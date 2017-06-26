President Trump and Prime Minister Modi Joint Press Conference – 5:30pm Livestream…

Posted on June 26, 2017 by

President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to give a joint press conference at approximately 5:30pm. After a series of meetings at the White House, Trump and Modi will issue statements. However, earlier reports stated they would not take questions from reporters.  Modi met separately with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis earlier in the day.

Following the presser, the president and first lady Melania Trump will host Prime Minister Modi at a “working dinner.” It’s the first such dinner for a world leader at the White House, though President and Mrs. Trump hosted similar affairs for the leaders of Japan and China at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

As the leaders prepared to meeting, officials pointed out that Trump and Modi have at least one thing in common: A very large presence on social media. Both have more than 30 million followers on Twitter.

WH Livestream LinkFox10 Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link #1

.

Feeds below are currently livestreaming.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, India, Live Streaming, media bias, Military, President Trump, Secretary of State, Secretary Tillerson, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to President Trump and Prime Minister Modi Joint Press Conference – 5:30pm Livestream…

  1. rumpole2 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    It’s traditional that as desert is served (2 scoops for Trump)…. Trump announces a bombing raid somewhere in the world 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s