Project Veritas Interviews Van Jones: “the Russia thing is just a big nothing burger”…

Project Veritas releases CNN Day #2 in their investigative series:

(NEW YORK) — Project Veritas’ American Pravda: CNN continues today with a video of left-leaning political commentator Van Jones caught on camera plainly stating that “the Russia thing is just a big nothing burger.”

This follows the release of a video of CNN Producer John Bonifield, who was caught touting the Russia narrative as “bullsh*t.” (read more)

99 Responses to Project Veritas Interviews Van Jones: “the Russia thing is just a big nothing burger”…

  1. missmarple2 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    I would have liked to have seen more of the Van Jones conversation. Lots of hupe for one “nothingburger.”

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. anotherworriedmom says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Periodically Van Jones speaks the truth, and sometimes it’s while he’s on camera. All other times he’s a good lefty and sticks to the dhimmicrat meme.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Flova says:
      June 28, 2017 at 1:50 pm

      Van Jones and his comrade Valerie Jarrett are dangerous people. A year before Andrew Breitbart died Jones threatened he would get “his comeuppance” for exposing Shirley Sherrod. Jones is also responsible for the war on cops. His GQ look is a joke which he even said gives him “elite cred.” Okeefe should watch his back.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        June 28, 2017 at 3:06 pm

        I agree-it is the ‘nicer’, ‘agreeable’ Dims that we have to watch out for. When they talk like that then they are up to something. The Snake poem bring this to mind.

        Like

        Reply
  3. Sanj says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    I wonder if he’s going to release one of these a day, kind of like WikiLeaks, in response to CNN’s reaction. CNN claimed that the producer yesterday isn’t involved in political reporting, so O’Keefe drops Van Jones on their collective heads like a piano.

    Drip…Drip…Drip……splodey heads from the opposition!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. fedback says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    CNN Breaking News: The Russia thing is just a big Nothing Burger
    This is CNN

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. R-C says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    As I said two days ago: “The Clownish Nothingburger Network”. (I’m glad they agree with me.)

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  6. TransitionTracker @DaveNYviii says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    The beauty of this short and sweet clip is it DESTROYS the “he is just a janitor” and the “selective editing” defenses.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  7. AmericaFirst says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    The CNN Definitions Guide was entirely accurate. And I think explains why those of us on the receiving end of the slime can’t bear to watch most of the MSM at all anymore.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Katie says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    I know I shouldn’t hate anyone, but if I did, Van Jones would definitely be on the list. He claims everyone who is white is a racist and he honestly is one of the most racist people I have ever had the misfortune of seeing/hearing. This couldn’t have happened to a better person!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. Warrior1 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    The real question is when will !Time Warner finally fire the architect of the phony russia CNN coverage, dirtbag Jeff zucker?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Doug says:
      June 28, 2017 at 1:49 pm

      who cares really… the point here is to make a mockery of CNN and thats being accomplished.. the network isnt going to change we are just neutering them.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Sherlock says:
      June 28, 2017 at 1:54 pm

      Never. Time Warner is all Zuckers. No difference between him and management.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • wyntre says:
        June 28, 2017 at 2:13 pm

        But TW wants to merge with AT&T. And according to a NYP report:

        “At last week’s Cannes Lions festival in France — where Zucker boasted that viewers trust CNN “more than ever” — rumors were rife that he’d be out of a job if the AT&T deal goes through.

        “It’s not just Jeff Zucker, all Time Warner executives are anxious about if they will survive the merger,” a media source said Tuesday.

        “What is interesting is that the AT&T execs who will decide who goes and who stays are [AT&T CEO] Randall Stephenson and [AT&T Entertainment Group CEO] John Stankey — who have a very good relationship with the current administration.”

        http://nypost.com/2017/06/27/cnn-staffers-didnt-resign-over-retracted-story-they-got-fired/

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  10. helmhood says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    If you see CNN playing in a waiting room, a doctor’s office, local bank, etc. turn the channel. And if you don’t have access to the control, call for a manager to have the station changed. As a customer, you do not have to be subjected to emotional stress in a place of business.

    Don’t be afraid to make a scene.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  11. Warrior1 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Test

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Molly Pitcher says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    I was hoping for more but the fact that he said it’s nothing is big . These “reporters” invest so much of their own bias and the network narrative into their on-air time that admitting that it’s basically worth absolutely nothing verifies AGAIN! It’s nothing. They know it’s nothing yet they literally spend 24/7 telling the public that it IS something.

    Like

    Reply
  13. AmSa/Mx says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. fedback says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Drudge headline: O’KEEFE STRIKES AGAIN!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. 17CatsInTN says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Interesting. Despite the brevity of the actual conversation, which was cut short by the approach of another person, this really is a big deal. He said it so casually and matter of factly. No angst, hand wringing or any anxiety whatsoever. It was just, “Yup, it’s a nothing burger” and back to his cell phone. I dunno, you think maybe he was in on the bring-down-Trump-by-any-mean-fair-or-foul plan from the get go? 😉

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Sherlock says:
      June 28, 2017 at 1:57 pm

      People wanting more are being unrealistic, I believe. He’s not going to get out there and tell-all on the street. The kid (he sounded young, maybe O’Keefe, maybe someone else) just sort of took him by surprise, said they had met, and asked a few quick off the cuff Qs. He wasn’t on guard, so out it came. Brief unguarded moment that speaks volumes.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • 17CatsInTN says:
        June 28, 2017 at 1:59 pm

        I agree. Like I said, he just said it matter of fact. Yep, nothing burger. I doubt if it was O’Keefe himself as he has become too well known, especially to leftists who hate him and what he is doing to expose all their lies, subterfuge and agendas.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • NJF says:
        June 28, 2017 at 2:46 pm

        Those “spontaneous utterances” get them every time.

        “There’s nothing there you can do….”

        Before he engages with the other guy? It can be viewed a number of ways…

        …..”to prove a crime”
        …..”to force a resignation”
        ……”to impeach the POTUS”

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • we300 says:
      June 28, 2017 at 3:59 pm

      Yup. The Dems play dirty like that. They create the narrative then drive it. Remember Benghazi?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  18. budmc says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  19. Lawrence says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Not a lot. But it’s enough. The drips are turning into a river. Look what Flynn and Trump have set up! Remarkable.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  20. wyntre says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    If O’Keefe wants to maintain his credibility he’ll wait to publish until he’s got more than another “Nothing-burger.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Jim Peters says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Well done James O’Keefe. Quality over quantity.

    Many people are missing the point. Here we have one of the main CNN shills admitting the collusion smear is a total nothingburger.

    Has Jones aver admitted this live? No. Has he ever challenged fellow CNN panellists? No.

    Has he ever written an article stating to his many brain-dead fans that it’s a ‘nothingburger’?

    No.

    CNN & Jones deliberately mislead the audience. Jones is under a professional obligation to inform his audience that the collusion smear is empty.

    He never did. In fact, he fuelled the anti Trump fire.

    This is a devastating hit and Van Jones has been exposed as a liar and hypocrite.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  22. Suncc49 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Umm it is simple and to the point in exposing that there is no there there. Russia narrative dying and exposing fake news media. These CNN folks privately not believing what they report is huge and very effective.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • 17CatsInTN says:
      June 28, 2017 at 4:09 pm

      IMHO it’s more than them privately not believing. It’s actively promoting a lie, a falsehood, a shibboleth, a hoax. To say the least, it is an ethical breach, a professional failure and a deliberate attempt to sabotage a sitting President. Their license should be revoked, their assets seized and those responsible for ordering this course of action charged with sedition.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  23. Nigella says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    It’s a nothing burger always has been. Thing is now the’re all on the “Obstruction of Justice” bandwagon…

    Like

    Reply
  24. wyntre says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Maybe I view today’s O’keefe release as a “Nothing Burger” because I have heard Jones say similar things several times.

    Like

    Reply
  26. TONYA PARNELL says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    PART TWO OF PROJECT VERITAS IS ON OANN TONIGHT

    Like

    Reply
  27. Paco Loco says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    What’s not fake news is that the Senate and the House are incapable of doing the people’s business. They are serving up a warmed over piece of crap that is Obamacare 2.0 I can’t believe that the American people are going to let these fraudsters pass a bogus replacement. The US government has no business being in the health insurance business, except for the VA.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Honest Abbey says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Van Jones is the real “NOTHING BURGER” here.

    He is an insignificant POS who gets paid to race bait.

    This video will only inflate his already YUGE ego if he thinks it will contribute to the demise of CNN.

    Couldn’t Be More Disappointed In This “BOMBSHELL”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. kimosaabe says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  30. booger71 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Van Jones is not just left leaning…he fell all the way over

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. wyntre says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  32. kimosaabe says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Like

    Reply
  33. ystathosgmailcom says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Van Jones would call this a white lash.

    Like

    Reply
  34. kimosaabe says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. NJF says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Examples of recent comments.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. Dora says:
    June 28, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  38. freddy says:
    June 28, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Let’s hope for one more huge shell to land on CNN then go in there and remove that propaganda machine from America and all it’s actors. It’s worse than Al Jezeera and definately gone full marxist rogue far left. They do this cause they are paid to not because they are left leaning…It’s fo money and someone is paying CNN and hosts big bucks to lie every day in hopes of impeachment………..Sedition is the proper word……..Anyone seen jeff Sessions…I mean where is he………..

    Like

    Reply
  39. NJF says:
    June 28, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Ha, ha. And it begins.

    I hope O’Keefe has more.

    I wonder how Van feels about being “downgraded” by his own network.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  40. rumpole2 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    The Science is settled – CNN is Very Fake News

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  41. duchess01 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Sue! Liable if in the written word – Slander if in the spoken word – and then, lock them all up!

    Like

    Reply
  42. Maya Magana says:
    June 28, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    CNN intended to harm the nation. In the old days, someone went to jail for that.

    More and more Americans are seeing through the lies and BS of CNN, MSNBC, NYT, WaPo, etc. These companies are nothing but propaganda outlets for the deep state, George Soros, Obama, Bush globalists that seek to dismantle America and sell it off to the lowest bidder.

    The “elites” do nothing but bleed the middle class dry. My tax rate is 40% and my healthcare is now $700 per month thanks to Obamacare. My car insurance is still just $25/month (thanks to Insurance Panda), but if you look at Democrat strongholds like Detroit and New Orleans, where car insurance will run you $300+ per month, it’s easy to be pessimistic about the future of the United Socialist States of America.

    We are, right now, witnessing the anatomy of a coordinated MSM/CIA/EU/Globalist ‘Hit-Job’ on President Trump. THEY ARE TRYING TO INVALIDATE YOUR LEGITIMATE AND LEGAL VOTE FOR PRESIDENT. We put Trump there and they are trying to take that legitimacy away from us! Think about that!

    Like

    Reply
  43. rjcylon says:
    June 28, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Forget about what happens to CNN itself for a minute, imagine how this feels to the progressive true believers who are convinced Trump will be impeached any minute over Russia. Their hero Van Jones just dumped cold water all over that, and now they are in the position of having to call him a liar.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. rumpole2 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    CNN sells “Nothing Burgers” – Anderson Cooper is a “Burger Queen” 🙂

    Like

    Reply

