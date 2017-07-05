President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in Warsaw Poland. A visit seen worldwide before he sets foot in Hamburg Germany for the G20 summit and a brief visit to France for Bastille Day.

The visit in Poland, according to a White House official is “half because of the calendar, and half on purpose, but not meant to be a stick in anyone’s eye.” The President will visit Hamburg on Friday and Saturday for a G20 summit, and Paris the following Friday for Bastille Day celebrations. No calendar has been set for a UK trip.

(Via Daily Mail) […] Former president Barack Obama strongly favored a Berlin-centric view of Europe, cultivating close ties with Merkel. But those days appear to be over.

‘There is no love for Germany in Poland,’ Aleksander Kowalczyk, an accountant, told DailyMail.com on a drizzly Warsaw Wednesday afternoon. (link)

Pres. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump walk off Air Force One in Warsaw, Poland to being president's 2nd foreign trip https://t.co/n7TqA3VDnW pic.twitter.com/FxFZSvvmpA — ABC News (@ABC) July 5, 2017

Melania Trump waves after arriving in Warsaw, Poland. How can anyone not love our First Lady? pic.twitter.com/6821k3dH2T — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) July 5, 2017

THIS IS HOW POLAND IS CELEBRATING @realDonaldTrump COMING! Not even our own media shows this kind of respect! Sad! pic.twitter.com/RylearUUPV — Donald Trump 2020 (@WeWantTrump2020) July 5, 2017

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have arrived in Warsaw #Poland #POTUSPL pic.twitter.com/SzMrgkAVPr — Embassy of Poland US (@PolishEmbassyUS) July 5, 2017

.

Advertisements