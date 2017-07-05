President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Arrive In Warsaw Poland…

Posted on July 5, 2017 by

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in Warsaw Poland. A visit seen worldwide before he sets foot in Hamburg Germany for the G20 summit and a brief visit to France for Bastille Day.

The visit in Poland, according to a White House official is “half because of the calendar, and half on purpose, but not meant to be a stick in anyone’s eye.” The President will visit Hamburg on Friday and Saturday for a G20 summit, and Paris the following Friday for Bastille Day celebrations. No calendar has been set for a UK trip.

(Via Daily Mail) […] Former president Barack Obama strongly favored a Berlin-centric view of Europe, cultivating close ties with Merkel. But those days appear to be over.

‘There is no love for Germany in Poland,’ Aleksander Kowalczyk, an accountant, told DailyMail.com on a drizzly Warsaw Wednesday afternoon. (link)

.

85 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Arrive In Warsaw Poland…

  1. sundance says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Reply

    Reply
  2. sundance says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Reply

    Reply
  3. Abster says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Love to see they will be getting reception and coverage they deserve.

    Reply

    Reply
    • carrierh says:
      July 5, 2017 at 5:39 pm

      I was impressed how many of the Polish people at that time of night crowded on the sidewalks to take pictures and welcome the Trumps to their country. Some say other countries laughing at Trump, and this just shows more of their fake news graphically!

      Reply

      Reply
  4. wodiej says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    My heart is full of pride and joy at this sight.

    Reply

    Reply
    • melskia says:
      July 5, 2017 at 5:55 pm

      I am with you!! I really miss Poland. Have not been there since we took our twins to be blessed in the same church as their Mother and Grandmother.

      Reply

      Reply
  5. sundance says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Reply

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      July 5, 2017 at 5:39 pm

      Looks like there were people all along the motorcade route as well. Lots of cell phones and tablets filming too.

      Reply

      Reply
      • Wend says:
        July 5, 2017 at 6:22 pm

        Can’t wait to see the speech tomorrow. I’m loving seeing the changes in Warsaw since I lived there 1982-1983. I was glad to see they kept that crazy Stalinist “wedding cake” Palace of Culture and Science. It looks like the train station has been revamped and of course there was no big Marriott there-the only international hotel was the Intercontinental.

        Reply

        Reply
  6. Publius2016 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Wow! Beautiful classy and FLOTUS doesn’t look too bad either! Lol

    Reply

    Reply
  7. Jim Rogers says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Members of the USA’s Mainstream Media will be identified by their burning hair as they review the President and Ms. Trump’s enthusiastic welcome in Poland!!! And burning wigs as the Trump’s move on to Germany and France….. I just hope the boy-God of France, Marcon, doesn’t confound DJT with the complexity of his thinking…..

    Reply

    Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      July 5, 2017 at 5:25 pm

      LOL! Trump has 50 years of business dealings with the toughest NYC and international business can offer. Macron is a mini macaroni to trump.

      Reply

      Reply
    • Mike says:
      July 5, 2017 at 5:26 pm

      Trump is there for Bastille Day – the day that irritated French people tore down a political prison, leading up to the French Revolution.

      A revolution that literally decapitated the corrupt, elitist heads of government in those days, as well as a lot of bankster financiers….

      Reply

      Reply
      • Jim Rogers says:
        July 5, 2017 at 5:51 pm

        Yes, Mike, the French drained the swamp ‘way back then….. Now, DJT’s draining the swamp here in the USA….. Sometimes I wish he had the guillotine to speed things along…..

        Reply

        Reply
        • WSB says:
          July 5, 2017 at 6:00 pm

          French have always been jealous of the outcome of our Revolution. Their’s didn’t go so well.

          Reply

          Reply
        • Wend says:
          July 5, 2017 at 6:24 pm

          Guillotines are so creepy! We even have a book about them…the great writer Albert Camus was instrumental in persuading France to end capital punishment – this was in the ’50s and they were still using the guillotine.

          Reply

          Reply
      • Homesteader says:
        July 5, 2017 at 6:18 pm

        “The history of socialism has its origins in the French Revolution of 1789 and the changes which it wrought, although it has precedents in earlier movements and ideas. The Communist Manifesto was written by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels in 1848 just before the Revolutions of 1848 swept Europe, expressing what they termed ‘scientific socialism’.”…Wikipedia

        The French Revolution was a revolt against God and His Laws. It was the first of a series of evil ideologies that we, the very people who post here fight today..Freemasons played an influential role in the French Revolution. They spread their ideas of “Enlightenment” with the false god of “liberty “. What they really wanted was license, not liberty. Many innocents died because of their lies. Sound familiar? They and their revolution are our enemies and their victories should be condemned, not celebrated by straight thinking American patriots.

        Reply

        Reply
        • Jim Rogers says:
          July 5, 2017 at 6:38 pm

          I suggest you’re a big wobbly on your history, Homesteader….. One, if not the principal spark that lit the French Revolution, was the continuing abuses of power by French kings, who, aided by the Holy Roman Catholic Church, ruled by “divine right!” So the revolt was NOT against God, but against royalty and the church who arrogantly and falsely used God and the Bible as the foundation for power! England’s King George, who also ruled by “divine right,” was challenged by our Founding Fathers who scoffed at claims of “divine right” and lauded our Creator as the soul source of individual rights, including those of “……life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness!” The French did not have leaders equal to their revolution, as did we….. Unlike ours, theirs devolved into chaos that led to the rise of Emperor Napoleon, the eventual decline of French empire and the opening of doors for Marx and Engels to enter….. At least that’s how I view history…..

          Reply

          Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      July 5, 2017 at 5:36 pm

      Trump doesn’t even mention Macron in this tweet:

      Reply

      Reply
  8. trumpforthewin says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    This is how it should be in our country. It’s sad that Potus & Flotus have to go overseas to be shown the respect and admiration they deserve.

    Reply

    Reply
  9. fleporeblog says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    They have been preparing for this day since their famous march in November 2015! This is as much a gift from God to them as our President has been to us!

    The last 45 seconds of the video above will bring tears to your eyes!

    To the Muslim population in America: Make no mistake, America is a Christian Nation Now more than ever…….

    …….And in America Jesus Christ is the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords.

    If you do not respect that, you are not worthy of America.

    To the globalist political establishment that includes the Left and Republicans posing as conservatives………

    You no longer have control of the United States of America….

    Your mechanism of deception and manipulation including the Main Stream Media, Hollywood, the United Nations, NASA and Planned Parenthood have been exposed…..

    YOUR LUCIFERIAN REIGN IS OVER!

    Reply

    Reply
  10. 4sure says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    I am so proud of our POTUS/FLOTUS. Don’t think I have ever been more proud of a POTUS in my lifetime. Especially when I see how much respect he gets abroad. Just shows what a bunch of spoiled brats we have become in America. When one gets too much, they become spoiled and are never satisfied.

    Reply

    Reply
  11. filia.aurea says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Air Force 1, all shiny, spic and span. I am so proud of our First Lady. Thank you, Melania.

    Reply

    Reply
  12. mw says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Our FLOTUS almost makes me wish I were a man, LOL!!!

    Reply

    Reply
  13. Eric Kennedy says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Reply

    Reply
  14. MfM says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Melania went into the plane in a nice casual outfit. Landing in Poland she’s more formally dressed. She never seems to make a fashion mistake.

    Reply

    Reply
  15. Pam says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Reply

    Reply
    • Tegan says:
      July 5, 2017 at 5:52 pm

      And I believe arrival was about 10:30 pm in drizzle so those dear Polish citizens went out of their way, big time, to welcome the Trumps.

      Reply

      Reply
      • Wend says:
        July 5, 2017 at 6:27 pm

        Poland is beautiful in summer. Warm but never too hot. Sometimes there are little evening or afternoon drizzles couple times I remember some thunderstorms.

        Reply

        Reply
  16. aredtailblog says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    ‘There is no love for Germany in Poland’.

    Indeed. These are countries that have been dragged along in the tug o’ wars of larger entities in recent history. And they’re fed up.

    Reply

    Reply
    • Wend says:
      July 5, 2017 at 6:29 pm

      Here’s a good joke.

      God told the Poles they could take out both the Germans and the Russians. He asked them who they wanted to do first. The Poles thought for a minute then told HIm, “first the Germans…business before pleasure”!

      Reply

      Reply
  17. big bad mike says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    That must have been an 8 Hour flight. Arriving around 11 PM – Polish Time – must have a huge day planned in Warsaw. Bet his first stop or meeting is 6AM.

    Reply

    Reply
  18. nottakingthisanymore says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    What a wonderful reception from gracious hosts. Sort of reminds men of the gracious reception Obama received in China.

    /s/

    Reply

    Reply
  19. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Prayers for President Trump, FLOTUS and the team.

    Deuteronomy 28:6 You will be blessed when you come in and blessed when you go out.

    Psalm 121:7-8 The Lord will keep you from all harm–he will watch over your life; The Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore.

    Reply

    Reply
  20. Bob Thoms says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    This is great!

    Reply

    Reply
  21. FL_GUY says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Every time I see President Trump, it is like he has a golden glow around him as bright as the sun.

    Reply

    Reply
  22. Sylvia Avery says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    I’m so happy about this visit. I can’t wait for his speech! And I am thrilled we get another chance to Melania Watch!

    Reply

    Reply
  23. WSB says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    And Ivanka.

    Reply

    Reply
  24. big bad mike says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    One Year Ago Today – Obozo and Crooked Hillary traveled together on Air Force One to Charlotte at a taxpayer cost of $206,337.00 per hour. Obozo said the World Leaders were “rattled” about Republican Nominee Trump. Polls showed Crooked up 5. HA HA HA – Now President Trump is heading to the G20 to rattle more World Leaders.

    Reply

    Reply
  25. MaineCoon says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    A translated article posted on Polish tvp.info site, “Son-billionaire grandson of Polish Jews. What role alongside Donalda Trumpa?’ Yes, that’s how it translated!

    This article focuses on Jared. I did not realize his grandparents were Polish Jews. More info here than I’ve read in USA news articles (naturally).

    http://www.tvp.info/33086042/ziec-miliarder-wnuk-polskich-zydow-jaka-role-odgrywa-u-boku-donalda-trumpa

    Reply

    Reply
  26. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Anybody here know who the VIPs are who greeted our President at the bottom of Air Force One steps? I’m seeing five men and one woman, along with a “hostess/guide”.

    Reply

    Reply
  27. TONYA PARNELL says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    TRUMP 2020

    Reply

    Reply
  28. MaineCoon says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    I have been looking for an English tv station in Poland for live streaming of events. Finding lots in Polish, but if anyone finds and English one, could you please post the link. Thank you.

    Reply

    Reply
  29. fedback says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Tomorrow’s schedule in Poland

    9:30 a.m. – meetings with President Andrzej Duda

    10:15 a.m. – ‘press event’ with Duda

    10:55 a.m. – Three Seas Initiative roundtable and remarks by Trump and Duda

    12:15 p.m. – meeting with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović

    1:15 p.m. – Speech in Krasinski Square

    2:05 p.m. – Air Force One leaves for Hamburg, Germany

    Reply

    Reply
  30. Ivehadit says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    I tear up when I see the American flags passing by on the motorcade carrying our beloved President and First Lady. So proud!! And all that Donald is doing below the radar just makes my heart burst with love and joy. It’s really very emotional…and remarkable.

    WE LOVE YOU DONALD AND MELANIA!

    Reply

    Reply
  31. MfM says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Trump better watch out, he could easily beat Obama’s record setting visits to foreign countries in his first year.

    Trump is adding 3 more this trip.

    Trump has visited Saudi Arabia, Israel, The West Bank, The Palestinian Authority, Italy, Vatican City and Belgium.

    He’s also going to countries Obama didn’t go to in his first year- Israel, Belgium and Poland. Trump has also skipped Mexico and Canada so far, which Obama went to early in his Presidency and that Nancy Pelosi so interestingly pointed out.

    Reply

    Reply
  32. citizen817 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Reply

    Reply
  33. Raven says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Have been totally proud of my husband’s Polish heritage for over 40 years. After learning Poles were instrumental in stopping the Islamic hoard from descending on Europe in the 1600s, and after seeing the recent massive march and demonstration against allowing Muslims into their country, I am full of pride over his ancestry and his relatives still in Poland.

    Seeing our President and First Lady show Poland the United States of America stands with them is beyond priceless.

    President Donalda Trumpa, you are the best!

    Reply

    Reply
  34. KBR says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=WUJFXJybp-k

    Here is a utube of the arrival.

    Reply

    Reply
  35. Stringy theory says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Happy days are here again, thank you President Trump and First Lady, Melania. So proud of our first family. The Poles are great people. God bless America, God bless Poland and its people.

    Reply

    Reply

