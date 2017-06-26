Trump Tweets: “The Vast ‘Russia Collusion’ Election Conspiracy Theory”…

Too funny.  President Trump is relentless.  Under attack from every direction; he’s seemingly just one person, yet he has his opposition surrounded.

Yup, tomorrow is just another Tuesday

 

178 Responses to Trump Tweets: “The Vast ‘Russia Collusion’ Election Conspiracy Theory”…

  1. Mark T. (artist) says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Tomorrow might only be another Tuesday, but it’s a “President Trump Tuesday” 🙂

  2. Howie says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Nuke them all now!

  3. filia.aurea says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    In the U.S., all roads lead back to Obama & his legion of minions. Cut off the head.Treason.

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      June 26, 2017 at 2:39 pm

      They really all lead back to the rockefeller-soros-kissinger-gates et al crowd of globalist psychopaths… that’s the multi headed beast known as man. Take them out, the psycho-political puppets (UNIPARTY) would fall and it would all change. If WE worked hard to make it so, for the better! Much better…

      • brucefdb says:
        June 26, 2017 at 4:03 pm

        ‘rockefeller-soros-kissinger-gates ‘…. Roger that, HC…..this group, also known as Freemasonry has devastated Europe and now owns the Catholic Church to boot. Trump and his supporters are the Last Chance to stop the creeps. God willing we will.

  4. StateSovereigntyNationalUnion says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    This tweet-tsunami will be difficult for MSM to ignore which has been their most recent strategy. T45 has elevated his game.

  5. Lunatic Fringe says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    I love President Trump and he’s not wrong on this but he’s not going far enough. He’s giving President Obama the benefit of having been passive and ‘choosing not to act’. President Obama was not EVER passive. Obama did not CHOOSE NOT TO ACT. Ever.

    Look a little further at this and I’ll bet we’ll find that President Obama wasn’t just aware, he was – in his own words – ABLE TO DO MORE.

    I’ll bet a dollar President Obama encourages the public to move on from this collusion story sometime this week. He’s got a lot to lose if the truth comes out.

  6. Socrates says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    With the ongoing attack from the left on the Trump administration hopefully when it ll settles down we will see the part that bho played in the mess. Then maybe he can be labelled as in Enemy of the people tried, convicted and sent to GITMO.

  7. AmericaFirst says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    There would be no way to count the number of apologies President Trump should be given for all the lies, smears, innuendo, corruption, deceit, fraud, and just plain unfair dealing from so many – not all of them on the left or in the media.

  8. Joe says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Like Cool Hand Luke using pepper to throw off the bloodhounds, Podesta & Hillary used the “Russia Collusion” tripe to keep themselves from being investigated. No matter what, if they avoid prosecution you have to admit that it worked.

    The tsunami of Trump wins may also protect them. Nobody will want to look back.

  9. sundance says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    It’s all phoney. The entire narrative of Russian Interference is phoney. That entire WaPo story last week was based on phoney bologna. … it’s all fake. ALL.OF.IT.

    What Trump is doing here is using judo to draw that out. The target audience is not us, it’s his opposition.

    CURRENT MESSAGE:
    If Obama is the smartest president ever, then why did he do nothing?

    FUTURE MESSAGE:
    If Obama is the lightbringer and did nothing, it’s most likely because there was nothing.

    Trump makes his opposition eat the nothingburger.

  10. sundance says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    • RedBallExpress says:
      June 26, 2017 at 2:45 pm

      No one else ever took on Obama. That clown thought he was going to gutter snipe Trump for 4 years. I hope this is just the warm-up.

      • MaineCoon says:
        June 26, 2017 at 2:49 pm

        He’ll counter punch whenever necessary and if O is stupid enough to keep at it…well, so be it. Go Trump!

      • Wend says:
        June 26, 2017 at 3:47 pm

        There’s a reason he’s always “on vacation” instead of in his DC HQ leading “The Resistance”. He talks some looong s*** and doesn’t deliver.

      • Jimmy Jack says:
        June 26, 2017 at 5:23 pm

        One of the great things about Trump going after the sacred cow Obama is that it moves the Overton Window for other pols who were afraid to criticize Trump for PC fears of being called racist. Truth trumps PC.

    • fleporeblog says:
      June 26, 2017 at 2:53 pm

      It is absolutely working because Barry from Hawaii’s minions have to defend their Messiah!

      http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jun/26/obama-officials-hit-back-trump-gop-over-russia-cla/

      From the article linked above:

      Further, Team Obama is claiming that Republicans prevented the Obama administration last year from responding more aggressively to Moscow’s interference in the election.

      “They’re honestly nonsensical,” former Obama National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said of the claims of Mr. Trump and his advisers. “He’s attempting to pin on the Obama administration the very serious charges — namely collusion and obstruction — that federal investigators are examining in the context of his behavior and that of his associates.”

      The former Obama aide said Mr. Obama mustered a “robust” response to Moscow’s hacking of Democratic Party emails and other records.

      “This situation was taken extremely seriously, as is evident by President Obama raising this issue directly with President Putin; 17 intelligence agencies issuing an extraordinary public statement; our homeland security officials working relentlessly to bolster the cyber defenses of voting infrastructure around the country; the president directing a comprehensive intelligence review, and ultimately issuing a robust response including shutting down two Russian compounds, sanctioning nine Russian entities and individuals, and ejecting 35 Russian diplomats from the country,” the official said.

      Mr. Obama’s actions to close the Russian compounds, including one on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, and to eject the diplomats came in late December, after Mrs. Clinton lost the election.

      • AmericaFirst says:
        June 26, 2017 at 3:00 pm

        From the time of the Kenyan’s first presidential campaign I noticed a huge ramping up of the left’s typical reflection and deflection.

      • In AZ says:
        June 26, 2017 at 3:15 pm

        President Trump is using the tactics of the commie left on the commie left.

        That is exactly how the commie left has to be fought – Use their own tactics against them.

      • Kroesus says:
        June 26, 2017 at 3:21 pm

        Bammy’s action to “punish” the Russians was just another piece of establishing the narrative of Trump’s collusion so they could try to knee cap him after the inauguration

        • TwoLaine says:
          June 26, 2017 at 4:26 pm

          Yes and no. It was first and foremost meant to sideswipe Flynn. They knew exactly who and when the TRUMP Transition Team was talking to their counterparts around the world, and they hoped someone would take a bite of their poisoned apple.

      • WSB says:
        June 26, 2017 at 4:18 pm

        Ned Price sounds just a tad bit desperate.

      • TwoLaine says:
        June 26, 2017 at 4:23 pm

        Blah, blah, blah.

        The Kenyan impostor and his minions made a mess in Syria (and all over the world for that matter), and did nothing to clean it up himself, instead he turned it all over to Putin. Maybe that was part of his, “after I win I can be more flexible”…

        The former occupiers of OUR WH decided on a Russian conspiracy ONLY because TRUMP said he was going to try to get along, and have a relationship with Russia. IF the ILLary had won, we would never have heard about the alleged Russia “hacking”.

        It all a total crap sandwich, probably to keep us away from finding out anything more about their illicit uranium deal with Putin.

        IF there were any evidence why would they be hiding the docs in a nonexistent library for five years?

      • AmyB says:
        June 26, 2017 at 5:06 pm

        I think Ned Price doth protest too much. Ned – where have you been? We don’t believe you anymore.

    • spacette55 says:
      June 26, 2017 at 3:29 pm

      Would Obama be guilty of “deliberate indifference” regarding his inaction on Russian interference?

      Deliberate Indifference Law and Legal Definition

      “Deliberate indifference is the conscious or reckless disregard of the consequences of one’s acts or omissions. It entails something more than negligence, but is satisfied by something less than acts or omissions for the very purpose of causing harm or with knowledge that harm will result. In law, the courts apply the deliberate indifference standard to determine if a professional has violated an inmate’s civil rights. Deliberate indifference occurs when a professional knows of and disregards an excessive risk…”
      https://definitions.uslegal.com/d/deliberate-indifference/

    • TreeperInTraining says:
      June 26, 2017 at 3:33 pm

      https://m.townhall.com/columnists/rachelalexander/2017/06/26/the-genius-of-trumps-tweets-n2346555

      Terrific article describing the beauty of Trumps tweets.

      Raw, unfiltered and direct conversation with regular folks.

    • wheatietoo says:
      June 26, 2017 at 3:38 pm

      That 4th tweet sort of implies that there are ‘tapes’…just not any that show Trump people colluding.
      Heheh.

    • lisabrqwc says:
      June 26, 2017 at 5:08 pm

      This is my all-time favorite shot of our dear President Trump. Chaos behind him and yet he is calm, cool, and collected. ❤❤❤

  12. Brant says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    My frequent comment at other places when there is “Trump tweet handwringing”, is, There is a fisherman and there are fish. It’s easy to tell which is which. Why should he stop fishing? Fish like to chase shiny colorful objects.

    • TreeperInTraining says:
      June 26, 2017 at 3:30 pm

      Reminds me of an old Sesame Street scene where Ernie and Bert go fishin . Burt dishes the Old Skool Way. Rod, bait and the looong wait. Ernie though…he goes all alpha male madman and just starts randomly yelling in an antagonizing voice, “Here, fishy, fishy, fishy….”, and the fish begin jumping in the boat. Burt is mad because he followed the gentleman’s rules and got nada. Ernie, however, continues to reel them in.

      Here, fishy, fishy, fishy….Lol.

      I suspect that Ernie also drives his golf cart on the green AND buys two scoops, if you know what I’m saying.

      Madmen! Imho

  13. mw says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Wait one second here, this is exciting. See his reference to there are no “tapes” of his collusion. Betcha he is alluding to that there ARE tapes of others colluding.

    • StateSovereigntyNationalUnion says:
      June 26, 2017 at 3:23 pm

      Well if T45’s message is, ‘I know you illegally surveilled me and my campaign, and I know you found zero evidence ‘on tape’ of collusion by not only me but also by my associates, then that is an awfully strong message to be delivering against Obama, Congress and the special prosecutor.

      Like many of Trump’s tweets, you can read it verbatim (‘you have no evidence’) or you can read it for a deeper message (‘I am due an apology and if you keep this up, this are going to get worse’).

    • Jimmy Jack says:
      June 26, 2017 at 5:28 pm

      My guess too, or that the tapes exist of Comey illegally wiretapping him but the NSA has them.

      “Whistleblower leaks” today that the NSA has tapes of Trump/Comey phone calls.

      Trump knows.

  14. NYGuy54 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:51 pm

  15. C. Lowell says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Looks like Democrat totem-object Barack “Hussein” Obama just got served,

    A large, steaming portion of the Indonesian delicacy, Fong Gu!

  16. patrickhenrycensored says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Trump broke muh legacy.
    And grabbed me by the throat………
    I can’t breathe….

    Ozero

  17. TreeperInTraining says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    It’s all coming to a head.

    The dossier nonsense is set to explode…and it won’t be pretty. Imho

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-25/report-democrats-are-about-hang-debunked-trump-dossier

  18. patrickhenrycensored says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Future MSM Russian collusion stories now being discounted on craigslist.

  19. missmarple2 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Sundance,

    Given that all Russia stories on CNN now have to go through Zucker, do you suppose that it isn’t due to a desire for accuracy but rather due to having to have lawyers look at them?

    I imagine CNN wouldn’t like to open themselves up to legal challenges, nor to inadvertently expose Obama or Hillary.

    I do not bellieve that Zucker is sitting in his office all by himself vetting those stories.

    • Mr. Morris says:
      June 26, 2017 at 5:04 pm

      Maybe Jeff Zucker is feeling queasy because CNN ran with very fake news. Perhaps those people CNN slandered will sue and then who knows, the sky is the limit on damages they might receive.

  20. Paul says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    I believe trump is actually laughing at them . Making a joke out of them . Especially comey. Now its Barry’s turn . And now carry schummer wants to sanction russia . Omg what a joke. This country needs some real comedians to clown people like the McCains and Hillary. Its part of trumps way of fighting . To Clown them . Schumer is a clown . Lol .

  21. Question Everything says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    What a day!!
    The tide is turning and so are the tables. The fake news outlets and the uniparty still think they are hitting President Trump……LOL!!

  22. Paul says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Im still laughing at how he made a fool outta jeb bush . I mean talking about low energy, remember? Lol . The whole primaries was funny. That why he won . He has a great since of humour.

  23. Absped7 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Check and mate! CHECKMATE! Well done, President Trump!

  24. woohoowee says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Despite the constant negative press covfefe. President Trump45

    And here we are 🙂

  25. stopislaminusa says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    New executive order : Twitter has to expand to 280 characters

  26. magatrump says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    I just love when President Trump sticks it Obama and HRC. They think they are so beyond punishment and guilt. Keep at them Mr President and let us all pray for justice.

  27. burnett044 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    lol…I wonder if Barry`s nightmares go something like this….

  28. Paul says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Trump is use to being around real people. All of his life. From his hotels casinos , you name it. From the poor to the very best . Trump is actually a normal person . He can get along with almost anyone and he’s far from racist . So his sence of humour is his weapon . His tolorence is a blessing.

  29. Kay Elle says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Great column from Rachel Alexander at Townhall…

    The Genius of Trump’s Tweets
    https://townhall.com/columnists/rachelalexander/2017/06/26/the-genius-of-trumps-tweets-n2346555

  30. SR says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Now fake msm, RINO and rats would not like to talk Russia and collusion story. But PTrump is bringing Russia everyday and talking about weak Obama did nothing. I am looking forward for Russia story this week on fake MSM. I hope PTrump fix this stupid Mueller and Hillary’s attorney investigation.

  31. Niagara Frontier says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    This seems also to be a huge play and generous invitation for Dem voters to come over and land on the right side of history. If it’s effective, the cult built around Obama may never, ever recover.

  32. Publius2016 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    The “tapes” will be released when President Trump chooses to unleash the hounds…he has given everyone to MAGA but the RINOs, Nevertrumpers, and Dems want to continue to “resist” and collude with one another…notice the “hit” on our Majority Whip has been largely erased from the MSM…only a completely controlled opposition would try to forget such an assassination attempt on the 3rd person in line to,the Presidency…Gabby Gifford was replayed for weeks on end. President Trump’s vision and mission is about MAGA and not getting revenge, but if that’s what it requires to get the job done; so be it.

  33. Paul says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    It should be a class a felony for what the media is doing . I mean serious jail time. Because they are damaging to your health . I mean they are actually committing treason in some form.

  34. Paul says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Obama was a freakin joke . Wants everybody to use the same bathroom cause some guy wants to crossdress . UN REAL!!!!!

  35. K2P2 Ribbing says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Have you ever noticed how “Trump” is just one letter away from “Triump”?

    Thank God we finally got a fighter in the WH rather than a roll-over-and-play-dead, good-for-nothing dog!

  36. Concerned Virginian says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Notice that President Trump come right out and says OBAMA “colluded or obstructed”…I don’t think President Trump would state anything like that UNLESS he knew something.

  37. Bob Thoms says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Wow……that link from “just another Tuesday” took me into another dimension……………….

  38. Bob Thoms says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    President Trump is seeing “around the corner” again on this one……….he knows BHO is working behind the scenes against the America First agenda………

    President Trump is always playing offense……

  39. JRD says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Anti-Trump Leak Campaign Damaging U.S. and Allied Operations
    http://freebeacon.com/national-security/anti-trump-leak-campaign-damaging-u-s-allied-operations/amp/
    The leaks have been traced to a number of former Obama administration officials, including Ben Rhodes—the former National Security Council official responsible for creating an in-house ‘echo chamber’ meant to mislead reporters and the public about the landmark nuclear deal with Iran—and Colin Kahl, former Vice President Joe Biden’s national security adviser.

    “Those responsible for the disastrous foreign national security policy of the Obama administration for the last years—Ben Rhodes, Colin Kahl—they provide the marching orders to a broader group of people that are associated with the broader [Democrat Party] Podesta-Clinton network, and now they’re trying to rewrite history at the cost of American national security,” the official said.

    “For the last eight years, the priority was always the narrative … It was never the American interests, it was the interests of the Democratic Party and the Obama-Podesta-Clinton conglomerate,” explained the source.

    The nature and sensitivity of the leaks escalated recently, after efforts by congressional Democrats to accuse Trump officials of collusion with Russia ran into official denials from multiple officials who testified on the matter before Congress.

    “This is yet another example of politics trumping national security and the questions is at what point are those who disagree with the results of the November 8 election going to stop endangering U.S. national security for their own political agenda,” the official said.

    The ongoing leaks have not only endangered U.S. operations, but those of America’s closest allies, including Israel and others.

    Lawyer up Ben-Ghazi Rhodes. You are toast.

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      June 26, 2017 at 5:04 pm

      I suspect it’s no coincidence either that Obama is out of the country at critical times like this. My hunch is that he has a few safe rooms established around the world, that shield him from the prying electronic eyes and ears of U.S. intelligence.

      Expect a counter offensive from him soon.

  40. rsmith1776 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Our valiant President is calling out the Half-Kenyan Piglet, Half-White Trash Rat Hussein.

    I take bets. Hussein will hide in the deepest hole he can crawl in.

    Here’s your chance.

  41. Phil aka Felipe says:
    June 26, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Okay. Russia this or Russia that. Russia supposedly interfered or “hacked” our election.

    SPECIFICALLY, WHAT THE HELL DID THE RUSSIANS DO?

    EVIDENCE, PLEASE. ANYBODY GOT ANY?

    LET’S SEE IT!

  42. average Joe says:
    June 26, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    I wanted to say MAGA, before i read the tweets.😁The train kept a rolling all night long.

