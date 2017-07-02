Sunday Talks: HHS Secretary Tom Price -VS- NBC Comrade Chuck Toad…

Posted on July 2, 2017 by

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price interviewed by Chuck Toad on NBC’s Meet The Prose.

26 Responses to Sunday Talks: HHS Secretary Tom Price -VS- NBC Comrade Chuck Toad…

  1. Paul Keller says:
    July 2, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    I would not allow any of these interviews with LSM let them dry up on the vine.

    • fangdog says:
      July 2, 2017 at 2:43 pm

      Trump and the American people do not need NBC and Chuck Todd. They are enemies of Patriotic Americans and allies of Socialists/Communist. Freedom of speech does not necessarily mean seditious, subversive speech.

    • elena19501deplorable says:
      July 2, 2017 at 3:26 pm

      But this is the only way for the idiots, who still believe alphabet network to hear our, common sense side…So we do need to give interviews to the commis…

  2. Rudy Bowen says:
    July 2, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    ‘Prose’ gives them credit for having some craft or competence. How about ‘Meet the Poseurs’?

  3. R-C says:
    July 2, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    What a loathsome, low, detestable figure is this Chuck Todd.

    I STAND WITH TRUMP, Chuck Todd. And I most decidedly do NOT stand with you. Run along, mental midget.

  4. tax2much says:
    July 2, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    If it wasn’t for bad journalists, we would have no journalists at all.

  5. Johnny Bravo says:
    July 2, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Chuck Nodd’off 😴 Zzzzzzz

  6. jrapdx says:
    July 2, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Why is Todd badgering Price about Trump’s tweets. Price hits back at Todd saying “with all due respect” he’s there to talking about health care. Trump is concerned about it, working with the Senate to get it done. Price very firmly puts Toad in his place.

    • R-C says:
      July 2, 2017 at 3:03 pm

      And Todd trots out the usual suspects–that conga line of [so-called] ‘republicans’ who never miss an opportunity to stand up and be counted alongside their democrat soul mates (Flake, Sasse, Collins, et al)–as ‘proof’ that President Trump is somehow out-of-bounds in counter-attacking the wholesale onslaught he has endured from Todd and his peers.

      Wrong again, Todd. WE are ‘on’ to those democrats-by-another-name, Flake, Sasse, Collins (et al), and we reject them as much as we reject YOU.

      WE STAND WITH TRUMP!

  7. SPMI says:
    July 2, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Chuck Todd.
    chuck todd
    chuc tod
    chu to
    ch. t
    c
    nothingness
    0000000000
    Vanquished
    Vanished

  8. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    July 2, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Brilliant. Brilliant. Brilliant.

    First of all, great job by Price. Wouldn’t answer the bait question about “as a dad, your thoughts on the tweets?” Amazing work there.

    The most important part of this interview, however, is Todd’s focus on Trump supposedly not using his concentration on health care at the moment. This shows that Trump’s “distract the media” tactics are working. And the media is starting to realize they are being played.

    Here’s the deal —> Trump is deliberately distracting the media (and the public) from the health care debate so that the “people will die” and Soros protesters get no coverage and no interest from the public.

    Basically, the media wants Trump to talk about health care so that they can manipulate people on the issue and pressure the Senate. Trump knows this, and that’s partly why he’s going on his Twitter assault. As a diversion.

    For some time, the media refused to accept that Trump was using them. Now they know it, and they’re scared of it because it’s working and that means Trump could get a huge win on health care soon.

    Toad’s scared. The media is scared. And Trump has 100% hijacked their air time and they know it.

    Trump = Patton. Just out-strategizing and out-executing his foes over and over again.

    Genius at work.

  9. georgiafl says:
    July 2, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    IF they are so concerned about opioids – napalm the (&^%*#@$!) poppy fields in Afghanistan and Iraq….and anywhere else they grow and produce (&^%*#@$!) stuff.

  10. TheWanderingStar says:
    July 2, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Chuck Todd, with all due respect, I don’t believe you know what the word “respect” means and your behavior certainly testifies to same.

  11. melskia says:
    July 2, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Dr. Tom Price to Chuck Todd—Smack!! The 2nd time—Chuck, listen to me—SMACK!!!
    BAAA HAAA HAAA

  12. georgiafl says:
    July 2, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Todd is toxic.

    He only cares about smearing the President and stopping his plans to MAGA.

    Gotcha questions full of negative innuendo and false assertions served up non-stop.

    (shudder)

  13. 800rock says:
    July 2, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Cuck Todd – the public doesn’t want to hear about President Trumps tweets, what do you say about President Trump’s tweets?
    Tom Price – Chuck, it’s Meet the Press, you can do better than that.
    Cuck Todd – WHAHHHH, how can you blame me for President Trump’s tweets, I’m telling DADDY!!!!!!!

  14. RedBallExpress says:
    July 2, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Trump’s election proved once and for all that the power of the lying MSM is over. The majority “get it.” When Trump’s team goes on these stupid shows they are throwing out lifesavers to those few that haven’t figured it out yet and don’t “get it.” Trump is stealing the last of the MSM audience that is able to see the light.

  15. Lovearepublican says:
    July 2, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Up Chuck Toad seems to think that a two minute tweet takes up a weeks worth if time. Stupid.

  16. snaggletooths says:
    July 2, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    The Trump administration works very hard most of them are on Twitter daily showing where they been who they met with what they are accomplishing its just frosting on the cake when any of them get interviewed by the insufferable MSM hacks it points out once again for those paying attention how odious the media is & how great the men & women of this administration are.

