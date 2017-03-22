Healthcare Reform Will Pass, Gorsuch Will Be Confirmed and President Trump Will Be Proven Accurate on His Surveillance Claims…

It’s Wednesday…

♦ The Trump-backed healthcare reform plan will pass. ♦ Judge Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed. ♦ And President Trump will be proven accurate on his surveillance claims.

Why?

Because Trump.

Don’t ask me how he sees around corners; it’s a gift. For a select few – you have known some of them in your own life. So have I.

It’s just a thing like that.

Defying the gravitational laws of politics or life. It’s just another Wednesday.

When you get done wondering with that, make him a sandwich, ketchup, then go back to what you were doing.

President Trump is having dinner with Secretary Tillerson tonight. Good times, good times. Smiles, big talk. Important men.

Grandkids.

Neither concerned about flak and chaff.

Peers. Titans.

Comfy in the cafeteria.

You really think a #NeverTrump congress-critter is going to vote against Trump? LOL. Because YOU. 1,543 delegates. Only needed 1,237.

How many column inches spent saying: “no way”?

Largest number of individual small donor contributions to a presidential campaign in the history of the Republican party.

Leverage.

Judge Gorsuch cracking jokes in confirmation hearing. Doesn’t appear to be sweating small stuff. Important man. Important job.

Ever known a guy who can build a successful business empire and lie to his people? Doesn’t happen long term. 10,000+ love their boss. Loyal crew, loyal voters.

Genuine worry about investigation of law requires deceit. No worries, tell Comey go say whatever he feels is needed.

Best President of our lifetime.

Right man, right time.

Who matters.

YOU !

All else? Less.

Important man doing important work.

Since June 14, 1946:

Hate him?

Doesn’t matter.

Flea.

Nothing changes.

Same approach.

Tomorrow is another Thursday.

.

My President !

Advertisements