Trump Tweets: “The Vast ‘Russia Collusion’ Election Conspiracy Theory”…

Too funny. President Trump is relentless. Under attack from every direction; he’s seemingly just one person, yet he has his opposition surrounded.
Yup, tomorrow is just another Tuesday…
Tomorrow might only be another Tuesday, but it’s a “President Trump Tuesday” 🙂
Following eight years of Barry’s Metrosexual Mondays, we now have Manly Mondays followed by Testosterone Tuesdays!
Boss, that’s a great idea!
And then…Winning Winsday?
Followed by Let-the-Hammer-down Thorsday?
Ooohhh, those are good.
Winsday? Please, I’m begging you…that’s just too much winning.
Trump was wrong about one thing: He said we’d get TIRED of all the winning, and we’d say “Please, not so much winning, we can’t take it” but that he’d have to say “Sorry, I have more winning to do….”
Well,
1. 9-0 slap-down to faux-Left Coast SCOTUS,
2. Lynch in a jam and going down…
3. Comey and Obama nailed with Congressional investigation into justifying wiretaps off of a scandal sheet….
4. Smelling the Bern–Bernie and wife Congress investigation into her bank-loan fraud and his illegal pressure on the same bank to make that failed loan….
…but I’m not tired of winning yet. So Trump isn’t perfect.
At least our PDJT had “De bolas de latón muy grandes”…
Agree!
I want Tuescoops Tuesday!
How about “Three Scoop Thursday?”
YES! YES! YES!
How about “Lefitst Freakout Friday? and while we are at might as well have a “SJW Smack Down Weekend!!!”
YES! YES!
This is what I find so interesting……President Trump is being hammered like no one I have ever seen in my lifetime…but….and a BIG but…Trump is a fighter he has always been a fighter- Zebra’s have stripes Trump fights back. It is as it is. So why would the idiots in the media expect that Trump would take anything lying down ? They bring a bic lighter to their bs vigils and sit ins for their faux outrage… Trump brings a blowtorch. You can not tell a fighter not to fight. It is against their DNA.
Now back to your regularly scheduled CTH in-dept insights from Sundance….
Exactly! Cowards only know one thing – FEAR and they think that by lying they can create a mirage of strength. HA! Our Glorious Lion just ate their arse and is now cleaning his teeth with a TRUTHpick!
Fighter Fridays.
perfect WSB !
More like an Acetylene Cutting Tourch!
And perhaps some “we love Conservative women Wednesdays” for us fellas out here?
ROTFLMAO! Awesome post Boss!
Great point!
That is a subtle way of saying “I have all the ducks in a row”
My thoughts exactly!
I’ve had a good feeling about Independence Day this year…He loves timing
Nuke them all now!
Liberals are so stupid..they pulled the pin and hung on to the grenade… there’s their trouble…; )
Yep. Ready, fire, aim.
Ready…. Aim…. backfire ; )
Dims “fire” before they “aim”.
they usually have the muzzel pointed at themselves mid chest….
PS and they ALWAYS fake the recoil …. ; )
They throw the pin, and hang on to the grenade!
Yeah because THEY thought “If all you have are grenades, then make some lemonade” 🙂
In the U.S., all roads lead back to Obama & his legion of minions. Cut off the head.Treason.
They really all lead back to the rockefeller-soros-kissinger-gates et al crowd of globalist psychopaths… that’s the multi headed beast known as man. Take them out, the psycho-political puppets (UNIPARTY) would fall and it would all change. If WE worked hard to make it so, for the better! Much better…
‘rockefeller-soros-kissinger-gates ‘…. Roger that, HC…..this group, also known as Freemasonry has devastated Europe and now owns the Catholic Church to boot. Trump and his supporters are the Last Chance to stop the creeps. God willing we will.
This Pope is so strange!
This tweet-tsunami will be difficult for MSM to ignore which has been their most recent strategy. T45 has elevated his game.
Some douche (I think on Twitter) dredged up the Trump tax return non-story earlier. Like anyone cares!
Agree! Just anther nothing burger!!
Obama is Wimpy.
Insult to Wimpy.
Next, they will drag out Alicia Machado again.
Funny… but Trump now has the ability to look into the dodgy circumstances into her naturalization. She should have never been admitted w/ the criminal allegations swirling around her.
IOW…another likely Crooked Hillary deal.
Well, that sure backfired. I’d welcome them to try again! No one ever heard him say those things and CNN fat shamed her while in the same article Trump supports her!!
http://www.cnn.com/WORLD/9701/29/fringe/miss.universe/
T45. I like that. It should be put on the Periodic table of elements!
Instead they are fawning over the Obama family vacation in Indonesia – today it’s white eater rafting. Although they noted Malia wasn’t there yday, she did arrive by private jet for today. You know, because they care so much about global warming and all.
Who can’t see through this???
I love President Trump and he’s not wrong on this but he’s not going far enough. He’s giving President Obama the benefit of having been passive and ‘choosing not to act’. President Obama was not EVER passive. Obama did not CHOOSE NOT TO ACT. Ever.
Look a little further at this and I’ll bet we’ll find that President Obama wasn’t just aware, he was – in his own words – ABLE TO DO MORE.
I’ll bet a dollar President Obama encourages the public to move on from this collusion story sometime this week. He’s got a lot to lose if the truth comes out.
He’s out of the country now enjoying another one of his many multi-million dollar vacations as he’s seemingly allergic to work.
Funny how Obama is fond of non extradition countries…..
Where is it now?
Indonesia
Bali, to be exact. Indonesia does make exceptions for drugs and trafficking, which wouldn’t be too difficult a stretch with Barry.
don’t know…don’t care. ; ) He can STAY gone.
Well, it’s on to another remote, exotic (aka expensive!) island to “work on his memoirs” …and stay out of sight for several more weeks. Did the optical with the family…now he can return to whatever turns him on. (Notice how nice I am!
He ‘ll be visiting all those mosques in Indonesia and listening to the sounds of the Muslim call to prayer he’s so fond of from his youth.
I noticed Malia was flown in separately by private jet for this. You know, because global warming is such big threat…..
This is Trump, the Art of the Deal expert. He is like a master fisherman: he knows how to cast the bait, and when to reel it in.
He knows exactly what he is doing!
We need to quit trying to second-guess him. 🙂
“The battlefield is a scene of constant chaos.
The winner will be the one who controls that chaos,
both his own and the enemies.” ~~Napoleon Bonaparte
Queer Muslim Commie is quite a combination for America’s president !
Stating Obama colluded is pretty clear cut – that’s not passive. I think Trump hit the right tone here. This is a bait, he’l drop even bigger stuff when people try to counter this.
Long game folks – this is a long game.
I think Trump has the goods on them.
With the ongoing attack from the left on the Trump administration hopefully when it ll settles down we will see the part that bho played in the mess. Then maybe he can be labelled as in Enemy of the people tried, convicted and sent to GITMO.
From your mouth to God’s ear.
There would be no way to count the number of apologies President Trump should be given for all the lies, smears, innuendo, corruption, deceit, fraud, and just plain unfair dealing from so many – not all of them on the left or in the media.
Like Cool Hand Luke using pepper to throw off the bloodhounds, Podesta & Hillary used the “Russia Collusion” tripe to keep themselves from being investigated. No matter what, if they avoid prosecution you have to admit that it worked.
The tsunami of Trump wins may also protect them. Nobody will want to look back.
I DO. Every day of the week.
They used it as a cover for spying on Trump and to cover for their own misdeeds w Russia.
It’s all phoney. The entire narrative of Russian Interference is phoney. That entire WaPo story last week was based on phoney bologna. … it’s all fake. ALL.OF.IT.
What Trump is doing here is using judo to draw that out. The target audience is not us, it’s his opposition.
CURRENT MESSAGE:
If Obama is the smartest president ever, then why did he do nothing?
FUTURE MESSAGE:
If Obama is the lightbringer and did nothing, it’s most likely because there was nothing.
Trump makes his opposition eat the nothingburger.
Verbal judo.
Yes.
Obama also said that he told Putin to “cut it out” in September 2016 and after that “we did not see further tampering of the election process.”
Ha ha ha-Putin cowering after being told to “cut it out” by Oblowme. That’s a knee-slapper.
I’d love to see leaked tapes of Putin mocking Obama with these nonsense lines. Comic gold.
Yes, and we are still hearing the left scream about 31 states having their voting systems hacked by Russia. Let’s see some addresses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
3 D winning.
And then…I am hoping it will come out about ‘Why’ they made up this fake Russian story.
Namely, as a cover story to justify their illegal spying for purely political reasons.
This is where the dominoes start to fall. Should get juicy.
Bingo!
I rarely respond to articles on CTH, much prefer to just read your summaries and the corresponding comments. However, I must say Sundance that you have once again succinctly summed up the latest political goings on in DC.
Bingo!
“Under attack from every direction; he’s seemingly just one person, yet he has his opposition surrounded.” I love that. 😀
It is true the whole narrative has always been a nohtingburger but the Left just can’t keep quiet. They have chosen to drive the road of idiocy because the Leftist dogma/agenda must be adhered to and followed. A pitiful lot they are this brainwashed bunch.
Yes Sundance. Trump is baiting them even further. It’s like getting a a fish hook under the skin – it’s painful and annoying but even worse when you try to pull it out.
No one else ever took on Obama. That clown thought he was going to gutter snipe Trump for 4 years. I hope this is just the warm-up.
He’ll counter punch whenever necessary and if O is stupid enough to keep at it…well, so be it. Go Trump!
There’s a reason he’s always “on vacation” instead of in his DC HQ leading “The Resistance”. He talks some looong s*** and doesn’t deliver.
One of the great things about Trump going after the sacred cow Obama is that it moves the Overton Window for other pols who were afraid to criticize Trump for PC fears of being called racist. Truth trumps PC.
It is absolutely working because Barry from Hawaii’s minions have to defend their Messiah!
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jun/26/obama-officials-hit-back-trump-gop-over-russia-cla/
From the article linked above:
Further, Team Obama is claiming that Republicans prevented the Obama administration last year from responding more aggressively to Moscow’s interference in the election.
“They’re honestly nonsensical,” former Obama National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said of the claims of Mr. Trump and his advisers. “He’s attempting to pin on the Obama administration the very serious charges — namely collusion and obstruction — that federal investigators are examining in the context of his behavior and that of his associates.”
The former Obama aide said Mr. Obama mustered a “robust” response to Moscow’s hacking of Democratic Party emails and other records.
“This situation was taken extremely seriously, as is evident by President Obama raising this issue directly with President Putin; 17 intelligence agencies issuing an extraordinary public statement; our homeland security officials working relentlessly to bolster the cyber defenses of voting infrastructure around the country; the president directing a comprehensive intelligence review, and ultimately issuing a robust response including shutting down two Russian compounds, sanctioning nine Russian entities and individuals, and ejecting 35 Russian diplomats from the country,” the official said.
Mr. Obama’s actions to close the Russian compounds, including one on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, and to eject the diplomats came in late December, after Mrs. Clinton lost the election.
From the time of the Kenyan’s first presidential campaign I noticed a huge ramping up of the left’s typical reflection and deflection.
President Trump is using the tactics of the commie left on the commie left.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Bammy’s action to “punish” the Russians was just another piece of establishing the narrative of Trump’s collusion so they could try to knee cap him after the inauguration
Yes and no. It was first and foremost meant to sideswipe Flynn. They knew exactly who and when the TRUMP Transition Team was talking to their counterparts around the world, and they hoped someone would take a bite of their poisoned apple.
Ned Price sounds just a tad bit desperate.
Blah, blah, blah.
The Kenyan impostor and his minions made a mess in Syria (and all over the world for that matter), and did nothing to clean it up himself, instead he turned it all over to Putin. Maybe that was part of his, “after I win I can be more flexible”…
The former occupiers of OUR WH decided on a Russian conspiracy ONLY because TRUMP said he was going to try to get along, and have a relationship with Russia. IF the ILLary had won, we would never have heard about the alleged Russia “hacking”.
It all a total crap sandwich, probably to keep us away from finding out anything more about their illicit uranium deal with Putin.
IF there were any evidence why would they be hiding the docs in a nonexistent library for five years?
I think Ned Price doth protest too much. Ned – where have you been? We don’t believe you anymore.
Sounds like the protests of that bug eyed woman.
Would Obama be guilty of “deliberate indifference” regarding his inaction on Russian interference?
Deliberate Indifference Law and Legal Definition
“Deliberate indifference is the conscious or reckless disregard of the consequences of one’s acts or omissions. It entails something more than negligence, but is satisfied by something less than acts or omissions for the very purpose of causing harm or with knowledge that harm will result. In law, the courts apply the deliberate indifference standard to determine if a professional has violated an inmate’s civil rights. Deliberate indifference occurs when a professional knows of and disregards an excessive risk…”
https://definitions.uslegal.com/d/deliberate-indifference/
I just like Seinfeld and the gang.
My understanding is that. Indy himself asked Obama to start an investigation prior to August but was told not to.
LikeLike
Ha, Comey, Indy. Either, WordPress.
He is guilty of that on MANY issues.
https://m.townhall.com/columnists/rachelalexander/2017/06/26/the-genius-of-trumps-tweets-n2346555
Terrific article describing the beauty of Trumps tweets.
Raw, unfiltered and direct conversation with regular folks.
That 4th tweet sort of implies that there are ‘tapes’…just not any that show Trump people colluding.
Heheh.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://i1.wp.com/libertywritersnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/giphy.gif?resize=480%2C480&ssl=1
Somethin’ wrong there Mr. Obummer? Feeling a bit.. “queasy” ???
“Be sure your sin will find you out”
Obama wiretapped—“a bad (or sick) guy”
My frequent comment at other places when there is “Trump tweet handwringing”, is, There is a fisherman and there are fish. It’s easy to tell which is which. Why should he stop fishing? Fish like to chase shiny colorful objects.
Reminds me of an old Sesame Street scene where Ernie and Bert go fishin . Burt dishes the Old Skool Way. Rod, bait and the looong wait. Ernie though…he goes all alpha male madman and just starts randomly yelling in an antagonizing voice, “Here, fishy, fishy, fishy….”, and the fish begin jumping in the boat. Burt is mad because he followed the gentleman’s rules and got nada. Ernie, however, continues to reel them in.
Here, fishy, fishy, fishy….Lol.
I suspect that Ernie also drives his golf cart on the green AND buys two scoops, if you know what I’m saying.
Madmen! Imho
Wait one second here, this is exciting. See his reference to there are no “tapes” of his collusion. Betcha he is alluding to that there ARE tapes of others colluding.
Well if T45’s message is, ‘I know you illegally surveilled me and my campaign, and I know you found zero evidence ‘on tape’ of collusion by not only me but also by my associates, then that is an awfully strong message to be delivering against Obama, Congress and the special prosecutor.
Like many of Trump’s tweets, you can read it verbatim (‘you have no evidence’) or you can read it for a deeper message (‘I am due an apology and if you keep this up, this are going to get worse’).
My guess too, or that the tapes exist of Comey illegally wiretapping him but the NSA has them.
“Whistleblower leaks” today that the NSA has tapes of Trump/Comey phone calls.
Trump knows.
Smack!
Ouch!
Does Obamacare cover that butt hurt?
No, But Dr. Trump has it covered.
Wow!
Now THATS what I’m talking about!
Looks like Democrat totem-object Barack “Hussein” Obama just got served,
A large, steaming portion of the Indonesian delicacy, Fong Gu!
Trump broke muh legacy.
And grabbed me by the throat………
I can’t breathe….
Ozero
Don’t taze me, bro!
It’s all coming to a head.
The dossier nonsense is set to explode…and it won’t be pretty. Imho
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-25/report-democrats-are-about-hang-debunked-trump-dossier
Hilly hired jeb to middle-man it, and mc cong to distribute it.
Thats, Jeb!, to you, Patrick. Lol.
Jeb!
Mc Cong….lol….hadn’t heard that one.
Credit to Treeper Howie
Well, that’s news. I was under the impression that when Jeb went down, Steele was stuck looking for a new buyer, but if the collusion occurred between the Jeb! and Hillary teams, that’s more to go down.
I don’t think the clinton’s left anything to chance, election wise.
Including buying off more repubs than just jeb and mc cong.
It’s a shame that it won’t be with real rope.
Long inescapable tebtacles leading to financial ruin and social isolation for anyone even remotely involved might be better than letting them all sit in jail accruing martyr status. But o and hills are special enough they need to be locked up.
They should be put into small cages and the public allowed to visit and poke them with a stick.
Bring back stocks in the public square.
Make that a cattle prod and I’m all in.
From Samtheman at FreeRepublic: The dems think that the Story of The Trump-Russian Connection will be Trump’s Watergate. I think it will be the dems’ Waterloo.
PERFECT!!!
Future MSM Russian collusion stories now being discounted on craigslist.
Tommorrow ‘s tp.
Now THAT’S funny 😊
Sundance,
Given that all Russia stories on CNN now have to go through Zucker, do you suppose that it isn’t due to a desire for accuracy but rather due to having to have lawyers look at them?
I imagine CNN wouldn’t like to open themselves up to legal challenges, nor to inadvertently expose Obama or Hillary.
I do not bellieve that Zucker is sitting in his office all by himself vetting those stories.
Maybe Jeff Zucker is feeling queasy because CNN ran with very fake news. Perhaps those people CNN slandered will sue and then who knows, the sky is the limit on damages they might receive.
I believe trump is actually laughing at them . Making a joke out of them . Especially comey. Now its Barry’s turn . And now carry schummer wants to sanction russia . Omg what a joke. This country needs some real comedians to clown people like the McCains and Hillary. Its part of trumps way of fighting . To Clown them . Schumer is a clown . Lol .
Lot’s of people are saying “he broke me” after messin with the Trumpster! More to come!
What a day!!
The tide is turning and so are the tables. The fake news outlets and the uniparty still think they are hitting President Trump……LOL!!
Im still laughing at how he made a fool outta jeb bush . I mean talking about low energy, remember? Lol . The whole primaries was funny. That why he won . He has a great since of humour.
Jeb: “my wife is here right now Donald, do you want to apologize to her?”
DJT: “No”
Aaaaaaaaaaaa, hahahahahaha
“My mother is the strongest woman I know.” “She should be running!”
Check and mate! CHECKMATE! Well done, President Trump!
Despite the constant negative press covfefe. President Trump45
And here we are 🙂
New executive order : Twitter has to expand to 280 characters
And whenever you fit in a “covfefe” it doesn’t count against the 280.
Double the pleasure
Double the fun
Double down, double down
Trump’s got ’em on the run.
I just love when President Trump sticks it Obama and HRC. They think they are so beyond punishment and guilt. Keep at them Mr President and let us all pray for justice.
lol…I wonder if Barry`s nightmares go something like this….
Poor barry.
So many manpons
So much chaffing.
patrick……lmao
Bwhahahahaaa.. You are on a roll today!
Trump is use to being around real people. All of his life. From his hotels casinos , you name it. From the poor to the very best . Trump is actually a normal person . He can get along with almost anyone and he’s far from racist . So his sence of humour is his weapon . His tolorence is a blessing.
Making normal great again!
Great column from Rachel Alexander at Townhall…
The Genius of Trump’s Tweets
https://townhall.com/columnists/rachelalexander/2017/06/26/the-genius-of-trumps-tweets-n2346555
Now fake msm, RINO and rats would not like to talk Russia and collusion story. But PTrump is bringing Russia everyday and talking about weak Obama did nothing. I am looking forward for Russia story this week on fake MSM. I hope PTrump fix this stupid Mueller and Hillary’s attorney investigation.
Ain’t no stoppin’ Trump.
This seems also to be a huge play and generous invitation for Dem voters to come over and land on the right side of history. If it’s effective, the cult built around Obama may never, ever recover.
This may hasten it:
U.S. official: Leaks of classified info by former Obama officials endanger American security operations
http://freebeacon.com/national-security/anti-trump-leak-campaign-damaging-u-s-allied-operations/
The “tapes” will be released when President Trump chooses to unleash the hounds…he has given everyone to MAGA but the RINOs, Nevertrumpers, and Dems want to continue to “resist” and collude with one another…notice the “hit” on our Majority Whip has been largely erased from the MSM…only a completely controlled opposition would try to forget such an assassination attempt on the 3rd person in line to,the Presidency…Gabby Gifford was replayed for weeks on end. President Trump’s vision and mission is about MAGA and not getting revenge, but if that’s what it requires to get the job done; so be it.
It should be a class a felony for what the media is doing . I mean serious jail time. Because they are damaging to your health . I mean they are actually committing treason in some form.
Obama was a freakin joke . Wants everybody to use the same bathroom cause some guy wants to crossdress . UN REAL!!!!!
Have you ever noticed how “Trump” is just one letter away from “Triump”?
Thank God we finally got a fighter in the WH rather than a roll-over-and-play-dead, good-for-nothing dog!
Notice that President Trump come right out and says OBAMA “colluded or obstructed”…I don’t think President Trump would state anything like that UNLESS he knew something.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry, that’s “comes right out…”
Blast this keyboard.
Wow……that link from “just another Tuesday” took me into another dimension……………….
President Trump is seeing “around the corner” again on this one……….he knows BHO is working behind the scenes against the America First agenda………
President Trump is always playing offense……
Anti-Trump Leak Campaign Damaging U.S. and Allied Operations
http://freebeacon.com/national-security/anti-trump-leak-campaign-damaging-u-s-allied-operations/amp/
The leaks have been traced to a number of former Obama administration officials, including Ben Rhodes—the former National Security Council official responsible for creating an in-house ‘echo chamber’ meant to mislead reporters and the public about the landmark nuclear deal with Iran—and Colin Kahl, former Vice President Joe Biden’s national security adviser.
“Those responsible for the disastrous foreign national security policy of the Obama administration for the last years—Ben Rhodes, Colin Kahl—they provide the marching orders to a broader group of people that are associated with the broader [Democrat Party] Podesta-Clinton network, and now they’re trying to rewrite history at the cost of American national security,” the official said.
“For the last eight years, the priority was always the narrative … It was never the American interests, it was the interests of the Democratic Party and the Obama-Podesta-Clinton conglomerate,” explained the source.
The nature and sensitivity of the leaks escalated recently, after efforts by congressional Democrats to accuse Trump officials of collusion with Russia ran into official denials from multiple officials who testified on the matter before Congress.
“This is yet another example of politics trumping national security and the questions is at what point are those who disagree with the results of the November 8 election going to stop endangering U.S. national security for their own political agenda,” the official said.
The ongoing leaks have not only endangered U.S. operations, but those of America’s closest allies, including Israel and others.
Lawyer up Ben-Ghazi Rhodes. You are toast.
I suspect it’s no coincidence either that Obama is out of the country at critical times like this. My hunch is that he has a few safe rooms established around the world, that shield him from the prying electronic eyes and ears of U.S. intelligence.
Expect a counter offensive from him soon.
Our valiant President is calling out the Half-Kenyan Piglet, Half-White Trash Rat Hussein.
I take bets. Hussein will hide in the deepest hole he can crawl in.
Here’s your chance.
Okay. Russia this or Russia that. Russia supposedly interfered or “hacked” our election.
SPECIFICALLY, WHAT THE HELL DID THE RUSSIANS DO?
EVIDENCE, PLEASE. ANYBODY GOT ANY?
LET’S SEE IT!
I wanted to say MAGA, before i read the tweets.😁The train kept a rolling all night long.
