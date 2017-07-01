Video Inside Little Rock Arkansas “Power Ultra Lounge” Nightclub During Shooting…

National media are stuck between a rock and a PC hard place again, because the 25 people shot at the Little Rock Power Ultra Lounge nightclub do not fit their approved PERT chart for broadcasting victim coverage.

Unfortunately, all the usual thug-life suspects were part of the participating mayhem. To understand how challenging it is for the media, we must understand the actual reality of the situation represents every cultural affirmation the PC narrative control authority constantly try to obfuscate.

Video of black people, shooting black people, in a nightclub filled with black people shouting vulgarities and racist slogans, while singing muthafu**in’ f-bomb rap songs about “ni**ers” and “cracka ho’s, and F-Trump expletives is, well, a little hard to spin into the preferred innocent victim narrative….

Watch: The shooting begins at 04:18 of the video:

Twenty-five people were shot inside the nightclub early Saturday morning. More nightclub guests were reportedly injured while trying to escape and getting trampled.

Little Rock police began receiving calls about a shooting around 2:30 a.m. at a venue named Power Ultra Lounge. Motive for the shooting is still unclear at this time, but Steven McClanahan, Lieutenant of the Little Rock Police Department, told media police believe it “stemmed from a dispute”.  Thanks, Captain Obvious.

“Dispute at a concert”, how disingenuous and innocuous?  Nothing to see here, just a “dispute” at a “concert”.  One slight PC grade more elevated than the traditional media description of a drive-by: an “incident” at a “gathering”.

“We’re still trying to determine why the shooting took place,” McClanahan said. McClanahan said this was not “a terrorism incident.”

Well, that would depend on how one would define “domestic terrorism” amid a neighborhood that is no longer safe unless you follow the safari rules resulting in the military approach to community policing where the internal residents are viewed as insurgents who may turn violent at any moment.

Safari Park Rules:  •Stay inside any building.  •Do not stand at/near windows or doors for extended periods of time.  •Never get out of your vehicle when driving through the safari park.  •Avoid contact with anything you do not normally see when living outside the safari park.  •Failure to obey these rules and your resulting status is your fault.

[…] Police said there was a dispute during a concert at the nightclub, and an exchange of gunfire occurred. Chief Buckner confirmed Saturday afternoon that multiple individuals fired shots. Buckner estimates that between 20 and 40 shots were fired, based on video evidence, and said that no arrests related to the incident have been made so far. (link)

The gunfire just “occurred“, spontaneously, like, all by itself. Swear. Gee Wally, it was the darnedest thing ever, dontcha know.  Coded messaging always needed when spokespeople called “information officers”  have to discuss activity of dindunuffins.

Move along. Move along.  Just obey the Safari Park rules, and do not ever question why they are needed.  Just keep moving along.

75 Responses to Video Inside Little Rock Arkansas “Power Ultra Lounge” Nightclub During Shooting…

  1. mikebrezzze says:
    July 1, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    They live in their own world, they just visit ours!

  2. janc1955 says:
    July 1, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    “Video of black people, shooting black people, in a nightclub filled with black people shouting vulgarities and racist slogans, while singing muthafu**in’ f-bomb rap songs about “ni**ers” and “cracka ho’s, and F-Trump expletives is, well, a little hard to spin into the preferred innocent victim narrative….”

    If Black Lives Mattered, this would be all over the news, wouldn’t you think? The poor, confused, hypocritical, illogical, unreasonable, dumb-as-a-brick liberal left must be really stumped by this one.

  3. Janie M. says:
    July 1, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    So… 25 people shot at a “concert”? Consider this my shocked face 🙄

  4. Trumpstumper says:
    July 1, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Obviously, this behavior is acceptable.

    /s

  5. Palafox says:
    July 1, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    I was wondering why this story was getting so little coverage in the news. And now I wonder no longer.

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      July 1, 2017 at 11:08 pm

      I wasn’t wondering. I saw this earlier on Pamela Geller’s site… just more smh material.

      “They” say “whitey ain’t got no culture.”, while claiming this is “cultural”. Sadly, it is… to them.

    • dilonsfo says:
      July 1, 2017 at 11:40 pm

      If it would have been a muslim shooter there would have been no news reported at all. If it would have been a white shooter this would have been the story of the year and multiple investigations would have been called for. There would be enough congressmen to fill all the investigative chairs.

  6. nonniemae says:
    July 1, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    No arrests! Anarchy.

    • Martin says:
      July 2, 2017 at 12:31 am

      No, Little Rock. An infamous Clinton-connected establishment could be right across the street… which would explain the… saturated coverage.

  7. rumpole2 says:
    July 1, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    I saw a presser.. (black) spokesman in Uniform (some sort of LE)

    “Shooting appears to be a continuation of dispute between groups in the community”

    So GANG WAR is now ” a dispute between groups in the community” LOL

  8. Litlbit2 says:
    July 1, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Say it is not so, Soros employees now employed by Little Rock? The Puppet Suits?

  9. fleporeblog says:
    July 1, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    I guess CNN doesn’t consider this worthy of their time! It happened in the US and involved only blacks. Hopefully Europe will give them a terrorist attack for their ratings.

  10. Bone Fish says:
    July 1, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    Was the Arkansas Nightclub Shooting another Hoax?

  11. H.R. says:
    July 1, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    Turf war. Clearly they were beginning to encroach on Amish mob territory.

  12. Watcher says:
    July 1, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Myrtle Beach, 50 federal agents to Chicago, now this. The summer is just starting.

    The sad aftermath of this tragedy is revenge. Catch the shooters immediately.

  13. Sandra-VA says:
    July 1, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    My God! This is horrific… absolutely horrific.

    If the Black Lives Matter crowd were a REAL concerned group (and not a political and well funded operation for anarchy), this should be their cause. Stop killing EACH OTHER!

    How can they live like this?

  14. LafnH2O says:
    July 1, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    For whatever reason those that live in these areas allow this type of behavior.
    They are complicit!

    Their SILENCE is killing them!!

    It seems cool till your bleeding out on the floor if some niteclub.
    Now the feature presentation.. the current entertainment on the utube channel.

    Sad

    God be with them.

    • luke says:
      July 2, 2017 at 12:33 am

      Exactly, if this crap happened frequently in my neighborhood I’d be after some justice cops be damned. If I saw the police take out some thug gang banger I would be cheering them on. Seems the only person that can kill a black thug is a black thug and there are no limits. And Based on the numer of occurrences it may be the only thing keeping them in check.

  15. booger71 says:
    July 1, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    The FBI would classify this as a “matter”.

  16. auscitizenmom says:
    July 1, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Just another black on black incident. What’s all the uproar about?

  17. carterzest says:
    July 1, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Hare we goe gain, these thyme it #LittleRockSafariPark

  18. KBR says:
    July 1, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    http://www.couriernews.com/view/full_story/27442543/article-Police–Club-shooting-that-injured-28-in-Little-Rock-may-be-gang-related?instance=home_special

    (Buckner is the Chief of Police)

    “Buckner said police had not yet spoken with the rapper, who he said has outstanding warrants in the state.”

    “The club’s license has been suspended 11 times for failing to pay taxes, and it has been cited seven times for 14 various violations including unknowingly furnishing alcohol to minors and allowing alcohol to leave the premises since 2012, ABC Director of Enforcement Boyce Hamlet said.”

    The rapper with outstanding warrants, was allowed to “entertain” in a club that repeatedly violated the law. Looks to me like the Police Chief needs to be investigated for failure to perform his duty.

  19. TwoLaine says:
    July 1, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Here’s another one they probably won’t tell you about, but this happens every day in towns all across America.

    Dreamers or UAC’s?

    http://www.11alive.com/news/local/police-teens-rape-burn-mom-in-front-of-child/453112705

  20. TwoLaine says:
    July 1, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    They look so innocent don’t they? Their crimes are so heinous it cannot even be mentioned on the same page as their photo’s.

    http://www.11alive.com/news/photos-clayton-county-suspects/451637775

  21. emet says:
    July 1, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    I hope some realize they were spared death by the grace of God, and will be grateful for the chance to step onto the road to righteousness. A good time for local pastors to point out that there is only one way thru this life, which is our walk with Jesus.

  22. fred says:
    July 1, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    They have no firewall to their impulse reactions. They go straight to kill don’t pass go. tribalism …Hispanics the same. They call it respect or macho but it it is the inablilty to think before reacting to impulse of someone called me a name. It’s kinda primitive stuff and the only way it stops is to identify it like I did and teach that control of impulse and practice it…………That music teaches them the opposite and responsible for most of this behavior. It’s prison stuff they teach each other………

  23. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    July 1, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    Sundance you know how those pesky guns behave. They just up and go off on people all the time.

    Another stunn example of just how much black lives matter. I am so embarrassed that I share a skin color with these savages. It’s just sickening.

  24. Joe S says:
    July 1, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    I am no ballistics expert, but I go tot the range every now and then and own several handguns.

    Those shots sounded like a pretty god size caliber shot-maybe 9mm or 45. Sounded a lot like my 45 ACP rounds.

    CRAZY!

    • realcapedcrusader says:
      July 2, 2017 at 12:07 am

      One round in a crowded night club could wound several people, that idiot with the video is really an idiot.

  25. rumpole2 says:
    July 1, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    BEWARE the Safari Park….

    If you hear the chanting and drum beat….

    You might end up in “hot water”

  26. woohoowee says:
    July 1, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    From May 20, 2017

    JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) – Newly released police reports shed light on Saturday’s mass shooting in east Jonesboro.

    Investigators say Porfirio Sayago Hernandez shot seven people, killing three, before turning the gun on himself.

    http://www.kait8.com/story/25458214/newly-released-reports-shed-light-on-mass-shooting

  27. Stringy theory says:
    July 1, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    It’s a black thing, don’t you know. Put another way, it’s just black folks being black folks.

  28. Joe S says:
    July 1, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    And here is a gem for you:

    Faith Leaders Pray for Victims, Call for Change After Little Rock Club Shooting

    “We also lament all of the lives that have been lost recently in our community,” said Carissa Rodgers, director of Wesley Foundation at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. “Lives lost by guns, and by drive-bys and by other forms of violence.”

    http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/faith-leaders-pray-victims-call-change-after-little-rock-club-n778941

    It is always the inanimate objects and unconnected random circumstances like “guns,” and “drive “Bys” (sic).

  29. Joe S says:
    July 2, 2017 at 12:00 am

    Oh, and SHOCKING:

    “We believe that this potentially involved gang activity,” Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner said. There have been at least 10 drive-by shootings in less than two weeks in Little Rock, and Buckner said some of those incidents may be related to the conflict in Saturday’s shooting.

    http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/faith-leaders-pray-victims-call-change-after-little-rock-club-n778941

  30. Paul Killinger says:
    July 2, 2017 at 12:01 am

    Or as a lady who lived in Chicago once put it, at an early age she taught her children the military move of “hitting the dirt” upon hearing the sound of gunfire.

    I have never understood how American citizens are willing to live like that, and as the years have gone by it’s only gotten worse. Much worse!

  31. wmingpt says:
    July 2, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Before the shooting, I was reminded of the old Tarzan movies.

  32. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 2, 2017 at 12:04 am

    I continue to read about all the large scale drug busts every day. Huge. Never reported in the news. Get ready for a hot, hot summer. The Drug Cartels and their minions will be fighting over the scraps.

    Build the wall!

  33. robertnotsowise says:
    July 2, 2017 at 12:11 am

  34. nwtex says:
    July 2, 2017 at 12:13 am

  36. Lunatic Fringe says:
    July 2, 2017 at 12:18 am

    I can’t help but think that if it weren’t for the powerful “shootin a mofo up in da club” lobby this would have been illegal years ago.

  37. nwtex says:
    July 2, 2017 at 12:20 am

  38. chick20112011 says:
    July 2, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Media won’t call it a mass shooting either.

  39. Joyful Noise says:
    July 2, 2017 at 12:25 am

    It’s very sad to see so many young people living this way. It seems like a little bit of hell. How can it be entertaining to stand around listening to filth? What a curse for these lost people. They have no morals to keep them safe, no hope to strive for their best, no blessings from faith in God…just death and mayhem.

    All lives do matter, Jesus thought so.

