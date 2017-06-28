Project Veritas Interviews Van Jones: “the Russia thing is just a big nothing burger”…

Project Veritas releases CNN Day #2 in their investigative series:
(NEW YORK) — Project Veritas’ American Pravda: CNN continues today with a video of left-leaning political commentator Van Jones caught on camera plainly stating that “the Russia thing is just a big nothing burger.”
This follows the release of a video of CNN Producer John Bonifield, who was caught touting the Russia narrative as “bullsh*t.” (read more)
I would have liked to have seen more of the Van Jones conversation. Lots of hupe for one “nothingburger.”
hype
I agree. While I appreciate that he got a major on-air network personality saying what he did, I think O’Keefe could have included this very short exchange in yesterday’s video. The rest was just video of what Sarah Sanders and Hannity, etc. said about part one.
I am interested in what he may have from other news outlets. I do like him but he does tend to overhype what he really doesn’t have to.
CNN top commentator saying Russia is a nothing burger.
The science is settled.
Great job O’Keefe. Happy Birthday
Indeed. I’m glad to see his work getting recognition from the white house.
I agree, but if you noticed, someone in a beard walked up to Jones and the PV reporter right after Jones’ comment. That likely prevented more dialogue.
Want fries with that? Supersize it? Oh, and, where’s the beef?
Would you like some lies with your nothingburger?
Yep the guy with the beard really messed everything.
mm2:L a $100 bill just landed on my screen. I’m not mad because it wasn’t a Grand. IYKWIM.
Nothing burger with a side of speculation, some rhetoric, extra lies, and a big glass of whine.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s more. He thinks the Media should be talking about Jobs, etc. The real issues. I’m giving the guy credit, I was shocked at the admission, let’s see if CNN (and the rest of the Media) takes his advice. Granted, it will be slanted, but a step in the right direction.
If CNN starts talking about what is actually happening regarding “jobs”, then President Trump will win re-election in a landslide.
Periodically Van Jones speaks the truth, and sometimes it’s while he’s on camera. All other times he’s a good lefty and sticks to the dhimmicrat meme.
Van Jones and his comrade Valerie Jarrett are dangerous people. A year before Andrew Breitbart died Jones threatened he would get “his comeuppance” for exposing Shirley Sherrod. Jones is also responsible for the war on cops. His GQ look is a joke which he even said gives him “elite cred.” Okeefe should watch his back.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I agree-it is the ‘nicer’, ‘agreeable’ Dims that we have to watch out for. When they talk like that then they are up to something. The Snake poem bring this to mind.
I wonder if he’s going to release one of these a day, kind of like WikiLeaks, in response to CNN’s reaction. CNN claimed that the producer yesterday isn’t involved in political reporting, so O’Keefe drops Van Jones on their collective heads like a piano.
Drip…Drip…Drip……splodey heads from the opposition!
CNN Breaking News: The Russia thing is just a big Nothing Burger
This is CNN
As I said two days ago: “The Clownish Nothingburger Network”. (I’m glad they agree with me.)
LikeLiked by 10 people
I’ve seen a lot of definitions of the CNN abbreviation but that is the best one yet.
The beauty of this short and sweet clip is it DESTROYS the “he is just a janitor” and the “selective editing” defenses.
LikeLiked by 18 people
The CNN Definitions Guide was entirely accurate. And I think explains why those of us on the receiving end of the slime can't bear to watch most of the MSM at all anymore.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know I shouldn't hate anyone, but if I did, Van Jones would definitely be on the list. He claims everyone who is white is a racist and he honestly is one of the most racist people I have ever had the misfortune of seeing/hearing. This couldn't have happened to a better person!
LikeLiked by 6 people
the funny thing is Van Jones is a really smart guy.. he plays cards… he probably doesnt hate white people but he will play those cards because its easy.. hes one of those that I dont like but definitely keep an eye on because he still actually gets whats going on and knows how to play the game… much more dangerous
LikeLiked by 8 people
Agreed, he tried warning his fellow comrades on more than one occasion that Trump “should be taken seriously” preelection.
Van Jones is smart in a very nefarious way. Another Snake. the smarter the Dims are the more poisonous they are.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Isn't his wife white?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Playing” The Game, GOT style..
Van Jones is a chameleon who has the ability to morph into whatever persona earns him the most money. I have seen videos of him speaking very much like Louis Farrakhan, and we have all seen him as a CNN regular with leftist bent, but normal dialogue.
He probably is just an ambitious guy who will totally work the angle that will bring him the most prominence. Race is a convenient fact of life for him.
This is a BLACKLASH!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oops.
Meant to type WhiteLash.
SMH.
Oops. 🙂
His wife has a very fair complexion. Take a look at this:
Jane Michelle Carter is the daughter of William Alton “Billy” Carter III. Her late father was a farmer, businessman, and politician. Carter promoted Billy Beer, and was a candidate for Mayor of Plains, Georgia.
He was also the younger brother of former US president Jimmy Carter.
That makes Jana Carter, the niece of James Earl “Jimmy” Carter Jr. –who served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981.
http://dailyentertainmentnews.com/politics/jana-carter-van-jones-wife/http://dailyentertainmentnews.com/politics/jana-carter-van-jones-wife/
The real question is when will !Time Warner finally fire the architect of the phony russia CNN coverage, dirtbag Jeff zucker?
LikeLiked by 3 people
who cares really… the point here is to make a mockery of CNN and thats being accomplished.. the network isnt going to change we are just neutering them.
Never. Time Warner is all Zuckers. No difference between him and management.
But TW wants to merge with AT&T. And according to a NYP report:
“At last week’s Cannes Lions festival in France — where Zucker boasted that viewers trust CNN “more than ever” — rumors were rife that he’d be out of a job if the AT&T deal goes through.
“It’s not just Jeff Zucker, all Time Warner executives are anxious about if they will survive the merger,” a media source said Tuesday.
“What is interesting is that the AT&T execs who will decide who goes and who stays are [AT&T CEO] Randall Stephenson and [AT&T Entertainment Group CEO] John Stankey — who have a very good relationship with the current administration.”
http://nypost.com/2017/06/27/cnn-staffers-didnt-resign-over-retracted-story-they-got-fired/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, that’s hopeful anyway. Good find.
If you see CNN playing in a waiting room, a doctor’s office, local bank, etc. turn the channel. And if you don’t have access to the control, call for a manager to have the station changed. As a customer, you do not have to be subjected to emotional stress in a place of business.
Don’t be afraid to make a scene.
Don't be afraid to make a scene.
Good idea helmhood.
We did this at a local chain restaurant here in town.
That was weeks ago.
Every time we have been back they have not changed the TV back to CNN.
Maybe we were not the only ones unhappy with the news channel.
Or just one of these for your phone. It will drive leftist’s cray cray
LikeLiked by 3 people
Test
I was hoping for more but the fact that he said it’s nothing is big . These “reporters” invest so much of their own bias and the network narrative into their on-air time that admitting that it’s basically worth absolutely nothing verifies AGAIN! It’s nothing. They know it’s nothing yet they literally spend 24/7 telling the public that it IS something.
Drudge headline: O’KEEFE STRIKES AGAIN!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Interesting. Despite the brevity of the actual conversation, which was cut short by the approach of another person, this really is a big deal. He said it so casually and matter of factly. No angst, hand wringing or any anxiety whatsoever. It was just, “Yup, it’s a nothing burger” and back to his cell phone. I dunno, you think maybe he was in on the bring-down-Trump-by-any-mean-fair-or-foul plan from the get go? 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
People wanting more are being unrealistic, I believe. He's not going to get out there and tell-all on the street. The kid (he sounded young, maybe O'Keefe, maybe someone else) just sort of took him by surprise, said they had met, and asked a few quick off the cuff Qs. He wasn't on guard, so out it came. Brief unguarded moment that speaks volumes.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree. Like I said, he just said it matter of fact. Yep, nothing burger. I doubt if it was O'Keefe himself as he has become too well known, especially to leftists who hate him and what he is doing to expose all their lies, subterfuge and agendas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those “spontaneous utterances” get them every time.
“There’s nothing there you can do….”
Before he engages with the other guy? It can be viewed a number of ways…
…..”to prove a crime”
…..”to force a resignation”
……”to impeach the POTUS”
Yup. The Dems play dirty like that. They create the narrative then drive it. Remember Benghazi?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember it all since 1972–my first presidential election. It is when my eyes were opened.
LikeLiked by 14 people
THAT is funny! 😀
Or suggest he update his “pinned” tweet. All of them in denial of what’s happening.
Not a lot. But it's enough. The drips are turning into a river. Look what Flynn and Trump have set up! Remarkable.
LikeLiked by 6 people
If O'Keefe wants to maintain his credibility he'll wait to publish until he's got more than another "Nothing-burger."
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now THIS is a real WHOPPER! MUST-READ!
Report on how McCabe brought down Flynn and targeted POTUS.
The article came out a couple of months ago but didn’t receive much coverage.
FBI’S Own Political Terror Plot: Deputy Director and FBI Brass conspired to wage coup against Flynn, Trump.
http://truepundit.com/exclusive-fbis-own-political-terror-plot-deputy-director-and-fbi-brass-secretly-conspired-to-wage-coup-against-flynn-trump-2/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good article.
Not following your line of thinking if there actually is any. What’s got your knickers bunched?
Knickers?
IIC, I have heard make many similar statements over the past six months so maybe it’s really really old news to me.
"Maintain his credibility"? When have you heard/seen O'Keefe telling/showing anything but the truth?
Well done James O’Keefe. Quality over quantity.
Many people are missing the point. Here we have one of the main CNN shills admitting the collusion smear is a total nothingburger.
Has Jones aver admitted this live? No. Has he ever challenged fellow CNN panellists? No.
Has he ever written an article stating to his many brain-dead fans that it’s a ‘nothingburger’?
No.
CNN & Jones deliberately mislead the audience. Jones is under a professional obligation to inform his audience that the collusion smear is empty.
He never did. In fact, he fuelled the anti Trump fire.
This is a devastating hit and Van Jones has been exposed as a liar and hypocrite.
Agree 100%
Agree 100%
Jim Peters well said! For those that don't think it was much, it is a bigger dagger to CNN then the moron from the day before that the channel is now playing off as someone that has nothing to do with politics. How do they explain this one off?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Precisely. CNN was quick to say how the guy didn't know what he was talking about because he doesn't cover politics. Well, good ol' Van just validated what the guy said and that's big.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keep up the good work James!
LikeLiked by 1 person
lawsuit time now
Umm it is simple and to the point in exposing that there is no there there. Russia narrative dying and exposing fake news media. These CNN folks privately not believing what they report is huge and very effective.
LikeLiked by 3 people
IMHO it's more than them privately not believing. It's actively promoting a lie, a falsehood, a shibboleth, a hoax. To say the least, it is an ethical breach, a professional failure and a deliberate attempt to sabotage a sitting President. Their license should be revoked, their assets seized and those responsible for ordering this course of action charged with sedition.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s a nothing burger always has been. Thing is now the’re all on the “Obstruction of Justice” bandwagon…
I think you mean “obstruction of narrative”
LikeLike
Maybe I view today’s O’keefe release as a “Nothing Burger” because I have heard Jones say similar things several times.
LikeLiked by 5 people
PART TWO OF PROJECT VERITAS IS ON OANN TONIGHT
What’s not fake news is that the Senate and the House are incapable of doing the people’s business. They are serving up a warmed over piece of crap that is Obamacare 2.0 I can’t believe that the American people are going to let these fraudsters pass a bogus replacement. The US government has no business being in the health insurance business, except for the VA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Van Jones is the real “NOTHING BURGER” here.
He is an insignificant POS who gets paid to race bait.
This video will only inflate his already YUGE ego if he thinks it will contribute to the demise of CNN.
Couldn’t Be More Disappointed In This “BOMBSHELL”
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Van Jones is not just left leaning…he fell all the way over
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Van Jones would call this a white lash.
Examples of recent comments.
Examples of recent comments.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, on the bright side, he'll make $15 per hour until they install the order kiosks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s hope for one more huge shell to land on CNN then go in there and remove that propaganda machine from America and all it’s actors. It’s worse than Al Jezeera and definately gone full marxist rogue far left. They do this cause they are paid to not because they are left leaning…It’s fo money and someone is paying CNN and hosts big bucks to lie every day in hopes of impeachment………..Sedition is the proper word……..Anyone seen jeff Sessions…I mean where is he………..
LikeLike
I think Sessions is busy celebrating his SCOTUS victory and helping to MAGA
Ha, ha. And it begins.
I hope O’Keefe has more.
I wonder how Van feels about being “downgraded” by his own network.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My reply.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Science is settled – CNN is Very Fake News
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sue! Liable if in the written word – Slander if in the spoken word – and then, lock them all up!
Lock ’em Up
Lock ’em Up
Lock ’em Up
YES! YES! YES!
CNN intended to harm the nation. In the old days, someone went to jail for that.
More and more Americans are seeing through the lies and BS of CNN, MSNBC, NYT, WaPo, etc. These companies are nothing but propaganda outlets for the deep state, George Soros, Obama, Bush globalists that seek to dismantle America and sell it off to the lowest bidder.
The “elites” do nothing but bleed the middle class dry. My tax rate is 40% and my healthcare is now $700 per month thanks to Obamacare. My car insurance is still just $25/month (thanks to Insurance Panda), but if you look at Democrat strongholds like Detroit and New Orleans, where car insurance will run you $300+ per month, it’s easy to be pessimistic about the future of the United Socialist States of America.
We are, right now, witnessing the anatomy of a coordinated MSM/CIA/EU/Globalist ‘Hit-Job’ on President Trump. THEY ARE TRYING TO INVALIDATE YOUR LEGITIMATE AND LEGAL VOTE FOR PRESIDENT. We put Trump there and they are trying to take that legitimacy away from us! Think about that!
The "hit-job" isn't on the President. He may be the focus right now, but the real hit is on America itself.
Forget about what happens to CNN itself for a minute, imagine how this feels to the progressive true believers who are convinced Trump will be impeached any minute over Russia. Their hero Van Jones just dumped cold water all over that, and now they are in the position of having to call him a liar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNN sells "Nothing Burgers" – Anderson Cooper is a "Burger Queen" 🙂
