A Weeks Worth of CNN’s Russian Narrative Destroyed in a Minute…

For an entire week CNN has been running an ongoing story, based on a single source, about President Trump not going to confront Vladimir Putin about interference in the 2016 election. Note the running CNN narrative via the chyrons:
Then this happened…
Any questions?
Boom!
CNN hit by Photon Torpedo
Thank you for not mentioning A. G. Jeff Sessions. I mentioned him once but I think I got away with it.
Sessions went to Gitmo. Prolly to measure the cells for Lynch et al.
I am answering with this article piece from The National Review:
The West and Its Discontents President Trump speaks in Krasinski Square in Warsaw, Poland, July 6, 2017.
by The Editors July 7, 2017 7:02 PM
Read more at: http://www.nationalreview.com/article/449323/trumps-warsaw-speech-critics-decry-talk-west
National Review, huh? Sorry, don’t think so. Have lost all respect for them. I’ll stick with Sundance. 🙂
In all seriousness, after spending over a year here at the Treehouse now and having continued to explore other writers, there is NO ONE out there that comes anywhere close to the accuracy, research and plausible predictions (that turn out to be dead on correct) found here. I just can’t hardly even read anything else any more. I do, because I still want to keep my toe in the waters, but no one else really gets it to the extent we do here.
JMHO.
I second that!
In my experience, it really is true. And I do a LOT of reading because it’s the only media I engage in.
X2!
Absolutely!!
muh greatly overblown opinion too! in truth, SD is the best ever in this field and ive been heavily into research and analysis blogs and online ‘zines since 2001. don’t always love the writing style, but the content and the clearly honest, patriotic and humane spirit that shines through is beyond compare.
Yup. I’ve read all my life and followed many writers/researchers/pundits over the years. As I said, he (she?) is, bar none, the best truly conservative voice around.
With all respect, while some (few) authors and some (few) N. R. articles are not bad (such as the one you quoted), I’d friendly suggest *not* to link here and not to give clicks to this disgusting rag of treason and hatred. The Antinational Review is even lower, on an ethical ladder, than Carlos Slim’s NY blog or Amazon Bozo’s Washington Compost. The difference between bona fide prostitutes like NYT and WP and diseased sex workers with claims to sainthood, like Antinational Review.
The degree of venom they’ve consistently and hysterically thrown at the President, both as a candidate and since he was elected, was so disgusting and irredeemable that whichever half-good works they did in their skewered past have been more than erased from the book of good memories.
I do strongly hope that these lowlifes will go bankrupt – they’ve made a repulsive mockery of the name “conservative”.
PS Please do not take this as a personal attack. I DO feel strongly on the issue but against the nest of treason itself, not against misinformed readers.
“Anti-national Review”! Yes. That kinda says it all right there.
TOTALLY agree!
Worthless scum…all of the N.R.
Who can forget, nor forgive that disgusting front page attack on your President.
The are a shower of ****s. You folks can fill the asterisks.
They all would be gloating now at ” taking down Trump” there would be no Gorsuch, Clinton and Obama would be destroying you ” deplorables ”
CNN would be riding high, G.Will, Jonah Goldberg, Steven Hayes and the rest would be saying. ” We warned you”
What a thought..
God bless PDJT.
Well put.
And no worry about NR going under-it’s about the same thickness as those supermarket discount pamphlets you get in the mailbox.
Could not pay me to read anything from the National Review
LikeLiked by 6 people
Please don’t take up our valuable space by copy/pasting entire articles….a simple link will do. Our readers are intelligent enough to find the article if they so desire.
I stopped at “piece from the national review”.
Thanks for this article, that I wouldn’t have otherwise come across (mainly b/c NR isn’t on my daily read list).
Do you think anyone is going to read a 900 word paragraph? Even my middle school students know better than to submit something like that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“if necessary, by force of arms.” (since there is no “if” about need for defense of liberty)
should read instead
“necessarily by force of arms” (which is only practical when all responsible citizens are skilled by practice in their uninfringed absolute right to be armed, to keep and bear and properly use their arms)
Thanks Too Real. That’s actually a good read and makes a significant point.
The last three paragraphs of that article were solid.
Used this next door for another comment…But it does fit here with a different comment…
CNN reporters realizing their lies have been revealed for the lies they are. .
Or Use you own comment if you would like.
ROFL–I would say that we are being so mean to CNN–But they asked for every piece of criticism and jokes…
Monkey see…
Monkey doo
She reminds me of the barking seals 😄
I don’t need a Wild Turkey high any longer, Trump winning is keeping me on Cloud 9. Watching CNN implode is a thing of beauty, a train wreck in slow motion where only the bad guys get hurt.
They are frantic now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Watch them on twitter – it’s even worse.
And what’s with all of them stalling vacations to respond to Trump tweets? First LowIQCrazyMika and PsychoJoe, now P@ssword Podesta. They’re losing it.
Podesta’s tweets alone show a serious meltdown, and yes – they are literally frantic. I’m sure his Louisville written op ed will be a bounty of crazy.
Just love love my Trump High….I have my moments but over all I would say I am 95% THRILLED THRILLED with President Trump.
So Very glad I was on board with Trump from the beginning…
I said from the very beginning, once I chose Trump, there are going to be things I probably won’t like, but he was the ONLY one voicing my frustrations and offering solutions I could get behind. To my surprise, so far, there are relatively very few things I’m going aughhhhh about. I’m probably at 98%. The most wonderful thing is, he is tackling everything he said he would tackle and getting things done at record speed in spite of almost 100% opposition by everyone except those of us who voted for him. His cabinet is to die for in their intelligence, efficiency and no nonsense, get it done manner. It is truly amazing.
Agree but I have to say I am now at 100%. Any politician that DOES WHAT HE PROMISES deserves every right to make mistakes along the way. I am no longer negative on any Trump miscue because he is the only politician in my lifetime to have proven his word and intent to be true.
You’re right. The only one I have a problem with is the Mueller gig. That’s my 2%. We’ll see how it all turns out and I may have to eat crow over it–which will be fine with me.
My only issue with Mueller is if he represents a threat to Trump. I am NOT okay with anyone or anything that is a threat to Trump or his agenda.
Btw, the more I watch Trump and hear every word he says the more convinced I am he has the hand of God on him and is anointed for this role.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s the people he’s hired that concern me.
Yep, yep, yep. There were prophetic words from 3 different people (that I know of for sure) predicting he would be president. After listening to those words multiple times over the last year or so, they have been accurate so far in every respect. Some things have not yet come to pass dealing with the Supreme Court (two things specifically have), so I’m watching those events to see how all that washes out as well. Interesting times.
Oh, Machine…you said it perfectly.
Same here!
Trump Broked Us,………..again
Trump-Putin meeting runs into overtime watching CNN FakeNews Memes
Is there an updated version of this for CNN?
LikeLike
So will maxine waters sit down and zip it? The preponderance of CA democrats spouting off is tiresome.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hopefully the right size:
Nutters tryin’ to stay woke fo da peachment.
CNN is suffering the….
Pooper haz a…
Hunter s. Thompson was one crazy dude! Lol…
His book Better than Sex is one of the best reads on the Clintons
Perfect!
CNN People….
I saw one with macron today…this one is better!!!!
Awesome! hahaha
I was going to say “Too funny!!” But these can never be too funny!
Funny… sure.
But “many a true word spoken in jest”
The point of all these “memes” is that they allude to TRUTHS about CNN
Good business people often start with their potential ugly stuff especially if it is not likely the most key point to get it out of the way and then more on to the good stuff to leave on a high note.
Weak people are afraid to talk about the potential bad stuff at any time. They are afraid to confront their fears. Not Trump. He is perfectly happy in his own skin and who he is. No regrets life style.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It’s more than a weeks worth destroyed at CNN. CNN was pretty much destroyed this week.
CNN must clean out all their on air talking heads and their producers in order to just begin to regain a semblance of credibility. The process would take years. Their brand is worthless at this point.
Cognitive disconnect… they really reported their narrative was false?
Trump – the f**king master does it again.
Today was his greatest maneuver yet. He killed the entire Russia story in 4 easy moves.
Move #1: Start narrative off that DNC is hiding evidence from being investigated
Begins morning in America with tweet that ‘everyone is talking about Podesta and the DNC’s refusal to allow review of server.
Podesta steps in it – replies to his followers calling Trump crazy (what’s new), the mainstream liberal media all covers the tweet war. Now – Everyone IS talking about it.
And whola, it is brought to the world’s attention that the DNC is blocking anyone from reviewing potential “evidence”. Remember, the masses can’t understand Podesta’s replies, without reading and understanding what Trump was tweeting about, first.
Move #2: Make World understand that Trump and Putin never colluded on anything
Trump says something along the lines of “It’s a great honor to meet you”
The media goes nuts, tweeting and reporting everywhere how trump was “honored” to meet Putin
What those idiots didn’t realize, is that while they were highlighting the word “honored”, they unintentionally brought the focus to the phrase “Trump meets Putin” – which insinuates that they’ve never met.
That blows a huge hole in their Trump/Putin 2015-16 relationship and collusion narrative.
In fact, it kills it altogether.
Move #3: Get the World on the edge of their seats to what Trump/Putin talk about in meeting
It was no coincidence that Trump met for about 5 times as long as previously scheduled. 2.5 hour meetings, that the entire media thought was supposed to be half an hour.
The media, getting antsy and on edge, start tweeting and spreading throughout the world that meeting is “going on for hours… what can they be talking about?”
Move #4: Kill the narrative that Russia meddled, and put focus back on what DNC is hiding
Tillerson comes out to a hungry starving, salivating press, just waiting to write their Russia story. Tillerson explains that Trump grills Putin on election meddling stories in the press and from IC
Now the left is confused. Trump doesn’t seem like a guy that colluded to do anything. They just met for the first time today (Trump and Putin made that well known for obvious reasons) – and
Trump is forcing the Russian President to answer to the U.S. media’s call for blood.
He brought it up more than once, in fact.
Putin denies any involvement and brilliantly demands to see evidence.
Which of course, we don’t have…. Because if we remember Trump’s morning tweets – the Democrats refuse to cooperate with evidence.
The Democrats will forever refuse, of course, to ever cooperate, because they are the only criminals that can be exposed as frauds and traitors in this illegal coup attempt.
And just like… the Russia story is over…. Unless the Democrats want to hang themselves into many prison sentences, a lifetime of Republican super majorities, and the total collapse of their party. We’ll take that too.
Well done President Trump – today might have been your most brilliant maneuver ever!
Hear, Hear 👍
Have a frosty one, on me 🍺😁
Well said Politik
Very nice. I see the logic, and it has Bannon written all over it. No wonder “Pedosta” is furious. Bannon knows exactly where to goose Pizza-Boy to get him to hop.
Remember last week it was the Morning Hoes story. Remember how he put out that raging fire? One simple wrestling video directed at CN&N and no one uttered Mika & Joe ever again… 😉
LikeLike
Well said Sir or Madam!
Don’t forget the Syria ceasefire.
pretty much sums it up! MAGA!
Great read. I think you are spot on!
Putin probably got a good laugh out of that. (They both did.)
CNN riding a bike…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rats! Wrong video!
Oh well, enjoy a close-up of an eagle…
Magnificent and beautiful baby!
😁
As a whole the Libtard Media are just not that smart of people. They lack a common sense gene which is not lacking in normal people. The main issue is deranged emotion. A Libtard does not know the difference as to what is good for Americans and what is not good for Americans.
Libtards see dysfunction and misery and think it should be shared by everyone. Normal Americans see opportunity and wish it for everyone. Libtards see a finite pie whereas, normal Americans see an infinite pie.
Libtards see it, “You are what you are because of something else”. Normal Americans see it, “You are what you are because of yourself”. Libtards think it is all about “dependency”. Normal Americans think it is all about “self-destiny”.
Well said
Tru Dat!
It’s called freedom few people can grasp it.
Excellent, Fangdog 👍
…the beatings will continue until morale improves…
(Couldn’t resist)
😀
CNN banners across pinch-faced moonbats.
THE CNN MEMES make themselves. LOL
Indeed, they all look like they’re sucking 🍋 🍋🍋
😂
CNN is minutes away from disappearing once and for all off the face of the earth! The damage they have done cannot ever be reversed. Even their avid followers have had enough. They were constantly told that DJT would not win for over a year and a half. November 8th a MOAB was dropped. They were told he would never make it to Inauguration Day and a 2nd MOAB was dropped at 12:00pm on January 20th.
They were told he would be impeached prior to reaching 100 days in office. On April 29th another MOAB was dropped. Muh Russia was heating up and James Comey was going once and for all rid the world of the President when he testifies. Once again a MOAB hit their viewers. June 20th was the day that Ossoff will win GA 6 and America will apologize for their grave mistake. The MOAB that night came from the crowd at the Handel headquarters chanting for 15 seconds straight, “Trump, Trump, Trump!”
James O’Keefe has destroyed them the past weekand they have inflicted their own wounds with their response to the meme and today this bomb is dropped by TREX. Whatever few viewers they have left are folks that enjoy nothing but losing!
👍😁
The handshake took all of ten seconds. The MSM analyzed it nonstop four FOUR HOURS.! 🙂 Winning!
Anyone out there with dreams of being a sitcom writer needs to find a new vocation. No one could write this stuff……………….!
On a side note, last time I had to log in somehow my handle got changed from Rikster?
LikeLike
It was the Russians.
^^^
So let me get this straight.
First it was “hacking” the election. Failed.
Then it was “collusion” with the Russians. Failed.
Then it was “influencing” the election. Failed.
Now we’re at “meddling”. OMG! MEDDLING!! That will fail in another day or so.
What ever will they invent next?
They will revert to “President Trump is a Bully”……
Interesting read about CNN’s control on airport news.
http://www.philly.com/philly/news/Byko-The-story-you-will-never-see-on-airport-TV.html
A Giant International corporation stalks, spies on, and threatens to Doxx a US private citizen #CNNblackmail
When will indictments be issued?
My new Lego Figurines…
President Trump tweeting to podesta and the DNC today was timed precisely.
Putin probably confirmed what President Trump knows,
Muller show your cards.
There is far more to that Tweet than meets the eye. Watch what happens. This is going to be a fantastic ride. You’ll see.
Has it ever occurred to anyone that perhaps the Whitehouse now knows who ‘may have’ leaked that intel in the first place? I put nothing past them now as I’ve seen far too many ‘stings’ transpire and the administration weeds out the obstructionists or shines light on the subversion going on. Give it some consideration.
