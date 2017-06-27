President Trump Meets With Creatures of The Swamp…

President Trump meets the swamp people to discuss the making of swamp sausage…

.

Again, as with 99.99% of all ObamaCare conversations, the entirety of media discussion surrounds Medicaid spending, funding, etc.

The middle-class taxpayers’ healthcare interests, those on the individual market, are entirely disconnected from the political discussion by the professional political class.

Frustrating is an understatement.

[Transcript] 4:08 P.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Well, I thought I’d ask you folks to come say hello, and we’ll discuss healthcare. We have really no choice but to solve this situation. Obamacare is a total disaster.

It’s melting down as we speak. Rates are going up. In fact, it’s very interesting, Lisa, that you’re sitting next to me because, in Alaska, it was 206 percent — a 206 percent increase in Alaska. And I used to use Arizona as the standard; that was 116 percent. So it’s really meltdown, and we’re going to try and solve the problem.

So I invited all of you, and I think we have either 52 out of 52, or 50 out of 52. And John, either one is pretty good, I think, as a percentage.

So we’re going to talk and we’re going to see what we can do. We’re getting very close. But for the country, we have to have healthcare. And it can’t be Obamacare, which is melting down. The other side is saying all sorts of things before they even knew what the bill was. This will be great if we get it done. And if we don’t get it done, it’s just going to be something that we’re not going to like. And that’s okay, and I understand that very well.

But I think we have a chance to do something very, very important for the public — very, very important for the people of our country that we love.

So I’ll ask the press to leave. I greatly appreciate you folks being here. We love you very much. You’re very kind and very understanding. (Laughter.) But we will now ask you to leave. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.

Q Mr. President, what do you think of the Senate bill?

THE PRESIDENT: I think the Senate bill is going to be great. Thank you, everybody. Thank you. Such an understanding lot.

END – 4:10 P.M. EDT

I just finished a great meeting with the Republican Senators concerning HealthCare. They really want to get it right, unlike OCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

Advertisements