative.

      I think the FLOTUS brings a Kennedy look back to the Whitehouse. Just beautiful and class.

    • Paula Daly (@PaulaDaly14) says:
      July 8, 2017 at 4:37 pm

      They sure do makes us proud!

    • Oldschool says:
      July 8, 2017 at 5:18 pm

      Spot on sylvia. The retro look is, for me, symbolic of some the best years of our nation. They are bringing it back in style.

    • rhcrest says:
      July 8, 2017 at 5:34 pm

      Yes I just LOVE the way she dresses! I am hoping she rubs off on young women today who seem to be in a competition with each other to see who can dress the trashiest.

  7. littleflower481 says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    I love that dress; who has the fashion info on it?

    • Justah says:
      July 8, 2017 at 4:22 pm

      Melania Trump relied on one of her favorite silhouettes that can transform a simple coat into a chic statement-maker. The trick to wearing a Coat or Jacket draped is a very straight carriage, which is also needed to walk in those high heeled stilettos. She was a Model, she is very good at this.

      When she arrived at the G20 Summit today in Hamburg, Germany, the first lady wasn’t hard to miss in a bold red Bottega Veneta coat draped over her shoulders as she toured with the other wives. She teamed the striking number with a Jil Sander silk dress and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps in Python.

      She wore the same shoes in white with the White Fringe dress for the Concert.

      • Justah says:
        July 8, 2017 at 4:26 pm

        More info and pictures here :http://footwearnews.com/2017/fashion/celebrity-style/melania-trump-outfits-g20-summit-2017-fashion-red-coat-390459/. (Footwear News follows her closely)

        and here:
        Melania Trump wore an eye-catching, red ensemble to town hall spouses program on Saturday in Germany
        The First Lady showed off her bold style in a grey floral dress with a red coat draped over her shoulders
        Melania was greeted by Hamburg’s mayor Olaf Scholz as she arrived for the spouses program
        She was spotted speaking with Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

        Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4677412/Melania-stuns-bold-red-ensemble-G20-summit.html#ixzz4mH2dyEZl

      • Justah says:
        July 8, 2017 at 4:40 pm

        I forgot to mention that Jil Sander is a German Fashion Designer – (nice move)

      • piper567 says:
        July 8, 2017 at 5:16 pm

        Gotta love CTH.
        Not only do we have the singularly best political analysis currently available, but we have Fashion fans and experts; the best of Art and music via the Open Thread; current video of everything political and social that’s actually important; all manner of fascinating diversion, be it videos of aircraft, close-ups of Bald Eagles or the latest in The Great Meme Wars;
        and we have the kittyfans who bless us on Caturday with all manner of amusing videos and kittypics while we have our morning covfefe.
        Our cup indeed overfloweth.
        Thank yous, sundance, are totally inadequate in expressing gratitude…for providing the electricity which has generated a new form of bonding, satisfying both intellectually and emotionally.

    • MfM says:
      July 8, 2017 at 4:44 pm

      Look on White House Fashion on Twitter. They are quick with the info.

  8. CheeseHead says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    POTUS returns home to deal with the pathetic Kindergarten GOP congress who seem farther from passing MAGA legislation now than they were on inauguration day…..

  9. nkmommy says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    I thought they were headed to Paris from Germany for Bastille Day. No?

    Like

  10. Phil aka Felipe says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    “Oh, my goodness. Trump? The neophyte on the world stage. He’ll embarrass the U.S. He doesn’t know what he’s doing.” – MSM, Democrats, GOPe. Leftists (they’re all on the same team)

    • camulla says:
      July 8, 2017 at 5:16 pm

      I don’t understand that attitude from the press. A liberal billionaire would not be treated as if he was dumb and needed to learn from the press how to lead a nation. I think journalists are still mad that Clinton lost and just care about getting Democrats back in power.

      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        July 8, 2017 at 5:28 pm

        They are all scared because they are losing their globalist control over us.

        Daily, I keep thinking of Sundance comment–“Trillions are at stake”. So true.

      • Phil aka Felipe says:
        July 8, 2017 at 5:40 pm

        They want to control us.

        They’re losing their control over the lyin’ narratives they’ve been feeding us and they’re now losing their minds.

  11. Summer says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Melania apparently wears a few fabulous outfits every day, never twice. I think they are custom tailored and unique. Must cost a fortune. Can you imagine buying hundreds of dresses several thousand dollars each? I wonder what happens to these fabulous garments. She might need a warehouse to store her collection, and a couple of armed guards to protect it from the pussy hat wearing feminazi.

    I salute Melania for bringing class back to the White House.

    • Justah says:
      July 8, 2017 at 4:37 pm

      She does wear them more than one – she mixes her separates up, especially on a trip. She knows what she likes, knows the fit and often orders online. I’ve seen her in some of the belted coat dresses she wore on the Mid-East trip when she visited the hospital and to schools. She has an extensive space devoted to her clothing – she does “re-wear” items, but probably not ball gowns. It may depend on how much visibility they had OR it could be that she will do exactly what she likes – wear things she likes.

      The most expensive thing we have seen her “wear” is the Black Birken bag she carried when she and Mr Trump left on this trip – price on that bag is $75,000.

      • fedback says:
        July 8, 2017 at 4:48 pm

        second most expensive must be the Dolce and Gabbana floral coat The First Lady wore in Sicily, price 51,000.

      • auscitizenmom says:
        July 8, 2017 at 4:49 pm

        I like that they are paying for her clothes themselves. 🙄

        • farmhand1927 says:
          July 8, 2017 at 4:57 pm

          I would not be surprised if Mrs. Trump’s pre-White House closet was stocked with fabulous choices that she wears now, she may not be buying every outfit new. An outfit that seems to be debuted now may have already been in her collection?? Either way, she wows the entire world wherever she goes.

          Unlike some First Ladies, she brought her style and elegant taste with her, she didn’t have to hire an entourage of fashion designers to help her develop a sense of style. She wrote the book.

      • MfM says:
        July 8, 2017 at 4:49 pm

        It surpassed the $51,000 coat at the G7 in Italy.

        Like

        July 8, 2017 at 4:55 pm

        Melania has several options other than buying outright. She can borrow, rent, or have them gifted. If gifted they become the property of the government.

        As time goes on, she may do a variety, because of the shear volume of clothing she wears.

    • Concerned Virginian says:
      July 8, 2017 at 4:39 pm

      If I understand correctly, Melania Trump was independently well-off when she met and married Donald Trump. I would expect that she chooses and purchases her own clothes. Since she was a model, I would think that she chooses clothes that reflect her height and figure.
      I agree that Melania Trump has brought class and dignity back to the position of FLOTUS. I believe this is a reflection of how she is as a person.

  12. deanbrh says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    He is going, for the one day only, being reported in a variety of places. HOWEVER, I would not be surprised if conditions change and he can’t break away for the day.

  13. Suite D says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Yes, heaven and hell. The battle on middle earth, Frodo. Fight on Hobbits, Poles and Deplorables. May God bless you and keep you. Amen. MAGA!!!

  14. fangdog says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Can you imagine what it must be like being a Libtard right now?

    So much pride missed. So much not having the joy of patriotism and being a historical, as well as an integral part for making our USA the greatest Country in the World. I do not feel sorry for Libtards because they are my enemy, but I do ponder how deranged, miserable and evil. It must be a pure deserved hell being a Libtard. ……no joy, no fulfillment and no grace.

    • Southern Son says:
      July 8, 2017 at 4:41 pm

      They well Deserve,
      the Hell they longed for Us!
      No Pity!
      NO QUARTER!!

    • rumpole2 says:
      July 8, 2017 at 4:47 pm

      The good new for libtards….

      They will NEVER be happy, so it really does not matter what happens. They would NOT have been happy had Hillary won, in fact Trump gives them something to point to as the cause of all their woes, and so they are much better off with Trump winning.

  15. georgiafl says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Lech Walesa hospitalized:

    • piper567 says:
      July 8, 2017 at 5:24 pm

      Isn’t it Just Grand that Walesa was in attendance at Trump’s speech in Poland?
      Cannot begin to imagine his emotions and thoughts as he listened to this historic speech.

  16. Concerned Virginian says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Just loved seeing the Marine officers wearing WHITE GLOVES to open the doors of the helicopter at the airport, wow.
    Also, I would say that our FLOTUS has a “50,000-watt smile”. And it’s REAL, not staged.

  17. georgiafl says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    America First means coalitions….

  18. Sandy says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Thank you President Trump and the beautiful First Lady. So happy that you are in the White House!!

  19. FL_GUY says:
    July 8, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    I’m glad President Trump is on is way home. These trips he’s taken out of the country are like a dear family member who is away. I monitor news of his trip and am relieved and excited when he returns home. I can only say that President Trump is the new Father of our country.

