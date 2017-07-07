A Weeks Worth of CNN’s Russian Narrative Destroyed in a Minute…

Posted on July 7, 2017 by

For an entire week CNN has been running an ongoing story, based on a single source, about President Trump not going to confront Vladimir Putin about interference in the 2016 election. Note the running CNN narrative via the chyrons:

Then this happened…

Any questions?

98 Responses to A Weeks Worth of CNN’s Russian Narrative Destroyed in a Minute…

  2. Howie says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    CNN hit by Photon Torpedo

  3. Too Real says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    I am answering with this article piece from The National Review:

    The West and Its Discontents President Trump speaks in Krasinski Square in Warsaw, Poland, July 6, 2017.

    by The Editors July 7, 2017 7:02 PM

    Read more at: http://www.nationalreview.com/article/449323/trumps-warsaw-speech-critics-decry-talk-west

    • 17CatsInTN says:
      July 7, 2017 at 9:58 pm

      National Review, huh? Sorry, don’t think so. Have lost all respect for them. I’ll stick with Sundance. 🙂

      In all seriousness, after spending over a year here at the Treehouse now and having continued to explore other writers, there is NO ONE out there that comes anywhere close to the accuracy, research and plausible predictions (that turn out to be dead on correct) found here. I just can’t hardly even read anything else any more. I do, because I still want to keep my toe in the waters, but no one else really gets it to the extent we do here.

      JMHO.

    • rsmith1776 says:
      July 7, 2017 at 10:02 pm

      With all respect, while some (few) authors and some (few) N. R. articles are not bad (such as the one you quoted), I’d friendly suggest *not* to link here and not to give clicks to this disgusting rag of treason and hatred. The Antinational Review is even lower, on an ethical ladder, than Carlos Slim’s NY blog or Amazon Bozo’s Washington Compost. The difference between bona fide prostitutes like NYT and WP and diseased sex workers with claims to sainthood, like Antinational Review.

      The degree of venom they’ve consistently and hysterically thrown at the President, both as a candidate and since he was elected, was so disgusting and irredeemable that whichever half-good works they did in their skewered past have been more than erased from the book of good memories.

      I do strongly hope that these lowlifes will go bankrupt – they’ve made a repulsive mockery of the name “conservative”.

      PS Please do not take this as a personal attack. I DO feel strongly on the issue but against the nest of treason itself, not against misinformed readers.

    • snaggletooths says:
      July 7, 2017 at 10:03 pm

      Could not pay me to read anything from the National Review

    • Ad rem says:
      July 7, 2017 at 10:03 pm

      Please don’t take up our valuable space by copy/pasting entire articles….a simple link will do. Our readers are intelligent enough to find the article if they so desire.

    • tearjr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
      July 7, 2017 at 10:11 pm

      Thanks for this article, that I wouldn’t have otherwise come across (mainly b/c NR isn’t on my daily read list).

    • garysutt says:
      July 7, 2017 at 10:14 pm

      Do you think anyone is going to read a 900 word paragraph? Even my middle school students know better than to submit something like that.

    • waltherppk says:
      July 7, 2017 at 10:17 pm

      “if necessary, by force of arms.” (since there is no “if” about need for defense of liberty)

      should read instead

      “necessarily by force of arms” (which is only practical when all responsible citizens are skilled by practice in their uninfringed absolute right to be armed, to keep and bear and properly use their arms)

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      July 7, 2017 at 10:20 pm

      Thanks Too Real. That’s actually a good read and makes a significant point.

    • Jimmy Jack says:
      July 7, 2017 at 10:31 pm

      The last three paragraphs of that article were solid.

  4. kinthenorthwest says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Used this next door for another comment…But it does fit here with a different comment…

    CNN reporters realizing their lies have been revealed for the lies they are. .
    Or Use you own comment if you would like.

  5. joanfoster says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    I don’t need a Wild Turkey high any longer, Trump winning is keeping me on Cloud 9. Watching CNN implode is a thing of beauty, a train wreck in slow motion where only the bad guys get hurt.

    • Howie says:
      July 7, 2017 at 9:48 pm

      They are frantic now.

      • Jimmy Jack says:
        July 7, 2017 at 10:34 pm

        Watch them on twitter – it’s even worse.

        And what’s with all of them stalling vacations to respond to Trump tweets? First LowIQCrazyMika and PsychoJoe, now P@ssword Podesta. They’re losing it.

        Podesta’s tweets alone show a serious meltdown, and yes – they are literally frantic. I’m sure his Louisville written op ed will be a bounty of crazy.

    • kinthenorthwest says:
      July 7, 2017 at 9:56 pm

      Just love love my Trump High….I have my moments but over all I would say I am 95% THRILLED THRILLED with President Trump.
      So Very glad I was on board with Trump from the beginning…

      • 17CatsInTN says:
        July 7, 2017 at 10:03 pm

        I said from the very beginning, once I chose Trump, there are going to be things I probably won’t like, but he was the ONLY one voicing my frustrations and offering solutions I could get behind. To my surprise, so far, there are relatively very few things I’m going aughhhhh about. I’m probably at 98%. The most wonderful thing is, he is tackling everything he said he would tackle and getting things done at record speed in spite of almost 100% opposition by everyone except those of us who voted for him. His cabinet is to die for in their intelligence, efficiency and no nonsense, get it done manner. It is truly amazing.

        • TheMachine says:
          July 7, 2017 at 10:21 pm

          Agree but I have to say I am now at 100%. Any politician that DOES WHAT HE PROMISES deserves every right to make mistakes along the way. I am no longer negative on any Trump miscue because he is the only politician in my lifetime to have proven his word and intent to be true.

          • 17CatsInTN says:
            July 7, 2017 at 10:22 pm

            You’re right. The only one I have a problem with is the Mueller gig. That’s my 2%. We’ll see how it all turns out and I may have to eat crow over it–which will be fine with me.

            • Jimmy Jack says:
              July 7, 2017 at 10:37 pm

              My only issue with Mueller is if he represents a threat to Trump. I am NOT okay with anyone or anything that is a threat to Trump or his agenda.

              Btw, the more I watch Trump and hear every word he says the more convinced I am he has the hand of God on him and is anointed for this role.

              • 17CatsInTN says:
                July 7, 2017 at 10:45 pm

                It’s the people he’s hired that concern me.

                Yep, yep, yep. There were prophetic words from 3 different people (that I know of for sure) predicting he would be president. After listening to those words multiple times over the last year or so, they have been accurate so far in every respect. Some things have not yet come to pass dealing with the Supreme Court (two things specifically have), so I’m watching those events to see how all that washes out as well. Interesting times.

          • TatonkaWoman says:
            July 7, 2017 at 10:34 pm

            Oh, Machine…you said it perfectly.

      • Sr.PegCJ says:
        July 7, 2017 at 10:11 pm

        Same here!

  6. patrickhenrycensored says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Trump Broked Us,………..again

  7. rumpole2 says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Trump-Putin meeting runs into overtime watching CNN FakeNews Memes

  8. Gil says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    So will maxine waters sit down and zip it? The preponderance of CA democrats spouting off is tiresome.

  9. rumpole2 says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    CNN People….

  10. SeekerOfTruth says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Good business people often start with their potential ugly stuff especially if it is not likely the most key point to get it out of the way and then more on to the good stuff to leave on a high note.

    Weak people are afraid to talk about the potential bad stuff at any time. They are afraid to confront their fears. Not Trump. He is perfectly happy in his own skin and who he is. No regrets life style.

  11. Old Lady says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    It’s more than a weeks worth destroyed at CNN. CNN was pretty much destroyed this week.

  12. willvecchio says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    CNN must clean out all their on air talking heads and their producers in order to just begin to regain a semblance of credibility. The process would take years. Their brand is worthless at this point.

  13. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Cognitive disconnect… they really reported their narrative was false?

  14. The Politik (@realThe_Politik) says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Trump – the f**king master does it again.

    Today was his greatest maneuver yet. He killed the entire Russia story in 4 easy moves.

    Move #1: Start narrative off that DNC is hiding evidence from being investigated
    Begins morning in America with tweet that ‘everyone is talking about Podesta and the DNC’s refusal to allow review of server.

    Podesta steps in it – replies to his followers calling Trump crazy (what’s new), the mainstream liberal media all covers the tweet war. Now – Everyone IS talking about it.
    And whola, it is brought to the world’s attention that the DNC is blocking anyone from reviewing potential “evidence”. Remember, the masses can’t understand Podesta’s replies, without reading and understanding what Trump was tweeting about, first.

    Move #2: Make World understand that Trump and Putin never colluded on anything

    Trump says something along the lines of “It’s a great honor to meet you”
    The media goes nuts, tweeting and reporting everywhere how trump was “honored” to meet Putin
    What those idiots didn’t realize, is that while they were highlighting the word “honored”, they unintentionally brought the focus to the phrase “Trump meets Putin” – which insinuates that they’ve never met.

    That blows a huge hole in their Trump/Putin 2015-16 relationship and collusion narrative.
    In fact, it kills it altogether.

    Move #3: Get the World on the edge of their seats to what Trump/Putin talk about in meeting
    It was no coincidence that Trump met for about 5 times as long as previously scheduled. 2.5 hour meetings, that the entire media thought was supposed to be half an hour.
    The media, getting antsy and on edge, start tweeting and spreading throughout the world that meeting is “going on for hours… what can they be talking about?”

    Move #4: Kill the narrative that Russia meddled, and put focus back on what DNC is hiding

    Tillerson comes out to a hungry starving, salivating press, just waiting to write their Russia story. Tillerson explains that Trump grills Putin on election meddling stories in the press and from IC
    Now the left is confused. Trump doesn’t seem like a guy that colluded to do anything. They just met for the first time today (Trump and Putin made that well known for obvious reasons) – and
    Trump is forcing the Russian President to answer to the U.S. media’s call for blood.
    He brought it up more than once, in fact.

    Putin denies any involvement and brilliantly demands to see evidence.

    Which of course, we don’t have…. Because if we remember Trump’s morning tweets – the Democrats refuse to cooperate with evidence.

    The Democrats will forever refuse, of course, to ever cooperate, because they are the only criminals that can be exposed as frauds and traitors in this illegal coup attempt.
    And just like… the Russia story is over…. Unless the Democrats want to hang themselves into many prison sentences, a lifetime of Republican super majorities, and the total collapse of their party. We’ll take that too.

    Well done President Trump – today might have been your most brilliant maneuver ever!

  15. KPomeroy says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Putin probably got a good laugh out of that. (They both did.)

  16. Harry Lime says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    CNN riding a bike…

  17. fangdog says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    As a whole the Libtard Media are just not that smart of people. They lack a common sense gene which is not lacking in normal people. The main issue is deranged emotion. A Libtard does not know the difference as to what is good for Americans and what is not good for Americans.

    Libtards see dysfunction and misery and think it should be shared by everyone. Normal Americans see opportunity and wish it for everyone. Libtards see a finite pie whereas, normal Americans see an infinite pie.

    Libtards see it, “You are what you are because of something else”. Normal Americans see it, “You are what you are because of yourself”. Libtards think it is all about “dependency”. Normal Americans think it is all about “self-destiny”.

  18. A2 says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    …the beatings will continue until morale improves…
    (Couldn’t resist)
    😀

  19. rumpole2 says:
    July 7, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    CNN banners across pinch-faced moonbats.

    THE CNN MEMES make themselves. LOL

  20. fleporeblog says:
    July 7, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    CNN is minutes away from disappearing once and for all off the face of the earth! The damage they have done cannot ever be reversed. Even their avid followers have had enough. They were constantly told that DJT would not win for over a year and a half. November 8th a MOAB was dropped. They were told he would never make it to Inauguration Day and a 2nd MOAB was dropped at 12:00pm on January 20th.

    They were told he would be impeached prior to reaching 100 days in office. On April 29th another MOAB was dropped. Muh Russia was heating up and James Comey was going once and for all rid the world of the President when he testifies. Once again a MOAB hit their viewers. June 20th was the day that Ossoff will win GA 6 and America will apologize for their grave mistake. The MOAB that night came from the crowd at the Handel headquarters chanting for 15 seconds straight, “Trump, Trump, Trump!”

    James O’Keefe has destroyed them the past weekand they have inflicted their own wounds with their response to the meme and today this bomb is dropped by TREX. Whatever few viewers they have left are folks that enjoy nothing but losing!

  21. JAS says:
    July 7, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    The handshake took all of ten seconds. The MSM analyzed it nonstop four FOUR HOURS.! 🙂 Winning!

  22. mandarr2 says:
    July 7, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Anyone out there with dreams of being a sitcom writer needs to find a new vocation. No one could write this stuff……………….!

  23. Katie says:
    July 7, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    So let me get this straight.

    First it was “hacking” the election. Failed.
    Then it was “collusion” with the Russians. Failed.
    Then it was “influencing” the election. Failed.
    Now we’re at “meddling”. OMG! MEDDLING!! That will fail in another day or so.
    What ever will they invent next?

  25. rumpole2 says:
    July 7, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    A Giant International corporation stalks, spies on, and threatens to Doxx a US private citizen #CNNblackmail

    When will indictments be issued?

  26. conservalicious says:
    July 7, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    My new Lego Figurines…

  27. Watcher says:
    July 7, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    President Trump tweeting to podesta and the DNC today was timed precisely.
    Putin probably confirmed what President Trump knows,
    Muller show your cards.

  28. lyfsatrip4us says:
    July 7, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Has it ever occurred to anyone that perhaps the Whitehouse now knows who ‘may have’ leaked that intel in the first place? I put nothing past them now as I’ve seen far too many ‘stings’ transpire and the administration weeds out the obstructionists or shines light on the subversion going on. Give it some consideration.

