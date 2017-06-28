VICE News Retracts Two More Trump #FakeNews Stories – Internal Investigations Launched…

This is becoming quite a trend. Following the heels of CNN News retractions, firings and internal investigations launched as a result of false and inflammatory journalism, VICE News is now completely retracting two separate President Trump stories and also launching an internal investigation.
Vice News backstory available HERE.
Even though the story was retracted, can’t the lawsuit still be filed?
I think so. Apology after the fact still doesnt remove liability.
Anthony Scaramucci is a bigger man, I guess. Wait until he completely reorganizes the ExIm Bank. That will be his just deserts.
Any other person, other than PDJT, would have been taken down with a story like that, so I would like to see him file. The only other reason that the CNN story ended as it did is because now the ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ meme has become an utter joke.
He did accept the apology so I doubt he will be filing a lawsuit.
It irks me, though. At some point, there must be consequences. I doubt shaming is the way to go.
One bright spot is from the Post this morning. Time Warner (CNN’s Mom) and ATT are attempting to merge, which means the DOJ will be reviewing this.
Zucker may be out of a job, and PDJT has more than once alluded to a provision that CNN must be spun off if the merger is approved, so there is that.
Seems the new narrative might be Trump cannot/does not understand how to work with congress. IMO, Trump has a plan.
Congress does not know how to work with Trump and the Deplorables. And yes, I believe PDJT has a plan.
and Palin suing the NYT – anxious to see what the damage amount will be
http://nypost.com/2017/06/27/sarah-palin-sues-ny-times-for-tying-political-ad-to-mass-shooting/
DJT is such a boss! It’s often a thing of beauty to behold…
Not tired of winning. Not even a little bit.
Get after them boy’s they are starting to run.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Howie they really are! Look what Crying Chuck had to do today to buy time for Barry and his minions. The problem for him and Barry is that Senator Chuck Grassley wants them to fry as bad as you and me!
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jun/28/chuck-schumer-uses-senate-rule-delay-intel-meeting/?utm_source=onesignal&utm_campaign=pushnotify&utm_medium=push
From the article linked above;
A national security briefing for Senate Judiciary Committee members was scuttled Wednesday after a top Democrat invoked a procedural rule to delay the closed-door meeting.
Committee members had expected to use the briefing to press for further details about the Obama White House’s steps to “unmask” of members of the Trump campaign and transition officials. Lawmakers on the committee said Tuesday they intended to use the briefing to press for more information on the process by which intelligence agencies identified Americans whose communications were picked up as part of monitoring of foreigners outside the United States.
The delay earned rebuke from Sen. Charles Grassley, the head of the committee that had expected to be briefed.
People should print that nothingburger image and distribute it everywhere possible. This is the time to catch to catch the wave and end Fake News CNN and all the other propaganda news outlets. Write on it too, turn off CNN in public places like dentist and doctor offices, shopping malls and airports! It’s NECESSARY TO HELP T45!
This is “libel” to get more and more interesting!
LMAO And this dear folks is called……CYA….a.k.a. COVER YOUR ASS! They see the writing on the wall! Running scared now?! 😄
LOVIN IT!
This is funny. Stay with it.
Sadly, I liked Vice and how they were somewhat irreverent and willing to take on stories that sometimes got ignored even if I didn’t agree with everything at least I thought they were sincere. (and before you throw stones, yes, I do read and view things with other points of view and other perspectives. My seven remaining brain cells are fully capable of thinking for myself even when subjected to NPR and VFNN and, I guess, made up crap from Vice).
I guess the temptation to join the mob was too hard for Vice to resist. For shame.
I still like VICE – they cover stories other outlets do not cover.
That truly is one of my very favorite pictures of the President along the way. The creative captions are endless. 🙂
Agree!
My caption for today, “seriously…it’s VERY fake news!”
Nice.
I also like the “complicated business folks, complicated business”
OH YES!! The best. However, he now knows that WE all know that we’re really truly winning.
Because it is……easy. So easy.
That was one of the most perfect responses to that situation.
Idk “bc you’d be in jail” may still be #1 though.
Some rag called VICE writing fake Trump tabloids & Playboy in the Press Room? ??
Complicated Business, Folks 😂😂
At some point one or two of these scapegoats who are resigning/getting fired are going to talk. They are losing their jibs while the higher ups claim an ‘unknown’ SNAFU in tge editorial process.
Hope Project Veritas asks to interview those newly unemployeds.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Shiver me timbers, me jib is gone…
Sundance, I know we’re winning ‘cuz you have repeatedly replaced Dr. Phil’s quizzical concern photo with President Trump’s “I told ya so” gesture. So delicious.
Sundance,
You’ve been quite busy. I want to take a brief interlude from political commentary to say thank you for bringing so very much to the attention of those who want REAL news; I’ve appreciated it for the last year.
Keeping hope alive.
Since June 2015 for me 🙂
I love how there’s not enough chairs for all those jamokes.
Contemplate your life choices while you’re standing there, dummies.
Lack of chairs is all their doing. The administration wanted to move to another spot and rebuilt the press room to make it bigger, but the babies were upset that it wasn’t going to be inside the White House… gasp!!!
Did you see how close he was to spitting out his gum?
Brian’s own bio says he is a stand up comedian. Well, he IS standing up here…
LikeLiked by 3 people
56 and a stringer for a failing skin mag. Smh. They’re not sending their best, are they?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe that is their best.
That’s part of the problem–they ARE sending their best. And their best SUCK.
REPULSIVE!
What a pile of …, these (deleted) lie about their lies. then lie again.
What a pig.
I hate to call names but……..what a turd.💩
Lying about President Trump and Russia causing Scalise’s life-threatening injuries is respect? These dumbkoffs seem to always say the right things oblivious to news happening, ironically, about CNN caught lyin’ about Russia They roll right pass real news into absurdity.
We have shown … respect. ? Looks like another case of projection on his part.
In case anyone missed it….he also writes for playboy.
Exclusive — Pornstar Jenna Jameson Bashes Playboy for Defending Very Fake News CNN: ‘Have a Seat Playboy’
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/06/28/exclusive-pornstar-jenna-jameson-bashes-playboy-for-defending-very-fake-news-cnn-have-a-seat-playboy/
Fire for effect!
If “news” sites are just gonna make stuff up… they should think about getting rid of human “reporters” and automating the process. The standard of basic English writing is very low anyway, as you would imagine from people who appear to be ignorant of facts and incapable of learning (Stupid people). I imagine that there are already systems to automatically generate good English prose… maybe a feature could be that the reader can “select his own facts”.. select and add in as much political bias etc. Chose the literary style… from Shakespearean to gangster rap. Personally I would prefer my news stories to be in the style of Douglas Adams… but that’s just me 🙂
I would prefer my news in limericks form:
“The President will be visiting nantucket ….”
LikeLiked by 6 people
There once was a crook named Hillary
Wed to a rapist named Billary
etc
Her carcass is gone, but the stench lingers on…
Oh wait, they just hid it with frillery.
And to think, Douglas Adams was only 3 off, the answer was 45, not 42. We’ll forgive it, seeing as how it was The Hitchhiker himself. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Corollary..
Seems DIM Senators (and Congress-things) intend voting “NO” on everything. I really think we should accept that.. record their vote as an automated “NO” for all future bills etc,,.. and release them to go home. That would at least save cost of housing and tending to them in Washington
Roby the Reporter:
“The report also noted that the system, designed to write both long and short pieces, wrote the article in one second.”
http://www.computerworld.com/article/3159706/it-careers/robot-reporter-gets-first-article-published-in-china.html
Maybe this is why the presstitutes are a little uptight. They are obviously hiding the story of the century. Now, onto the lawyers.
Fake reporter brian 56 years old karem says the press has shown respect to the white house for 6 months. HAhahahahahhaaa.
to “that man” – what better demonstration of his Lack of respect
The bad news is that most who read the fake news don’t see the later retraction.
I have never gone to this Vice news I saw some articles Yesterday about TIME magazine saying Trump made phony magazine covers (2009) to hang in his golf courses? ! they want them immediately taken down! The media so stupid on so many levels its mind boggling.
A bit long, but here are my thoughts:
You know…I’m not a vindictive person. Uhm. Ok. I am.
What’s really funny about this is that it was the Dems and the Prog Media that pushed this fake news thing. Think back to this article:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/busin…=.254da95ca8f1
These people were gleeful over this…their readers and listeners bought the hype and were looking for Ruskies under their bed….and everyone on that side was more than happy to stifle free speech and freedom of the press, Orwellian style, based on a pile of steaming horseshit from a company nobody ever heard of and an article that had to be ammended, retracted and updated several times. Yeah. It was all good.
Fast forward to today. Retractions everywhere. No breathless McCarthy list. No push by repubs for social media to censor fake news. Nope. We are calling them on their lies…one article and one lie at a time. Its beautiful. It’s exactly the way it should be done.
And now, instead of Ronpaul.com having a warning label on it (like the progs wanted), all bets are off and the readers and listeners are holding these journalist’s toes to the fire..and WaPo , CNN and the NYT’s have become synonymous with lies, retractions, Pravda and fake news…and we didnt have to ban anyone or anything to do it.
Free speech. Free press. The truth will out, especially when the electorate is paying attention.
Good job, Deplorables.
Sorry for the bad link. Here was the original Orwellian fake news article:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/economy/russian-propaganda-effort-helped-spread-fake-news-during-election-experts-say/2016/11/24/793903b6-8a40-4ca9-b712-716af66098fe_story.html?utm_term=.254da95ca8f1
Time to double down on the lawsuits against all Fake News Outlets and print forms. DO NOT back off, file another lawsuit again, again, again. For almost one year Russia, Russia, Russia, game on snowflakes.
Remember: we going to change our ways??
http://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/lachlan-markay/2009/09/27/nyt-tries-deflect-charges-bias-announces-opinion-media-editor
I’m getting dizzy from all the winning so far this week.
#MAGAMondays
#TestosteroneTuesdays
#WinningWednesdays
#ThreeScoopThursdays and #FightingFridays…We’re almost there Jimmy Jack!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Mainstream Media
Where the only thing less credible than you….
Is the U S Congress.
So now we are reading fake news stories about a fake Hall of Presidents? It MUST be 5 o’clock somewhere…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just started Sharyl Attkisson’s book “The Smear” and in the first few pages she says – “The smear business is interminable and eminently profitable. It’s silently turned into one of the largest white-collar industries in Washington, D.C. It’s making thousands of people rich. It’s becoming one of our biggest global exports.”
The Wins are comin’ Daily now.
Strong Hand played a Bad Hand.
And Unfortunately, Mike Flynn fell too.
But these cannot be considered Losses for the Trump Team, as P45 did the Right Thing in both cases.
In War, Casualties are to be expected.
The Left and Never Trumpers, have not really had a great day, since 11/8/16.
I. Love. Winning!!
Press ON! PResident Trump to MAGA!!
don’t be too sure about Flynn taking a fall – he may be running the greatest sting of all time against the leakers 🙂
If you ask me, since both stories retracted seem to be about Disney and its internal workings, I would guess the story was fed to Vice by a malicious anti-Trump Disney employee.
Disney, knowing full well that a huge amount of their park business comes from The Deplorables, not the Georgetown anti-Trump set, had the Mouse attorneys lay down the law to Vice.
I would like to retract my comment I made about AG J. Sessions I posted about a week or so ago ,I made the comment because of fake News I read somewhere ,I said he was dithering and effeminate and I am retracting that now .Thank you and Im sorry
See, conservatives make a correction when needed, contrary to Brian S.’s assertion.
By the way, lots of people were persuaded of Sessions non-action in the last few months, because he does not act publicly very often, and then usually only when it is the result of dogged investigation.
Nothing says, “Get your story straight or else!” like a likely-to-win defamation of character lawsuit. The Gawker Effect in full swing.
I hope Sarah Palin ends up owning The New York Times.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/06/27/sarah-palin-sues-new-york-times-for-defamation/
Vice News Investigation:
Investigator: “Can you explain to me what happened?”
Progressive journalist: “Yeah, it’s a made up story about Trump and Disney World.”
Investigator: “Who told you to do that?”
Progressive journalist: “You did, sir.”
Investigator: “Very well, carry on. Investigation complete.”
The replies to this are so “adorable”! These people are mental.
