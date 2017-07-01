Tonight President Trump Honors Veterans at Kennedy Center – Also, Melania Trump Style Watch Alert…

Anticipate ‘splodey heads tonight as President Trump delivers remarks honoring veterans at a Kennedy Center event hosted by an evangelical megachurch and Pastor Robert Jeffress.
(Via ABC) […] President Trump is spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, but plans to travel back to Washington on Saturday night for the “Celebrate Freedom Rally” at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Evangelical megachurch First Baptist Dallas is sponsoring the event, along with Salem Media Group. First Baptist Pastor Robert Jeffress was a strong backer of Trump. A news release says that Trump will: “deliver a powerful address honoring our veterans, hundreds of whom will be coming from D.C. area to attend the event, including wounded warriors who are patients at the Walter Reed Medical Center.” (link)
Melania and Barron Trump weekend style watch below:
Man-o-man, Barron is getting tall.
.
Does anyone know if there will be a live feed for this? I no longer have cable. Thanks!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. There will be a livestream. We’ll have a link up around 7:30pm
LikeLiked by 3 people
America is back. Love the fabric of Melania’s skirt. It brings back memories of my favorite outifts. Melania is dressing neutral, but classy/sharp or stunning depending on the event of the day. Thank You, Sundance, for doing this for us ladies (and men, since the previous one was an eye-sore).
LikeLiked by 7 people
Can’t wait to see what Melania is wearing, although she would look good in a tow sack, TRUMP 2020
LikeLiked by 1 person
Previous 1st “lady”, I meant.
LikeLike
WHITE HOUSE LIVE – 07/01/2017
8:30 PM EDT
President Trump Participates in the Celebrate Freedom Rally
Washington, DC
https://www.whitehouse.gov/live
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, I love you for giving us some Melania coverage.
You can’t imagine the rage I feel at the disrespect shown to our First Lady by the national media. Scores of women’s magazines and NONE of them cover her, and I know I am not alone in hungering for news about her.
I feel like an idiot saying such a thing, but I admire her as a role model of feminine grace and accomplishment and strength. And when have we had one like this??? Certainly not the Mooch despite having her shoved in our faces 24/7, and not before, either. Probably the closest was Nancy Reagan or Jackie Kennedy, but in my opinion Melania is bigger, better, more awesome. I am so proud she represents us.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Picture #5 is a very good pic of a very beautiful skirt. . . dang, I’m smiling
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barron wants to be a pilot. 😀😀👍👍👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is such a great boy!
LikeLike