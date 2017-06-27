President Trump Meets With Creatures of The Swamp…

President Trump meets the swamp people to discuss the making of swamp sausage…
.
Again, as with 99.99% of all ObamaCare conversations, the entirety of media discussion surrounds Medicaid spending, funding, etc.
The middle-class taxpayers’ healthcare interests, those on the individual market, are entirely disconnected from the political discussion by the professional political class.
Frustrating is an understatement.
[Transcript] 4:08 P.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Well, I thought I’d ask you folks to come say hello, and we’ll discuss healthcare. We have really no choice but to solve this situation. Obamacare is a total disaster.
It’s melting down as we speak. Rates are going up. In fact, it’s very interesting, Lisa, that you’re sitting next to me because, in Alaska, it was 206 percent — a 206 percent increase in Alaska. And I used to use Arizona as the standard; that was 116 percent. So it’s really meltdown, and we’re going to try and solve the problem.
So I invited all of you, and I think we have either 52 out of 52, or 50 out of 52. And John, either one is pretty good, I think, as a percentage.
So we’re going to talk and we’re going to see what we can do. We’re getting very close. But for the country, we have to have healthcare. And it can’t be Obamacare, which is melting down. The other side is saying all sorts of things before they even knew what the bill was. This will be great if we get it done. And if we don’t get it done, it’s just going to be something that we’re not going to like. And that’s okay, and I understand that very well.
But I think we have a chance to do something very, very important for the public — very, very important for the people of our country that we love.
So I’ll ask the press to leave. I greatly appreciate you folks being here. We love you very much. You’re very kind and very understanding. (Laughter.) But we will now ask you to leave. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.
Q Mr. President, what do you think of the Senate bill?
THE PRESIDENT: I think the Senate bill is going to be great. Thank you, everybody. Thank you. Such an understanding lot.
Coming soon….The RINOCARE LEAD PLAN.
$1,000,000 deductible
Sliding premium (gimme all yer money)
Covers 100 percent of all bills for pre existing cornditions
AND … !!!
Welfare Parasites get in FREE !!!
Thet get the Palladium plan zero deduct….125 percent payout and a new car.
And some jewelry, like a big clock necklace or a mouth grill – their choice.
The U.S. government has become so expensive they had to remove the debt ceiling. The GOP is supposed to be for smaller government. But the most important thing to the GOP Senators is more expense for more government. I’d say the GOP has major problems and they look like idiots.
I hope the president does not get so disgusted he decides to just buy an Island with a good golf course and retire. He did this for us and is getting nothing but crap from the crooked DC Swampers. Nuke em’
I wouldn’t blame him. They won’t beat him, though. And, yes, just nuke ’em.
The GOP arguing against the GOP bill. After all these years they argue against their own bill. These people have no clue how stupid they look.
I continue to believe these people (ALL the swamp dwellers) truly still believe they hold all the power and control. They are SURE they can defeat our President. And continue to be totally oblivious to all the signs pointing to a groundswell uprising against them. Woe to them. The day of individual reckoning is not far off. Many of them are going to be removed from power one way or another. The MAGA generation is SERIOUS about it.
This plan has nothing to do with health care. It should be renamed the Medical Insurance and Indigent Bailout Act.
It’s such a complete fraud. The insurance companies and the medical providers are in collusion with the bought and paid for Uniparty to fleece the country. Sickening.
The GOPe hasn’t been for ‘smaller government’ in at least 3 decades. They’re for the platform requirements set forth by their sugar daddy donors, and nothing else will do. (And the sugar daddies just LOVE big government.)
The US Constitution is an impediment for these scum.
Yes, Sundance… Frustrating is a huge understatement. I just got a letter from Aetna telling me that in 2018 there will be no individual policy for me. This, after being with Aetna for only 6 months and only due to BCBS dropping their individual plans last year.
I am far more than “tired of” being the globalist uniparty cash cow that those of us that produce things for a LIVING are seen as, and completely over with their mucking about with my personal liberty and Natural Rights.
There is no lesser of two evils, nor any acceptable level of totalitarian control. News flash too for “them” that pretend to care, it isn’t healthcare, it is health insurance. It shouldn’t be equal to or greater than a damn mortgage.
There should never, ever… have been allowed to exist a “professional political class.”. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.
And R-C too… I agree with your comment completely!
Your anguish is shared by literally MILLIONS of Americans who got shafted by scheming, on-the-make politicians and their damnable donors.
I’m still waiting for ONE of these snakes to give me a clear explanation on how in the world this MESS is in any way constitutional. It is NOT (no matter what Chief “Justice” John Roberts has to say on the matter).
https://mychristiancare.org/medi-share/ Check this out it is working great for me. Read about it and call if you need to they are very nice and explain it all to you.
WAH! 20 million will be left behind without HC insurance. Go Home and get it in your own country.
Just sayin’
Kill the Filibuster and get it done right, right now. I’d rather Trump not have to rely on on these Congresscritters, RINOs, and frauds for Steps 1 & 3.
I used to be a Republican. (no bueno)
Now, I’m a TRUMPICAN!
I used to be a republican, now I’m a free thinkin’ sum batch!
We must be cousins.
Humpty Dumpty can’t be fixed. Likewise OCare is broken, truth is it was designed to fail. Fixing it is a fools errand. Repeal is the only solution, back to the future. Short or repeal, I am in the let it fail camp. Failure will focus issues.
I really wish Trump could permanently bestow ObamaCare on the members of Congress and create something that works for everyone else.
Maybe today President Trump threatened to remove their special health care plan and they could get on the USA HC plan whenever they got around to passing it. Yawn.
not frustrating at all – Trump isn’t about to let the dysfunctional swamp ruin his day over some thug puppet globalist psychopaths colluding to screw the American working people for those fat checks from the trillion dollar insurance industry lobby…and neither am I
Swamp creatures!!
Only Trump can sort this out.
No one, Trump or anybody, can get perfection.
Trump is the ONLY person who can get as close to perfection as possible.
This is the genius of the man we have supported through overwhelming hostility.
Obamacare is the Democrats way to the US taxpayer paying for corporate America’s cheap imported labor’s healthcare, illegals and indigents health care.
In other words, it’s putting the burden of all that on our shoulders.
“…way to make the US taxpayer pay for…”
I’m so tired….it’s time to quit for tonight.
As we see President Trump sitting among all those GOP (good for nothing) Senators, I encourage you to contemplate this: Barack Hussein Obama is NOT the POTUS. AND NEITHER IS HILLARY!
Let every thing that hath breath praise the LORD. Praise ye the LORD !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
(Psalms 150:6)
“The middle-class taxpayers’ healthcare interests, those on the individual market, are entirely disconnected from the political discussion by the professional political class”
And there lies the actual problem infecting all things government. The wealthy are taken care of & the poor are taken care of, yet the middle class, the ones who pay all the bills the government runs up, are a second thought at best & are the ones who bear the brunt of the pain
You are exactly on the money with that statement. They never hesitate to tell us they need more money for more people. They’re even willing to bring into the country more poor people, immediately put them on welfare & Medicare, then tell us we didn’t give them enough.
The longer this Republican Obamacare replacement drags on, the more I’m inclined to think President Trump should have just let Obamacare crash and burn, then start with a clean slate. The Dems would have to support anything at that point, I should think.
The WORST thing about the ACA boondoggle is WE are suffering from the evil intentions of the former WH occupant and he’s living the good life, along with the Sasquatch and their spawn, laughing his butt off over how he got “whitey” and brought the U.S. to its knees.
It irks me no end. He PLANNED this onslaught on our lives. He Deliberately set out to destroy our lives.
Amen brother!
Here is an idea for the Reptilian Senate Swamp caucus..
(I suspect the Dim Senate Swamp caucus already incorporate this to some extent).
By all means “discuss” a Bill, make changes, but AT THIS STAGE (about) 48 Reps are in favor and only 4 opposed. The 4 opposed are CLEARLY out of step with the Party (and Trump). There “concern” is noted… now DO YOUR JOB and be a team player and vot YEAH!!
It is arrogant (delusional) to imagine that you are right and the 48 are wrong.
I wonder if they have heard the story of the proud mother watching her son marching in a parade…
“Look… my boy Jimmy is the only one in step”
I have seen up to seven against the initial draft and it’s probably more…There are 10-12 hardcore RINO…
Here is a fact. You could easily get enough republicans to vote with democrats to shore up Obamacare and screw the middle class republican taxpayer…Sad thought…
It’s just like the CR was veto proof and people on our side wanted the President to veto it…Reality is a b#&@$….
Who do these Senators really think they have fooled?
We aren’t drinking the kool aid anymore. We know the drill.
We will give our President a whole bunch of new senators in ’18. Lots of them. He’ll have all the leverage. And he doesn’t forget.
That’s why the pain will be short lived I hope…2018 is looking to be nearly as big as electing our President…One of the Trump pollsters was on Hannity radio show and he said the Trump voter is engaged and turns out…They have no clue what we are going to do….
MAGA
All the people who had great health care before Obamacare destroyed it, have Rand Paul to thank. I bet Mitch and Rand worked this out before hand.
It is amazing to me that we are spending 1/6 of our economy and what do we get? 60% of Americans have one or more chronic disease, and 12.5% have 5 or more! And over time the statistics are getting worse. What are we paying for then?
Palliation (feel good pills), and symptom management.
And we are arguing over how to pay for this? How should we restrict access to the various payment plans?
Medical Industrial Complex is bigger than the Military Industrial Complex.
