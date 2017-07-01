Tonight President Trump Honors Veterans at Kennedy Center – Also, Melania Trump Style Watch Alert…

Anticipate ‘splodey heads tonight as President Trump delivers remarks honoring veterans at a Kennedy Center event hosted by an evangelical megachurch and Pastor Robert Jeffress.

(Via ABC) […] President Trump is spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, but plans to travel back to Washington on Saturday night for the “Celebrate Freedom Rally” at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Evangelical megachurch First Baptist Dallas is sponsoring the event, along with Salem Media Group. First Baptist Pastor Robert Jeffress was a strong backer of Trump. A news release says that Trump will: “deliver a powerful address honoring our veterans, hundreds of whom will be coming from D.C. area to attend the event, including wounded warriors who are patients at the Walter Reed Medical Center.” (link)

Melania and Barron Trump weekend style watch below:

Man-o-man, Barron is getting tall.

.

