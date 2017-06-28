VICE News Retracts Two More Trump #FakeNews Stories – Internal Investigations Launched…

This is becoming quite a trend.  Following the heels of CNN News retractions, firings and internal investigations launched as a result of false and inflammatory journalism, VICE News is now completely retracting two separate President Trump stories and also launching an internal investigation.

Tough week for the Fake News media:

(Link To Retraction)

Vice News backstory available HERE.

80 Responses to VICE News Retracts Two More Trump #FakeNews Stories – Internal Investigations Launched…

  1. sundance says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Reply
  2. C. Lowell says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    DJT is such a boss! It’s often a thing of beauty to behold…

    Reply
  3. PaulyWalnuts says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Not tired of winning. Not even a little bit.

    Reply
  4. Howie says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Get after them boy’s they are starting to run.

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      June 28, 2017 at 4:04 pm

      Howie they really are! Look what Crying Chuck had to do today to buy time for Barry and his minions. The problem for him and Barry is that Senator Chuck Grassley wants them to fry as bad as you and me!

      http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jun/28/chuck-schumer-uses-senate-rule-delay-intel-meeting/?utm_source=onesignal&utm_campaign=pushnotify&utm_medium=push

      From the article linked above;

      A national security briefing for Senate Judiciary Committee members was scuttled Wednesday after a top Democrat invoked a procedural rule to delay the closed-door meeting.

      Committee members had expected to use the briefing to press for further details about the Obama White House’s steps to “unmask” of members of the Trump campaign and transition officials. Lawmakers on the committee said Tuesday they intended to use the briefing to press for more information on the process by which intelligence agencies identified Americans whose communications were picked up as part of monitoring of foreigners outside the United States.

      The delay earned rebuke from Sen. Charles Grassley, the head of the committee that had expected to be briefed.

      Reply
    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      June 28, 2017 at 3:40 pm

      People should print that nothingburger image and distribute it everywhere possible. This is the time to catch to catch the wave and end Fake News CNN and all the other propaganda news outlets. Write on it too, turn off CNN in public places like dentist and doctor offices, shopping malls and airports! It’s NECESSARY TO HELP T45!

      Reply
  6. tampa2 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    This is “libel” to get more and more interesting!

  7. TigerBear says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    LMAO And this dear folks is called……CYA….a.k.a. COVER YOUR ASS! They see the writing on the wall! Running scared now?! 😄
    LOVIN IT!

  8. Lunatic Fringe says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Sadly, I liked Vice and how they were somewhat irreverent and willing to take on stories that sometimes got ignored even if I didn’t agree with everything at least I thought they were sincere. (and before you throw stones, yes, I do read and view things with other points of view and other perspectives. My seven remaining brain cells are fully capable of thinking for myself even when subjected to NPR and VFNN and, I guess, made up crap from Vice).

    I guess the temptation to join the mob was too hard for Vice to resist. For shame.

  9. webgirlpdx says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    That truly is one of my very favorite pictures of the President along the way. The creative captions are endless. 🙂

  10. Alison says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Some rag called VICE writing fake Trump tabloids & Playboy in the Press Room? ??

    Complicated Business, Folks 😂😂

    At some point one or two of these scapegoats who are resigning/getting fired are going to talk. They are losing their jibs while the higher ups claim an ‘unknown’ SNAFU in tge editorial process.
    Hope Project Veritas asks to interview those newly unemployeds.

  11. Alison says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    Sundance, I know we’re winning ‘cuz you have repeatedly replaced Dr. Phil’s quizzical concern photo with President Trump’s “I told ya so” gesture. So delicious.

  12. AmericaFirst says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Sundance,

    You’ve been quite busy. I want to take a brief interlude from political commentary to say thank you for bringing so very much to the attention of those who want REAL news; I’ve appreciated it for the last year.

    Keeping hope alive.

  13. sundance says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:49 pm

  14. flounder, rebel, vulgarian, deplorable, winner says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Fire for effect!

  15. rumpole2 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    If “news” sites are just gonna make stuff up… they should think about getting rid of human “reporters” and automating the process. The standard of basic English writing is very low anyway, as you would imagine from people who appear to be ignorant of facts and incapable of learning (Stupid people). I imagine that there are already systems to automatically generate good English prose… maybe a feature could be that the reader can “select his own facts”.. select and add in as much political bias etc. Chose the literary style… from Shakespearean to gangster rap. Personally I would prefer my news stories to be in the style of Douglas Adams… but that’s just me 🙂

  16. Warrior1 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Fake reporter brian 56 years old karem says the press has shown respect to the white house for 6 months. HAhahahahahhaaa.

  17. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    The bad news is that most who read the fake news don’t see the later retraction.

  18. snaggletooths says:
    June 28, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    I have never gone to this Vice news I saw some articles Yesterday about TIME magazine saying Trump made phony magazine covers (2009) to hang in his golf courses? ! they want them immediately taken down! The media so stupid on so many levels its mind boggling.

  19. TreeperInTraining says:
    June 28, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    A bit long, but here are my thoughts:

    You know…I’m not a vindictive person. Uhm. Ok. I am.

    What’s really funny about this is that it was the Dems and the Prog Media that pushed this fake news thing. Think back to this article:

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/busin…=.254da95ca8f1

    These people were gleeful over this…their readers and listeners bought the hype and were looking for Ruskies under their bed….and everyone on that side was more than happy to stifle free speech and freedom of the press, Orwellian style, based on a pile of steaming horseshit from a company nobody ever heard of and an article that had to be ammended, retracted and updated several times. Yeah. It was all good.

    Fast forward to today. Retractions everywhere. No breathless McCarthy list. No push by repubs for social media to censor fake news. Nope. We are calling them on their lies…one article and one lie at a time. Its beautiful. It’s exactly the way it should be done.

    And now, instead of Ronpaul.com having a warning label on it (like the progs wanted), all bets are off and the readers and listeners are holding these journalist’s toes to the fire..and WaPo , CNN and the NYT’s have become synonymous with lies, retractions, Pravda and fake news…and we didnt have to ban anyone or anything to do it.

    Free speech. Free press. The truth will out, especially when the electorate is paying attention.

    Good job, Deplorables.

  20. litlbit2 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Time to double down on the lawsuits against all Fake News Outlets and print forms. DO NOT back off, file another lawsuit again, again, again. For almost one year Russia, Russia, Russia, game on snowflakes.
    Remember: we going to change our ways??
    http://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/lachlan-markay/2009/09/27/nyt-tries-deflect-charges-bias-announces-opinion-media-editor

  21. Jimmy Jack says:
    June 28, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    I’m getting dizzy from all the winning so far this week.

    #MAGAMondays

    #TestosteroneTuesdays

    #WinningWednesdays

  22. patrickhenrycensored says:
    June 28, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    The Mainstream Media
    Where the only thing less credible than you….
    Is the U S Congress.

  23. WSB says:
    June 28, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    So now we are reading fake news stories about a fake Hall of Presidents? It MUST be 5 o’clock somewhere…

  24. Pam says:
    June 28, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    These media outlets are running scared. They are quickly becoming irrelevant and they know it.

  25. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    June 28, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Just started Sharyl Attkisson’s book “The Smear” and in the first few pages she says – “The smear business is interminable and eminently profitable. It’s silently turned into one of the largest white-collar industries in Washington, D.C. It’s making thousands of people rich. It’s becoming one of our biggest global exports.”

  26. Southern Son says:
    June 28, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    The Wins are comin’ Daily now.
    Strong Hand played a Bad Hand.
    And Unfortunately, Mike Flynn fell too.
    But these cannot be considered Losses for the Trump Team, as P45 did the Right Thing in both cases.
    In War, Casualties are to be expected.
    The Left and Never Trumpers, have not really had a great day, since 11/8/16.
    I. Love. Winning!!

    Press ON! PResident Trump to MAGA!!

  27. missmarple2 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    If you ask me, since both stories retracted seem to be about Disney and its internal workings, I would guess the story was fed to Vice by a malicious anti-Trump Disney employee.

    Disney, knowing full well that a huge amount of their park business comes from The Deplorables, not the Georgetown anti-Trump set, had the Mouse attorneys lay down the law to Vice.

  28. Killdozer says:
    June 28, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    I would like to retract my comment I made about AG J. Sessions I posted about a week or so ago ,I made the comment because of fake News I read somewhere ,I said he was dithering and effeminate and I am retracting that now .Thank you and Im sorry

    • AmericaFirst says:
      June 28, 2017 at 4:39 pm

      See, conservatives make a correction when needed, contrary to Brian S.’s assertion.

      By the way, lots of people were persuaded of Sessions non-action in the last few months, because he does not act publicly very often, and then usually only when it is the result of dogged investigation.

  29. jmclever says:
    June 28, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Nothing says, “Get your story straight or else!” like a likely-to-win defamation of character lawsuit. The Gawker Effect in full swing.

    I hope Sarah Palin ends up owning The New York Times.
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/06/27/sarah-palin-sues-new-york-times-for-defamation/

  30. rjcylon says:
    June 28, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Vice News Investigation:
    Investigator: “Can you explain to me what happened?”
    Progressive journalist: “Yeah, it’s a made up story about Trump and Disney World.”
    Investigator: “Who told you to do that?”
    Progressive journalist: “You did, sir.”
    Investigator: “Very well, carry on. Investigation complete.”

  31. Sandra-VA says:
    June 28, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    The replies to this are so “adorable”! These people are mental.

