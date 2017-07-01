Tonight President Trump Honors Veterans at Kennedy Center – Also, Melania Trump Style Watch Alert…

Posted on July 1, 2017 by

Anticipate ‘splodey heads tonight as President Trump delivers remarks honoring veterans at a Kennedy Center event hosted by an evangelical megachurch and Pastor Robert Jeffress.

(Via ABC) […] President Trump is spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, but plans to travel back to Washington on Saturday night for the “Celebrate Freedom Rally” at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Evangelical megachurch First Baptist Dallas is sponsoring the event, along with Salem Media Group. First Baptist Pastor Robert Jeffress was a strong backer of Trump. A news release says that Trump will: “deliver a powerful address honoring our veterans, hundreds of whom will be coming from D.C. area to attend the event, including wounded warriors who are patients at the Walter Reed Medical Center.” (link)

Melania and Barron Trump weekend style watch below:

Man-o-man, Barron is getting tall.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Christian Values, FLOTUS, Melania Trump, President Trump, Religion, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Tonight President Trump Honors Veterans at Kennedy Center – Also, Melania Trump Style Watch Alert…

  1. missmarple2 says:
    July 1, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Does anyone know if there will be a live feed for this? I no longer have cable. Thanks!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 1, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    America is back. Love the fabric of Melania’s skirt. It brings back memories of my favorite outifts. Melania is dressing neutral, but classy/sharp or stunning depending on the event of the day. Thank You, Sundance, for doing this for us ladies (and men, since the previous one was an eye-sore).

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. duchess01 says:
    July 1, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    WHITE HOUSE LIVE – 07/01/2017

    8:30 PM EDT
    President Trump Participates in the Celebrate Freedom Rally
    Washington, DC

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/live

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Sylvia Avery says:
    July 1, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Sundance, I love you for giving us some Melania coverage.

    You can’t imagine the rage I feel at the disrespect shown to our First Lady by the national media. Scores of women’s magazines and NONE of them cover her, and I know I am not alone in hungering for news about her.

    I feel like an idiot saying such a thing, but I admire her as a role model of feminine grace and accomplishment and strength. And when have we had one like this??? Certainly not the Mooch despite having her shoved in our faces 24/7, and not before, either. Probably the closest was Nancy Reagan or Jackie Kennedy, but in my opinion Melania is bigger, better, more awesome. I am so proud she represents us.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. JohnnyII says:
    July 1, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Picture #5 is a very good pic of a very beautiful skirt. . . dang, I’m smiling

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. dutzie60 says:
    July 1, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Barron wants to be a pilot. 😀😀👍👍👍

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s