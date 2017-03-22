Healthcare Reform Will Pass, Gorsuch Will Be Confirmed and President Trump Will Be Proven Accurate on His Surveillance Claims…

It’s Wednesday…

♦ The Trump-backed healthcare reform plan will pass. ♦  Judge Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed.  ♦ And President Trump will be proven accurate on his surveillance claims.

Why?

Because Trump.

Don’t ask me how he sees around corners; it’s a gift.  For a select few – you have known some of them in your own life.  So have I.

It’s just a thing like that.

Defying the gravitational laws of politics or life.  It’s just another Wednesday.

When you get done wondering with that, make him a sandwich, ketchup, then go back to what you were doing.

President Trump is having dinner with Secretary Tillerson tonight.  Good times, good times.  Smiles, big talk.  Important men.

Grandkids.

Neither concerned about flak and chaff.

Peers.  Titans.

Comfy in the cafeteria.

You really think a #NeverTrump congress-critter is going to vote against Trump?  LOL. Because YOU.  1,543 delegates.  Only needed 1,237.

How many column inches spent saying: “no way”?

Largest number of individual small donor contributions to a presidential campaign in the history of the Republican party.

Leverage.

Judge Gorsuch cracking jokes in confirmation hearing.  Doesn’t appear to be sweating small stuff.  Important man. Important job.

Ever known a guy who can build a successful business empire and lie to his people?  Doesn’t happen long term.  10,000+ love their boss.  Loyal crew, loyal voters.

Genuine worry about investigation of law requires deceit.  No worries, tell Comey go say whatever he feels is needed.

Best President of our lifetime.

Right man, right time.

Who matters.

YOU !

All else?  Less.

Important man doing important work.

Since June 14, 1946:

Hate him?

Doesn’t matter.

Flea.

Nothing changes.

Same approach.

Tomorrow is another Thursday.

.

My President !

  1. Walt says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Keep swinging for the fences boys!!!!

  3. kinthenorthwest says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    It’s a Trump Day Wednesday

  4. Rip Tide says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Someone needs to forward a copy of that Klayman letter to everyone they can, including Hannity, ingraham, coulter, oreilly, and plaster it on twitter and facebook. America needs to know that IC and Congress have sat on it for 2 years!!

    • whoseyore says:
      March 22, 2017 at 10:54 pm

      I wish I could go you a thousand “LIKES”! Yes, please pass this all around so the Uniparty can’t sweep it under the rug. The MSM is already trying to explain it away.

      I give praise to God that TRUTH has prevailed! God has answered our prayers!

    • auntiefran413 says:
      March 22, 2017 at 11:36 pm

      OK…I’ve obviously missed something. What is the Klayman letter and where do I find a copy? It’s been a rough day. 😦

  5. Janeka says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Sundance, you consistently warm my heart.. God Bless You and Yours

  6. NJF says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Yup, the desperation is real.

    Liked by 2 people

    March 22, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    I believe Trumps ObamaCare is a mistake, but on the bright side it is a process. Well, it’s still has to go throught the Senate, then back through the House and then to reconciliation and to the House and Senate again.

    • Walt says:
      March 22, 2017 at 10:42 pm

      Then you should have voted for an all talk no action congress person! I am 100% behind the President!

      Liked by 4 people

        March 22, 2017 at 10:59 pm

        Exactly. No one should even put Trump and Obamacare in the same sentence. Trump will not let this bill fail because if by some freak chance it does, Trump will remember those who vote against this bill.

        Liked by 2 people

      March 22, 2017 at 10:57 pm

      I believe that even with the new Health Care Bill…..Our President has a plan. Things are not always as they seem.

      Liked by 2 people

        March 22, 2017 at 11:06 pm

        It’s called Tom Price. The Democrats, thinking they would be in control forever,made the head of HHS a virtual “healthcare czar.” Phase Two is turning Price loose to improve things as he will. Phase Three will be codifying those changes into law after the mid-terms of 2018.

        Liked by 1 person

      March 22, 2017 at 11:26 pm

      ww I kept on changing my mind about the ryancare bill but my President Trump endorses it. My President Trump has been spat on, lied to , belittled, insulted. I trust my President Trump and so I support the bill, if he says it will work out I believe him .

      Like

    March 22, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    “Because Trump” Thank You Sundance. I haven’t been so un-worried in years, You know PDJT has it handled, and they are deconstructing the federal Leviathan. Like you I have the “gift” at times, and it is blessing and a curse. But you my friend have it in spades. G-d Bless, and we all love CTH !

    Liked by 4 people

    March 22, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    I agree with 2 of 3 of the above by Sundance. I just don’t think the HC bill will pass. This is where many draw a line and say start over by just repealing it and then move forward to a better plan including HSA’s, state lines, etc…or start there with a new plan and have someone other than Ryan pitch it because people just do not trust him.

    Also recall how they threw in the student loan crap when the ACA was passed, so this whole thing Ryan keeps saying that they can only do certain things under reconciliation is bunk to a point. How is that Democrats always can get things done but for the last 8 yrs all we hear from R’s is we can’t do this and we can’t do that…now they control all three branches and still can’t do anything. Thank goodness for Pres Trump who is doing ALL the heavy lifting.

    Like

      March 22, 2017 at 11:00 pm

      I think the HC Bill is going exactly as planned. I think the main thing we need to take away from watching our President in action is patience.

      Like

        March 22, 2017 at 11:07 pm

        In one sense, I hope not…I trust Pres Trump and Bannon and S Miller, however, they are all separate from Congress and what machinations they do on the Hill, and get buried in the legislation is the real monster…they seem to be purposely hurrying this bill and it makes me wonder why? All of you on this site know I am as conservative as the day is long and I Just. Don’t. Trust. Ryan.

        The govt does NOT and should not be involved in healthcare (which this bill isn’t its about insurance)…trust me as someone that relies on the VA.

        Like

    March 22, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Freedom Caucus on Hannity tonight said they have agreed in principle with the president on a deal. They are waiting to make sure the language in the bill represents that before they say yes. No way president Trump lets wording cause this to fall apart.

    Like

    March 22, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    I hate to be the one to pee in the punch bowl, but CNN has dramatic breaking news now:

    “US Officials: Info suggests Trump associates may have coordinated with Russians * ”

    * (important notice: official may not be from the US, or in the US, or even be from this planet, and could be mythical fairytale creatures; there may be less than one of these magical alien lifeform officials; the use of the word “may” does not necessarily imply any remote probability, reality, or vaugue possibility; the terms of “coordinated” refer to a relativistic measure of distance in the space time continuum; this is not to be considered a solicitation or offer to sell; this offer to sell may be void in your city, county, state of mind, and is not available to employees or relatives of Fake News Network, or its affiliates, subsidiaries or benefactors; consult you physician and therapist before consuming any mind altering disinformation; )

    Liked by 1 person

      March 22, 2017 at 11:02 pm

      Don’t worry….they are going under and are grabbing at anything that appears solid to hold onto. They are desperate and will be exposed to the light soon enough. Then all will see what government has become. This would be a good time to start a third party.

      Like

        March 22, 2017 at 11:04 pm

        Apologize, it is late and I am trying to digest as many comments as I can from this great family and missed your sarcasm.

        Like

      March 22, 2017 at 11:19 pm

      In other words – The woman piaba and the man piaba
      and the Ton Ton call baka lemon grass,
      The lily root, gully root, belly root TRUMP,
      And the famous grandy scratch scratch.

      Like

    March 22, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    “Ever known a guy who can build a successful business empire and lie to his people? Doesn’t happen long term.”

    Absolute truth! It’s easy for the cheap billionaires who got rich fast playing middle man markup ticks on exclusive deals. They grab their new wealth and run off.

    Liked by 1 person

    March 22, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    March 22, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Like

    March 22, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Tom Price/Tucker

    Like

    March 22, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    Question:

    In parts 2&3 will there be ‘outside’ insurance options that are not eligible for aca subsidies but will allow insurers to price off any risk metric they choose. The most affordable coverage will occur when insurers can jack up rates for obese old smoker and lower them for the young and healthy.

    Like

      March 22, 2017 at 11:33 pm

      Factoid: obese old smokers don’t consume much medical expense. They don’t live that long. The people who live to be 100 with a cabinet full of maintenance meds and three doctor appointments a week are the expensive ones…

      Like

    March 22, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    Like

