President Trump and Prime Minister Modi Joint Press Conference – 5:30pm Livestream…

President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to give a joint press conference at approximately 5:30pm. After a series of meetings at the White House, Trump and Modi will issue statements. However, earlier reports stated they would not take questions from reporters. Modi met separately with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis earlier in the day.

Following the presser, the president and first lady Melania Trump will host Prime Minister Modi at a “working dinner.” It’s the first such dinner for a world leader at the White House, though President and Mrs. Trump hosted similar affairs for the leaders of Japan and China at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

As the leaders prepared to meeting, officials pointed out that Trump and Modi have at least one thing in common: A very large presence on social media. Both have more than 30 million followers on Twitter.

